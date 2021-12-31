Bella Hadid Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus CeeLo Green, Nina Agdal and More

  • <p>Bella Hadid layers up while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 30. </p>
    1/93

    Street Style

    Bella Hadid layers up while out in N.Y.C. on Dec. 30.

  • <p>CeeLo Green and the rest of Goodie Mob perform at the Sound Board Theater in Detroit on Dec. 29.</p>
    2/93

    Motor City

    CeeLo Green and the rest of Goodie Mob perform at the Sound Board Theater in Detroit on Dec. 29.

  • <p>Nina Agdal stuns in a colorful ensemble at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef party at Eden Rock on Dec. 29 in St. Barths.</p>
    3/93

    Color Pop

    Nina Agdal stuns in a colorful ensemble at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef party at Eden Rock on Dec. 29 in St. Barths.

  • <p>Katy Perry kicks off her Katy Perry: Play Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.</p>
    4/93

    Perry Playland

    Katy Perry kicks off her Katy Perry: Play Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.

  • <p>Paris Jackson attends the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.</p>
    5/93

    Sharpen Your Appetite

    Paris Jackson attends the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.

  • <p>Dua Lipa rocks the stage at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef party at Eden Rock on Dec. 29 in St. Barths.</p>
    6/93

    Star Power

    Dua Lipa rocks the stage at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef party at Eden Rock on Dec. 29 in St. Barths.

  • <p>Alessandra Ambrosio explores Florianópolis with boyfriend Richard Lee on Dec. 29 in Brazil.</p>
    7/93

    Bonding in Brazil

    Alessandra Ambrosio explores Florianópolis with boyfriend Richard Lee on Dec. 29 in Brazil.

  • <p>Noah Cyrus hits the beach in Miami ahead of the New Year on Dec. 29. </p>
    8/93

    Life's a Beach

    Noah Cyrus hits the beach in Miami ahead of the New Year on Dec. 29.

  • <p>Kate Beckinsale sparkles at the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.</p>
    9/93

    Vegas, Baby

    Kate Beckinsale sparkles at the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas on Dec. 29.

  • <p>Chantel Jeffries escapes the rain in West Hollywood after grabbing a smoothie from The Earth Bar on Dec. 29.</p>
    10/93

    On the Go

    Chantel Jeffries escapes the rain in West Hollywood after grabbing a smoothie from The Earth Bar on Dec. 29.

  • <p>Kelly Bensimon steps out in N.Y.C. after recording her podcast <em>Hey Guys, Hey</em> on Dec. 29. </p>
    11/93

    <i>Hey</i> There

    Kelly Bensimon steps out in N.Y.C. after recording her podcast Hey Guys, Hey on Dec. 29.

  • <p>Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter step out together to meet up with friends in L.A. on Dec. 28.</p>
    12/93

    More the Merrier

    Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter step out together to meet up with friends in L.A. on Dec. 28.

  • <p>Anwar Hadid grabs a juice and some groceries at Erewhon on a rainy L.A. day on Dec. 28.</p>
    13/93

    Rain, Rain, Go Away

    Anwar Hadid grabs a juice and some groceries at Erewhon on a rainy L.A. day on Dec. 28.

  • <p>Derek Hough steps out in athletic apparel to pick up lunch on Dec. 28 in L.A. </p>
    14/93

    All About Athleisure

    Derek Hough steps out in athletic apparel to pick up lunch on Dec. 28 in L.A.

  • <p>Selma Blair is spotted out and about during a walk with her service dog, Scout, on Dec. 28 in L.A. </p>
    15/93

    Afternoon Stroll

    Selma Blair is spotted out and about during a walk with her service dog, Scout, on Dec. 28 in L.A.

  • <p>Ariel Winter holds hands with boyfriend Luke Benward as they leave a lunch date on Dec. 28 in L.A. </p>
    16/93

    A Hand to Hold

    Ariel Winter holds hands with boyfriend Luke Benward as they leave a lunch date on Dec. 28 in L.A.

