The best Airbnbs in Cornwall and Devon for your first post-lockdown staycation

From harbourside boltholes to sprawling country pads

<p>Staycations are still off the table but <a href="https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-outbreak-faqs-what-you-can-and-cant-do/coronavirus-outbreak-faqs-what-you-can-and-cant-do" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:when the government gives us the go-ahead" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">when the government gives us the go-ahead</a>, we'll be ready to escape to the coast or country where we can check into the best Airbnbs in Cornwall and Devon.</p><p>Ideal for romantic breaks or trips with the whole family, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/uk/lifestyle/travel/a28346873/where-is-poldark-filmed-holiday-cottages-cornwall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cornwall" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cornwall</a> and Devon offer glorious views, outstanding beaches, miles of rolling countryside and some of the best food found in southern England – plus, the weather's usually warmer too!</p><p>If you're thinking of a self-catering escape in a cottage, lodge, huge farmhouse or an apartment once we're out of isolation, you'll love our pick of fabulous Airbnbs in Cornwall and terrific Airbnbs in Devon.</p><p>Bringing you the top locations for secluded country escapes and seaside getaways, these holiday cottages will make your first holiday after lockdown a treat.</p><p>We've found large pads surrounded by acres of fields that are perfect for big families to spend quality time together. There are also adorable boltholes with balconies overlooking harbours that couples will love.</p><p>Whether you're after Airbnbs in Cornwall straight out of an interiors magazine or quirky Airbnbs in Devon that show you just how cosy a converted shipping container can feel, you'll want to browse our pick of the best holiday cottages in England's South West for a future staycation.</p><p>Here are our favourite Airbnbs in Cornwall and Devon.</p>
<p>For an Airbnb in Cornwall that's gorgeous both inside and out, look no further than this stunning bolthole in Falmouth. It's arty, pretty and just delightful. The flat has been beautifully designed with relaxation in mind so that you feel zen before even stepping inside.</p><p>From the soft linens on the comfy bed to the artwork and seriously chic use of colour throughout, this is an Airbnb that offers a touch of country life close to the beach.</p><p><strong>Sleeps</strong>: 2</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £103</p><p><strong>Why we love it:</strong> The thoughtful design and little touches, like the olive trees in the courtyard garden creating a mini oasis.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F10403069%3Fsource_impression_id%3Dp3_1592404574_LsEG8NPNGUEnUEGj%26guests%3D1%26adults%3D1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32930188%2Fairbnb-cornwall-devon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a></p>
1) Falmouth, South Cornwall - Airbnb Cornwall

For an Airbnb in Cornwall that's gorgeous both inside and out, look no further than this stunning bolthole in Falmouth. It's arty, pretty and just delightful. The flat has been beautifully designed with relaxation in mind so that you feel zen before even stepping inside.

From the soft linens on the comfy bed to the artwork and seriously chic use of colour throughout, this is an Airbnb that offers a touch of country life close to the beach.

Sleeps: 2

Price per night: £103

Why we love it: The thoughtful design and little touches, like the olive trees in the courtyard garden creating a mini oasis.

SEE INSIDE

<p>Providing you with the peace and tranquillity that the county is loved for, this Airbnb in Devon is an utter treat. A converted shipping container in the village of Poltimore, just a few miles from Exeter, this <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/uk/lifestyle/travel/a32876671/airbnb-most-wished-for-holiday-rentals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:quirky holiday rental" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">quirky holiday rental</a> is set in an attractive meadow with views of rolling countryside.</p><p>Inside, the Airbnb is stylish and cosy, with bespoke pine-topped stools, handmade reading chairs and board games. The kitchen is pretty fancy too.</p><p><strong>Sleeps</strong>: 4</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £90</p><p><strong>Why we love it:</strong> The quirky Airbnb is super snug. After a long country walk, you can fire up the log burner, pour a glass of wine and relax in the cosy living space.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F26621985%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32930188%2Fairbnb-cornwall-devon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a></p>
2) Poltimore, East Devon - Airbnb Devon

Providing you with the peace and tranquillity that the county is loved for, this Airbnb in Devon is an utter treat. A converted shipping container in the village of Poltimore, just a few miles from Exeter, this quirky holiday rental is set in an attractive meadow with views of rolling countryside.

