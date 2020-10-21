The Best Advent Calendars for Candle Lovers Because Our Xmas Countdown Begins Now

TBH: My Christmas countdown starts as soon as the weather drops below 60 degrees. Am I weird? Maybe. Will that stop me? Absolutely not. What can I say, I’m a sucker for holiday festivities.

From indulging in (prob way too many) winter cocktails to splurging on all things cozy, my bank account def plummets in the month of December (it hurts even thinking about it). But, hey, with a cute advent cal, at least I’ll get a little gift each day. That makes up for it, right?!

In addition to being overly excited about the holiday season, I’m also a self-proclaimed candle addict (more on that, here). So, of course, I want to combine two of my favorite things. That, my friends, is why I bring to you the best Advent calendars for candle lovers. I mean, who doesn’t love warm winter aromas and a new surprise every day?

Pop ‘em in your cart, light ‘em up, and let the countdown to Christmas begin!