The Best Antioxidant Serums for Your Skin, According to Dermatologists

You may know all about the benefits of incorporating antioxidants into your diet — but what can antioxidants do for your skin when applied topically? It turns out that antioxidants, like Vitamin C and resveratrol, play a crucial role in just how healthy, radiant and youthful your face looks, too. But what exactly is an antioxidant? We spoke with top dermatologists to dig into the science behind antioxidants for skin.
"During the course of the day, skin is exposed to environmental factors that create free radicals in our skin, like pollution and ultraviolet rays," explains Kavita Mariwalla, M.D., a dermatologist in West Islip, New York. "A free radical is a molecule with an unpaired electron, which means it is unstable and highly reactive, and as these accumulate, the body is affected in the form of illness and accelerated aging." That's where antioxidants, both in the form of ingested food and in topical skincare, enter the picture. "An antioxidant is a molecule that prevents the reactions that can produce free radicals," she says. "If you use them consistently as a topical, they can lessen signs of aging over time."
What are the benefits of antioxidant serums for skin?
"Free radicals on the skin are unstable atoms and as such are always seeking that extra electron from other cells to become stable," she explains. "Once a free radical takes an electron from another molecule, that molecule becomes a free radical, setting off a chain reaction resulting in oxidative stress, which breaks down skin's collagen and results in wrinkling and a sallow appearance."
In short, the antioxidants found in products like skincare serums help prevent the formation of free radicals, Dr. Mariwalla says. Like a skincare superhero, an antioxidant serum will bind itself to the free radicals, preventing them from trying to steal electrons from your healthy skin cells and causing damage such as hyperpigmentation, lines and wrinkles, inflammation and dullness.
What are the best antioxidants for my skin type?
When it comes to topical skincare products like face serums, you'll want to look for the following antioxidant ingredients, according to Dr. Mariwalla:
But choosing the right antioxidant for you also depends on your skin type. The gold standard antioxidant, vitamin C is best for combination or dry skin. If you have acne-prone skin, Dr. Mariwalla recommends sticking with retinol or niacinamide since "vitamin C does make some people break out." Niacinamide, resveratrol, vitamin E and green tea are all generally well-tolerated by combination, dry and sensitive skin types.
To incorporate an antioxidant serum into your skincare routine, apply it as your first step after washing your face in the morning, evening or both, "that way it [sits] directly on your skin," Dr. Mariwalla says.
How we test face serums
Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab scientists have a long history of testing face serums, including antioxidant and anti-aging serums. The serums we test are first label-masked to eliminate bias, then distributed to dozens of consumer testers, who use them in their daily routines over a set time period between four and twelve weeks. In the Lab, our analysts use a Visia Complexion Analyzer device to track changes in skin during the product's use, including hyperpigmentation, lines and wrinkles, and pores. When applicable, the Cutometer machine, which gauges skin laxity, is used to measure changes in firmness. Testers also report their feedback on skin's look and feel during and after use, perceived changes in skin, and product attributes such as ease of use, scent, texture and absorption. Hundreds of data points are then tallied to find the best skincare serums for to target specific skincare issues
Here, the best antioxidant serums you can buy in 2021, including GH Beauty Lab top-tested formulas, dermatologist-recommended picks and top-rated drugstore buys: