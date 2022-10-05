We Tested Over 25 Suitcases to Find the Best Carry-On Luggage for Your Next Trip

  • <p><em>We most recently reviewed this guide in October 2022 to ensure all picks tested and vetted by the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> <em>Textiles Lab experts </em>were in stock, available and correctly priced. </em></p><hr><p>Checking your luggage can be a pain – spending the extra time to drop it off, stressing that it may get lost during your flight and then having to pick it up from the baggage claim at your destination isn't always worth the trouble. Not to mention the exorbitant fees airlines charge for checked bags. Investing in the perfect carry-on bag that can hold your entire load <em>and </em>is easy to carry through the airport seems like a no-brainer. Even if you aren't traveling by plane, a carry-on suitcase can be a great pick for car travel because it's easier to transport than larger luggage and is more compact, leaving more room for you and your passengers.<br> <br>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> tests popular carry-on luggage from top-performing brands by evaluating their performance and durability. We measure each bag's size and weight, review how much each can hold with a standard load and test for properties like abrasion, scratch and water resistance using our standardized lab equipment. We also receive feedback on factors like comfort and ease of use from dozens of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a36050588/gh-institute-product-tester/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:consumer testers" class="link ">consumer testers</a> who use the loaded luggage in an obstacle course. In recent years, our product testing experts have gotten hands-on with over 40 carry-on suitcases from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/g26898407/best-luggage-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:popular luggage brands" class="link ">popular luggage brands</a> at price points ranging from $50 to $700, reviewing thousands of data points in order to choose the <strong>best carry-on bags </strong>for all of your upcoming travels<strong>.</strong><br></p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>Our top picks:<br></strong></h2><p>You can read more about how we evaluate luggage in our lab and consumer tests — plus everything you need to know to shop for your perfect carry-on — at the end of this guide. Looking for more deals on luggage for Prime Day this month? Check out <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/a40093864/prime-day-luggage-deals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Amazon Prime Luggage Deals" class="link ">The Best Amazon Prime Luggage Deals</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/a40093124/best-amazon-prime-day-deals-sales-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Early Access Prime Deals" class="link ">Early Access Prime Deals</a>. For more of our top-tested travel gear picks, take a look at our guides to the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/luggage-reviews/g39477127/best-smart-luggage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best smart luggage" class="link ">best smart luggage</a> and the best <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/g26669675/underseat-luggage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:underseat luggage" class="link ">underseat luggage</a> for your money.<br></p>
    We Tested Over 25 Suitcases to Find the Best Carry-On Luggage for Your Next Trip

    We most recently reviewed this guide in October 2022 to ensure all picks tested and vetted by the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab experts were in stock, available and correctly priced.

    Checking your luggage can be a pain – spending the extra time to drop it off, stressing that it may get lost during your flight and then having to pick it up from the baggage claim at your destination isn't always worth the trouble. Not to mention the exorbitant fees airlines charge for checked bags. Investing in the perfect carry-on bag that can hold your entire load and is easy to carry through the airport seems like a no-brainer. Even if you aren't traveling by plane, a carry-on suitcase can be a great pick for car travel because it's easier to transport than larger luggage and is more compact, leaving more room for you and your passengers.

    The Good Housekeeping Institute tests popular carry-on luggage from top-performing brands by evaluating their performance and durability. We measure each bag's size and weight, review how much each can hold with a standard load and test for properties like abrasion, scratch and water resistance using our standardized lab equipment. We also receive feedback on factors like comfort and ease of use from dozens of consumer testers who use the loaded luggage in an obstacle course. In recent years, our product testing experts have gotten hands-on with over 40 carry-on suitcases from popular luggage brands at price points ranging from $50 to $700, reviewing thousands of data points in order to choose the best carry-on bags for all of your upcoming travels.

    Our top picks:

    You can read more about how we evaluate luggage in our lab and consumer tests — plus everything you need to know to shop for your perfect carry-on — at the end of this guide. Looking for more deals on luggage for Prime Day this month? Check out The Best Amazon Prime Luggage Deals and Early Access Prime Deals. For more of our top-tested travel gear picks, take a look at our guides to the best smart luggage and the best underseat luggage for your money.

