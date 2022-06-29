The Best British TV Shows Every Anglophile Should Know About

  • <p>Following the immense success of Netflix shows like <em><a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a30984431/the-crown-season-5-news-date-cast-spoilers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Crown" class="link ">The Crown</a></em> and <em><a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a36111208/bridgerton-season-3-news-release-date-cast-spoilers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bridgerton" class="link ">Bridgerton</a></em>, it's clear that many of us are self-proclaimed Anglophiles that can't get enough of British culture—on-screen, that is. While Brits are regularly making it big in Hollywood, audiences don't always realize how their favorite stars started out across the pond. Here, we round up 30 of the best British TV shows, for anyone hoping to channel their inner <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a40168732/kate-middleton-dress-trooping-the-colour-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Middleton" class="link ">Kate Middleton</a>.</p>
    Following the immense success of Netflix shows like The Crown and Bridgerton, it's clear that many of us are self-proclaimed Anglophiles that can't get enough of British culture—on-screen, that is. While Brits are regularly making it big in Hollywood, audiences don't always realize how their favorite stars started out across the pond. Here, we round up 30 of the best British TV shows, for anyone hoping to channel their inner Kate Middleton.

  • <p>It would be impossible to make a list of the best British TV shows and exclude <em>Doctor Who</em>. The low-key sci-fi series follows the exploits of the Doctor in their time-traveling spaceship, the TARDIS. <em>Sex Education</em> star <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-61371123" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ncuti Gatwa is set to become the 14th Time Lord" class="link ">Ncuti Gatwa is set to become the 14th Time Lord</a> when Jodie Whittaker's tenure comes to an end.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Trailer/dp/B09K369YY9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YunJ3g99GIk&ab_channel=BBCAmerica" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    It would be impossible to make a list of the best British TV shows and exclude Doctor Who. The low-key sci-fi series follows the exploits of the Doctor in their time-traveling spaceship, the TARDIS. Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa is set to become the 14th Time Lord when Jodie Whittaker's tenure comes to an end.

  • <p><em>I May Destroy</em> won a plethora of awards, and helped solidify <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a33370293/michaela-coel-i-may-destroy-you-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michaela Coel" class="link ">Michaela Coel</a> as one of the U.K.'s eminent writing, directing, and acting talents. The stunning limited series follows millennial novelist Arabella (Coel), and the shocking fall-out that unravels her following a night out she can't remember.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fseries%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Aseries%3AGXqHggg6FbLeIkwEAAAAv&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg40162148%2Fbest-british-tv-shows%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTjlurdbNnw&ab_channel=HBO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    I May Destroy won a plethora of awards, and helped solidify Michaela Coel as one of the U.K.'s eminent writing, directing, and acting talents. The stunning limited series follows millennial novelist Arabella (Coel), and the shocking fall-out that unravels her following a night out she can't remember.

  • <p>If any series can claim to be the epitome of Britishness, it's Julian Fellowes' uber-successful <em><a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a22140826/downton-abbey-movie-production/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Downton Abbey" class="link ">Downton Abbey</a></em>, which has already spawned two <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a30085185/downton-abbey-movie-sequel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:big screen installments" class="link ">big screen installments</a>. Maggie Smith's performance as the Dowager Countess of Grantham is nothing short of iconic, and has rightfully inspired a zillion GIFs.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Downton-Abbey-Season-1/dp/B004KAJLNS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsqjikADpxQ&ab_channel=DowntonAbbey" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    If any series can claim to be the epitome of Britishness, it's Julian Fellowes' uber-successful Downton Abbey, which has already spawned two big screen installments. Maggie Smith's performance as the Dowager Countess of Grantham is nothing short of iconic, and has rightfully inspired a zillion GIFs.

  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a39678161/killing-eve-season-4-finale-explained-interviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Killing Eve's final season" class="link "><em>Killing Eve</em>'s final season</a> may have received mixed reviews, but <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a39226704/killing-eve-season-4-details/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer" class="link ">Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer</a>'s performances remain extraordinary. The cat-and-mouse chase between intelligence investigator Eve (Oh) and assassin Villanelle (Comer) has captivated global audiences for a reason.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fkilling-eve-c9d3b601-54db-42d1-a1ed-8950cea491b1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg40162148%2Fbest-british-tv-shows%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wvXIOShcV0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Killing Eve's final season may have received mixed reviews, but Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer's performances remain extraordinary. The cat-and-mouse chase between intelligence investigator Eve (Oh) and assassin Villanelle (Comer) has captivated global audiences for a reason.

