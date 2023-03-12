The best celebrity style from the 2023 pre-Oscars parties

  • <p class="body-dropcap">The biggest names and brightest talents descended on Hollywood this weekend ahead of the annual Academy Awards – the grand finale of what has been a very busy awards season. Naturally, this meant that there were a host of celebratory dinners and cocktail parties to attend, thrown by studios and fashion brands, to make the most of having all the talent in town. </p><p>From the glittering Chanel and Charles Finch dinner to a star-studded Armani soirée in honour of Leading Actress nominee Michelle Yeoh, here's all the best star style on show from the pre-Oscars parties.</p>
    The best celebrity style from the 2023 pre-Oscars parties

    The biggest names and brightest talents descended on Hollywood this weekend ahead of the annual Academy Awards – the grand finale of what has been a very busy awards season. Naturally, this meant that there were a host of celebratory dinners and cocktail parties to attend, thrown by studios and fashion brands, to make the most of having all the talent in town.

    From the glittering Chanel and Charles Finch dinner to a star-studded Armani soirée in honour of Leading Actress nominee Michelle Yeoh, here's all the best star style on show from the pre-Oscars parties.

    Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images
  • <p>Ana de Armas wore a shimmering nude David Koma dress to attend the Netflix Oscar nominee celebration.</p>
    1) Ana de Armas

    Ana de Armas wore a shimmering nude David Koma dress to attend the Netflix Oscar nominee celebration.

    Charley Gallay - Getty Images
  • <p>Lily James attended the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-awards dinner, wearing a lace and floral Chanel design. </p>
    2) Lily James

    Lily James attended the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-awards dinner, wearing a lace and floral Chanel design.

    Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images
  • <p>Nicole Kidman wore a Chanel skirt suit with a frilled hem. </p>
    3) Nicole Kidman

    Nicole Kidman wore a Chanel skirt suit with a frilled hem.

    Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images
  • <p>Brie Larson paired her Chanel blazer with sheer tights and a quilted bag.</p>
    4) Brie Larson

    Brie Larson paired her Chanel blazer with sheer tights and a quilted bag.

    Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images
  • <p>Kristen Stewart wore a textured Chanel two-piece and ankle boots.</p>
    5) Kristen Stewart

    Kristen Stewart wore a textured Chanel two-piece and ankle boots.

    Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images
  • <p>Marion Cotillard wore a tweed Chanel coat-dress and lace-up boots. </p>
    6) Marion Cotillard

    Marion Cotillard wore a tweed Chanel coat-dress and lace-up boots.

    Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images
  • <p>Danielle Deadwyler opted for a polka-dot Chanel look.</p>
    7) Danielle Deadwyler

    Danielle Deadwyler opted for a polka-dot Chanel look.

    Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images
  • <p>Kerry Condon wore a lace dress with a white capelet.</p>
    8) Kerry Condon

    Kerry Condon wore a lace dress with a white capelet.

    Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images
  • <p>Ariana DeBose wore a silky black Chanel dress.</p>
    9) Ariana DeBose

    Ariana DeBose wore a silky black Chanel dress.

    Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images
  • <p>Andrea Riseborough arrived in a leather mini dress with matching jacket.</p>
    10) Andrea Riseborough

    Andrea Riseborough arrived in a leather mini dress with matching jacket.

    Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images
  • <p>Michelle Yeoh wore an elegant Giorgio Armani outfit to attend a cocktail party thrown in honour of her Oscar nomination by the Italian fashion house. </p>
    11) Michelle Yeoh

    Michelle Yeoh wore an elegant Giorgio Armani outfit to attend a cocktail party thrown in honour of her Oscar nomination by the Italian fashion house.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Allison Williams attended in a shimmering Armani look.</p>
    12) Allison Williams

    Allison Williams attended in a shimmering Armani look.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Sara Sampaio opted for a glamorous hooded jumpsuit. </p>
    13) Sara Sampaio

    Sara Sampaio opted for a glamorous hooded jumpsuit.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Tessa Thompson wore a shimmering black velvet dress.</p>
    14) Tessa Thompson

    Tessa Thompson wore a shimmering black velvet dress.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Stephanie Hsu wore vibrant red Armani tailoring. </p>
    15) Stephanie Hsu

    Stephanie Hsu wore vibrant red Armani tailoring.

    Donato Sardella - Getty Images
  • <p>Thuso Mbedu arrived in a black velvet jumpsuit with statement sleeves.</p>
    16) Thuso Mbedu

    Thuso Mbedu arrived in a black velvet jumpsuit with statement sleeves.

    Getty Images
  • <p>The actress wore a sweet Magda Butrym two-piece to attend The CAA party at the Sunset Tower Hotel. </p>
    17) Lily James

    The actress wore a sweet Magda Butrym two-piece to attend The CAA party at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

    Natasha Campos - Getty Images
  • <p>Simone Ashley wore a knitted top and skirt with Jimmy Choo heels.</p>
    18) Simone Ashley

    Simone Ashley wore a knitted top and skirt with Jimmy Choo heels.

    Randy Shropshire - Getty Images
  • <p>Chloe Grace Moretz opted for a simple lace-trimmed slip dress by Aritzia. </p>
    19) Chloe Grace Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz opted for a simple lace-trimmed slip dress by Aritzia.

    Randy Shropshire - Getty Images
  • <p>Florence Pugh wore an embellished Valentino mini dress.</p>
    20) Florence Pugh

    Florence Pugh wore an embellished Valentino mini dress.

    Natasha Campos - Getty Images
  • <p>The Oscar-nominee wore a leather and sequin short suit to attend a cocktail party honouring her film Everything Everywhere All at Once, hosted by Richard Mille.</p>
    21) Michelle Yeoh

    The Oscar-nominee wore a leather and sequin short suit to attend a cocktail party honouring her film Everything Everywhere All at Once, hosted by Richard Mille.

    Presley Ann - Getty Images
  • <p>Her co-star Stephanie Hsu wore a Simone Rocha look.</p>
    22) Stephanie Hsu

    Her co-star Stephanie Hsu wore a Simone Rocha look.

    Presley Ann - Getty Images
  • <p>Ariana DeBose wore chic black tailoring to host a pre-Oscars dinner in partnership with Omega. </p>
    23) Ariana DeBose

    Ariana DeBose wore chic black tailoring to host a pre-Oscars dinner in partnership with Omega.

    Lodovico Colli di Felizzano - Getty Images
  • <p>The model wore a fitted red dress with matching court shoes and an Omega watch. </p>
    24) Sasha Luss

    The model wore a fitted red dress with matching court shoes and an Omega watch.

    Lodovico Colli di Felizzano - Getty Images
  • <p>Angela Sarafyan wore a tangerine mini dress with gold strappy sandals and an Omega watch. </p>
    25) Angela Sarafyan

    Angela Sarafyan wore a tangerine mini dress with gold strappy sandals and an Omega watch.

    Lodovico Colli di Felizzano - Getty Images
