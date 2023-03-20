Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Attend SXSW Festival in Austin, Plus Drake, Sheryl Lee Ralph and More

<p>Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the <em>Air</em> world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 18 in Austin, Texas.</p>
<p>Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18 in Santiago, Chile.</p>
<p>Sheryl Lee Ralph attends The Billie Presents a Conversation With Sheryl Lee Ralph event at The Billie Holiday Theater on March 18 in Brooklyn, New York. </p>
<p>Magic Johnson speaks during the 2023 International Poverty Forum at the Delta Flight Museum on March 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.</p>
<p>Ali Wong attends the World Premiere of <em>Beef</em> at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater on March 18 in Austin, Texas.</p>
<p>Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are seen filming <em>Only Murders in the Building</em> on March 17 in New York City. </p>
<p>Taylor Swift performs onstage during the opening night of her Eras Tour at the State Farm Stadium on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.</p>
<p>Paris Hilton signs copies of her new book, <em>Paris: The Memoir</em>, for fans at Selfridges London on March 17 in England.</p>
<p>Captain Kirk Douglas, Jimmy Fallon and Padma Lakshmi have some St. Patrick's Day fun during <em>The Tonight Show</em> in New York City on March 17.</p>
<p>Billie Eilish performs during day one of the Lollapalooza Chile festival on March 17 in Santiago, Chile.</p>
<p>A silent Liam Neeson arrives at the London premiere of <em>Marlowe </em>on March 16.</p>
<p>Renée Zellweger performs with C.M. Talkington during Ilegal Mezcal presents High Noon at the <em>Paste </em>Magazine Austin Showcase on March 17.</p>
<p>Daveed Diggs hits the red carpet at SXSW in Austin on March 17 ahead of his <em>Blindspotting </em>season 2 panel.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince William;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Prince William</a> and<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Middleton;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link "> Kate Middleton</a> enjoy some Guinness after <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-attends-first-st-patricks-day-parade-colonel-irish-guards-prince-william/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the St. Patrick's Day Parade;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">the St. Patrick's Day Parade</a> at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England, on March 17.</p>
<p>Following her <em>Boston Strangler </em>press tour in the U.S., <a href="https://people.com/tag/keira-knightley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keira Knightley;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Keira Knightley</a> touches down at London's Heathrow Airport on March 17.</p>
<p>Charlie Cox and Nikki M. James hit the New York City set of <em>Daredevil: Born Again </em>on March 17.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/susan-sarandon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Susan Sarandon;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Susan Sarandon</a> and former son-in-law <a href="https://people.com/tv/kyle-martino-happy-ex-wife-eva-amurri-after-she-goes-public-boyfriend-ian-hock/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kyle Martino;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Kyle Martino</a>, owner of N.Y.C.'s The Football Cafe, attend a screening of <em>Ted Lasso</em> season 3 at the venue on March 15. </p>
<p>Keanu Reeves and some adorable guests hang during a "Pup Quiz" on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in N.Y.C. on March 16. </p>
<p>Snoop Dogg is adorned in bright lights as he performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on March 16 in Glasgow, Scotland. </p>
<p>Avril Lavigne and Tyga are seen in matching 'fits while out and about in Los Angeles on March 16.</p>
<p>Sharon Stone and Kim Petras attend the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 in Beverly Hills on March 16. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/rebel-wilson-engaged-to-ramona-agruma/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ramona Agruma;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ramona Agruma</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/rebel-wilson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rebel Wilson;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Rebel Wilson</a> attend the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 in Beverly Hills on March 16. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/adam-levine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adam Levine;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Adam Levine</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/behati-prinsloo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Behati Prinsloo;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Behati Prinsloo</a> are lovey-dovey on the carpet at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala 2023 in Beverly Hills on March 16.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Brady;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Tom Brady</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/rob-gronkowski/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rob Gronkowski;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Rob Gronkowski</a> catch up at the end-of-season event hosted by Brady's NFT company, Autograph, in Tampa, Florida on March 16.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/steve-buscemi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Steve Buscemi;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Steve Buscemi</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/michelle-williams/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Michelle Williams;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Michelle Williams</a> get close for a quick pic at a special screening event for <em>Showing Up</em> in New York City on March 16. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/john-cena/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John Cena;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">John Cena</a> makes a funny face and throws up a peace sign as he begins filming his new action comedy, <em>Grand Theft Lotto, </em>in Atlanta on March 16.</p>
