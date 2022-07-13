The Best Books of 2022... So Far

    The Best Books of 2022... So Far

    From buzzy biographies to literary fiction, mysteries, memoirs, and everything in between, we've gathered the best books of 2022.

  When a famous novelist arrives to the campus of a small college, the situation between two married professors—a husband and wife already coping with allegations of inappropriate behavior against him—becomes even more complicated. Dark, funny, and perfectly timed for our contemporary moment, the novel explores ideas of desire and duty in a world where blurred lines can be catastrophic.
    1) Vladimir

    When a famous novelist arrives to the campus of a small college, the situation between two married professors—a husband and wife already coping with allegations of inappropriate behavior against him—becomes even more complicated. Dark, funny, and perfectly timed for our contemporary moment, the novel explores ideas of desire and duty in a world where blurred lines can be catastrophic.

  This second book in Marlon James's Dark Star trilogy finds the award-winning author of A Brief History of Seven Killings retelling the epic battle from the first installment, Black Leopard, Red Wolf, from the point of view of the ancient witch who played the villain that first time around. Come for the action of an epic adventure tale and stay for James's uniquely brilliant writing and delicious knack for spinning a complicated, compelling story of the struggle for power.
    2) Moon Witch, Spider King

    This second book in Marlon James's Dark Star trilogy finds the award-winning author of A Brief History of Seven Killings retelling the epic battle from the first installment, Black Leopard, Red Wolf, from the point of view of the ancient witch who played the villain that first time around. Come for the action of an epic adventure tale and stay for James's uniquely brilliant writing and delicious knack for spinning a complicated, compelling story of the struggle for power.

  In New York City in the 1920s, Benjamin, a Wall Street tycoon, and Helen, the daughter of eccentric aristocrats, are at the top of the social scene. But how did they come by their vast fortune? That's the question at the center of a 1937 novel, Bonds, that all of the elite of New York has read, based on the tale of financier Andrew Bevel. That's narrative no. 1 in Bonds. No. 2 is from the perspective of Bevel, displeased with his fictional portrayal in Bonds, who decides to write his own memoir. No 3., a memoir by Ida Partenza, a magazine writer, and no. 4, a diary by Mildred, Bevel's wife, add to the layers in this story. There are four narratives are all competing for the truth within Trust—and it's a magnificently constructed literary puzzle about power and American wealth.
    3) Trust

    In New York City in the 1920s, Benjamin, a Wall Street tycoon, and Helen, the daughter of eccentric aristocrats, are at the top of the social scene. But how did they come by their vast fortune? That's the question at the center of a 1937 novel, Bonds, that all of the elite of New York has read, based on the tale of financier Andrew Bevel. That's narrative no. 1 in Bonds. No. 2 is from the perspective of Bevel, displeased with his fictional portrayal in Bonds, who decides to write his own memoir. No 3., a memoir by Ida Partenza, a magazine writer, and no. 4, a diary by Mildred, Bevel's wife, add to the layers in this story. There are four narratives are all competing for the truth within Trust—and it's a magnificently constructed literary puzzle about power and American wealth.

  Tina Brown's The Palace Papers picks up where her book The Diana Chronicles left off, beginning with how the House of Windsor reinvented itself after Princess Diana's tragic death. Brown then chronicles the death of Queen Elizabeth's beloved mother and sister, Prince Charles's marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles, the rise of Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal family. It's a must-read on 21st century British royal drama.
    4) The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—the Truth and the Turmoil

    Tina Brown's The Palace Papers picks up where her book The Diana Chronicles left off, beginning with how the House of Windsor reinvented itself after Princess Diana's tragic death. Brown then chronicles the death of Queen Elizabeth's beloved mother and sister, Prince Charles's marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles, the rise of Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal family. It's a must-read on 21st century British royal drama.

  Is this latest from the author of Station Eleven about time travel? Yes. Classic music? That, too. A future where people live on the moon? You bet. But there's no writer more qualified than Mandel to build a world out of seemingly disparate ideas and to make it enchanting, engrossing, and entirely impossible to forget.
    5) Sea of Tranquility

    Is this latest from the author of Station Eleven about time travel? Yes. Classic music? That, too. A future where people live on the moon? You bet. But there's no writer more qualified than Mandel to build a world out of seemingly disparate ideas and to make it enchanting, engrossing, and entirely impossible to forget.

  The Candy House revisits some of the characters and themes from author Jennifer Egan's Pulitzer Prize-winning A Visit From the Goon Squad, but it's not exactly a sequel. Instead, the engrossing, intelligent, and utterly absorbing novel tells the story of a battle for the ownership of human consciousness, the dangers of technology, and the power of family across generations and eras. It's uncommonly thought-provoking and heart-rending, whether or not you're already familiar with Egan's world.
    6) The Candy House

    The Candy House revisits some of the characters and themes from author Jennifer Egan's Pulitzer Prize-winning A Visit From the Goon Squad, but it's not exactly a sequel. Instead, the engrossing, intelligent, and utterly absorbing novel tells the story of a battle for the ownership of human consciousness, the dangers of technology, and the power of family across generations and eras. It's uncommonly thought-provoking and heart-rending, whether or not you're already familiar with Egan's world.

  Xochitl Gonzalez's debut novel, about a high-end New York City wedding planner and her politician brother, explores what lurks beneath the surface of seemingly perfect lives. As Olga orchestrates perfect moments for her high-powered clients, her own life is less of a fairy tale, especially as her long-absent mother reappears and a natural disaster threatens the place the family comes from—leaving both their past and future in peril. It's a sharp, funny, and completely charming debut that's as funny as it is considered and marks the arrival of a major talent.
    7) Olga Dies Dreaming

    Xochitl Gonzalez's debut novel, about a high-end New York City wedding planner and her politician brother, explores what lurks beneath the surface of seemingly perfect lives. As Olga orchestrates perfect moments for her high-powered clients, her own life is less of a fairy tale, especially as her long-absent mother reappears and a natural disaster threatens the place the family comes from—leaving both their past and future in peril. It's a sharp, funny, and completely charming debut that's as funny as it is considered and marks the arrival of a major talent.

The must-read novels, compelling memoirs, and incredible histories that captivated us this year.