  • <p>Meadow Walker grabs an iced coffee while running errands in N.Y.C. on Dec. 28. </p>
    17/93

    Fueling Up

    Meadow Walker grabs an iced coffee while running errands in N.Y.C. on Dec. 28.

  • <p>President Barack Obama plays a round of golf during his Hawaii vacation on Dec. 26.</p>
    18/93

    Tee Time

    President Barack Obama plays a round of golf during his Hawaii vacation on Dec. 26.

  • <p>Eva Longoria does some shopping while out in Beverly Hills on Dec. 28.</p>
    19/93

    Retail Therapy

    Eva Longoria does some shopping while out in Beverly Hills on Dec. 28.

  • <p>Naomi Osaka lands at the Melbourne airport ahead of the 2022 tennis season on Dec. 28 in Australia. </p>
    20/93

    Down Under

    Naomi Osaka lands at the Melbourne airport ahead of the 2022 tennis season on Dec. 28 in Australia.

  • <p>Out with the pups, Sarah Michelle Gellar checks her messages while taking a stroll through Brentwood the morning of Dec. 28. </p>
    21/93

    Puppy Patrol

    Out with the pups, Sarah Michelle Gellar checks her messages while taking a stroll through Brentwood the morning of Dec. 28.

  • <p>Jonathan Bennett holds a "COVID" sign during the Good Riddance Day burning in Times Square on Dec. 28 in N.Y.C.</p>
    22/93

    Good Riddance!

    Jonathan Bennett holds a "COVID" sign during the Good Riddance Day burning in Times Square on Dec. 28 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Cardi B and Offset bundle up to watch the Atlanta Hawks take on the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 27 in Atlanta. </p>
    23/93

    Home Game

    Cardi B and Offset bundle up to watch the Atlanta Hawks take on the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 27 in Atlanta.

  • <p>Gwen Stefani totes her furry friend along as she heads to a private jet in L.A. on Dec. 26. </p>
    24/93

    Ready for Takeoff

    Gwen Stefani totes her furry friend along as she heads to a private jet in L.A. on Dec. 26.

  • <p>Harrison Ford enjoys an afternoon bike ride through Santa Monica on Dec. 27.</p>
    25/93

    Jonesing for a Joy Ride

    Harrison Ford enjoys an afternoon bike ride through Santa Monica on Dec. 27.

  • <p>Also sitting courtside at the Atlanta Hawks game: 2 Chainz and his son, Halo. </p>
    26/93

    Star-Studded Stadium

    Also sitting courtside at the Atlanta Hawks game: 2 Chainz and his son, Halo.

  • <p>Mila Kunis keeps things cozy as she runs errands in Beverly Hills on Dec. 27. </p>
    27/93

    Around Town

    Mila Kunis keeps things cozy as she runs errands in Beverly Hills on Dec. 27.

  • <p>Mike Colter grabs some water while making his way throgh L.A. on Dec. 26.</p>
    28/93

    Solo Stroll

    Mike Colter grabs some water while making his way throgh L.A. on Dec. 26.

  • <p>Lisa Rinna goes for a morning jog in Beverly Hills on Dec. 27.</p>
    29/93

    On the Run

    Lisa Rinna goes for a morning jog in Beverly Hills on Dec. 27.

  • <p>Sofía Vergara puts on a cozy coat before stepping out in Beverly Hills to run errands on Dec. 27.</p>
    30/93

    Nice & Cozy

    Sofía Vergara puts on a cozy coat before stepping out in Beverly Hills to run errands on Dec. 27.

  • <p>Claire Foy grabs coffee while doing some last minute holiday shopping in London on Dec. 22.</p>
    31/93

    Out & About

    Claire Foy grabs coffee while doing some last minute holiday shopping in London on Dec. 22.

  • <p>Jacob Elordi is in great spirits leaving dinner at Madeo in Beverly Hills on Dec. 26.</p>
    32/93

    Fine Dining

    Jacob Elordi is in great spirits leaving dinner at Madeo in Beverly Hills on Dec. 26.