  • <p><strong>Open Story</strong></p><p>target.com</p><p><strong>$169.99</strong></p><p>With both <strong>the highest score and one of the lowest price points among our winners,</strong> this sleek yet functional carry-on from Target proves you don't have to spend a fortune to get a great case. Its durable 100% polycarbonate shell is lightweight, but GH experts were blown away by the fact that it withstood drop after drop without dents or damage. Plus its spacious compartment held our entire sample load in Lab packing tests. On top of that, in our obstacle course, consumer testers found the loaded case easy to maneuver as they swerved it around cones, rolled it over a variety of surfaces and lifted it onto a table. They also gave it high appearance scores for its "cute, modern" look. </p><p>The case comes in five trendy colors as well as a larger checked size, and includes a built-in USB port, a laundry bag to keep dirty clothes separate and generously-sized zippered pockets inside for easy packing. </p>
    1) Hardside Carry-On Suitcase

    Open Story

    target.com

    $169.99

    With both the highest score and one of the lowest price points among our winners, this sleek yet functional carry-on from Target proves you don't have to spend a fortune to get a great case. Its durable 100% polycarbonate shell is lightweight, but GH experts were blown away by the fact that it withstood drop after drop without dents or damage. Plus its spacious compartment held our entire sample load in Lab packing tests. On top of that, in our obstacle course, consumer testers found the loaded case easy to maneuver as they swerved it around cones, rolled it over a variety of surfaces and lifted it onto a table. They also gave it high appearance scores for its "cute, modern" look.

    The case comes in five trendy colors as well as a larger checked size, and includes a built-in USB port, a laundry bag to keep dirty clothes separate and generously-sized zippered pockets inside for easy packing.

  • <p><strong>Amazon Basics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$81.20</strong></p><p>Quality carry-ons can cost several hundred dollars, but this one from Amazon is a better deal if you’re on a budget. Besides having over 26,000 verified five-star reviews, it also <strong>wowed</strong><strong> both our experts and consumer testers with its spacious compartments</strong><strong> and smooth wheel performance </strong>in our tests.</p><p>We do want to note that this bag uses ABS plastic, which keeps the cost down but isn't as durable as polycarbonate. It showed some marks in our scratch tests, though it avoided dents fairly well in our durability drop tests. It also held an impressive amount during our packing evaluations. </p>
    2) 21-Inch Hardside Spinner

    Amazon Basics

    amazon.com

    $81.20

    Quality carry-ons can cost several hundred dollars, but this one from Amazon is a better deal if you’re on a budget. Besides having over 26,000 verified five-star reviews, it also wowed both our experts and consumer testers with its spacious compartments and smooth wheel performance in our tests.

    We do want to note that this bag uses ABS plastic, which keeps the cost down but isn't as durable as polycarbonate. It showed some marks in our scratch tests, though it avoided dents fairly well in our durability drop tests. It also held an impressive amount during our packing evaluations.

  • <p><strong>Away</strong></p><p>awaytravel.com</p><p><strong>$275.00</strong></p><p>This trendy bag lives up to the hype: The hardside polycarbonate<strong> is even lighter than fabric suitcases </strong><strong>and the inside is surprisingly spacious</strong>. It has convenient packing features, like a hidden laundry bag for dirty clothes and a compression strap to maximize the space.<br></p><p>It comes in plenty of colors so there's something for everyone, and the company offers a 100-day trial period so you can return it even after it's been used. You can choose whether to buy it with or without a removable battery, or opt for the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awaytravel.com%2Fshop%2Fsuitcases&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Ftravel-products%2Fluggage-reviews%2Fg20709039%2Fbest-carry-on-luggage-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:flex or aluminum options" class="link ">flex or aluminum options</a> depending on your preferences. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/luggage-reviews/a40667288/away-luggage-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Away's Most Popular Carry-On Is Worth the Hype" class="link ">Away's Most Popular Carry-On Is Worth the Hype</a></p>
    3) The Carry-On

    Away

    awaytravel.com

    $275.00

    This trendy bag lives up to the hype: The hardside polycarbonate is even lighter than fabric suitcases and the inside is surprisingly spacious. It has convenient packing features, like a hidden laundry bag for dirty clothes and a compression strap to maximize the space.

