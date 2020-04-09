The Best Candles For Your Summer Of Isolation

The flicker of a delicate flame, the aroma, the calming atmosphere: candles can be an addiction, and an expensive one. The converted will know the usual routine. You light one in the morning. At lunch, too, then for your bath. And finally, for your bedtime reading. Your next top tier wick is gone before you can even say 'bye bye, salary' and 'hello, Madagascan vanilla soya candle number three’.



Worse still, shopping for the right candle be a task in itself. Cheaper candles rarely produce any discernible scent, merely providing a light source (and some even fail to do that). That means you don't cut corners on cost: if the price is too good to be true, it generally is. Much like your favourite fragrance, the best candle requires better ingredients, and it can have quite the effect on one's mood. Paul and Niko, founders of London outfit Earl of East, says that "cedar wood is known to aid concentration, lavender is relaxing and citrus notes are energising."

Candles come in varying wax types, with paraffin, beeswax, soya and palm usually rounding out the top four. Soya, however, is most commonly-used – and one of the best. More sustainable, and at a slower burn rate, there's less soot and as it holds less fragrance. Thus, a subtler scent.

With the world slowly realising this business of self-isolation is actually quite difficult (no one wants to spend 90 per cent of their time indoors), homes are morphing into all our weekly haunts. So, you want it to be nicer. And candles, as a small luxury that affords some element of escapism, are a quick fix into developing a sense of comfort as David Seth Moltz (co-founder of D.S & Durga) explains how "a great scent is a world you can travel to over and over, a keyhole into another realm, armchair travel."

All of which are very good things. Here's the best candles on the market to help you lose your sense (in a good way).