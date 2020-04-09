The Best Candles For Your Summer Of Isolation

<p>The flicker of a delicate flame, the aroma, the calming atmosphere: candles can be an addiction, and an expensive one. The converted will know the usual routine. You light one in the morning. At lunch, too, then for your bath. And finally, for your bedtime reading. Your next top tier wick is gone before you can even say 'bye bye, salary' and 'hello, Madagascan vanilla soya candle number three’. <br></p><p>Worse still, shopping for the right candle be a task in itself. Cheaper candles rarely produce any discernible scent, merely providing a light source (and some even fail to do that). That means you don't cut corners on cost: if the price is too good to be true, it generally is. Much like your favourite fragrance, the best candle requires better ingredients, and it can have quite the effect on one's mood. Paul and Niko, founders of London outfit Earl of East, says that "cedar wood is known to aid concentration, lavender is relaxing and citrus notes are energising."</p><p> Candles come in varying wax types, with paraffin, beeswax, soya and palm usually rounding out the top four. Soya, however, is most commonly-used – and one of the best. More sustainable, and at a slower burn rate, there's less soot and as it holds less fragrance. Thus, a subtler scent.</p><p>With the world slowly realising this business of self-isolation is actually quite difficult (no one wants to spend 90 per cent of their time indoors), homes are morphing into all our weekly haunts. So, you want it to be nicer. And candles, as a small luxury that affords some element of escapism, are a quick fix into developing a sense of comfort as David Seth Moltz (co-founder of D.S & Durga) explains how "a great scent is a world you can travel to over and over, a keyhole into another realm, armchair travel."</p><p>All of which are very good things. Here's the best candles on the market to help you lose your sense (in a good way). </p>
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.acquadiparma.com/en/gb/caff%C3%A8-in-piazza/HOMECANDLECAFFE.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a> </p><p>Acqua di Parma have tackled the courageous task of recreating the aroma of an Italian cafe. With scents of cardamon, vanilla and hazelnut to evoke memories of fresh espresso and baked pastries, it's a bittersweet reminder of a past life. Coffee. How, we miss thee. </p><p>Caffe In Piazza, £54, <a href="https://www.acquadiparma.com/en/gb/caff%C3%A8-in-piazza/HOMECANDLECAFFE.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:acquadiparma.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">acquadiparma.com</a></p>
1) Acqua di Parma

Acqua di Parma have tackled the courageous task of recreating the aroma of an Italian cafe. With scents of cardamon, vanilla and hazelnut to evoke memories of fresh espresso and baked pastries, it's a bittersweet reminder of a past life. Coffee. How, we miss thee.

Caffe In Piazza, £54, acquadiparma.com

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.selfridges.com%2FGB%2Fen%2Fcat%2Ftom-dixon-scent-water-medium-candle_280-3002088-SC05WA%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fuk%2Fstyle%2Ffashion%2Fg32078300%2Fthe-best-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Tom Dixon's latest candle 'Water' is as close to a Saharan oasis you'll get this side of lockdown. Its cooling blend of watermelon, cedar wood and amber musk grace the senses as you roll down the sand dunes into an imaginary lagoon gasping for water. Yeah, not going to happen. But Mr Dixon is a dab hand at make believe.</p><p>Water Scent Candle, £100, <a href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/cat/tom-dixon-scent-water-medium-candle_280-3002088-SC05WA/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:selfridges.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">selfridges.com</a></p>
2) Tom Dixon

Tom Dixon's latest candle 'Water' is as close to a Saharan oasis you'll get this side of lockdown. Its cooling blend of watermelon, cedar wood and amber musk grace the senses as you roll down the sand dunes into an imaginary lagoon gasping for water. Yeah, not going to happen. But Mr Dixon is a dab hand at make believe.

Water Scent Candle, £100, selfridges.com

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.libertylondon.com%2Fuk%2Fbig-sur-after-rain-candle-200g-R174981006.html%3Fdwvar_000570846_color%3D98-NO%2BCOLOUR%26referrer%3Dsearch%26listsrc%3DSearch%2BResult&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fuk%2Fstyle%2Ffashion%2Fg32078300%2Fthe-best-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>David and Kavi, the duo behind New York based brand D.S & Durga, not only make mega products, they also come up with mega names for them. This candle has the best one: Big Sur After Rain. </p><p>Big Sur After Rain Candle, £60, <a href="https://www.libertylondon.com/uk/big-sur-after-rain-candle-200g-R174981006.html?dwvar_000570846_color=98-NO%20COLOUR&referrer=search&listsrc=Search%20Result" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:liberty.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">liberty.com</a></p>
3) D.S & Durga

David and Kavi, the duo behind New York based brand D.S & Durga, not only make mega products, they also come up with mega names for them. This candle has the best one: Big Sur After Rain.

Big Sur After Rain Candle, £60, liberty.com

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.libertylondon.com%2Fuk%2Ffeu-de-bois-candle-300g-1001165926.html%3Fdwvar_306344_color%3D98-NO%2BCOLOUR%26referrer%3Dsearch%26listsrc%3DSearch%2BResult%23q%3DDiptyque%26start%3D1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fuk%2Fstyle%2Ffashion%2Fg32078300%2Fthe-best-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>The aroma and crackle of an open wood fire is incomparable. But the effort and practicalities involved make them difficult. Diptyque has solved that issue, with their Feu de Bois candle. </p><p>Curating a selection of woody scents by their master Parisian perfumers, the candle is a mature fragrance that will work just as well as an open fire, just less faff.</p><p>Feu de Bois Candle, £68, <a href="https://www.libertylondon.com/uk/feu-de-bois-candle-300g-1001165926.html?dwvar_306344_color=98-NO%20COLOUR&referrer=search&listsrc=Search%20Result#q=Diptyque&start=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:liberty.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">liberty.com</a></p>
4) Diptyque

The aroma and crackle of an open wood fire is incomparable. But the effort and practicalities involved make them difficult. Diptyque has solved that issue, with their Feu de Bois candle.