    It comes in plenty of colors so there's something for everyone, and the company offers a 100-day trial period so you can return it even after it's been used. You can choose whether to buy it with or without a removable battery, or opt for the flex or aluminum options depending on your preferences.

    RELATED: Away's Most Popular Carry-On Is Worth the Hype

  • <p><strong>Calpak</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$195.00</strong></p><p>Fashion meets function in this carry-on from Calpak. Not only is this rose gold case sleek in appearance, but it also had high scores from our tester panel for its<strong> smooth wheel performance, sturdy handle and easy maneuverability</strong> when rolling it through our obstacle course. Testers said its padded handles felt comfortable to lift, pull and use for steering, and they also loved its design — nearly every tester said they wanted to keep it for themselves! They raved about its "eye-catching design," "smooth wheels" and "sturdy handle" after pushing and pulling it during evaluations.<br></p><p>Its smooth wheels glide effortlessly, even when it's loaded, and its hard outer shell, a polycarbonate and ABS plastic composite, keeps it light (but also makes it less scratch resistant than 100% polycarbonate). Still, it held up to our drop test without denting and impressed our experts with its roomy interior that was easy to pack. The interior has a combination of zippered storage, elastic pockets and compression straps to help you stay organized. </p>
    4) Ambeur Rolling Spinner Carry-On

    Calpak

    nordstrom.com

    $195.00

    Fashion meets function in this carry-on from Calpak. Not only is this rose gold case sleek in appearance, but it also had high scores from our tester panel for its smooth wheel performance, sturdy handle and easy maneuverability when rolling it through our obstacle course. Testers said its padded handles felt comfortable to lift, pull and use for steering, and they also loved its design — nearly every tester said they wanted to keep it for themselves! They raved about its "eye-catching design," "smooth wheels" and "sturdy handle" after pushing and pulling it during evaluations.

    Its smooth wheels glide effortlessly, even when it's loaded, and its hard outer shell, a polycarbonate and ABS plastic composite, keeps it light (but also makes it less scratch resistant than 100% polycarbonate). Still, it held up to our drop test without denting and impressed our experts with its roomy interior that was easy to pack. The interior has a combination of zippered storage, elastic pockets and compression straps to help you stay organized.

  • <p><strong>Travelpro</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$369.99</strong></p><p>Ideal for frequent flyers who are rough on their bags, Travelpro's luxe model is made using strong nylon fabric that comes in seven shades with leather accents and sturdy chrome zippers. This softside suitcase <strong>stood out in our evaluations for its impressive durability and convenient packing features</strong>. For starters, its nylon exterior aced both our abrasion and drop tests with no signs of wear. Plus, the zippers kept contents dry in our water resistance test.<br></p><p>Not only that, it fit every item in our packing test with room to spare and the organizational compartments made loading it a breeze. It comes with a garment bag for suits or dresses, a TSA-approved case for liquids and an outer pocket with a USB port. Plus its handle adjusts to four different heights. Some testers thought it looked old-fashioned and said they had less control when it was on four wheels but liked that it glided well tilted back on two wheels. </p>
    5) Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Spinner

    Travelpro

    amazon.com

    $369.99

    Ideal for frequent flyers who are rough on their bags, Travelpro's luxe model is made using strong nylon fabric that comes in seven shades with leather accents and sturdy chrome zippers. This softside suitcase stood out in our evaluations for its impressive durability and convenient packing features. For starters, its nylon exterior aced both our abrasion and drop tests with no signs of wear. Plus, the zippers kept contents dry in our water resistance test.

    Not only that, it fit every item in our packing test with room to spare and the organizational compartments made loading it a breeze. It comes with a garment bag for suits or dresses, a TSA-approved case for liquids and an outer pocket with a USB port. Plus its handle adjusts to four different heights. Some testers thought it looked old-fashioned and said they had less control when it was on four wheels but liked that it glided well tilted back on two wheels.