  • <p>Craig Robinson hits the keys at The Laugh Factory's 42nd annual free Christmas dinner and show event on Dec. 25 in West Hollywood. </p>
    33/93

    Music Man

    Craig Robinson hits the keys at The Laugh Factory's 42nd annual free Christmas dinner and show event on Dec. 25 in West Hollywood.

  • <p>Also at the 42nd annual free Christmas dinner and show event at The Laugh Factory, Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk serve food to attendees.</p>
    34/93

    Christmas Feast

    Also at the 42nd annual free Christmas dinner and show event at The Laugh Factory, Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk serve food to attendees.

  • <p>Skylar Astin sings the national anthem to kick off the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Christmas.</p>
    35/93

    On the Mic

    Skylar Astin sings the national anthem to kick off the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Christmas.

  • <p>Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae sit courtside at the New York Knicks vs. the Atlanta Hawks game at Madison Square Garden on Christmas. </p>
    36/93

    Courtside Christmas

    Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae sit courtside at the New York Knicks vs. the Atlanta Hawks game at Madison Square Garden on Christmas.

  • <p>Kal Penn and his fiancé Josh also attend the New York Knicks vs. the Atlanta Hawks game on Christmas.</p>
    37/93

    Game Day

    Kal Penn and his fiancé Josh also attend the New York Knicks vs. the Atlanta Hawks game on Christmas.

  • <p>Japan's former <a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-mako-japan-breaks-silence-starting-new-life-after-leaving-royal-family-marrying-commoner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princess Mako" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Princess Mako</a>, who recently moved to N.Y.C., steps out on the Upper East Side on Dec. 23. </p>
    38/93

    New New Yorker

    Japan's former Princess Mako, who recently moved to N.Y.C., steps out on the Upper East Side on Dec. 23.

  • <p>Angelina Jolie dresses in all black for a shopping trip in West Hollywood on Dec. 24.</p>
    39/93

    California Christmas

    Angelina Jolie dresses in all black for a shopping trip in West Hollywood on Dec. 24.

  • <p>President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden flash smiles while participating in an event in Washington, D.C., to track the path of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.</p>
    40/93

    Santa's Helpers

    President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden flash smiles while participating in an event in Washington, D.C., to track the path of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

  • <p>Stephen Curry walks off the basketball court after the Golden State Warriors defeat the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day in Phoenix, Arizona.</p>
    41/93

    Hoop Star

    Stephen Curry walks off the basketball court after the Golden State Warriors defeat the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day in Phoenix, Arizona.

  • <p>Kate Middleton accompanies singer Tom Walker on the piano during the Christmas Eve broadcast of her <em>Together at</em> <em>Christmas </em>carol service hosted at Westminster Abbey in London.</p>
    42/93

    On the Keys

    Kate Middleton accompanies singer Tom Walker on the piano during the Christmas Eve broadcast of her Together at Christmas carol service hosted at Westminster Abbey in London.

  • <p>Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive for the Christmas morning church service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Dec. 25.</p>
    43/93

    Royal Christmas

    Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive for the Christmas morning church service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Dec. 25.

  • <p>Jessica Alba makes a last-minute trip to Whole Foods in Los Angeles to stock up on desserts on Dec. 24.</p>
    44/93

    Sweet Treats

    Jessica Alba makes a last-minute trip to Whole Foods in Los Angeles to stock up on desserts on Dec. 24.

  • <p>Goldie Hawn bundles up for some last-minute holiday shopping in Aspen on Dec. 23. </p>
    45/93

    Mrs. Claus

    Goldie Hawn bundles up for some last-minute holiday shopping in Aspen on Dec. 23.

  • <p>Rita Ora is spotted on her way to get a pedicure after a workout session in Sydney on Dec. 22. </p>
    46/93

    Making Moves

    Rita Ora is spotted on her way to get a pedicure after a workout session in Sydney on Dec. 22.

  • <p>Simon Cowell takes a jet ski for a joyride while on vacation in Barbados on Dec. 23. </p>
    47/93

    Fun in the Sun

    Simon Cowell takes a jet ski for a joyride while on vacation in Barbados on Dec. 23.