Inside, the Airbnb is stylish and cosy, with bespoke pine-topped stools, handmade reading chairs and board games. The kitchen is pretty fancy too.

Sleeps: 4

Price per night: £90

Why we love it: The quirky Airbnb is super snug. After a long country walk, you can fire up the log burner, pour a glass of wine and relax in the cosy living space.

SEE INSIDE

<p>For a beach cottage that offers the seaside vibes and coastal decor straight out of an interiors magazine, this cute Airbnb in Cornwall provides all the glamour for a family staycation or break away with friends. </p><p>Its location in the heart of picturesque Mousehole is simply fabulous and you can make the most of being right on the harbour front. The interiors are luxurious, with three stylish ensuite bedrooms, rustic furniture and views of the sea from the sitting room. <strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>Sleeps</strong>: 6</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £359</p><p><strong>Why we love it: </strong>The French antique-style furnishings and country-chic sofas - it's our kind of beach cottage!</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2F36334548%3Fsource_impression_id%3Dp3_1592405679_UnI4c3N3pfGB92M7&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32930188%2Fairbnb-cornwall-devon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a></p>
3) Mousehole, West Cornwall - Airbnb Cornwall

For a beach cottage that offers the seaside vibes and coastal decor straight out of an interiors magazine, this cute Airbnb in Cornwall provides all the glamour for a family staycation or break away with friends.

Its location in the heart of picturesque Mousehole is simply fabulous and you can make the most of being right on the harbour front. The interiors are luxurious, with three stylish ensuite bedrooms, rustic furniture and views of the sea from the sitting room.

Sleeps: 6

Price per night: £359

Why we love it: The French antique-style furnishings and country-chic sofas - it's our kind of beach cottage!

SEE INSIDE

<p>Just a stroll from Ilfracombe's galleries, Michelin-starred dining and coffee shops, this Airbnb in Devon is one for taking in the views from the balcony. The penthouse was once an old Victoria shop and has been renovated to provide a homely pad that's bright and modern.</p><p>There are harbour views from the dining room too and little luxurious include the rain shower, king-sized bed and breakfast bar. <strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>Sleeps</strong>: 2</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £110</p><p><strong>Why we love it: </strong>The cosy yet modern feel that makes it a lovely spot for couples to spend a weekend by the sea. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F26351687&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32930188%2Fairbnb-cornwall-devon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a><br></p>
4) Ilfracombe, North Devon - Airbnb Devon

Just a stroll from Ilfracombe's galleries, Michelin-starred dining and coffee shops, this Airbnb in Devon is one for taking in the views from the balcony. The penthouse was once an old Victoria shop and has been renovated to provide a homely pad that's bright and modern.

There are harbour views from the dining room too and little luxurious include the rain shower, king-sized bed and breakfast bar.

Sleeps: 2

Price per night: £110

Why we love it: The cosy yet modern feel that makes it a lovely spot for couples to spend a weekend by the sea.

SEE INSIDE

<p>Looking for a large pad to host a big group? Whether it's family or friends, this remote Airbnb in Cornwall is a dream. The detached holiday cottage is as beautiful inside as it is from the outside: the attractive farmhouse-style kitchen, cosy living room and sumptuous bedrooms. </p><p>There are plenty of luxuries too - the Aga, the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/uk/lifestyle/travel/a28536799/holiday-cottages-cotswolds-hot-tub/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hot tub" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hot tub</a>, the games room to name but a few. This is the country Airbnb of dreams! With the rural setting and location close to Cornwall's beaches and towns, this country cottage is one to add to your wish list.</p><p><strong>Sleeps</strong>: 12</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £935</p><p><strong>Why we love it: </strong>There's everything you need for a family staycation - all the space, the entertainment and plenty of character to impress</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2F34964064&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32930188%2Fairbnb-cornwall-devon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a><br></p>
5) Bodmin, Mid Cornwall - Airbnb Cornwall

Looking for a large pad to host a big group? Whether it's family or friends, this remote Airbnb in Cornwall is a dream. The detached holiday cottage is as beautiful inside as it is from the outside: the attractive farmhouse-style kitchen, cosy living room and sumptuous bedrooms.

There are plenty of luxuries too - the Aga, the hot tub, the games room to name but a few. This is the country Airbnb of dreams! With the rural setting and location close to Cornwall's beaches and towns, this country cottage is one to add to your wish list.

Sleeps: 12

Price per night: £935

Why we love it: There's everything you need for a family staycation - all the space, the entertainment and plenty of character to impress

SEE INSIDE

<p>Architecture and design buffs, this one's for you. A fantastic base for walkers, beachgoers and active visitors, this Airbnb in Devon is sleek, retro and a spot that arty types will love.</p><p>Expect a red-tiled bathroom, one of the bedrooms in a Scandi style with yellow bunkbeds, a stylish fireplace and a dinghy and life vests available if you fancy rowing pretty Warfleet Creek.</p><p><strong>Sleeps</strong>: 4</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £89</p><p><strong>Why we love it:</strong> The thoughtful touches: all the kit for getting active on the water, the River Dart view you can take in from the terrace, Netflix for when you want to rest.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F13106371%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32930188%2Fairbnb-cornwall-devon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a></p>
6) Dartmouth, South Devon - Airbnb Devon

Architecture and design buffs, this one's for you. A fantastic base for walkers, beachgoers and active visitors, this Airbnb in Devon is sleek, retro and a spot that arty types will love.

Expect a red-tiled bathroom, one of the bedrooms in a Scandi style with yellow bunkbeds, a stylish fireplace and a dinghy and life vests available if you fancy rowing pretty Warfleet Creek.

Sleeps: 4

Price per night: £89

Why we love it: The thoughtful touches: all the kit for getting active on the water, the River Dart view you can take in from the terrace, Netflix for when you want to rest.

SEE INSIDE

<p>This lovely and bright Airbnb in Cornwall sits in the pretty village of Charlestown, where Poldark and Hollywood movies have been filmed. While it's thoroughly Cornish, there's a Mediterranean feel about the holiday cottage.</p><p>You'll find tiled floors, white walls throughout and elegant pops of green and pastel hues. The Airbnb is ideal for small families, with its location close to the Eden Project, plus the host has been praised for adding a high chair and a gate to the stairs for guests who bring little ones.</p><p><strong>Sleeps</strong>: 4</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £120</p><p><strong>Why we love it: </strong>The light interiors delightful outdoor space make it ideal for summer staycations.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F27805251%3Fsource_impression_id%3Dp3_1592808764_t%252B2%252FBbEak8bAgizo%26guests%3D1%26adults%3D1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32930188%2Fairbnb-cornwall-devon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a></p>
7) Charlestown, South Cornwall - Airbnb Cornwall

This lovely and bright Airbnb in Cornwall sits in the pretty village of Charlestown, where Poldark and Hollywood movies have been filmed. While it's thoroughly Cornish, there's a Mediterranean feel about the holiday cottage.

You'll find tiled floors, white walls throughout and elegant pops of green and pastel hues. The Airbnb is ideal for small families, with its location close to the Eden Project, plus the host has been praised for adding a high chair and a gate to the stairs for guests who bring little ones.

Sleeps: 4

Price per night: £120

Why we love it: The light interiors delightful outdoor space make it ideal for summer staycations.

SEE INSIDE

<p>There's no need to head to Botswana when you can experience a safari right here in Devon. Ok, so it's unlikely that you'll spot lions or zebras but what this Airbnb in Devon can offer is breathtaking scenery and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/uk/lifestyle/travel/a566836/best-unique-amazing-airbnb-properties-houses-in-the-uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:glamping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">glamping</a> like you'd never imagine in the UK.</p><p>Set within a six-acre meadow, Beara Lodge Glamping is home to one of two six-person tents (plus enough room for you to bring the dog too). There are three separate bedrooms in each tent, a wood burning stove, as well as seating on the raised deck so you can take in all the views.</p><p><strong>Sleeps</strong>: 6</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £170</p><p><strong>Why we love it:</strong> A safari-style stay without having to jump on a plane. What's not to love?</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2F32136192&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32930188%2Fairbnb-cornwall-devon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a></p>
8) Beaworthy, West Devon - Airbnb Devon

There's no need to head to Botswana when you can experience a safari right here in Devon. Ok, so it's unlikely that you'll spot lions or zebras but what this Airbnb in Devon can offer is breathtaking scenery and glamping like you'd never imagine in the UK.

Set within a six-acre meadow, Beara Lodge Glamping is home to one of two six-person tents (plus enough room for you to bring the dog too). There are three separate bedrooms in each tent, a wood burning stove, as well as seating on the raised deck so you can take in all the views.

Sleeps: 6

Price per night: £170

Why we love it: A safari-style stay without having to jump on a plane. What's not to love?

SEE INSIDE

<p>Want a Cornwall Airbnb with a hot tub? Check out The Shippon on the edge of Bodmin Moor. The converted barn affords a peaceful location and all the essentials for a romantic break. </p><p>There's the International Dark Sky Landscape for stargazing, the private hot tub for a bubbly soak and the seclusion to feel a world away from the stresses of daily life.</p><p><strong>Sleeps</strong>: 2</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £107</p><p><strong>Why we love it: </strong>The relaxing views and rural location. If you want to get away from it all in a spot with amazing views, The Shippon won't disappoint.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2F15479487%3Fsource_impression_id%3Dp3_1592740934_PxPIPakoAhVTf2cd%26guests%3D1%26adults%3D1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32930188%2Fairbnb-cornwall-devon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a></p>
9) Liskeard, South East Cornwall - Airbnb Cornwall

Want a Cornwall Airbnb with a hot tub? Check out The Shippon on the edge of Bodmin Moor. The converted barn affords a peaceful location and all the essentials for a romantic break.

There's the International Dark Sky Landscape for stargazing, the private hot tub for a bubbly soak and the seclusion to feel a world away from the stresses of daily life.

Sleeps: 2

Price per night: £107

Why we love it: The relaxing views and rural location. If you want to get away from it all in a spot with amazing views, The Shippon won't disappoint.

SEE INSIDE

<p>Nestled deep in the Devonshire countryside is this converted barn that's perfect for lovers. The romantic retreat is an Airbnb in Devon you'll both fall in love with.</p><p>There's a vintage roll top bath, vaulted ceilings and a king-sized bed to create a cute love nest for two. It's a spacious retreat, where you can just as easily spend a winter's break holed up inside as a summer staycation, with its glorious surroundings to explore.<br></p><p><strong>Sleeps</strong>: 2</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £167</p><p><strong>Why we love it:</strong> The history and character - from the exposed brick to the vaulted ceilings.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F15441205&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32930188%2Fairbnb-cornwall-devon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a></p>
10) Cotleigh, East Devon - Airbnb Devon

Nestled deep in the Devonshire countryside is this converted barn that's perfect for lovers. The romantic retreat is an Airbnb in Devon you'll both fall in love with.

There's a vintage roll top bath, vaulted ceilings and a king-sized bed to create a cute love nest for two. It's a spacious retreat, where you can just as easily spend a winter's break holed up inside as a summer staycation, with its glorious surroundings to explore.

Sleeps: 2

Price per night: £167

Why we love it: The history and character - from the exposed brick to the vaulted ceilings.

SEE INSIDE

<p>This sleek Airbnb in Cornwall is one for a stylish trip to Newquay with your gang - whether you plan on surfing or simply relaxing at the beach. The stylish four-bedroom townhouse offers a modern twist on the traditional, with its blend of classic and Scandi decor. </p><p>It's just one minute from the beach, making it a great spot for families or a group of friends. It's also dog friendly and you'll find a few terrific touches, such as the Nespresso machine, private decking for alfresco dining and a lounge and dining area for socialising with the fam.</p><p><strong>Sleeps</strong>: 10</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £380</p><p><strong>Why we love it:</strong> It's a real home away from home for big groups with spaces that encourage you to spend time with your loved ones - we're particularly into the outside decking area.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2F22044933&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32930188%2Fairbnb-cornwall-devon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a></p>
11) Newquay, North Cornwall - Airbnb Cornwall

This sleek Airbnb in Cornwall is one for a stylish trip to Newquay with your gang - whether you plan on surfing or simply relaxing at the beach. The stylish four-bedroom townhouse offers a modern twist on the traditional, with its blend of classic and Scandi decor.

It's just one minute from the beach, making it a great spot for families or a group of friends. It's also dog friendly and you'll find a few terrific touches, such as the Nespresso machine, private decking for alfresco dining and a lounge and dining area for socialising with the fam.

Sleeps: 10

Price per night: £380

Why we love it: It's a real home away from home for big groups with spaces that encourage you to spend time with your loved ones - we're particularly into the outside decking area.

SEE INSIDE

<p>A former Victorian vicarage, Trenoweth House is packed with character and a fabulous spot for a group getaway. The Airbnb in Cornwall sits within acres of farmland, with woodland, natural swimming lakes and streams surrounding it. Aside from its rural seclusion, this pad has been beautifully restored to blend its original features with modern design. </p><p>You'll find large granite walls, open fireplaces and exposed beams intertwined with sleek architecture, including the kitchen with its glass ceiling and wood fired pizza oven. The garden views are sensational and there are four-poster beds, roll top baths and a large dining space to make use of.<strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>Sleeps</strong>: 14</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £463</p><p><strong>Why we love it:</strong> It's just a short drive from Cornwall's beaches but offers a peaceful retreat in the country when you want to escape from the outside world.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2F37941940%3Fsource_impression_id%3Dp3_1592809915_ez318jmX009edfAG&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32930188%2Fairbnb-cornwall-devon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a></p>
12) Crowan, West Cornwall - Airbnb Cornwall

A former Victorian vicarage, Trenoweth House is packed with character and a fabulous spot for a group getaway. The Airbnb in Cornwall sits within acres of farmland, with woodland, natural swimming lakes and streams surrounding it. Aside from its rural seclusion, this pad has been beautifully restored to blend its original features with modern design.

You'll find large granite walls, open fireplaces and exposed beams intertwined with sleek architecture, including the kitchen with its glass ceiling and wood fired pizza oven. The garden views are sensational and there are four-poster beds, roll top baths and a large dining space to make use of.

Sleeps: 14

Price per night: £463

Why we love it: It's just a short drive from Cornwall's beaches but offers a peaceful retreat in the country when you want to escape from the outside world.

SEE INSIDE

<p>This rustic yet luxurious garden studio is an Airbnb in Devon that's sure to bring out the calm in you. A mini sanctuary (and probably the finest studio flat we've ever seen!), it features a lush garden for relaxing outside when the sun shines and making use of the BBQ.</p><p>Just a short walk from the centre of picturesque Salcombe, it's a peaceful spot to retire to after a day of exploring. The underfloor heating, walk-in shower and cute dining area make this Airbnb a wonderful home from home.</p><p><strong>Sleeps</strong>: 2</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £80</p><p><strong>Why we love it:</strong> It's a boutique bolthole in one of the loveliest towns in Devon. The best Airbnbs aren't always about having an entire townhouse to yourself!</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F11054827%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32930188%2Fairbnb-cornwall-devon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a></p>
13) Salcombe, South Devon - Airbnb Devon

This rustic yet luxurious garden studio is an Airbnb in Devon that's sure to bring out the calm in you. A mini sanctuary (and probably the finest studio flat we've ever seen!), it features a lush garden for relaxing outside when the sun shines and making use of the BBQ.

Just a short walk from the centre of picturesque Salcombe, it's a peaceful spot to retire to after a day of exploring. The underfloor heating, walk-in shower and cute dining area make this Airbnb a wonderful home from home.

Sleeps: 2

Price per night: £80

Why we love it: It's a boutique bolthole in one of the loveliest towns in Devon. The best Airbnbs aren't always about having an entire townhouse to yourself!

SEE INSIDE

<p>Looking for an Airbnb in Cornwall with an unbeatable sea view? This holiday cottage allows you to wake up to this spectacular scene and enjoy it from your bed. Whether you're having breakfast or watching the sunset, this loft studio is all about the view.</p><p>It's located around 200 metres from the beach so when you're not taking it in from a height, you can make the most of long, coastal walks. The perfect little couples' retreat, this Airbnb has everything you need for a mini-break on Cornwall's South East coast.</p><p><strong>Sleeps</strong>: 2</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £145</p><p><strong>Why we love it:</strong> That view. We could stare at it all day long!</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2F13808385&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32930188%2Fairbnb-cornwall-devon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a></p>
14) Downderry, South East Cornwall - Airbnb Cornwall

Looking for an Airbnb in Cornwall with an unbeatable sea view? This holiday cottage allows you to wake up to this spectacular scene and enjoy it from your bed. Whether you're having breakfast or watching the sunset, this loft studio is all about the view.

It's located around 200 metres from the beach so when you're not taking it in from a height, you can make the most of long, coastal walks. The perfect little couples' retreat, this Airbnb has everything you need for a mini-break on Cornwall's South East coast.

Sleeps: 2

Price per night: £145

Why we love it: That view. We could stare at it all day long!

SEE INSIDE

<p>For a family getaway everyone will remember, this large Airbnb in Devon is a treat. Nestled among 100 acres, this holiday cottage is where you can watch out for parading ducks in the idyllic garden, let the children discover a treehouse at the edge of the woods, cook on the massive Aga stove and experience the sprawling family home of childhood dreams. </p><p>The farmhouse chic decor includes five individually styled bedrooms, with one featuring a four-poster bed. There are also sun loungers in the garden, a games room and croquet on the lawn.</p><p><strong>Sleeps</strong>: 10</p><p><strong>Price per night:</strong> £203</p><p><strong>Why we love it:</strong> The kitchen and dining space, with its garden views, Aga and homely atmosphere is the perfect setting for memorable meals.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=127X1599956&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.co.uk%2Frooms%2Fplus%2F14107165%3Fsource_impression_id%3Dp3_1592811770_3v2Lql6baXuvVnVa&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fuk%2Ftravel-ideas%2Fstaycation-uk%2Fg32930188%2Fairbnb-cornwall-devon%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SEE INSIDE">SEE INSIDE</a></p>
15) Mutterton, Mid Devon - Airbnb Devon

For a family getaway everyone will remember, this large Airbnb in Devon is a treat. Nestled among 100 acres, this holiday cottage is where you can watch out for parading ducks in the idyllic garden, let the children discover a treehouse at the edge of the woods, cook on the massive Aga stove and experience the sprawling family home of childhood dreams.

The farmhouse chic decor includes five individually styled bedrooms, with one featuring a four-poster bed. There are also sun loungers in the garden, a games room and croquet on the lawn.

Sleeps: 10

Price per night: £203

Why we love it: The kitchen and dining space, with its garden views, Aga and homely atmosphere is the perfect setting for memorable meals.

SEE INSIDE