  • <p><strong>Delsey</strong></p><p>belk.com</p><p><strong>$200.00</strong></p><p>No more struggling to lift your luggage up to trunks, counters or overhead bins. This softside style from Delsey is made with polyester fabric and has a no-frills interior that's roomy without feeling heavy. It<strong> weighed less than any other carry-on suitcase in our tests, yet still held our entire packing load.</strong> This impressive carry-on held up well to durability tests despite its weight. Inside, you'll find one main compartment with straps to keep items in place, plus smaller zippered pockets on both the inside and outside, and the suitcase expands for extra space.</p><p>It's unique in that it has a removable lining that's machine washable. Though it doesn't have a USB port, the zippers required effort to use and the handle didn't feel as sturdy as other picks, our testers appreciated its easy-access external sections. "I love the pockets," one raved. It got lower scores for maneuverability, but testers gave it overall good scores during use. </p>
    6) Softside Spinner Suitcase

    Delsey

    belk.com

    $200.00

    No more struggling to lift your luggage up to trunks, counters or overhead bins. This softside style from Delsey is made with polyester fabric and has a no-frills interior that's roomy without feeling heavy. It weighed less than any other carry-on suitcase in our tests, yet still held our entire packing load. This impressive carry-on held up well to durability tests despite its weight. Inside, you'll find one main compartment with straps to keep items in place, plus smaller zippered pockets on both the inside and outside, and the suitcase expands for extra space.

    It's unique in that it has a removable lining that's machine washable. Though it doesn't have a USB port, the zippers required effort to use and the handle didn't feel as sturdy as other picks, our testers appreciated its easy-access external sections. "I love the pockets," one raved. It got lower scores for maneuverability, but testers gave it overall good scores during use.

  • <p><strong>Arlo Skye</strong></p><p>arloskye.com</p><p><strong>$395.00</strong></p><p>Jam-packed with features, this convenient carry-on has<strong> a laptop sleeve in the front so you can access it without opening your entire suitcase,</strong> plus it comes with a removable battery for charging devices on the go. We found the various zippers to be easy to open and close, and we were able to pack our entire load with room to spare in its spacious interior.</p><p>On top of that, it didn't show any signs of wear in our drop tests and earned high scores for its smooth wheels and maneuverability. The main callout for this one is its telescopic handle – some testers gave it low scores for comfort and sturdiness. </p>
    7) The Zipper Carry-On Max with Front Pocket

    Arlo Skye

    arloskye.com

    $395.00

    Jam-packed with features, this convenient carry-on has a laptop sleeve in the front so you can access it without opening your entire suitcase, plus it comes with a removable battery for charging devices on the go. We found the various zippers to be easy to open and close, and we were able to pack our entire load with room to spare in its spacious interior.

    On top of that, it didn't show any signs of wear in our drop tests and earned high scores for its smooth wheels and maneuverability. The main callout for this one is its telescopic handle – some testers gave it low scores for comfort and sturdiness.

  • <p><strong>Samsonite</strong></p><p>samsonite.com</p><p><strong>$249.99</strong></p><p>If you're always worried about nabbing enough overhead space while flying, this underseat carry-on is<strong> small enough to count as your personal item. </strong>Although we haven't tested this newer model yet, the former model of this bag outperformed other underseat cases in our tests. And this newer version is designed similarly with some of the same great features like a padded laptop sleeve, spinner wheels and mesh storage compartments, plus some bonuses including a removable wet pack for toiletries and removable tech kit for your small electronic accessories. </p><p>Besides its compact size and useful storage features, it's also made with a polyester fabric that you can expect to hold up through years of use. </p>
    8) Silhouette 17 Wheeled Underseater

    Samsonite

    samsonite.com

    $249.99

    If you're always worried about nabbing enough overhead space while flying, this underseat carry-on is small enough to count as your personal item. Although we haven't tested this newer model yet, the former model of this bag outperformed other underseat cases in our tests. And this newer version is designed similarly with some of the same great features like a padded laptop sleeve, spinner wheels and mesh storage compartments, plus some bonuses including a removable wet pack for toiletries and removable tech kit for your small electronic accessories.