  • <p>Newlyweds Tarik and Heather Rae El Moussa are spotted after working up a sweat at a gym in Newport Beach, Calif. on Dec. 23. </p>
    48/93

    Sweat Session

    Newlyweds Tarik and Heather Rae El Moussa are spotted after working up a sweat at a gym in Newport Beach, Calif. on Dec. 23.

  • <p>Conan O'Brien and wife Liza Powel O'Brien head out on a snowy day in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 23.</p>
    49/93

    Let It Snow

    Conan O'Brien and wife Liza Powel O'Brien head out on a snowy day in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 23.

  • <p>Michelle Rodriguez plays beach games as she vacations in Tulum, Mexico on Dec. 21.</p>
    50/93

    Vacation Mode

    Michelle Rodriguez plays beach games as she vacations in Tulum, Mexico on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Also out in Aspen, Colorado is Bethenny Frankel, who is all smiles while cozy in a stylish coat.</p>
    51/93

    Holidays in Aspen

    Also out in Aspen, Colorado is Bethenny Frankel, who is all smiles while cozy in a stylish coat.

  • <p>Selma Blair and her service dog do some Christmas shopping ahead of Christmas Eve in Beverly Hills on Dec. 22.</p>
    52/93

    California Christmas

    Selma Blair and her service dog do some Christmas shopping ahead of Christmas Eve in Beverly Hills on Dec. 22.

  • <p>Goldie Hawn and son Oliver Hudson go last minute Christmas shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 22.</p>
    53/93

    Christmas Crew

    Goldie Hawn and son Oliver Hudson go last minute Christmas shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 22.

  • <p>Kanye West smiles sitting courtside at the DONDA Academy homecoming basketball game in Whittier, California on Dec. 22.</p>
    54/93

    Team DONDA

    Kanye West smiles sitting courtside at the DONDA Academy homecoming basketball game in Whittier, California on Dec. 22.

  • <p>While guest hosting <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> on Dec. 22, JoJo Siwa interviews friend and artist Meghan Trainor in Burbank, California.</p>
    55/93

    JoJo Takeover

    While guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Dec. 22, JoJo Siwa interviews friend and artist Meghan Trainor in Burbank, California.

  • <p>Hugh Jackman tapes an interview for <em>CBS Sunday Morning</em> with Jane Pauley about his return to Broadway in <em>The Music Man</em> revival at the Winter Garden Theatre in N.Y.C. on Dec. 22.</p>
    56/93

    Back on Broadway

    Hugh Jackman tapes an interview for CBS Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley about his return to Broadway in The Music Man revival at the Winter Garden Theatre in N.Y.C. on Dec. 22.

  • <p>Vera Fermiga is spotted for the first time on the set of Apple TV+'s limited series <em>Five Days at Memorial</em> as Dr. Anna Pou on Dec. 21.</p>
    57/93

    First Look!

    Vera Fermiga is spotted for the first time on the set of Apple TV+'s limited series Five Days at Memorial as Dr. Anna Pou on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Hailey Bieber wears an oversized coat, jeans and a cap while out in L.A. on Dec. 22.</p>
    58/93

    Street Style

    Hailey Bieber wears an oversized coat, jeans and a cap while out in L.A. on Dec. 22.

  • <p>Justin Theroux rides his bike while layered up on a chilly N.Y.C. afternoon on Dec. 22. </p>
    59/93

    Cruising Through the City

    Justin Theroux rides his bike while layered up on a chilly N.Y.C. afternoon on Dec. 22.

  • <p>Kate Hudson puckers up to a cute pup at the annual St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado.</p>
    60/93

    Pooch Smooch

    Kate Hudson puckers up to a cute pup at the annual St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado.

  • <p>Claire Danes stays bundled while out in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Dec. 21.</p>
    61/93

    Winter Warmup

    Claire Danes stays bundled while out in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Dec. 21.

  • <p>A newly blond Patrick Schwarzenegger steps out in Brentwood, California, on Dec. 22.</p>
    62/93

    Mad for Plaid

    A newly blond Patrick Schwarzenegger steps out in Brentwood, California, on Dec. 22.

