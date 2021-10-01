The Best Budget-Friendly Mountain Bikes for Beginners

It’s easy to get way into the weeds while bike shopping, but a mountain bike doesn’t have to break the bank. There are plenty of entry-level models out there to fit all budgets, and even though they’re priced lower, they’ll still last most riders at least a few seasons on moderate trails and gravel roads. We don’t recommend taking these deep into technical terrain, but these bikes are beginner friendly, readily available, and perfect for families, commuters, or mountain bikers just getting into the sport.
What to Consider
Hardtail Versus Full-Suspension: These are your main two categories of mountain bike. A hardtail has suspension in the front but not the back, while a full-suspension bike will have both front and rear suspension. If you’re shopping by price, you’ll be able to get a slightly nicer hardtail for the same price as a lower-end full-suspension. But if you think you’ll be riding on more rugged trails, you might prefer a bike with both front and rear suspension.
Disc Brakes Versus Rim Brakes: Again, we’re talking budget here, so you’ll have to decide what matters to you. Disc brakes run at a higher price point, but they’re more responsive and will last longer. Rim brakes will take more pressure to slow down, but you’ll find them on the less expensive bikes. We’ll typically list bikes with disc brakes, but if you’re looking elsewhere, be sure to check the brake type as you shop.
Wheel Size: Most of what you’ll see will be 26-, 27.5-, or 29-inch wheels. Kids’ bikes will have smaller wheels, usually around 24 inches. A larger wheel has more travel per pedal stroke and more clearance for rolling over rocks and roots, but the smaller wheels can be easier to maneuver and will often be more budget-friendly.
Frame Size: This one is pretty straightforward. Many models of bikes come in basic frame sizes (small, medium, large). We recommend testing a bike out at the store, and if you’re unable to try it in person, measure yourself in correlation with the size chart to ensure you’re getting the right size.
The handlebar height and seat height is adjustable on most bikes, but if the frame is too small, you’ll feel scrunched and unable to get the most power while pedaling. Too big and you’ll be reaching for the handlebars and stretching in uncomfortable ways—a good way to get major shoulder cramps.
How We Selected
We’ve ridden bikes from a range of brands, price-points, and styles, so we used that as our baseline. From there, we sifted through the readily available offerings within our price range of $200-$600. Once we narrowed this down, we considered features, components, and what compromises we weren’t willing to make in the name of a good deal. We wanted these bikes to be budget-friendly but also worth the purchase, which means they need to last.