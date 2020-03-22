Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Take a Stroll in L.A., Plus Olivia Wilde, Cara Delevingne and More

<p>Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoyed a walk with her dog in Los Angeles.</p>
Puppy Love

<p>Model Georgia Fowler went for a swim at Bondi Beach in Sydney with her boyfriend Nathan Dalah.</p>
Beach Day

<p>Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were spotted in Los Angeles, taking a walk together.</p>
Fresh Air

<p>Emily Ratajkowski walked her dog Colombo in New York City.</p>
Furry Friend

<p>Olivia Wilde enjoyed a hike in Los Angeles with a friend.</p>
Wilde About Exercise

<p>Katy Perry totes her pup during a walk on the beach in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
'Perry' On

<p>Newly single Lana Del Rey steps out solo in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
Hair Toss

<p>Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen take their dog for a walk on Friday in The Hamptons, New York.</p>
Home in the Hamptons

<p>Also getting fresh air on Friday, Luke Wilson, who takes a walk in a Santa Monica park.</p>
Park Place

<p>Jon Hamm bundles up a bit for a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
Vested Interest

<p>Luke Evans soaks up the sun in Miami on Thursday.</p>
Beach Bum

<p>Katie Holmes takes a solo walk on Thursday in N.Y.C.'s Central Park</p>
Staying Central

<p>James Middleton makes a butcher shop run on Friday in London.</p>
Capped Off

<p>Emilia Clarke and her pup take a quiet Friday stroll in London.</p>
Friday Feels

<p>Chris Pine leaves the Gelson's market in Studio City, California, on Thursday.</p>
Full Hands

<p>Parents-to-be Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith take a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
Pregnant Pause

<p>Hannah Brown works on her fitness on Thursday, going for a run in Florida</p>
Fast Feet

<p>Colin Hanks keeps his distance on a motorbike in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
Spin Cycle

<p>Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund take a hike on the hills of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
Take a Hike

<p>Ireland Baldwin goes for a grocery run on Thursday in L.A.</p>
Food for Thought

<p>Kendall Jenner takes some friends for a ride in her convertible down Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
Wind-Blown Beauty

<p>A wetsuit-clad Jonah Hill catches a wave in Malibu on Tuesday.</p>
Surfs Up

<p>Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger hold hands while out for a walk in Santa Monica on Wednesday.</p>
Sunny Stroll

<p>Brooke Burke takes her dog for a walk in Malibu on Wednesday while wearing a Five Acres Animal Shelter T-Shirt to support the no-kill shelter.</p>
Walk It Out

<p><i>The Bachelorette</i>’s Tyler Cameron plays a game of beach volleyball on Wednesday in Palm Beach, Florida.</p>
Staying Active

<p>Danielle Fishel and husband Jensen Karp make a quick trip to Target for groceries on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Supply Refresh

<p>Lina Rinna gets her steps in during a walk around her neighborhood on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Solo Session

<p>Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson chat while getting some fresh air in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
Lovers' Lane

<p>Ashley Tisdale steps out in a light gray sweatsuit to pick up take-out on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Grab & Go

<p>Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas keep smiling on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles. </p>
Three for the Road

<p>Reese Witherspoon gets in some cardio on Wednesday in Brentwood, California.</p>
Run Along

<p>Husband and wife to-be Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost grab takeout in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.</p>
Food for Thought

<p>Alessandra Ambrósio goes hiking with her pup in the Pacific Palisades on Thursday.</p>
Palisades Pup

<p>Queen Elizabeth II receives Commodore Steven Moorhouse and Captain Angus Essenhigh during a private audience in Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday.</p>
With Honors

<p>Actor Mike Colter takes precautions while walking to the bank in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Bank on It

<p>Mary Steenburgen and husband Ted Danson wave to neighbors while walking their dog on Tuesday in Santa Monica.</p>
Soaking Up the Sunshine