  • <p>Charlie Brooker's <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/a14512100/black-mirror-best-episodes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Mirror" class="link "><em>Black Mirror</em></a> started life on British TV before graduating to Netflix. The dystopian anthology series has featured everyone from <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a27749662/black-mirror-miley-cyrus-season-5-episode-3-rachel-jack-ashley-too-recap/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miley Cyrus" class="link ">Miley Cyrus</a> to Daniel Kaluuya, and with a <a href="https://variety.com/2022/tv/global/black-mirror-season-6-netflix-1235266891/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sixth season on the way" class="link ">sixth season on the way</a>, expect more Hollywood talent and terrifying storylines.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/title/70264888" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDiYGjp5iFg&ab_channel=Netflix" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror started life on British TV before graduating to Netflix. The dystopian anthology series has featured everyone from Miley Cyrus to Daniel Kaluuya, and with a sixth season on the way, expect more Hollywood talent and terrifying storylines.

  • <p>Netflix's British comedy series has helped put its entire cast of young stars on the map. <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a37767962/sex-education-season-4-release-date-spoilers-cast-trailer-plot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Season 4 of Sex Education" class="link ">Season 4 of <em>Sex Education</em></a> is currently in production, and will continue to follow the students, parents, and teachers of the fictional Moordale Secondary School as they face an often-hilarious slate of intimate dilemmas. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/80224545" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmgYlYw7Uwk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Netflix's British comedy series has helped put its entire cast of young stars on the map. Season 4 of Sex Education is currently in production, and will continue to follow the students, parents, and teachers of the fictional Moordale Secondary School as they face an often-hilarious slate of intimate dilemmas.

  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/news/a46240/steve-carell-on-being-called-hot/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Steve Carell" class="link ">Steve Carell</a>'s performance as terrible-yet-lovable boss Michael Scott in <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dinner-Party/dp/B002EQNCT4/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Office" class="link ">The Office</a></em> remains one of the greatest comedy characters of all time. But before Dunder Mifflin, there was the Wernham Hogg paper company, which was run by the equally infuriating (but less lovable) David Brent, played by series co-creator Ricky Gervais. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/The-Office-UK-Season-1/dp/B005YVNTXA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRYTQMqklVM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Steve Carell's performance as terrible-yet-lovable boss Michael Scott in The Office remains one of the greatest comedy characters of all time. But before Dunder Mifflin, there was the Wernham Hogg paper company, which was run by the equally infuriating (but less lovable) David Brent, played by series co-creator Ricky Gervais.

  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a28790172/everything-phoebe-waller-bridge-has-said-about-fleabag-season-3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fleabag" class="link "><em>Fleabag</em></a> catapulted its writer, creator, and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to superstardom. There may only be two seasons, but viewers instantly fell in love with Fleabag's to-camera confessions and unconditional honesty. Based on <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fleabag-Special-TCG-Phoebe-Waller-Bridge/dp/155936985X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Waller-Bridge's one-woman stage show" class="link ">Waller-Bridge's one-woman stage show</a> of the same name.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Episode-5/dp/B0875QQMD2/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5Uv6cb9YRs&ab_channel=PrimeVideo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Fleabag catapulted its writer, creator, and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge to superstardom. There may only be two seasons, but viewers instantly fell in love with Fleabag's to-camera confessions and unconditional honesty. Based on Waller-Bridge's one-woman stage show of the same name.

  • <p>There have been many adaptations of William Makepeace Thackeray's <em>Vanity Fair</em>, but ITV's 2018 version, starring Olivia Cooke as Becky Sharpe, is a must-see. From its modern music to the plentiful onscreen eye-candy, Becky Sharpe's social climbing remains relatable, tragic, witty, and endlessly fun to watch.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Season-1-Official-Trailer/dp/B086R6JP94/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=645MBXIjg6A&t=2s&ab_channel=ONEMedia" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    There have been many adaptations of William Makepeace Thackeray's Vanity Fair, but ITV's 2018 version, starring Olivia Cooke as Becky Sharpe, is a must-see. From its modern music to the plentiful onscreen eye-candy, Becky Sharpe's social climbing remains relatable, tragic, witty, and endlessly fun to watch.

