The Best Antioxidant Serums for Your Skin, According to Dermatologists

  • <p class="body-text">You may know all about the benefits of incorporating antioxidants into your diet — but what can antioxidants do for your skin when applied topically? It turns out that antioxidants, like Vitamin C and resveratrol, play a crucial role in just how healthy, radiant and youthful your face looks, too. <strong>But </strong><strong>what exactly<em> is </em>an antioxidant</strong>? We spoke with top dermatologists to dig into the science behind antioxidants for skin.</p><p>"During the course of the day, skin is exposed to environmental factors that create free radicals in our skin, like pollution and ultraviolet rays," explains <a href="https://mariwalladermatology.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kavita Mariwalla, M.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kavita Mariwalla, M.D.</a>, a dermatologist in West Islip, New York. "A free radical is a molecule with an unpaired electron, which means it is unstable and highly reactive, and as these accumulate, the body is affected in the form of illness and accelerated aging." That's where antioxidants, both in the form of ingested food and in topical skincare, enter the picture. "An antioxidant is a molecule that prevents the reactions that can produce free radicals," she says. "If you use them consistently as a topical, they can lessen signs of aging over time." </p><h2 class="body-h2">What are the benefits of antioxidant serums for skin?</h2><p> "Free radicals on the skin are unstable atoms and as such are always seeking that extra electron from other cells to become stable," she explains. "Once a free radical takes an electron from another molecule, that molecule becomes a free radical, setting off a chain reaction resulting in oxidative stress, which breaks down <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g34520642/best-collagen-creams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skin's collagen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">skin's collagen</a> and results in <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a33483394/how-to-get-rid-of-forehead-wrinkles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrinkling" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wrinkling</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a36993/dull-skin-causes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a sallow appearance" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a sallow appearance</a>." </p><p>In short, the antioxidants found in products like <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g4083/best-anti-aging-serums/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare serums" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">skincare serums</a> help prevent the formation of free radicals, Dr. Mariwalla says. Like a skincare superhero, an antioxidant serum will bind itself to the free radicals, preventing them from trying to steal electrons from your healthy skin cells and causing damage such as <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a35421576/what-is-melasma-hyperpigmentation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hyperpigmentation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hyperpigmentation</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/tips/a25890/smiling-wrinkles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lines and wrinkles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lines and wrinkles</a>, inflammation and dullness.</p><h2 class="body-h2">What are the best antioxidants for my skin type? </h2><p>When it comes to topical <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g28135730/best-skincare-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare products" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">skincare products</a> like face serums, you'll want to look for the following antioxidant ingredients, according to Dr. Mariwalla:</p><ul><li> <strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g26840895/best-vitamin-c-serums/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vitamin C" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vitamin C</a></strong>, also known as ascorbic acid</li><li><strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a32191645/what-is-niacinamide-for-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Niacinamide" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Niacinamide</a>, </strong>a form of vitamin B3</li><li><strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a37376842/resveratrol-for-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Resveratrol" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Resveratrol</a>, </strong>a polyphenol found in the skin of red grapes</li><li><strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a36503215/vitamin-e-for-skin-benefits-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vitamin E" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vitamin E</a></strong>, also known as tocopherol</li><li><strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g26764099/best-retinol-cream/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Retinol" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Retinol</a></strong>, a vitamin A derivative</li><li><strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/diet-nutrition/a43325/green-tea-benefits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Green tea" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Green tea</a></strong></li></ul><p>But choosing the right antioxidant for you also depends on your skin type. The gold standard antioxidant, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a37284600/vitamin-c-benefits-for-skin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vitamin C" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vitamin C</a> is best for combination or dry skin. If you have <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/g37613134/best-acne-products-treatments/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:acne-prone skin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">acne-prone skin</a>, Dr. Mariwalla recommends sticking with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a32497174/what-is-retinol/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:retinol" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">retinol</a> or niacinamide since "vitamin C does make some people break out." Niacinamide, resveratrol, vitamin E and green tea are all generally well-tolerated by combination, dry and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/tips/g1382/sensitive-skin-solutions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sensitive skin types" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sensitive skin types</a>. </p><p>To incorporate an antioxidant serum into your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a22850819/best-skincare-routine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skincare routine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">skincare routine</a>, apply it as your first step after washing your face in the morning, evening or both, "that way it [sits] directly on your skin," Dr. Mariwalla says. </p><h2 class="body-h2"> How we test face serums</h2><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Beauty Lab scientists have a long history of testing face serums, including antioxidant and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g723/anti-aging-skin-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:anti-aging" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">anti-aging</a> serums. The serums we test are first label-masked to eliminate bias, then distributed to dozens of consumer testers, who use them in their daily routines over a set time period between four and twelve weeks. In the Lab, our analysts use a Visia Complexion Analyzer device to <strong>track changes in skin during the product's use, including hyperpigmentation, lines and wrinkles, and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/anti-aging/a35847/how-to-minimize-pores/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pores" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pores</a></strong>. When applicable, the Cutometer machine, which gauges skin laxity, is used to measure changes in firmness. <strong>Testers also report their feedback on skin's look and feel during and after use, perceived changes in skin, and product attributes such as ease of use, scent, texture and absorption</strong>. Hundreds of data points are then tallied to find the best skincare serums for to target specific skincare issues</p><p>Here, the best antioxidant serums you can buy in 2021, including GH Beauty Lab top-tested formulas, dermatologist-recommended picks and top-rated <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/a34146412/drugstore-beauty-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:drugstore buys" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">drugstore buys</a>:<br></p>
  Mary Kay