<p>Denise Richards strikes a pose to show off her Go with Courage T-Shirt, promoting a charity that helps fund cancer research. </p>
Promoting Positivity

<p>Pregnant Chloë Sevigny and boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic stock up on groceries using reusable bags in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Mama on the Move

<p>Ben Affleck steps out in Brentwood, California, on Tuesday.</p>
Walk On

<p>Former <i>Bachelorette</i> star Hannah Brown and her runner-up contestant Tyler Cameron chat over sandwiches while seemingly self-isolating together in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, on Monday.</p>
Low-Key Lunch

<p>Lucy Hale steps out in leopard-print pants and a turtleneck sweater for a coffee run on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
Fueling Up

<p>Brie Larson keeps cozy in a sweatshirt and UGG boots as she leaves Whole Foods in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
Cute and Comfy

<p>English model Kelly Brook arrives in a neutral-toned look to host her weekday radio show at Heart FM in London on Tuesday.</p>
Beauty in Beige

<p>Margaret Qualley goes for a hike on Tuesday in Los Angeles. </p>
Smile Style

<p>Jenny McCarthy finds a moment of lightness on Tuesday while FaceTiming with a friend from SiriusXM Hollywood Studios.</p>
Getting Goofy

<p>Willem Dafoe gives a thumbs-up on Tuesday during a stroll through N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood.</p>
It's All Right

<p>Kaia Gerber pounds the pavement on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
Under Cover

<p>Paulina Vega attends the launch of the new connected watch by TAG Heuer at The Caldwell Factory in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
'Watch' Out

<p>Chrissy Teigen hits the beach in Malibu to get some fresh air on Monday.</p>
Nature Calls

<p>Michael Strahan brightens the quiet set of <i>Good Morning America</i> on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Warm Welcome

<p>Zendaya dons a comfy outfit as she goes for a walk out in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
Serene Stroll

<p>Michael Keaton is in great spirits as he heads out to get groceries in Santa Monica, California, on Monday.</p>
Food Run

<p>Ireland Baldwin stocks up on groceries at Whole Foods in L.A. on Monday.</p>
Restock Rush

<p>Tori Kelly performs at The Roundhouse on Monday in London.</p>
Star Power

<p>Matthew Broderick takes a bike ride through The Hamptons, New York, on Monday to get in some exercise.</p>
On the Road

<p>Elisabetta Canalis goes on a shopping trip at Pavilions in West Hollywood on Monday in an all-white sweat suit.</p>
Stocking Up

<p>A bundled Scarlett Johansson runs errands in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday with fiancé Colin Jost (not pictured).</p>
Layered Up

<p>Timothée Chalamet walks through London's Notting Hill on Monday.</p>
Casual Cool

<p>Also out in London on Monday, Rita Ora, who makes her way to the BBC Radio One studio.</p>
Radio Waves

<p><em>Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist</em> star Jane Levy films a segment for <em>Live with Kelly and Ryan</em> in New York City. </p>
Extraordinary Times

<p>A low-key Jesse Tyler Ferguson walks his dog around New York City on Monday.</p>
Going Green

<p>Brittany Snow stops by <em>The IMDb Show</em> in Santa Monica, California, to talk about her movie <em>Hooking Up.</em></p>
Blue Hues

<p>Reese Witherspoon makes an appearance on <i>The Ellen DeGeneres Show </i>to air Monday in L.A. </p>
Having a Laugh

<p>Ben Affleck braves the rain in L.A. on Saturday. </p>
Rain, Rain, Go Away

<p>Jason Priestly and his wife, Naomi Lowde-Priestly, hit the gym on Friday in L.A. </p>
Work It Out

<p>Morrissey performs live on stage at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday. </p>
Mic Check

<p>Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys leave São Paulo, Brazil, amid the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday. </p>
Backstreet's Back

<p>Christian Bale takes a bike ride for some coffee in L.A. on Saturday. </p>
Coffee Time

<p>Ewan McGregor and his girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, take a stroll through N.Y.C.’s West Village on Sunday. </p>
Hand to Hold

<p>Brian Austin Green stocks up on water amid the coronavirus outbreak in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. </p>
Be Prepared

<p>Also out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend, Rod Stewart (in protective gloves) and Penny Lancaster.</p>
Here Comes the Sun

<p>Justin Theroux exercises caution while walking his dog (not pictured) in N.Y.C. on Sunday. </p>
Who Let the Dogs Out?

