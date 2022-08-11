Ben Rector Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut! All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos

  "What Makes a Man" is a duet with Thomas Rhett and I couldn't resist making it seem like he was coming out to sing his verse and chorus with me (when in reality he is on tour right now). Apologies to everyone who was there. But it was funny.
    "What Makes a Man" is a duet with Thomas Rhett and I couldn't resist making it seem like he was coming out to sing his verse and chorus with me (when in reality he is on tour right now). Apologies to everyone who was there. But it was funny.

  Walking into the artist entrance was pretty surreal — so many legends have walked under that awning (but probably not very many in Hokas).
    Walking into the artist entrance was pretty surreal — so many legends have walked under that awning (but probably not very many in Hokas).

  This was legitimately the best sounding and playing green room piano I've ever seen. It's a Yamaha U-1 (the same model I have) and if they'd have let me take it home I would have.
    This was legitimately the best sounding and playing green room piano I've ever seen. It's a Yamaha U-1 (the same model I have) and if they'd have let me take it home I would have.

  I sound-checked for an acoustic performance of "What Makes a Man" in famed Studio A.
    I sound-checked for an acoustic performance of "What Makes a Man" in famed Studio A.

  The band were consummate pros, the sound on stage was excellent, all-in-all a wonderful and painless soundcheck.
    The band were consummate pros, the sound on stage was excellent, all-in-all a wonderful and painless soundcheck.

  What an honor. Truly something I'll never forget!
    What an honor. Truly something I'll never forget!

  Doing my best to soak it all in.
    Doing my best to soak it all in.

Ben Rector

The musician stepped into the circle for the first time on Tuesday night in Nashville