    Besides its compact size and useful storage features, it's also made with a polyester fabric that you can expect to hold up through years of use.

  • <p><strong>Bric's</strong></p><p>bricstore.com</p><p><strong>$665.00</strong></p><p>If you're willing to splurge, this high quality Italian suitcase is certainly worth it. It was a top performer in our review with high scores from both Lab and consumer testers. It also has luxe leather accents that make the polycarbonate shell look super chic.<br></p><p>In particular, this case stood out for being<strong> incredibly lightweight, ultra durable and super spacious </strong>(it fit our entire test load with room to spare!). In fact, it held up to scratch tests better than most other <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/luggage-reviews/g39955373/best-hard-side-case-luggage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hardside luggage" class="link ">hardside luggage</a> in our evaluations. </p>
    9) Bellagio V2.0 21″ Carry-On Spinner Trunk

    Bric's

    bricstore.com

    $665.00

    If you're willing to splurge, this high quality Italian suitcase is certainly worth it. It was a top performer in our review with high scores from both Lab and consumer testers. It also has luxe leather accents that make the polycarbonate shell look super chic.

    In particular, this case stood out for being incredibly lightweight, ultra durable and super spacious (it fit our entire test load with room to spare!). In fact, it held up to scratch tests better than most other hardside luggage in our evaluations.

  • <p><strong>Vera Bradley</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$156.24</strong></p><p>Available in both solid colors and fun prints, this carry-on is ideal for anyone that sees luggage as a fashion accessory. But <strong>don't be fooled by its pretty appearance – this durable case is tough</strong>, proving itself to be a top-performer in our drop, scratch <em>and </em>water resistance tests.</p><p>It was also smooth to roll and easy to maneuver in our consumer obstacle course test, surprising our panel with how well it performed. On top of that, we appreciated its lightweight design and spacious capacity.</p>
    10) Hardside Rolling Suitcase

    Vera Bradley

    amazon.com

    $156.24

    Available in both solid colors and fun prints, this carry-on is ideal for anyone that sees luggage as a fashion accessory. But don't be fooled by its pretty appearance – this durable case is tough, proving itself to be a top-performer in our drop, scratch and water resistance tests.

    It was also smooth to roll and easy to maneuver in our consumer obstacle course test, surprising our panel with how well it performed. On top of that, we appreciated its lightweight design and spacious capacity.

  • <p><strong>Calpak</strong></p><p>calpaktravel.com</p><p><strong>$98.00</strong></p><p>This <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/travel-products/g31673527/best-travel-backpacks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hands-free travel backpack" class="link ">hands-free travel backpack</a> isn't your average carry-on – It has <strong>multiple compartments to keep you organized</strong> like built-in shoe storage, a 15-inch laptop sleeve with securing strap, a water bottle holder <em>and </em>a zippered pocket located against your back to keep valuables safe. It's also designed with a padded polyester exterior that can be easy to clean and, according to reviewers, feels comfortable to wear. </p><p>Although the backpack doesn't provide as much storage as a traditional carry-on bag, it's lightweight, compact and great for an overnight adventure or a day trip. For additional hands-free storage while traveling, you can try Calpak's <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.calpaktravel.com%2Fproducts%2Fluka-belt-bag%2Foatmeal&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Ftravel-products%2Fluggage-reviews%2Fg20709039%2Fbest-carry-on-luggage-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Luka belt bag" class="link ">Luka belt bag</a>, a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g39905522/best-fanny-packs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fanny pack" class="link ">fanny pack</a> made of the same material and is available in matching colors. </p>
    11) Luka Laptop Backpack

    Calpak

    calpaktravel.com

    $98.00

    This hands-free travel backpack isn't your average carry-on – It has multiple compartments to keep you organized like built-in shoe storage, a 15-inch laptop sleeve with securing strap, a water bottle holder and a zippered pocket located against your back to keep valuables safe. It's also designed with a padded polyester exterior that can be easy to clean and, according to reviewers, feels comfortable to wear.