  • <p>The series that many Americans know as<em> <a href="https://www.elle.com/beauty/a34728736/prue-leith-great-british-bake-off-beauty-fashion-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Great British Baking Show" class="link ">The Great British Baking Show</a></em> continues to attract new fans thanks to its kind-hearted simplicity. Join a new group of contestants as they attempt to bake a range of delicious-looking treats. Unlike many reality shows, the contestants manage to stay supportive and nice throughout. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/watch/81232320" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-Iy5O82LnI&t=25s&ab_channel=Netflix" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    The series that many Americans know as The Great British Baking Show continues to attract new fans thanks to its kind-hearted simplicity. Join a new group of contestants as they attempt to bake a range of delicious-looking treats. Unlike many reality shows, the contestants manage to stay supportive and nice throughout.

  • <p>Sharon Horgan plays an Irish school teacher who gets pregnant after a several-night stand with an American advertising exec played by Rob Delaney. The hilarious series follows what happens when they decide to get married and start a family together. <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/news/a41689/carrie-fisher-quotes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carrie Fisher" class="link ">Carrie Fisher</a> costars.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Episode-4/dp/B08DK4GFMS/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfccan1k2_4&ab_channel=PrimeVideo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Sharon Horgan plays an Irish school teacher who gets pregnant after a several-night stand with an American advertising exec played by Rob Delaney. The hilarious series follows what happens when they decide to get married and start a family together. Carrie Fisher costars.

  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a26620803/the-favourite-olivia-colman-interview-clip/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olivia Colman" class="link ">Olivia Colman</a> is now an Oscar-winning performer, and she's also famous for playing Queen Elizabeth II in <em>The Crown</em>. But before Hollywood came calling, she costarred in dry British sitcom <em>Peep Show. </em>The series follows two male best friends living in South London, who have completely opposite personalities. A cult classic.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Funeral/dp/B08PQ113CT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzsy-haNy1E&ab_channel=Channel4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Olivia Colman is now an Oscar-winning performer, and she's also famous for playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. But before Hollywood came calling, she costarred in dry British sitcom Peep Show. The series follows two male best friends living in South London, who have completely opposite personalities. A cult classic.

  • <p>Based on Adam Kay's <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/This-Going-Hurt-Secret-Diaries-ebook/dp/B098QQGD52?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Young Doctor" class="link ">This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Young Doctor</a></em>, the series stars Ben Whishaw as a doctor working on a gynecology ward in the U.K.'s National Health Service. At times both hilarious and heartbreaking, viewers might be shocked at this look inside a British institution.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/0KVR1ULUI48GI83O5OH0VY7TR1/ref=atv_dl_rdr?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyn6cjS8glc&ab_channel=amc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Based on Adam Kay's This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Young Doctor, the series stars Ben Whishaw as a doctor working on a gynecology ward in the U.K.'s National Health Service. At times both hilarious and heartbreaking, viewers might be shocked at this look inside a British institution.

  • <p>Often referred to simply as <em>Ab Fab</em>, Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley star as Eddie and Patsy, two women living and working in London. They drink too much, take too many drugs, and attempt to stay young while navigating the ever-changing fashion scene. Hilarious in its ridiculousness, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Absolutely-Fabulous-Movie-Jennifer-Saunders/dp/B01N023M24?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2016 movie followed the series" class="link ">2016 movie followed the series</a>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fabsolutely-fabulous-c99b0ccd-470a-4eb3-840a-2a9e39599d32&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg40162148%2Fbest-british-tv-shows%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EkVuzbIxvU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Often referred to simply as Ab Fab, Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley star as Eddie and Patsy, two women living and working in London. They drink too much, take too many drugs, and attempt to stay young while navigating the ever-changing fashion scene. Hilarious in its ridiculousness, a 2016 movie followed the series.

  • <p>Simon Pegg is a big Hollywood star now, but before he hit the big time, he co-created <em>Spaced</em> with Jessica Stevenson. Directed by Edgar Wright, who's since helmed films like <em>Baby Driver</em> and <em>Last Night in Soho</em>, <em>Spaced</em> is a hilarious sitcom about two best friends who most definitely aren't a couple. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Art/dp/B07JJ98ZV5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZnsOZsA7_4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Simon Pegg is a big Hollywood star now, but before he hit the big time, he co-created Spaced with Jessica Stevenson. Directed by Edgar Wright, who's since helmed films like Baby Driver and Last Night in Soho, Spaced is a hilarious sitcom about two best friends who most definitely aren't a couple.