<p>The cast of <em>Ted Lasso — </em>Kola Bokinni, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernández, Toheeb Jimoh, Hannah Waddingham and <a href="https://people.com/tag/jason-sudeikis/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jason Sudeikis;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jason Sudeikis </a>—take part in a special town hall at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on March 16. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/liam-payne/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liam Payne;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Liam Payne</a> poses with an excited fan at the premiere of former bandmate Louis Tomlinson's documentary <em>All of Those Voices </em>in London on March 16.</p>
<p>Armani White performs at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW in Austin on March 16.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-aniston/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennifer Aniston;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jennifer Aniston</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/adam-sandler/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adam Sandler;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Adam Sandler</a> go glam on March 16 at the Paris premiere of their <em>Murder Mystery 2. </em></p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-pratt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chris Pratt;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chris Pratt</a> gives a peace sign while arriving at Heart Breakfast Radio Studio to promote <em>The Super Mario Bros. Movie</em> on March 16 in London. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/alexandra-daddario/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alexandra Daddario;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Alexandra Daddario</a> celebrates AMC's <em>Mayfair Witches </em>during a panel in Los Angeles on March 15.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/keanu-reeves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keanu Reeves;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Keanu Reeves</a> is in a good mood while interacting with photographers on March 15 in New York City. </p>
<p>Lester Holt's dog Lucy joins him for an episode of NBC's <em>Nightly News: Kids Edition </em>in N.Y.C.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/lance-bass/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lance Bass;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Lance Bass</a> and husband Michael Turchin get all dressed up for the March 14 Environmental Media Association IMPACT Summit dinner in West Hollywood. </p>
<p>Kathy Hilton hosts a launch party in Los Angeles for author Emberli Pridham and her new children's book, <em>A Real Life Fairytale: Princess Diana. </em></p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-upton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Upton;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Kate Upton</a> and a friend pose for a photo at the amfAR Palm Beach Gala, where guests sipped Clase Azul Tequila.</p>
<p>Second-time parents-to-be <a href="https://people.com/tag/rihanna/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rihanna;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Rihanna</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/asap-rocky/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A$AP Rocky;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">A$AP Rocky</a> are arm-in-arm after enjoying a meal at Bottega Louie in West Hollywood on March 15. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/pamela-anderson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pamela Anderson;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Pamela Anderson</a> walks the runway during the Boss spring/summer 2023 fashion show at the Herald Plaza in Miami on March 15.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/demi-lovato/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Demi Lovato;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Demi Lovato</a> strikes a pose while at the Hugo Boss show in Miami on March 5. </p>
<p>Sophia Lillis and <a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-pine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chris Pine;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chris Pine</a> attend a special L.A. screening and reception of <em>Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves</em> on March 15.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/keira-knightley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keira Knightley;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Keira Knightley</a> plays a game with Jimmy Fallon during an episode of <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in N.Y.C. on March 15. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/wilmer-valderrama/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wilmer Valderrama;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Wilmer Valderrama</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/ll-cool-j/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LL Cool J;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">LL Cool J</a> attend The Alliance for Children's Rights 31st Annual Champions for Children Gala at The Beverly Hilton in California on March 15.</p>
<p>Jake McDorman, <a href="https://people.com/tv/betty-gilpin-eulogy-glow-after-cancellation-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Betty Gilpin;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Betty Gilpin</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tv/outer-banks-season-3-everything-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andy McQueen;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Andy McQueen</a> arrive for the world premiere of <em>Mrs. Davis</em> during the SXSW festival in Austin on March 14.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/brantley-gilbert/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brantley Gilbert;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Brantley Gilbert</a>, <a href="https://people.com/country/jelly-roll-really-personal-reason-he-gave-back-detention-center-that-incarcerated-him-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jelly Roll;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jelly Roll</a> and Struggle Jennings perform onstage at the New Faces of Country Music Dinner during CRS 2023 in Nashville on March 15.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/patrick-dempsey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Patrick Dempsey;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Patrick Dempsey</a> dons a glossy uniform on March 14 on the Toronto set of his new movie directed by Eli Roth and costarring Addison Rae.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/ryan-reynolds/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ryan Reynolds;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Ryan Reynolds</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/blake-lively/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blake Lively;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Blake Lively</a> head out for a stroll in N.Y.C. on March 15.</p>
