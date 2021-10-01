The Best Budget-Friendly Mountain Bikes for Beginners

  • <p>It’s easy to get way into the weeds while bike shopping, but a mountain bike doesn’t have to break the bank. There are plenty of entry-level models out there to fit all budgets, and even though they’re priced lower, they’ll still last most riders at least a few seasons on moderate trails and gravel roads. We don’t recommend taking these deep into technical terrain, but these bikes are beginner friendly, readily available, and perfect for families, commuters, or mountain bikers just getting into the sport.</p><h3 class="body-h3">What to Consider </h3><p><strong>Hardtail Versus Full-Suspension:</strong> These are your main two categories of mountain bike. A hardtail has suspension in the front but not the back, while a full-suspension bike will have both front and rear suspension. If you’re shopping by price, you’ll be able to get a slightly nicer hardtail for the same price as a lower-end full-suspension. But if you think you’ll be riding on more rugged trails, you might prefer a bike with both front and rear suspension. </p><p><strong>Disc Brakes Versus Rim Brakes:</strong> Again, we’re talking budget here, so you’ll have to decide what matters to you. Disc brakes run at a higher price point, but they’re more responsive and will last longer. Rim brakes will take more pressure to slow down, but you’ll find them on the less expensive bikes. We’ll typically list bikes with disc brakes, but if you’re looking elsewhere, be sure to check the brake type as you shop. </p><p><strong>Wheel Size</strong>: Most of what you’ll see will be 26-, 27.5-, or 29-inch wheels. Kids’ bikes will have smaller wheels, usually around 24 inches. A larger wheel has more travel per pedal stroke and more clearance for rolling over rocks and roots, but the smaller wheels can be easier to maneuver and will often be more budget-friendly. </p><p><strong>Frame Size</strong>: This one is pretty straightforward. Many models of bikes come in basic frame sizes (small, medium, large). We recommend testing a bike out at the store, and if you’re unable to try it in person, measure yourself in correlation with the size chart to ensure you’re getting the right size. </p><p>The handlebar height and seat height is adjustable on most bikes, but if the frame is too small, you’ll feel scrunched and unable to get the most power while pedaling. Too big and you’ll be reaching for the handlebars and stretching in uncomfortable ways—a good way to get major shoulder cramps. </p><h3 class="body-h3">How We Selected</h3><p>We’ve ridden bikes from a range of brands, price-points, and styles, so we used that as our baseline. From there, we sifted through the readily available offerings within our price range of $200-$600. Once we narrowed this down, we considered features, components, and what compromises we weren’t willing to make in the name of a good deal. We wanted these bikes to be budget-friendly but also worth the purchase, which means they need to last. </p>
    The Best Budget-Friendly Mountain Bikes for Beginners

    It’s easy to get way into the weeds while bike shopping, but a mountain bike doesn’t have to break the bank. There are plenty of entry-level models out there to fit all budgets, and even though they’re priced lower, they’ll still last most riders at least a few seasons on moderate trails and gravel roads. We don’t recommend taking these deep into technical terrain, but these bikes are beginner friendly, readily available, and perfect for families, commuters, or mountain bikers just getting into the sport.

    What to Consider

    Hardtail Versus Full-Suspension: These are your main two categories of mountain bike. A hardtail has suspension in the front but not the back, while a full-suspension bike will have both front and rear suspension. If you’re shopping by price, you’ll be able to get a slightly nicer hardtail for the same price as a lower-end full-suspension. But if you think you’ll be riding on more rugged trails, you might prefer a bike with both front and rear suspension.

    Disc Brakes Versus Rim Brakes: Again, we’re talking budget here, so you’ll have to decide what matters to you. Disc brakes run at a higher price point, but they’re more responsive and will last longer. Rim brakes will take more pressure to slow down, but you’ll find them on the less expensive bikes. We’ll typically list bikes with disc brakes, but if you’re looking elsewhere, be sure to check the brake type as you shop.

    Wheel Size: Most of what you’ll see will be 26-, 27.5-, or 29-inch wheels. Kids’ bikes will have smaller wheels, usually around 24 inches. A larger wheel has more travel per pedal stroke and more clearance for rolling over rocks and roots, but the smaller wheels can be easier to maneuver and will often be more budget-friendly.

    Frame Size: This one is pretty straightforward. Many models of bikes come in basic frame sizes (small, medium, large). We recommend testing a bike out at the store, and if you’re unable to try it in person, measure yourself in correlation with the size chart to ensure you’re getting the right size.

    The handlebar height and seat height is adjustable on most bikes, but if the frame is too small, you’ll feel scrunched and unable to get the most power while pedaling. Too big and you’ll be reaching for the handlebars and stretching in uncomfortable ways—a good way to get major shoulder cramps.