  • <p>Forget <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a23692893/keira-knightley-colette/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keira Knightley" class="link ">Keira Knightley</a> and <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a38502916/succession-season-3-ending-explained-shiv-tom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Matthew Macfadyen" class="link ">Matthew Macfadyen</a>. The BBC's 1995 adaptation introduced Jane Austen to a new generation. And before he played a murderer in <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hbomax.com%2Fseries%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Aseries%3AGYk93MwWuH4BJoAEAAABu&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg40162148%2Fbest-british-tv-shows%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:HBO Max's The Staircase" class="link ">HBO Max's <em>The Staircase</em></a>, Colin Firth was the ultimate Mr. Darcy. In fact, the scene featuring a very wet shirt helped inspire his role as the romantic lead in<em> Bridget Jones's Diary</em>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Episode-2/dp/B08JJKRQQV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UYq-ITtxZs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Forget Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. The BBC's 1995 adaptation introduced Jane Austen to a new generation. And before he played a murderer in HBO Max's The Staircase, Colin Firth was the ultimate Mr. Darcy. In fact, the scene featuring a very wet shirt helped inspire his role as the romantic lead in Bridget Jones's Diary.

  • <p>Olivia Colman and David Tenant play a pair of police detectives in this British crime drama set in a fictional coastal town. The first season focuses on the death of a child and the impact it has on the close-knit community. A U.S. version of the series, renamed <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/0FFNT8K0OU4CA354IBUQL6LDKF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gracepoint" class="link "><em>Gracepoint</em></a>, and starring <em>Breaking Bad</em>'s Anna Gunn, was less well received.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Episode-One/dp/B00EE3FTNM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMFHSYTqLME" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Olivia Colman and David Tenant play a pair of police detectives in this British crime drama set in a fictional coastal town. The first season focuses on the death of a child and the impact it has on the close-knit community. A U.S. version of the series, renamed Gracepoint, and starring Breaking Bad's Anna Gunn, was less well received.

  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/celebrity-style/news/a11543/red-carpet-buzz-catherine-zeta-jones-536087/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Catherine Zeta-Jones" class="link ">Catherine Zeta-Jones</a> got her start in this homely British series set in South East England in the 1950s. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Darling-Buds-May-Larkin-Chronicles-ebook/dp/B09M7Z5M7N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Based on the novels by H. E. Bates" class="link ">Based on the novels by H. E. Bates</a>, Anglophiles will delight in <em>The Darling Buds of May</em>, which follows the lives of the Larkin family in the English countryside. Don't let YouTube fool you—you can stream this classic on Freevee.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Darling-Buds-May-Part-One/dp/B07KQSBWKG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anVsCb-2jEc&ab_channel=corriefan84" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Catherine Zeta-Jones got her start in this homely British series set in South East England in the 1950s. Based on the novels by H. E. Bates, Anglophiles will delight in The Darling Buds of May, which follows the lives of the Larkin family in the English countryside. Don't let YouTube fool you—you can stream this classic on Freevee.

  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a34995492/nicola-coughlan-bridgerton-derry-girls-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicola Coughlan" class="link ">Nicola Coughlan</a> became a fan favorite in <em>Bridgerton</em>, but viewers will love her performance in <em>Derry Girls</em>, too. <em>Derry Girls</em> focuses on a group of teenage girls attending a Catholic high school in Northern Ireland in the '90s during The Troubles. The series <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-61506122" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrapped with a special episode" class="link ">wrapped with a special episode</a> following its third season.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80238565" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrgAqEmbbMY&ab_channel=Netflix" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Nicola Coughlan became a fan favorite in Bridgerton, but viewers will love her performance in Derry Girls, too. Derry Girls focuses on a group of teenage girls attending a Catholic high school in Northern Ireland in the '90s during The Troubles. The series wrapped with a special episode following its third season.

