The best Airbnbs in Cornwall and Devon for your first post-lockdown staycation

Staycations are still off the table but when the government gives us the go-ahead, we'll be ready to escape to the coast or country where we can check into the best Airbnbs in Cornwall and Devon.

Ideal for romantic breaks or trips with the whole family, Cornwall and Devon offer glorious views, outstanding beaches, miles of rolling countryside and some of the best food found in southern England – plus, the weather's usually warmer too!

If you're thinking of a self-catering escape in a cottage, lodge, huge farmhouse or an apartment once we're out of isolation, you'll love our pick of fabulous Airbnbs in Cornwall and terrific Airbnbs in Devon.

Bringing you the top locations for secluded country escapes and seaside getaways, these holiday cottages will make your first holiday after lockdown a treat.

We've found large pads surrounded by acres of fields that are perfect for big families to spend quality time together. There are also adorable boltholes with balconies overlooking harbours that couples will love.

Whether you're after Airbnbs in Cornwall straight out of an interiors magazine or quirky Airbnbs in Devon that show you just how cosy a converted shipping container can feel, you'll want to browse our pick of the best holiday cottages in England's South West for a future staycation.

Here are our favourite Airbnbs in Cornwall and Devon.