    How We Selected

    We’ve ridden bikes from a range of brands, price-points, and styles, so we used that as our baseline. From there, we sifted through the readily available offerings within our price range of $200-$600. Once we narrowed this down, we considered features, components, and what compromises we weren’t willing to make in the name of a good deal. We wanted these bikes to be budget-friendly but also worth the purchase, which means they need to last.

  • <p><strong>Co-op</strong></p><p>rei.com</p><p><strong>$599.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F162207%2Fco-op-cycles-drt-10-bike&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fadventure%2Foutdoor-gear%2Fg37694476%2Fbest-cheap-mountain-bikes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>REI’s line of bikes continues to impress us. They use similar components to bikes many times more expensive, but by branding under the REI name, you avoid paying a premium. </p><p>This bike has a Shimano 3 x7 drivetrain, which means 21 reliable gears for everything from cross-country riding to steep climbs. You’ll get 100mm of travel with the front suspension, and trustworthy hydraulic disc brakes for hard stops on a variety of terrain. </p><p>This is a hardtail model, and some sizes are occasionally out of stock.</p>
    1) Co-op Cycles DRT 1.0 Mountain Bike

    Co-op

    $599.00

    REI’s line of bikes continues to impress us. They use similar components to bikes many times more expensive, but by branding under the REI name, you avoid paying a premium.

    This bike has a Shimano 3 x7 drivetrain, which means 21 reliable gears for everything from cross-country riding to steep climbs. You’ll get 100mm of travel with the front suspension, and trustworthy hydraulic disc brakes for hard stops on a variety of terrain.

    This is a hardtail model, and some sizes are occasionally out of stock.

  • <p><strong>Schwinn</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$409.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08239YG6B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37694476%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Schwinn High Timber is perfect for everyone from beginner riders looking to take on some moderate singletrack to the commuter who wants the option of riding in-town trails to work or class. </p><p>The steel frame is heavier than aluminum, but will last season after season. This hardtail bike comes with disc brakes and 21 gears, operated with twist shifters on the handlebars. </p><p>The seat has a quick-lever release for easy adjustments, and it has the standard 26-inch wheels.</p>
    2) Schwinn High Timber

    Schwinn

    $409.99

    The Schwinn High Timber is perfect for everyone from beginner riders looking to take on some moderate singletrack to the commuter who wants the option of riding in-town trails to work or class.

    The steel frame is heavier than aluminum, but will last season after season. This hardtail bike comes with disc brakes and 21 gears, operated with twist shifters on the handlebars.

    The seat has a quick-lever release for easy adjustments, and it has the standard 26-inch wheels.

  • <p><strong>Mongoose</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$398.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMongoose-Ledge-Mountain-Bike-7-Speeds-27-5-In-Wheels-Teal%2F926591448&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fadventure%2Foutdoor-gear%2Fg37694476%2Fbest-cheap-mountain-bikes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For people looking for an inexpensive bike with both front and rear suspension, the Mongoose Ledge Mountain Bike is a safe bet. This is a relatively lightweight aluminum-framed bike with midrange 27.5-inch wheels in a beefy 2.6-inch width. </p><p>For the price point, this is an excellent option that gives newer riders a sampling of the sizing and style you’ll find with much more expensive bikes. The bike only has seven gears, so you won’t get the same climbing abilities as bikes with a wider range, but for cross-country trail riding, this is an excellent option.</p>
    3) Mongoose Ledge Mountain Bike

    Mongoose

    $398.00

    For people looking for an inexpensive bike with both front and rear suspension, the Mongoose Ledge Mountain Bike is a safe bet. This is a relatively lightweight aluminum-framed bike with midrange 27.5-inch wheels in a beefy 2.6-inch width.

    For the price point, this is an excellent option that gives newer riders a sampling of the sizing and style you’ll find with much more expensive bikes. The bike only has seven gears, so you won’t get the same climbing abilities as bikes with a wider range, but for cross-country trail riding, this is an excellent option.

  • <p><strong>Schwinn</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$198.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F988643081%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fadventure%2Foutdoor-gear%2Fg37694476%2Fbest-cheap-mountain-bikes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This easy-to-adjust kids’ hardtail mountain bike is a terrific first trail bike. The steel frame is durable and the seat adjusts without the need for any tools. </p><p>The bike features 21 gears with smooth trigger shifters for the front and back, as well as reliable disc brakes to keep the kiddos safe. The 24-inch wheels are standard for a bike of this size, and fit kids between 56 and 66 inches tall. </p><p>This bike comes with a limited lifetime warranty, plus the tires and other components are easy to repair and replace.</p>
    4) Schwinn Sidewinder Mountain Bike

    Schwinn

    $198.00

    This easy-to-adjust kids’ hardtail mountain bike is a terrific first trail bike. The steel frame is durable and the seat adjusts without the need for any tools.