    Although the backpack doesn't provide as much storage as a traditional carry-on bag, it's lightweight, compact and great for an overnight adventure or a day trip. For additional hands-free storage while traveling, you can try Calpak's Luka belt bag, a fanny pack made of the same material and is available in matching colors.

  • <p><strong>eagle creek</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$118.95</strong></p><p>This bag was designed for adventure trips, but we love it for regular travel, too. It has <strong>removable straps that can be worn three ways </strong>— including a backpack for when you need to be hands-free — and it's incredibly lightweight and spacious, especially because it doesn't have the wheel and handle mechanisms found in most carry-ons.</p><p>It's made of a durable and water-repellent polyester fabric with foam padding to protect the contents inside. And as an added bonus, it compresses into a zippered pouch for easy storage when you're not using it. </p>
    12) Cargo Hauler 40L Duffel Bag

    eagle creek

    amazon.com

    $118.95

    This bag was designed for adventure trips, but we love it for regular travel, too. It has removable straps that can be worn three ways — including a backpack for when you need to be hands-free — and it's incredibly lightweight and spacious, especially because it doesn't have the wheel and handle mechanisms found in most carry-ons.

    It's made of a durable and water-repellent polyester fabric with foam padding to protect the contents inside. And as an added bonus, it compresses into a zippered pouch for easy storage when you're not using it.

  • <p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong>✔️</strong></strong></strong></strong></strong> <strong>Abrasion resistance:</strong> Swatches of fabric are cut from softside luggage and loaded into our abrasion machine, (being used by our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/221450/emma-seymour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lab Expert Emma Seymour" class="link ">Lab Expert Emma Seymour </a>in this photo) which rubs the fabric over an abrasive material 15,000 times before being graded for signs of wear.</p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong>✔️</strong></strong></strong></strong> Drop durability</strong>: Each carry-on is filled with a standard weight and loaded onto our drop tester, which releases the luggage from a set three-foot height. The test is repeated in various directions, with damages and imperfections noted and scored throughout.<br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong>✔️</strong></strong></strong></strong></strong> Scratch resistance</strong>: A wire is dragged over the hardside luggage material, and then analysts visually assess scuffs and marks left behind.</p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong>✔️</strong></strong></strong></strong> Water resistance</strong><strong><strong>: </strong></strong>The amount of water that seeps through the zippers is measured by weighing absorbent materials before and after it catches the liquid. The more the absorbent materials weigh after, the more water has seeped through and the less waterproof the zipper is.<br></p>
    15)

    ✔️ Abrasion resistance: Swatches of fabric are cut from softside luggage and loaded into our abrasion machine, (being used by our Lab Expert Emma Seymour in this photo) which rubs the fabric over an abrasive material 15,000 times before being graded for signs of wear.

    ✔️ Drop durability: Each carry-on is filled with a standard weight and loaded onto our drop tester, which releases the luggage from a set three-foot height. The test is repeated in various directions, with damages and imperfections noted and scored throughout.

    ✔️ Scratch resistance: A wire is dragged over the hardside luggage material, and then analysts visually assess scuffs and marks left behind.

    ✔️ Water resistance: The amount of water that seeps through the zippers is measured by weighing absorbent materials before and after it catches the liquid. The more the absorbent materials weigh after, the more water has seeped through and the less waterproof the zipper is.

  • <p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong>✔️</strong></strong></strong></strong></strong> <strong>Consumer tests: </strong>Each carry-on case is filled with weight to mimic a real travel load, and a standard course is set up to cover a variety of surfaces and obstacles like going through twists and turns, lifting over curbs, transitioning to different flooring and more. Consumer testers then rate the luggage on factors like ease of using the handles, comfort when pulling, sturdiness, wheel performance and maneuverability, among other subjective aspects.</p>
    16)

    ✔️ Consumer tests: Each carry-on case is filled with weight to mimic a real travel load, and a standard course is set up to cover a variety of surfaces and obstacles like going through twists and turns, lifting over curbs, transitioning to different flooring and more. Consumer testers then rate the luggage on factors like ease of using the handles, comfort when pulling, sturdiness, wheel performance and maneuverability, among other subjective aspects.