Curating a selection of woody scents by their master Parisian perfumers, the candle is a mature fragrance that will work just as well as an open fire, just less faff.

Feu de Bois Candle, £68, liberty.com

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.endclothing.com%2Fgb%2Fbrain-dead-logo-candle-bd82-ylw.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fuk%2Fstyle%2Ffashion%2Fg32078300%2Fthe-best-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Less of a vibe created through smell, more from the slow melting of a wax head (bit weird?). Possibly mirroring your current state of anxiety from self isolation? Yeah, us too. And it smells great.</p><p>Brain Dead Candle, £29, <a href="https://www.endclothing.com/gb/brain-dead-logo-candle-bd82-ylw.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:endclothing.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">endclothing.com</a></p>
5) Brain Dead

Less of a vibe created through smell, more from the slow melting of a wax head (bit weird?). Possibly mirroring your current state of anxiety from self isolation? Yeah, us too. And it smells great.

Brain Dead Candle, £29, endclothing.com

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.earlofeast.com/collections/candles-home-fragrance/products/earl-of-east-soy-wax-mid-size-candle-wildflower-170ml" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Earl of East not only makes great smelling candles (our favourite being the Wildflower - a bespoke blend of rose geranium, jasmine and gardenia), but they also offer <a href="https://www.earlofeast.com/collections/at-home-candle-making-workshops" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stay at Home" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stay at Home</a> kits. Where, via a Zoom call, you are taught the process of making your very own candle.<br><br>Wildflower Soy Candle, £20, <a href="https://www.earlofeast.com/collections/candles-home-fragrance/products/earl-of-east-soy-wax-mid-size-candle-wildflower-170ml" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:earlofeast.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">earlofeast.com</a></p>
6) Earl of East

Earl of East not only makes great smelling candles (our favourite being the Wildflower - a bespoke blend of rose geranium, jasmine and gardenia), but they also offer Stay at Home kits. Where, via a Zoom call, you are taught the process of making your very own candle.

Wildflower Soy Candle, £20, earlofeast.com

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://haeckels.co.uk/product/pegwell-bay-candle-mycelium/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Somewhere on the Margate coast sits Haeckels, a natural skincare and fragrance brand. Strongly influenced by the rugged Kentish shores, Haeckels products embody these surroundings. </p><p>Pegwell Bay Candle, £55, <a href="https://haeckels.co.uk/product/pegwell-bay-candle-mycelium/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:haeckels.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">haeckels.com</a></p>
7) Haeckels

Somewhere on the Margate coast sits Haeckels, a natural skincare and fragrance brand. Strongly influenced by the rugged Kentish shores, Haeckels products embody these surroundings.

Pegwell Bay Candle, £55, haeckels.com

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.libertylondon.com%2Fuk%2Frelax-calming-room-candle-220g-R296084006.html%3Fdwvar_000629738_color%3D98-NO%2BCOLOUR%26listsrc%3DCandles%23ph%3DR296084006%26start%3D1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fuk%2Fstyle%2Ffashion%2Fg32078300%2Fthe-best-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>No Frankie, we can't relax. Not without Cowshed anyway, with a room candle specifically brewed to calm thanks to natural ingredients: lavender, English chamomile and eucalyptus. And breathe.</p><p>Calming Room Candle, £38, <a href="https://www.libertylondon.com/uk/relax-calming-room-candle-220g-R296084006.html?dwvar_000629738_color=98-NO%20COLOUR&listsrc=Candles#ph=R296084006&start=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:liberty.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">liberty.com</a></p>
8) Cowshed

No Frankie, we can't relax. Not without Cowshed anyway, with a room candle specifically brewed to calm thanks to natural ingredients: lavender, English chamomile and eucalyptus. And breathe.

Calming Room Candle, £38, liberty.com

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.malinandgoetz.co.uk/cannabis-supercandle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>The Cannabis 780g candle by Malin + Goetz wont get you high, but it will burn all night baby (please don't do that, though). Enjoy a rich mix of bergamot, orange, cannabis accord and magnolia for a perfect weekend scent.</p><p>Cannabis Candle, £159, <a href="https://www.malinandgoetz.co.uk/cannabis-supercandle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:malinandgoetz.co.uk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">malinandgoetz.co.uk</a></p>
9) Malin + Goetz

The Cannabis 780g candle by Malin + Goetz wont get you high, but it will burn all night baby (please don't do that, though). Enjoy a rich mix of bergamot, orange, cannabis accord and magnolia for a perfect weekend scent.

Cannabis Candle, £159, malinandgoetz.co.uk

<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.endclothing.com%2Fgb%2Fa-p-c-small-candle-set-ybzaa-m84002.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Fuk%2Fstyle%2Ffashion%2Fg32078300%2Fthe-best-candles%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP">SHOP</a></p><p>Can't decide? Then go for a mini candle pack. This one from minimalist master A.P.C makes for an easy choice. Dot them around the house or mix and match them together.</p><p>Mini Candle Pack, £55, <a href="https://www.endclothing.com/gb/a-p-c-small-candle-set-ybzaa-m84002.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:endclothing.com" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">endclothing.com</a></p>
10) A.P.C

Can't decide? Then go for a mini candle pack. This one from minimalist master A.P.C makes for an easy choice. Dot them around the house or mix and match them together.

Mini Candle Pack, £55, endclothing.com

