Bella Hadid Returns To The Catwalk In A Hooded Top For Proenza Schouler Show

  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/a31146630/gigi-bella-yolanda-hadid-paris-fashion-week/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bella Hadid" class="link ">Bella Hadid</a> might have started out a tad later than her sister <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/articles/g31503/gigi-hadid-best-runway-looks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gigi Hadid" class="link ">Gigi Hadid </a>when it comes to appearing in all the top runway show for the major fashion houses, but after a very successful couple of last seasons, we predict big things to continue for her in SS21. See it all unfold here. </p>
    Bella Hadid Returns To The Catwalk In A Hooded Top For Proenza Schouler Show

    Bella Hadid might have started out a tad later than her sister Gigi Hadid when it comes to appearing in all the top runway show for the major fashion houses, but after a very successful couple of last seasons, we predict big things to continue for her in SS21. See it all unfold here.

  • <p>Bella Hadid made her runway debut for the AW22 season, appearing in the Proenza Schouler show at New York Fashion Week wearing a velvet, hooded top and baggy khaki trousers.<br></p>
    Proenza Schouler AW22

    Bella Hadid made her runway debut for the AW22 season, appearing in the Proenza Schouler show at New York Fashion Week wearing a velvet, hooded top and baggy khaki trousers.

  • <p>Mugler unveiled their AW21 short film via <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CViYwk5D9ed/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link ">Instagram</a> and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnhHX4gjjmE&ab_channel=Mugler" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:YouTube" class="link ">YouTube</a> last night (October 27). Starring Bella Hadid alongside Lola Leon, Amber Valleta and more.</p><p>Hadid can be seen strutting in the whited-out space wearing a latex bodysuit, as well as an extreme cut-out top under an oversized leather trench and a chain-covered bodysuit.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CVjdXhip4ZU/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link ">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    Mugler AW21

    Mugler unveiled their AW21 short film via Instagram and YouTube last night (October 27). Starring Bella Hadid alongside Lola Leon, Amber Valleta and more.

    Hadid can be seen strutting in the whited-out space wearing a latex bodysuit, as well as an extreme cut-out top under an oversized leather trench and a chain-covered bodysuit.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>PFW</p>
    Off-White AW21

    PFW

  • <p>PFW</p>
    Off-White AW21

    PFW

  • <p>Digital Fashion Show </p>
    Michael Kors AW21

    Digital Fashion Show

  • <p>PFW</p>
    Haider Ackermann

    PFW

  • <p>PFW</p>
    Off-White AW20

    PFW

  • <p>PFW</p>
    Mugler AW20

    PFW

  • <p>PFW </p>
    Lanvin AW20

    PFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Boss AW20

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Missoni AW20

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Versace AW20

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Fendi AW20

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Moschino AW20

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Tod's AW20

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Max Mara AW20

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Alberta Ferretti AW20

    MFW

  • <p>NYFW</p>
    Marc Jacobs AW20

    NYFW

  • <p>NYFW</p>
    Rodarte AW20

    NYFW

  • <p>NYFW</p>
    Khaite AW20

    NYFW

  • <p>NYFW</p>
    Oscar De La Renta AW20

    NYFW

  • <p>NYFW</p>
    Michael Kors AW20

    NYFW

  • <p>NYFW</p>
    Brandon Maxwell AW20

    NYFW

  • <p>Los Angeles</p>
    Tom Ford AW20

    Los Angeles

  • <p>PFW</p>
    Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture SS20

    PFW

  • <p>Men's PFW</p>
    Lanvin Menswear AW20

    Men's PFW

  • <p>Men's PFW </p>
    Jacquemus AW20

    Men's PFW

  • <p>Men's PFW</p>
    Berluti Menswear AW20

    Men's PFW

  • <p>PFW</p>
    Balenciaga SS20

    PFW

  • <p>PFW</p>
    Vivienne Westwood SS20

    PFW

  • <p>PFW</p>
    Haider Ackermann SS20

    PFW

  • <p>PFW</p>
    Off-White SS20

    PFW

  • <p>PFW</p>
    Mugler SS20

    PFW

  • <p>PFW</p>
    Lanvin SS20

    PFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Missoni SS20

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Versace SS20

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Fendi SS20

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Max Mara SS20

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Etro SS20

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Moschino SS20

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Alberta Ferretti SS20

    MFW

  • <p>LFW</p>
    Burberry SS20

    LFW

  • <p>NYFW</p>
    Michael Kors SS20

    NYFW

  • <p>NYFW</p>
    Marc Jacobs SS20

    NYFW

  • <p>New York Fashion Week</p>
    Brandon Maxwell SS20

    New York Fashion Week

  • <p>New York Fashion Week</p>
    Helmut Lang SS20

    New York Fashion Week

  • <p>New York Fashion Week</p>
    Ralph Lauren SS20

    New York Fashion Week

  • <p>Milan Men's Fashion Week </p>
    Versace SS20

    Milan Men's Fashion Week

  • <p>Pitti Immagine Uomo 96</p>
    CR Runway Show x LuisaViaRoma

    Pitti Immagine Uomo 96

  • <p>During Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid revealed she walked the Off-White AW19 runway with a huge fever. She wrote on her Insta story, '101 fever is not cute when walking the runway.'</p><p>What a trooper!</p>
    Off-White AW19

    During Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid revealed she walked the Off-White AW19 runway with a huge fever. She wrote on her Insta story, '101 fever is not cute when walking the runway.'

    What a trooper!

  • <p>PFW</p>
    Haider Ackermann

    PFW

  • <p>PFW</p>
    Redemption AW19

    PFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Philosophy AW19

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Roberto Cavalli AW19

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Versace AW19

    MFW

  • <p>MFW </p>
    Fendi AW19

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Max Mara AW19

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Moschino AW19

    MFW

  • <p>MFW</p>
    Alberta Ferretti AW19

    MFW

  • <p>NYFW</p>
    Oscar De La Renta AW19

    NYFW

  • <p>NYFW</p>
    Anna Sui AW19

    NYFW

  • <p>NYFW </p>
    Tomo Koizumi AW19

    NYFW

  • <p>NYFW</p>
    Brandon Maxwell SS19

    NYFW

    Versace SS18

    Moschino SS18

    Fendi SS18

    Oscar De Le Renta SS18