  • <p>It's likely you've already binge-watched <em><a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a34823816/the-crown-season-4-controversy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Crown" class="link ">The Crown</a></em>, but in case you haven't, Netflix's royal drama is essential viewing. Focusing on the current British royal family, <em>The Crown</em> is based upon real events, with a heavy dose of imagination and fictionalization mixed in. <a href="https://www.elle.com/the-crown-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Season 5 is on the way" class="link ">Season 5 is on the way</a>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80025678" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OiXEpminPms&ab_channel=Netflix" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    It's likely you've already binge-watched The Crown, but in case you haven't, Netflix's royal drama is essential viewing. Focusing on the current British royal family, The Crown is based upon real events, with a heavy dose of imagination and fictionalization mixed in. Season 5 is on the way.

  • <p>Based upon <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Outlander-Novel-Book-1-ebook/dp/B000FC2L1O/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Diana Gabaldon's series of novels" class="link ">Diana Gabaldon's series of novels</a>, <em><a href="https://www.elle.com/outlander-tv-show/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Outlander" class="link ">Outlander</a></em> is probably best described as a historical, time-traveling, romantic romp that recently aired its sixth season. The series rightfully put its two leads, <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a38505083/caitriona-balfe-belfast-outlander-season-6-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Caitríona Balfe" class="link ">Caitríona Balfe</a> and <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a32434339/outlander-sam-heughan-season-5-finale-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sam Heughan" class="link ">Sam Heughan</a>, on everyone's radars.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/I-Am-Not-Alone/dp/B09HZCSP17?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IoDqpeQrdc&ab_channel=STARZ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Based upon Diana Gabaldon's series of novels, Outlander is probably best described as a historical, time-traveling, romantic romp that recently aired its sixth season. The series rightfully put its two leads, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, on everyone's radars.

  • <p>Whether or not <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a35083612/bridgerton-season-2-news-release-date-cast-spoilers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bridgerton" class="link "><em>Bridgerton</em></a> is truly a British TV show might inspire some debate, thanks to its <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bridgerton-TV-Tie-Bridgertons-Book/dp/0063078902?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:American author Julia Quinn" class="link ">American author Julia Quinn</a>, and American creator Chris Van Dusen. But the show is set in England, so we'll let it slide. Lose yourself in the sumptuous Regency era drama that's taken Netflix by storm.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80232398" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYNCws-a6CQ&ab_channel=Netflix" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Whether or not Bridgerton is truly a British TV show might inspire some debate, thanks to its American author Julia Quinn, and American creator Chris Van Dusen. But the show is set in England, so we'll let it slide. Lose yourself in the sumptuous Regency era drama that's taken Netflix by storm.

  • <p>If<em> The Crown</em> is a little too serious for your tastes, then <em>The Windsors</em> could be for you. The cheeky British sitcom is also based upon the royal family, and incorporates real life events, but in a truly hilarious way. And if you're not a royalist, you'll love this too.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80216651" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWh-15Nd7vk&ab_channel=Channel4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    If The Crown is a little too serious for your tastes, then The Windsors could be for you. The cheeky British sitcom is also based upon the royal family, and incorporates real life events, but in a truly hilarious way. And if you're not a royalist, you'll love this too.

  • <p>Before James Corden took America, he was the darling of British TV, and co-created one of the country's best loved sitcoms. <em>Gavin & Stacey</em> is set between Wales and Essex, and focuses on the lives of a long distance couple and their best friends. Heartwarming, hilarious, and an insight into what life is like when you're not rich or royal.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.britbox.com/us/show/Gavin_and_Stacey_b007nf70" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ISz1Ps4qd4&ab_channel=BBCTrailers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Before James Corden took America, he was the darling of British TV, and co-created one of the country's best loved sitcoms. Gavin & Stacey is set between Wales and Essex, and focuses on the lives of a long distance couple and their best friends. Heartwarming, hilarious, and an insight into what life is like when you're not rich or royal.

  • <p>Crime drama<em> Peaky Blinders </em>is set in Birmingham, England, and features an incredible ensemble cast that's featured everyone from Cillian Murphy to <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a14248/tom-hardy-the-dark-knight-rises/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Hardy" class="link ">Tom Hardy</a> to <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/a36086380/anya-taylor-joy-emma-queens-gambit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anya Taylor-Joy" class="link ">Anya Taylor-Joy</a>. The series is loosely based on a real gang, and recently <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a28721652/peaky-blinders-season-6/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrapped its final season" class="link ">wrapped its final season</a>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80002479" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nsT9uQPIrk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Crime drama Peaky Blinders is set in Birmingham, England, and features an incredible ensemble cast that's featured everyone from Cillian Murphy to Tom Hardy to Anya Taylor-Joy. The series is loosely based on a real gang, and recently wrapped its final season.