<p>Looking colorful in a purple suit with his neon-dyed hair, <a href="https://people.com/tag/jason-derulo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jason Derulo;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jason Derulo</a> poses at the Project Icon Press Launch in London on March 15.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/shawn-mendes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shawn Mendes;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shawn Mendes</a> shows off his muscles outside of an L.A. gym on March 15.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-bensimon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kelly Bensimon;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Kelly Bensimon</a> looks warm and chic in a fur coat and leather shorts while making a coffee run in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on March 15.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/colin-farrell/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Colin Farrell;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Colin Farrell</a> looks unrecognizable in prosthetics on the set of his upcoming HBO series <i>The Penguin</i> on March 15 in New York City.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/melissa-mccarthy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Melissa McCarthy;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Melissa McCarthy</a> smiles in N.Y.C. on March 14 while filming <i>Bernard & the Genie</i>, her upcoming remake of the '90s comedy film of the same name.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/billie-eilish/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Billie Eilish;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Billie Eilish</a> strikes a cutesy pose at the Los Angeles premiere of <em>Swarm</em> on March 14.</p>
<p>Dominique Fishback delights <a href="https://people.com/tag/chloe-x-halle/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chloe Bailey;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chloe Bailey</a> by playfully putting <a href="https://people.com/tag/donald-glover/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Donald Glover;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Donald Glover</a> to work while at the L.A. premiere of <em>Swarm</em> on March 14.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/keira-knightley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keira Knightley;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Keira Knightley</a> appears to be in high spirits while arriving at the screening of her new movie <em>Boston Strangler </em>in New York City on March 14.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/keira-knightley-carrie-coon-not-allowed-to-do-boston-accents-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carrie Coon;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Carrie Coon</a> arrives at 20th Century Studios and The Cinema Society's special screening of <em>Boston Strangler</em> on March 14. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kit-harington/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kit Harington;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Kit Harington</a> and <a href="https://people.com/movies/gemma-chan-feels-fortunate-for-dominic-cooper-relationship-because-we-can-talk-about-anything/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gemma Chan;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Gemma Chan</a> work the cameras at the <em>Extrapolations</em> red carpet premiere event in Los Angeles on March 14. </p>
<p>Rapper <a href="https://people.com/music/method-man-apologizes-to-destinys-child-for-refusing-to-shake-their-hands-at-2004-mobo-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Method Man;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Method Man</a> attends the <em>Power Book II: Ghost</em> season 3 cast reception at the Public Hotel in New York City on March 14. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/sarah-michelle-gellar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah Michelle Gellar;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Sarah Michelle Gellar</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/tyler-posey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tyler Posey;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Tyler Posey</a> and his girlfriend <a href="https://people.com/tv/tyler-posey-says-girlfriend-phem-helped-him-realize-hes-queer-and-sexually-fluid/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Phem;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Phem</a> attend the <em>Wolf Pack</em> screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 14.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/bryan-cranston/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bryan Cranston;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Bryan Cranston</a> and host <a href="https://people.com/tag/jimmy-fallon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jimmy Fallon;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jimmy Fallon</a> play German DJs during an episode of <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> in N.Y.C. on March 14.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/zachary-levi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zachary Levi;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Zachary Levi</a> playfully digs for gold from a poster of <em>Shazam! Fury of the Gods</em> at the film's premiere in Los Angeles on March 14.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/hillary-clinton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hillary;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Hillary</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/chelsea-clinton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chelsea Clinton;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chelsea Clinton</a> pose with their Playbills while at the <em>Some Like it Hot</em> Broadway show in New York City on March 14. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/carrie-underwood/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carrie Underwood;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Carrie Underwood</a> rocks the stage with <a href="https://people.com/tag/jimmie-allen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jimmie Allen;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jimmie Allen</a> to perform the title track from her <em>Denim & Rhinestones </em>album during the L.A. stop of her tour on March 13. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/melissa-mccarthy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Melissa McCarthy;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Melissa McCarthy</a> hits the snowy N.Y.C. streets to film <em>Bernard and the Genie </em>on March 14. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/troy-kotsur-says-his-oscar-win-for-coda-is-still-sinking-in-its-really-a-blessing/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Troy Kotsur;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Troy Kotsur</a> shares a sweet message at the 'Daddy Issues in Film' panel at SXSW in Austin on March 14. </p>
