Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Take a Stroll in L.A., Plus Olivia Wilde, Cara Delevingne and More

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Take a Stroll in L.A., Plus Olivia Wilde, Cara Delevingne and MorePeopleMarch 22, 2020, 10:00 a.m. UTCFrom Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up toPuppy LoveBen Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoyed a walk with her dog in Los Angeles.Beach DayModel Georgia Fowler went for a swim at Bondi Beach in Sydney with her boyfriend Nathan Dalah.Fresh AirCara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were spotted in Los Angeles, taking a walk together.Scroll to continue with contentAdFurry FriendEmily Ratajkowski walked her dog Colombo in New York City.Wilde About ExerciseOlivia Wilde enjoyed a hike in Los Angeles with a friend.'Perry' OnKaty Perry totes her pup during a walk on the beach in Los Angeles on Friday.Hair TossNewly single Lana Del Rey steps out solo in Los Angeles on Friday.Home in the HamptonsJimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen take their dog for a walk on Friday in The Hamptons, New York.Park PlaceAlso getting fresh air on Friday, Luke Wilson, who takes a walk in a Santa Monica park.Vested InterestJon Hamm bundles up a bit for a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.Beach BumLuke Evans soaks up the sun in Miami on Thursday.Staying CentralKatie Holmes takes a solo walk on Thursday in N.Y.C.'s Central ParkCapped OffJames Middleton makes a butcher shop run on Friday in London.Friday FeelsEmilia Clarke and her pup take a quiet Friday stroll in London.Full HandsChris Pine leaves the Gelson's market in Studio City, California, on Thursday.Pregnant PauseParents-to-be Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith take a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.Fast FeetHannah Brown works on her fitness on Thursday, going for a run in FloridaSpin CycleColin Hanks keeps his distance on a motorbike in L.A. on Thursday.Take a HikeEmma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund take a hike on the hills of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Thursday.Food for ThoughtIreland Baldwin goes for a grocery run on Thursday in L.A.Wind-Blown BeautyKendall Jenner takes some friends for a ride in her convertible down Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles on Wednesday.Surfs UpA wetsuit-clad Jonah Hill catches a wave in Malibu on Tuesday.Sunny StrollChris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger hold hands while out for a walk in Santa Monica on Wednesday.Walk It OutBrooke Burke takes her dog for a walk in Malibu on Wednesday while wearing a Five Acres Animal Shelter T-Shirt to support the no-kill shelter.Staying ActiveThe Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron plays a game of beach volleyball on Wednesday in Palm Beach, Florida.Supply RefreshDanielle Fishel and husband Jensen Karp make a quick trip to Target for groceries on Wednesday in L.A.Solo SessionLina Rinna gets her steps in during a walk around her neighborhood on Wednesday in L.A.Lovers' LaneCara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson chat while getting some fresh air in L.A. on Tuesday.Grab & GoAshley Tisdale steps out in a light gray sweatsuit to pick up take-out on Wednesday in L.A.Three for the RoadBen Affleck and Ana de Armas keep smiling on Wednesday while out in Los Angeles. Run AlongReese Witherspoon gets in some cardio on Wednesday in Brentwood, California.Food for ThoughtHusband and wife to-be Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost grab takeout in The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday.Palisades PupAlessandra Ambrósio goes hiking with her pup in the Pacific Palisades on Thursday.With HonorsQueen Elizabeth II receives Commodore Steven Moorhouse and Captain Angus Essenhigh during a private audience in Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday.Bank on ItActor Mike Colter takes precautions while walking to the bank in L.A. on Wednesday.Soaking Up the SunshineMary Steenburgen and husband Ted Danson wave to neighbors while walking their dog on Tuesday in Santa Monica.Promoting PositivityDenise Richards strikes a pose to show off her Go with Courage T-Shirt, promoting a charity that helps fund cancer research. Mama on the MovePregnant Chloë Sevigny and boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic stock up on groceries using reusable bags in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.Walk OnBen Affleck steps out in Brentwood, California, on Tuesday.Low-Key LunchFormer Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and her runner-up contestant Tyler Cameron chat over sandwiches while seemingly self-isolating together in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida, on Monday.Fueling UpLucy Hale steps out in leopard-print pants and a turtleneck sweater for a coffee run on Tuesday in L.A.Cute and ComfyBrie Larson keeps cozy in a sweatshirt and UGG boots as she leaves Whole Foods in L.A. on Tuesday.Beauty in BeigeEnglish model Kelly Brook arrives in a neutral-toned look to host her weekday radio show at Heart FM in London on Tuesday.Smile StyleMargaret Qualley goes for a hike on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Getting GoofyJenny McCarthy finds a moment of lightness on Tuesday while FaceTiming with a friend from SiriusXM Hollywood Studios.It's All RightWillem Dafoe gives a thumbs-up on Tuesday during a stroll through N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood.Under CoverKaia Gerber pounds the pavement on Tuesday in L.A.'Watch' OutPaulina Vega attends the launch of the new connected watch by TAG Heuer at The Caldwell Factory in N.Y.C. on Thursday.Nature CallsChrissy Teigen hits the beach in Malibu