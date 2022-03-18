Below Deck Down Under: Meet the cast of the latest Australian spin-off

  • <p>Below Deck's latest spin-off series Below Deck Down Under follows the cast and crew of luxury yacht Thalassa, as they travel the tropical Whitsunday Islands and world-famous Great Barrier Reef in north-eastern Australia.</p><p>Captain Jason Chambers is joined by returning Chief Stew Aesha Scott, as well as bosun Jamie Sayed and chef Ryan McKeown. A further two stews and three deckhand complete the team looking after charter guests.</p><p>Meet the cast of the new show.</p><p><strong>Below Deck Down Under is available to stream exclusively on <a href="https://www.hayu.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hayu" class="link ">Hayu</a> from March 18 in the UK. The show streams on <a href="https://www.peacocktv.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peacock" class="link ">Peacock</a> in the US.</strong></p>
  • <p>Jason was born and raised in Australia, and is currently the youngest captain in the Below Deck franchise. Described as an adventurer, Jason leads by example and tries to encourage everyone to find joy in their job.</p>
    Jason was born and raised in Australia, and is currently the youngest captain in the Below Deck franchise. Described as an adventurer, Jason leads by example and tries to encourage everyone to find joy in their job.

  • <p>Aesha is from New Zealand, and was previously seen on Below Deck Mediterranean. She is described as "bubbly and gregarious", but it's been teased that the new spin-off will see her hit a roadblock as a leader.</p>
    Aesha is from New Zealand, and was previously seen on Below Deck Mediterranean. She is described as "bubbly and gregarious", but it's been teased that the new spin-off will see her hit a roadblock as a leader.

  • <p>This chef is no stranger to creating food for high-profile clients. Ryan grew up in Philadelphia in the US, immersed in the hospitality industry.</p>
    This chef is no stranger to creating food for high-profile clients. Ryan grew up in Philadelphia in the US, immersed in the hospitality industry.

  • <p>Tumi is from South Africa, and is described as someone who's always the life and soul of the party. She has a lengthy hospitality career, and got her first job on a yacht after showing off tablescapes on her Instagram account.</p>
    Tumi is from South Africa, and is described as someone who's always the life and soul of the party. She has a lengthy hospitality career, and got her first job on a yacht after showing off tablescapes on her Instagram account.

  • <p>First-time bosun Jamie, who's from Australia, previously worked as a police officer. He's described as charismatic, but a bit of a stickler for the rules, and gets frustrated when people don't follow safety guidance on board.</p>
    First-time bosun Jamie, who's from Australia, previously worked as a police officer. He's described as charismatic, but a bit of a stickler for the rules, and gets frustrated when people don't follow safety guidance on board.

  • <p>Brittini, who's from Michigan in the US, is on a voyage of personal discovery. She is eager to learn – and likes to tell it as it is.</p>
    Brittini, who's from Michigan in the US, is on a voyage of personal discovery. She is eager to learn – and likes to tell it as it is.

  • <p>Ben has progressed quickly in the maritime industry and loves to entertain, despite having a quiet side. Ben, who's from Australia, is also on a spiritual journey following the devastating loss of his parents. </p>
    Ben has progressed quickly in the maritime industry and loves to entertain, despite having a quiet side. Ben, who's from Australia, is also on a spiritual journey following the devastating loss of his parents.

  • <p>Magda loves surfing, adventure and, of course, travelling. The model from Poland fell in love with the world of yachting after previously dating a captain. Magda also worked as a fitness instructor on her last boat.</p>
    Magda loves surfing, adventure and, of course, travelling. The model from Poland fell in love with the world of yachting after previously dating a captain. Magda also worked as a fitness instructor on her last boat.

  • <p>Culver, from Maryland in the US, is the self-proclaimed "entertainment officer" on Thalassa. He's described as someone who's ready for fun, and who always makes the guests his priority.<br></p>
    Culver, from Maryland in the US, is the self-proclaimed "entertainment officer" on Thalassa. He's described as someone who's ready for fun, and who always makes the guests his priority.