  • <p><em>NY-LON</em> ran for one season in 2004, and documented a transatlantic romance between a New Yorker and a Londoner. <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/news/a28891/rashida-jones-made-a-video-and-its-so-90s-it-hurts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rashida Jones" class="link ">Rashida Jones</a> and <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/news/a18959/anna-paquin-stephen-moyer-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stephen Moyer" class="link ">Stephen Moyer</a> were perfectly matched as <em>NY-LON</em>'s leads, and you can revisit the forward-thinking series now on Freevee.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/NY-LON/dp/B08W8K675Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvFA2kU7k0I&ab_channel=GMTVGOLD" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    NY-LON ran for one season in 2004, and documented a transatlantic romance between a New Yorker and a Londoner. Rashida Jones and Stephen Moyer were perfectly matched as NY-LON's leads, and you can revisit the forward-thinking series now on Freevee.

  • <p>Idris Elba garnered the world's attention thanks to his performance as DCI John Luther in this BBC crime thriller. <em>The Affair</em>'s Ruth Wilson costarred, making for an interesting cat-and-mouse chase. Following five seasons, <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/cynthia-erivo-andy-serkis-join-luther-netflix-movie-1235012996/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Netflix is now making a movie" class="link ">Netflix is now making a movie</a>, with Elba set to return.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Episode-1-Luther-Season/dp/B0045XR7O0/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zltvWcctE6g&ab_channel=BBC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Idris Elba garnered the world's attention thanks to his performance as DCI John Luther in this BBC crime thriller. The Affair's Ruth Wilson costarred, making for an interesting cat-and-mouse chase. Following five seasons, Netflix is now making a movie, with Elba set to return.

  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/movies-tv/g39751151/best-reality-tv-shows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reality TV" class="link ">Reality TV</a> fans have likely heard of <em>The Only Way Is Essex</em>, or <em>TOWIE </em>as it's often referred to. The British docu-soap has already run for 28 seasons, and it's showing no signs of stopping. Whether you're familiar with the exploits of the <em>TOWIE</em> cast or not, the reality series will give you insight into what life <em>might </em>be like in one particular part of the U.K. that isn't London.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Episode-2/dp/B086BH23LT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4w7SoPsgps&ab_channel=TheOnlyWayIsEssex" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Reality TV fans have likely heard of The Only Way Is Essex, or TOWIE as it's often referred to. The British docu-soap has already run for 28 seasons, and it's showing no signs of stopping. Whether you're familiar with the exploits of the TOWIE cast or not, the reality series will give you insight into what life might be like in one particular part of the U.K. that isn't London.

  • <p>The endlessly watchable Aisling Bea was delightful in Netflix's <em>Living with Yourself</em> alongside Paul Rudd. <em>This Way Up</em> stars Bea, who also serves as creator and writer here, and focuses on a single mom who's recovering from a nervous breakdown. Sharon Horgan costars.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fseries%2Fthis-way-up-d5d09794-e8a4-44e6-87ec-c3705cd1bbd4&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elle.com%2Fculture%2Fmovies-tv%2Fg40162148%2Fbest-british-tv-shows%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rE9Dxj4MHBg&ab_channel=Hulu" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    The endlessly watchable Aisling Bea was delightful in Netflix's Living with Yourself alongside Paul Rudd. This Way Up stars Bea, who also serves as creator and writer here, and focuses on a single mom who's recovering from a nervous breakdown. Sharon Horgan costars.

  • <p>Benedict Cumberbatch may be a Marvel superstar now, but to many he's still Sherlock Holmes. The BBC's adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's detective stories costars Martin Freeman, and comprises of four seasons and a special to date. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Sherlock-Season-1/dp/B00499NHLC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10051.g.40162148%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH NOW">WATCH NOW</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hjPxUfV32Q&ab_channel=BBC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    Benedict Cumberbatch may be a Marvel superstar now, but to many he's still Sherlock Holmes. The BBC's adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's detective stories costars Martin Freeman, and comprises of four seasons and a special to date.