  • <p>Bella Hadid is spotted on Dec. 22 in the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C.</p>
    63/93

    Pattern Maker

    Bella Hadid is spotted on Dec. 22 in the Tribeca neighborhood of N.Y.C.

  • <p>Simon Cowell continues his Barbados holiday with some fun in the sun on Dec. 21. </p>
    64/93

    Wave Runner

    Simon Cowell continues his Barbados holiday with some fun in the sun on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Offset and Cardi B head into his star-studded 30th birthday bash at Sneakertopia, sponsored by Lobos 1707, in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.</p>
    65/93

    Party People

    Offset and Cardi B head into his star-studded 30th birthday bash at Sneakertopia, sponsored by Lobos 1707, in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

  • <p>JoJo Siwa shows her fandom at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.</p>
    66/93

    Courtside Queen

    JoJo Siwa shows her fandom at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Also at the Lakers' game on Dec. 21: <em>Stranger Things </em>star Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe.</p>
    67/93

    Front-Row Fans

    Also at the Lakers' game on Dec. 21: Stranger Things star Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe.

  • <p>Rapper Cordae and Naomi Osaka also score front-row seats to the Lakers vs. Suns game on Dec. 21. </p>
    68/93

    Feeling Fierce

    Rapper Cordae and Naomi Osaka also score front-row seats to the Lakers vs. Suns game on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Congratulations! <em>Bachelorette</em> star Michelle Young and newly minted fiancé Nayte Olukoya celebrate their engagement on Dec. 21 on <em>After the Final Rose </em>in L.A.</p>
    69/93

    All Loved Up

    Congratulations! Bachelorette star Michelle Young and newly minted fiancé Nayte Olukoya celebrate their engagement on Dec. 21 on After the Final Rose in L.A.

  • <p>Lucy Hale keeps her pups close during a walk in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.</p>
    70/93

    Double Dog

    Lucy Hale keeps her pups close during a walk in Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Behind the scenes at Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 21, Craig Robinson hangs at the OxeFit Lounge Launch with Magic Johnson.</p>
    71/93

    Just Lounging

    Behind the scenes at Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 21, Craig Robinson hangs at the OxeFit Lounge Launch with Magic Johnson.

  • <p>Meet Me @ The Altar performs at Unsilent Night in Dallas on Dec. 19.</p>
    72/93

    Mic Check

    Meet Me @ The Altar performs at Unsilent Night in Dallas on Dec. 19.

  • <p>Selma Blair and newly minted service dog Scout take a coffee walk in L.A. on Dec. 21. </p>
    73/93

    Walk the Walk

    Selma Blair and newly minted service dog Scout take a coffee walk in L.A. on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Scott Disick and model Bella Banos take a stroll on the beach in St. Bart's on Dec. 21.</p>
    74/93

    Vacation Vibes

    Scott Disick and model Bella Banos take a stroll on the beach in St. Bart's on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Miles Teller is spotted in a retro look while filming a scene for <i>The Godfather </i>spinoff, <i>The Offer,</i> on Dec. 20 in Hollywood. </p>
    75/93

    Time Warp

    Miles Teller is spotted in a retro look while filming a scene for The Godfather spinoff, The Offer, on Dec. 20 in Hollywood.

  • <p>Rita Ora looks radiant after she gets her nails done at USA Nails in Sydney on Dec. 21. </p>
    76/93

    Treat Yourself

    Rita Ora looks radiant after she gets her nails done at USA Nails in Sydney on Dec. 21.

  • <p>Mario Lopez and son Santino hit the water slide while on vacation at the Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos on Dec. 19. </p>
    77/93

    Fun in the Sun

    Mario Lopez and son Santino hit the water slide while on vacation at the Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos on Dec. 19.

  • <p>Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan cozy up as the Los Angeles Clippers take on the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on Dec. 20 in L.A. </p>
    78/93

    Courtside Cuddles

    Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan cozy up as the Los Angeles Clippers take on the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on Dec. 20 in L.A.

  • <p>Jason Momoa wears a wide-brimmed hat as he heads out on a boat with friends in Hawaii on Dec. 9. </p>
    79/93

    'Brimming' with Happiness

    Jason Momoa wears a wide-brimmed hat as he heads out on a boat with friends in Hawaii on Dec. 9.