to get some fresh air on Monday.Warm WelcomeMichael Strahan brightens the quiet set of Good Morning America on Monday in N.Y.C.Serene StrollZendaya dons a comfy outfit as she goes for a walk out in L.A. on Sunday.Food RunMichael Keaton is in great spirits as he heads out to get groceries in Santa Monica, California, on Monday.Restock RushIreland Baldwin stocks up on groceries at Whole Foods in L.A. on Monday.Star PowerTori Kelly performs at The Roundhouse on Monday in London.On the RoadMatthew Broderick takes a bike ride through The Hamptons, New York, on Monday to get in some exercise.Stocking UpElisabetta Canalis goes on a shopping trip at Pavilions in West Hollywood on Monday in an all-white sweat suit.Layered UpA bundled Scarlett Johansson runs errands in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday with fiancé Colin Jost (not pictured).Casual CoolTimothée Chalamet walks through London's Notting Hill on Monday.Radio WavesAlso out in London on Monday, Rita Ora, who makes her way to the BBC Radio One studio.Extraordinary TimesZoey's Extraordinary Playlist star Jane Levy films a segment for Live with Kelly and Ryan in New York City. Going GreenA low-key Jesse Tyler Ferguson walks his dog around New York City on Monday.Blue HuesBrittany Snow stops by The IMDb Show in Santa Monica, California, to talk about her movie Hooking Up.Having a LaughReese Witherspoon makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to air Monday in L.A. Rain, Rain, Go AwayBen Affleck braves the rain in L.A. on Saturday. Work It OutJason Priestly and his wife, Naomi Lowde-Priestly, hit the gym on Friday in L.A. Mic CheckMorrissey performs live on stage at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday. Backstreet's BackNick Carter and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys leave São Paulo, Brazil, amid the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday. Coffee TimeChristian Bale takes a bike ride for some coffee in L.A. on Saturday. Hand to HoldEwan McGregor and his girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, take a stroll through N.Y.C.’s West Village on Sunday. Be PreparedBrian Austin Green stocks up on water amid the coronavirus outbreak in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. Here Comes the SunAlso out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend, Rod Stewart (in protective gloves) and Penny Lancaster.Who Let the Dogs Out?Justin Theroux exercises caution while walking his dog (not pictured) in N.Y.C. on Sunday. Flower PowerEmily Ratajkowsi picks up flowers in Soho in N.Y.C. on Sunday with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their dog. Keene StyleKaty Keene star Lucy Hale brightens up the streets of Los Angeles with her bright smile after hitting the gym on Saturday.'Rocky' ProductionSylvester Stallone films Samaritan in Atlanta on Saturday before the film's two-week hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.Stylish LandingsMandy Moore arrives at her hotel in New York City on Saturday after promoting her new album, Silver Landings, during the week.Quality TimePregnant Jodie Turner-Smith and husband Joshua Jackson step out for brunch with her brother and his mother (not pictured) in Los Angeles on Saturday.Staying WarmVanessa Hudgens runs errands solo in West Hollywood on Saturday.Double the HannahsHannah Ann Sluss joins Hannah Godwin and Dylan Harbour for dinner in Los Angeles on Friday night.Squeaky CleanOn Friday, Justin Bieber is spotted posing for photos at a car wash in Los Angeles with wife Hailey Baldwin.Rain Rain, Go AwaySofia Vergara continues filming on America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on Friday.Friendly FacesKevin Smith and Jason Mewes pose at the print release and signing for Jay and Silent Bob vs.Time and Space held at The Shag Store in West Hollywood on Friday.A New LensKate Beckinsale makes a coffee run on Friday in Los Angeles. Triple ThreatEmily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard walk their dog Colombo in New York City on Friday.Horse of a Different ColorLily Allen watches the Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle during day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse in England on Friday.In the Trench(es)Karlie Kloss runs errands on Friday in N.Y.C.City SlickerAlso out in N.Y.C. on Friday, Ashley Benson, who keeps her smartwater close.Sing ThingMandy Moore belts it out on Thursday during a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.Red AlertJames Corden and Niall Horan go matchy-matchy on Thursday while filming The Late Late Show in Los Angeles.Torch SongGerard Butler poses with the Olympic flame while running the Olympic flame relay in Sparta, Greece, on Friday, ahead of the 2020 Olympic games.Keep It MovingLisa Rinna greets photographers on Thursday while out in Beverly Hills.Pose with PurposeErykah Badu receives the Soundtrack Award from emcee Parker Posey during the Austin Film Society's 20th annual Texas Film Awards at Austin Studios on Thursday night.Take FiveAndrew Garfield takes a break on Thursday while continuing to film Tick Tick... Boom! in New York City.With LoveMacy Gray and Cyndi Lauper get together at the Fourth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God's Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on Thursday night.Climb AboardKyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino attend Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society screening of The Climb at iPic Theater in N.Y.C. on Thursday.New York MinuteDonnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez have a moment on the set of Bluebloods on Thursday in N.Y.C.Why Not?Mick Jagger steps out on Thursday night in London for the launch of son Gabriel's new positive media platform 'whynow' at Petersham Nurseries.