    The bike features 21 gears with smooth trigger shifters for the front and back, as well as reliable disc brakes to keep the kiddos safe. The 24-inch wheels are standard for a bike of this size, and fit kids between 56 and 66 inches tall.

    This bike comes with a limited lifetime warranty, plus the tires and other components are easy to repair and replace.

  • <p><strong>Mongoose</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$479.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086P8DXW3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37694476%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A great option for the beginner mountain biker and bike commuter, the Mongoose Switchback is a reliable hardtail for beginner to moderate trails, four-wheel-drive roads, and some singletrack. </p><p>The spacious geometry means you can fit a triangle frame bag with ease, making this a good crossover for a commuter bike as well as a moderate mountain bike.</p><p> This bike has a 3 x 7 drivetrain for 21 gears, though some of the lower gears will have trouble staying in place. The bike comes with 27.5-inch wheels, ideal for adult riders with a wide height range.</p>
    5) Mongoose Switchback

    Mongoose

    $479.99

    A great option for the beginner mountain biker and bike commuter, the Mongoose Switchback is a reliable hardtail for beginner to moderate trails, four-wheel-drive roads, and some singletrack.

    The spacious geometry means you can fit a triangle frame bag with ease, making this a good crossover for a commuter bike as well as a moderate mountain bike.

    This bike has a 3 x 7 drivetrain for 21 gears, though some of the lower gears will have trouble staying in place. The bike comes with 27.5-inch wheels, ideal for adult riders with a wide height range.

  • <p><strong>Neffice</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$299.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SQBTK2V?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37694476%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love a bike that can tackle steep climbs and descents while not breaking the bank, and this offering from Neffice does the trick. Built with a tough, lightweight aluminum alloy frame that can handle up to 330 pounds, this model is equally comfortable for men and women. </p><p>The bike has trigger shifters, multiple options for hand placement on the rubberized handlebars, and reliable disc brakes. </p><p>The bike has 24 speeds so you can get into a granny gear and keep grinding up the steep stuff, along with 27.5” wheels for rolling over obstacles and covering more ground.</p>
    6) Neffice 24-Speed 27.5” Mountain Bike

    Neffice

    $299.99

    We love a bike that can tackle steep climbs and descents while not breaking the bank, and this offering from Neffice does the trick. Built with a tough, lightweight aluminum alloy frame that can handle up to 330 pounds, this model is equally comfortable for men and women.

    The bike has trigger shifters, multiple options for hand placement on the rubberized handlebars, and reliable disc brakes.

    The bike has 24 speeds so you can get into a granny gear and keep grinding up the steep stuff, along with 27.5” wheels for rolling over obstacles and covering more ground.

  • <p><strong>HH HILAND</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$349.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NDVYQ6T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37694476%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The women-specific upper tube and the smaller frame geometry make for easier mounting and dismounting, along with a more comfortable ride without feeling overextended to the handlebars. This hardtail mountain bike has 24 speeds for a variety of terrain types, along with disc brakes and basic trigger shifters. </p><p>The bike has options for 26- or 27.5-inch wheels, and the front suspension locks out for more efficient movement during climbs and sustained smooth terrain.</p>
    7) Hiland 26/27.5-Inch Mountain Bike

    HH HILAND

    $349.99

    The women-specific upper tube and the smaller frame geometry make for easier mounting and dismounting, along with a more comfortable ride without feeling overextended to the handlebars. This hardtail mountain bike has 24 speeds for a variety of terrain types, along with disc brakes and basic trigger shifters.

    The bike has options for 26- or 27.5-inch wheels, and the front suspension locks out for more efficient movement during climbs and sustained smooth terrain.

  • <p><strong>Schwinn</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$549.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RN2K24Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10060.g.37694476%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With 29-inch wheels, this aluminum full-suspension bike is an excellent all-around mountain bike for people looking for a bike that can handle more rugged singletrack. </p><p>Larger wheels mean easier rolling over rocks and roots, plus more ground covered with each pedal stroke. The bike has 21 speeds and smooth shifting, along with front and back disc brakes for fast stopping. Trigger shifters mean simple movement for the shifting, and the bike comes in a wide size range for riders of all heights.</p>
    8) Schwinn S29

    Schwinn

    $549.99

    With 29-inch wheels, this aluminum full-suspension bike is an excellent all-around mountain bike for people looking for a bike that can handle more rugged singletrack.

    Larger wheels mean easier rolling over rocks and roots, plus more ground covered with each pedal stroke. The bike has 21 speeds and smooth shifting, along with front and back disc brakes for fast stopping. Trigger shifters mean simple movement for the shifting, and the bike comes in a wide size range for riders of all heights.

