The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2020

'Tis the season to keep a small, present-filled box somewhere in your house, and only open one tiny door per day. Advent season is upon us, and while mini chocolates are fine and all, beauty advent calendars—filled with makeup, skincare, nail polish, and more—are much more exciting. New ones keep arriving as the weather gets chillier and the days get shorter, so scroll down to shop the often limited-edition sets while they're still in stock. Pampering body care, a rainbow of nail colors, and every type of skin care product await.