<p>Emily Ratajkowsi picks up flowers in Soho in N.Y.C. on Sunday with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their dog. </p>
Flower Power

<p><em>Katy Keene</em> star Lucy Hale brightens up the streets of Los Angeles with her bright smile after hitting the gym on Saturday.</p>
Keene Style

<p>Sylvester Stallone films <em>Samaritan</em> in Atlanta on Saturday before the film's two-week hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.</p>
'Rocky' Production

<p>Mandy Moore arrives at her hotel in New York City on Saturday after promoting her new album, <em>Silver Landings, </em>during the week.</p>
Stylish Landings

<p>Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith and husband Joshua Jackson step out for brunch with her brother and his mother (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
Quality Time

<p>Vanessa Hudgens runs errands solo in West Hollywood on Saturday.</p>
Staying Warm

<p>Hannah Ann Sluss joins Hannah Godwin and Dylan Harbour for dinner in Los Angeles on Friday night.</p>
Double the Hannahs

<p>On Friday, Justin Bieber is spotted posing for photos at a car wash in Los Angeles with wife Hailey Baldwin.</p>
Squeaky Clean

<p>Sofia Vergara continues filming on <em>America's Got Talent</em> in Pasadena, California, on Friday.</p>
Rain Rain, Go Away

<p>Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes pose at the print release and signing for <em>Jay and Silent Bob vs.Time and Space</em> held at The Shag Store in West Hollywood on Friday.</p>
Friendly Faces

<p>Kate Beckinsale makes a coffee run on Friday in Los Angeles. </p>
A New Lens

<p>Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard walk their dog Colombo in New York City on Friday.</p>
Triple Threat

<p>Lily Allen watches the Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse in England on Friday.</p>
Horse of a Different Color

<p>Karlie Kloss runs errands on Friday in N.Y.C.</p>
In the Trench(es)

<p>Also out in N.Y.C. on Friday, Ashley Benson, who keeps her smartwater close.</p>
City Slicker

<p>Mandy Moore belts it out on Thursday during a taping of <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>in N.Y.C.</p>
Sing Thing

<p>James Corden and Niall Horan go matchy-matchy on Thursday while filming <em>The Late Late Show</em> in Los Angeles.</p>
Red Alert

<p>Gerard Butler poses with the Olympic flame while running the Olympic flame relay in Sparta, Greece, on Friday, ahead of the 2020 Olympic games.</p>
Torch Song

<p>Lisa Rinna greets photographers on Thursday while out in Beverly Hills.</p>
Keep It Moving

<p>Erykah Badu receives the Soundtrack Award from emcee Parker Posey during the Austin Film Society's 20th annual Texas Film Awards at Austin Studios on Thursday night.</p>
Pose with Purpose

<p>Andrew Garfield takes a break on Thursday while continuing to film <em>Tick Tick... Boom!</em> in New York City.</p>
Take Five

<p>Macy Gray and Cyndi Lauper get together at the Fourth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God's Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on Thursday night.</p>
With Love

<p>Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino attend Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society screening of <em>The Climb</em> at iPic Theater in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
Climb Aboard

<p>Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez have a moment on the set of <em>Bluebloods</em> on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
New York Minute

<p>Mick Jagger steps out on Thursday night in London for the launch of son Gabriel's new positive media platform 'whynow' at Petersham Nurseries.</p>
Why Not?