  • <p>Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and one of her pups on Dec. 19 in Aspen. </p>
    80/93

    Puppy Love

    Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and one of her pups on Dec. 19 in Aspen.

  • <p>Kelly Bensimon flashes a peace sign at Gondola Plaza while out and about in Aspen on Dec. 20. </p>
    81/93

    Après-Ski Chic

    Kelly Bensimon flashes a peace sign at Gondola Plaza while out and about in Aspen on Dec. 20.

  • <p>Gavin Rossdale and his dog Chewy head out for some errands on Dec. 19 in L.A. </p>
    82/93

    Dog Days

    Gavin Rossdale and his dog Chewy head out for some errands on Dec. 19 in L.A.

  • <p>Jonathan Bennett poses with a fan and a pillow featuring his likeness during Hallmark's third annual ChristmasCon in Edison, New Jersey, on Dec. 12. </p>
    83/93

    'Tis the Season

    Jonathan Bennett poses with a fan and a pillow featuring his likeness during Hallmark's third annual ChristmasCon in Edison, New Jersey, on Dec. 12.

  • <p>Mindy Kaling and Zelle hosts Thriving Through the Holidays Party at Pendry West Hollywood on Dec. 14.</p>
    84/93

    Holiday Cheer

    Mindy Kaling and Zelle hosts Thriving Through the Holidays Party at Pendry West Hollywood on Dec. 14.

  • <p>David Harbour goes on a coffee run while out in downtown N.Y.C. on Dec. 20.</p>
    85/93

    Strolling Through the City

    David Harbour goes on a coffee run while out in downtown N.Y.C. on Dec. 20.

  • <p>Shaquille O'Neal surprises an Atlanta school with toys and treats as part of his Shaq-A-Claus and Pepsi Stronger Together event on Dec. 20 in McDonough, Georgia.</p>
    86/93

    'Shaq-A-Claus' Is Coming

    Shaquille O'Neal surprises an Atlanta school with toys and treats as part of his Shaq-A-Claus and Pepsi Stronger Together event on Dec. 20 in McDonough, Georgia.

  • <p>In Studio City, Lucy Hale starts her week with grocery shopping at Erewhon Market on Dec. 20.</p>
    87/93

    Stocking Up

    In Studio City, Lucy Hale starts her week with grocery shopping at Erewhon Market on Dec. 20.

  • <p>George Takei poses with cast members David Acton and James Evans after watching the play <em>The Woman in Black</em> at N.Y.C.'s McKittrick Hotel.</p>
    88/93

    Actor Appreciation

    George Takei poses with cast members David Acton and James Evans after watching the play The Woman in Black at N.Y.C.'s McKittrick Hotel.

  • <p>Jason Momoa takes a walk in the waves in Hawaii on Dec. 19.</p>
    89/93

    Walk the Walk

    Jason Momoa takes a walk in the waves in Hawaii on Dec. 19.

  • <p>Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa shop in Aspen, Colorado, over the weekend.</p>
    90/93

    All Bundled Up

    Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa shop in Aspen, Colorado, over the weekend.

  • <p>Taika Waititi soaks up the sun while at the beach with girlfriend Rita Ora (not pictured) in Sydney on Dec. 19.</p>
    91/93

    Beachy Keen

    Taika Waititi soaks up the sun while at the beach with girlfriend Rita Ora (not pictured) in Sydney on Dec. 19.

  • <p>Bella Hadid gets to work at her annual holiday toy drive in New York City on Dec. 18.</p>
    92/93

    Toy Story

    Bella Hadid gets to work at her annual holiday toy drive in New York City on Dec. 18.

  • <p>Dulé Hill, wife Jazmyn Simon and kids Kennedy and Levi attend Disney On Ice at the Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 18.</p>
    93/93

    Feel the Magic

    Dulé Hill, wife Jazmyn Simon and kids Kennedy and Levi attend Disney On Ice at the Staples Center in L.A. on Dec. 18.

People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