<p>Sisters <a href="https://people.com/tag/paris-hilton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paris;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Paris</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/nicky-hilton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nicky Hilton;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Nicky Hilton</a> stay in step in N.Y.C. on March 14. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/addison-rae-star-thanksgiving-horror-movie-patrick-dempsey/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Addison Rae;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Addison Rae</a> has her hands full in Los Angeles on March 13. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/avril-lavigne/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Avril Lavigne;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Avril Lavigne</a> returns to her native Canada for the JUNO Awards on March 13, where she took home the fan choice award.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/movies/simu-liu-hottest-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Simu Liu;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Simu Liu</a> pulls out a guitar while hosting the 2023 JUNO Awards on March 13 in Edmonton, Canada.</p>
<p>On day four of Austin's 2023 SXSW festival, <a href="https://people.com/tag/tilda-swinton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tilda Swinton;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Tilda Swinton</a> greets fans at the March 13 world premiere of her new comedy <i>Problemista</i>.</p>
<p>During <a href="https://people.com/royals/king-charles-knights-brian-may-queen-buckingham-palace/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:his investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">his investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace</a> on March 14, Sir Brian May flaunts his new Knight Bachelor title bestowed upon him by King Charles III for service in music and charity.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jonathan-van-ness/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jonathan Van Ness;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Jonathan Van Ness</a> and his husband, <a href="https://people.com/tv/jonathan-van-ness-husband-mark-peacock-how-they-met/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mark Peacock;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Mark Peacock</a>, spend date night at N.Y.C.'s Rainbow Room to celebrate influencer <a href="https://people.com/style/tiktok-star-dylan-mulvaney-to-host-livestream-variety-show-in-nyc-for-day-365-of-being-a-girl/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dylan Mulvaney;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Dylan Mulvaney</a>'s one-night-only variety show <i>Day 365 Live! </i>on March 13. </p>
<p>Aaron Rodgers gets some air time with members of his flag football team at his <a href="https://people.com/parents/josh-duhamel-finally-enjoying-sports-exclusive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:RX3 charity flag football tournament;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">RX3 charity flag football tournament</a> in Newport Beach, Calif. Rodgers and other celebrity players raised more than $1.5 million for charities including The Boys and Girls Club. </p>
<p><i>Back to Black</i> star <a href="https://people.com/movies/marisa-abela-everything-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Marisa Abela;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Marisa Abela</a> shoots scenes in London's Camden neighborhood on March 13, in costume as Amy Winehouse in the upcoming biopic of the late British singer.</p>
<p>Ahead of her Broadway debut in the upcoming production of <i>Moulin Rouge! The Musical</i>, singer <a href="https://people.com/tag/jojo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:JoJo;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">JoJo</a> pays a visit to the queens of <i>SIX</i> at their March 12 performance in N.Y.C.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/chance-the-rapper/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chance the Rapper;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Chance the Rapper</a> shows off his theatrical style with two <i>Lion King</i> cast members – L Steven Taylor, who plays Mufasa, and Zinhle Dube, who plays Rafiki – after seeing the Broadway musical with his family</p>
<p>Married street style icons <a href="https://people.com/tag/justin-bieber/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Justin;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Justin</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/hailey-bieber/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hailey Bieber;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Hailey Bieber</a> make running errands look chic on March 13 in L.A.</p>
<p>Angela Sarafyan, Natalia del Riego and <a href="https://people.com/tag/keanu-reeves/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keanu Reeves;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Keanu Reeves</a> pose upon arrival at the SXSW screening of <i>Hail Mary </i>at the annual conference and festival in Austin on March 13.</p>
<p>New mom <a href="https://people.com/tag/paris-hilton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paris Hilton;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Paris Hilton</a> has a moment in N.Y.C. on March 13. </p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/crime/guillermo-diaz-as-rodney-alcala-dating-game-killer-clip/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Guillermo Diaz;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Guillermo Diaz</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-lowes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katie Lowes;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Katie Lowes</a> attend the Unpacking the Toolbox: 10 Years of <em>Scandal</em> panel during the 2023 SXSW festival in Austin on March 13. </p>