$58.00

Shop Now

Formulated with two types of antioxidant vitamin C plus vitamin E, Mary Kay's powerhouse serum, backed by the Good Housekeeping Seal, delivers a laundry list of anti-aging skincare benefits. After eight weeks of twice daily use, 89% of users in a study showed visibly firmer skin, 84% had a reduction in fine lines, and 87% showed improvement in brightness, GH Beauty Lab data evaluation found.
  RoC

$24.94

Shop Now

Feed your skin vibrancy-boosting "vitamins" via Roc's GH Seal star and Beauty Award-winning antioxidant serum, blended with potent 10% vitamin C balanced by emollient castor oil and glycerin. After four weeks of once-daily use, 94% of users found that their skin tone was visibly more even, and 100% had brighter skin in an expert assessment, according to GH Beauty Lab data analysis.
  SkinCeuticals

ecosmetics.com

$118.99

Shop Now

A dermatologist favorite and GH Beauty Lab test winner, SkinCeuticals' super serum, which contains high levels of antioxidant niacinamide, earned high marks for visible wrinkle softening, brightening and firming. In Lab testing, the light liquid reduced wrinkles by 5% after four weeks of use, according to measurements with the Visia Complexion Analyzer. "Almost immediate results on my fine lines," a tester remarked.
  SkinCeuticals

$166.00

Shop Now

This 10% vitamin C serum from SkinCeuticals bolstered with additional antioxdant protection from phloertin and ferulic acid is a GH beauty editor favorite for oily, breakout-prone skin. "I'm prone to hormonal breakouts on my chin that can turn into hyperpigmentation, and this serum really helps mitigate those dark spots, plus it goes on smooth," notes one editor.
  No7

$17.99

Shop Now

An infusion of antioxidant vitamin C, line-fighting peptides, and revitalizing ginseng created for skin in the earlier stages that can be oily and dry at the same time, this GH Seal star No7 serum protects and repairs skin from free radical damage, plus boosts radiance. After one week of use, 81% of testers said their skin looked more radiant, according to a study on 91 women; after eight weeks, 85% said their wrinkles were less noticeable, GH Beauty Lab data evaluation found.
  Eau Thermale Avène

$44.00

Shop Now

Made with antioxidant vitamins C and E plus hydrating hyaluronic acid, Eau Thermale Avène's gentle serum is a GH Beauty Lab favorite. "It calmed my skin, wasn't irritating, and didn't cause redness," reports GH Beauty Lab Senior Chemist Sabina Wizemann. "The formula absorbed quickly, felt light, and left my skin soft, and I'm convinced it made my skin a bit more even over a few months."
  SkinCeuticals

$166.00

Shop Now

Packed with 15% vitamin C plus enhancing vitamin E and ferulic acid, SkinCeuticals is the gold standard of vitamin C antioxidant serums hailed by both dermatologists and GH Beauty Lab experts, including Wizemann. Known for its firming, line-fighting, and brightening benefits, "I've been using it religiously for over 10 years and I swear it has changed my skin," raves GH beauty editor Dori Price.
  Olay

$18.20

Shop Now

A combination of antioxidants niacinamide and vitamin C, Olay's GH Seal star serum is formulated to tackle dark spots. A 10 week study of 144 women with hyperpigmentation spots found significant improvement in skin tone and hyperpigmentation after applying the formula twice daily, GH Beauty Lab data evaluation confirmed.
  No7

$29.99

Shop Now

A GH Beauty Lab anti-aging serum test winner and Seal star, No7 is packed with antioxidants vitamin C and E and retinol, plus smoothing peptides and softening hyaluronic acid. The formula was tops for improving skin's texture, firmness, pores and dark spots. Lab measurements found a 21% increase in firmness and 6% reduction in the appearance of pores after four weeks of use.
  Ren Clean Skincare

$58.00

Shop Now

Ren Clean Skincare's soothing serum is based on botanical extracts and oils, along with antioxidant vitamin E. In addition, "this contains beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant that can neutralize free radicals," Wizemann explains. "It absorbs well, my skin looks less red, and I have less overall burning and discomfort."
  Olay

$28.00

Shop Now

Backed by the GH Seal, Olay's serum stars brightening antioxidants niacinamide and vitamin C. The formula reduced uneven skin tone and dark spots after two weeks of use in a study of 144 women, GH Beauty Lab data evaluation found.
  SeeMeBeauty

$49.99

Shop Now

Get glowing with SeeMeBeauty's GH Seal star serum, made with antioxidant and luminosity-boosting niacinamide. In a consumer study, women found the formula left skin with a radiant glow after two weeks of daily use, according GH Beauty Lab data analysis.
  Olay

$18.48

Shop Now

"Boosted" with concentrated quantities of the antioxidant niacinamide plus smoothing peptides, GH Seal star Olay's silky serum delivers speedy results. The potent 5% niacinamide formula effectively sped up skin cell regeneration, and cheek and eye lines were visibly smoothed 10 minutes after application, GH Beauty Lab data evaluations found.
Antioxidant serums are packed with major skin benefits. Here, dermatologists recommend the best antioxidant face serums for all skin types, including oily, combination and sensitive skin.

