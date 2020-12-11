Bella Hadid Goes Green in N.Y.C., Plus Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski and More

  • <p>Bella Hadid keeps it moving in New York City on Thursday after grabbing a green juice.</p>
    Green Queen

    Bella Hadid keeps it moving in New York City on Thursday after grabbing a green juice.

  • <p>Katie Holmes runs errands around New York City on Thursday.</p>
    Heading 'Holmes'

    Katie Holmes runs errands around New York City on Thursday.

  • <p>Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski takes five while out in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
    Mellow Yellow

    Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski takes five while out in L.A. on Thursday.

  • <p>Hailee Steinfeld cradles a teeny pooch on Thursday while shooting scenes for <em>Hawkeye</em> in New York City.</p>
    Hands Full

    Hailee Steinfeld cradles a teeny pooch on Thursday while shooting scenes for Hawkeye in New York City.

  • <p>Cher takes casual chic to the next level with this black-and-white ensemble as she leaves The Langham Hotel to head to the BBC Broadcasting House on Wednesday in London.</p>
    Street Style Slay

    Cher takes casual chic to the next level with this black-and-white ensemble as she leaves The Langham Hotel to head to the BBC Broadcasting House on Wednesday in London.

  • <p>Gayle King attends the Holidays at Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue Ceremony on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
    Holiday Tradition

    Gayle King attends the Holidays at Saks Lights Up Fifth Avenue Ceremony on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Jesse Tyler Ferguson grabs coffee and a snack to go on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
    Keep It Movin'

    Jesse Tyler Ferguson grabs coffee and a snack to go on Wednesday in L.A.

  • <p>Newly engaged couple Jonathan Bennett and James Vaughan go for a stroll after enjoying lunch in Palm Springs on Wednesday.</p>
    Lunch Date

    Newly engaged couple Jonathan Bennett and James Vaughan go for a stroll after enjoying lunch in Palm Springs on Wednesday.

  • <p>Ana de Armas goes Christmas shopping on Wednesday at the Promenade Street in Santa Monica.</p>
    On the Go

    Ana de Armas goes Christmas shopping on Wednesday at the Promenade Street in Santa Monica.

  • <p>Justin and King Combs join their dad Sean Combs at Teyana Taylor's Dirty 30 birthday party at 1111 Miami on Wednesday.</p>
    Birthday Bash

    Justin and King Combs join their dad Sean Combs at Teyana Taylor's Dirty 30 birthday party at 1111 Miami on Wednesday.

  • <p>Melanie Griffith wears all black while out jogging through Beverly Hills on Wednesday.</p>
    Monochrome Moment

    Melanie Griffith wears all black while out jogging through Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

  • <p>Naomi Watts braves the first snowfall in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, wearing a teal puffer coat, a beanie and brown boots.</p>
    Let It Snow

    Naomi Watts braves the first snowfall in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, wearing a teal puffer coat, a beanie and brown boots.

  • <p>A shirtless Charlie Puth steps out to go to a private gym in Santa Monica on Wednesday.</p>
    Workout Ready

    A shirtless Charlie Puth steps out to go to a private gym in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

  • <p>Leslie Odom Jr. takes the stage for a rendition of “Last Christmas” on Wednesday’s episode of <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> in Burbank, California. </p>
    Christmas Caroling

    Leslie Odom Jr. takes the stage for a rendition of “Last Christmas” on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

  • <p>Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Jacob Elordi take a stroll with her dog on Tuesday in Santa Monica. </p>
    Walk & Talk

    Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Jacob Elordi take a stroll with her dog on Tuesday in Santa Monica.

  • <p>Martin Short is seen on the set of <i>Only Murderers in the Building</i> on Tuesday in N.Y.C. </p>
    Short on Set

    Martin Short is seen on the set of Only Murderers in the Building on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Awkwafina raises a glass with Heineken in L.A. in celebration of the brand's Bestie Gift Ever program, which aims to reunite good friends in real life once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.</p>
    Holiday Cheers

    Awkwafina raises a glass with Heineken in L.A. in celebration of the brand's Bestie Gift Ever program, which aims to reunite good friends in real life once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

  • <p>Hailee Steinfeld is all smiles while filming a scene for Marvel’s <i>Hawkeye</i> in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. </p>
    A Marvel-ous Moment

    Hailee Steinfeld is all smiles while filming a scene for Marvel’s Hawkeye in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

  • <p>Tia Mowry stocks up on Revlon One-Step Volumizers while holiday shopping on Tuesday in L.A. </p>
    Retail Therapy

    Tia Mowry stocks up on Revlon One-Step Volumizers while holiday shopping on Tuesday in L.A.

  • <p>Jeremy Renner poses with a sweet Golden Retriever on the set of <em>Hawkeye</em> on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
    Cute Costar

    Jeremy Renner poses with a sweet Golden Retriever on the set of Hawkeye on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Henry Golding rides a big wave while out for a surf session on Monday in Santa Monica, California.</p>
    Making Waves

    Henry Golding rides a big wave while out for a surf session on Monday in Santa Monica, California.

  • <p>Leighton Meester wears a wetsuit and bucket hat to tackle a few waves in Malibu on Tuesday.</p>
    Wave Rider

    Leighton Meester wears a wetsuit and bucket hat to tackle a few waves in Malibu on Tuesday.

  • <p>Shakira straps on a helmet, along with her wetsuit, as she takes surf lessons in Barcelona on Monday.</p>
    Surf Student

    Shakira straps on a helmet, along with her wetsuit, as she takes surf lessons in Barcelona on Monday.

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez goes Christmas shopping and makes stops at Chanel and Christian Dior on N.Y.C.'s Madison Avenue on Monday.</p>
    Retail Run

    Jennifer Lopez goes Christmas shopping and makes stops at Chanel and Christian Dior on N.Y.C.'s Madison Avenue on Monday.

  • <p>Eiza Gonzalez wears a cropped sweatshirt while on a coffee run in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
    Caffeine Please

    Eiza Gonzalez wears a cropped sweatshirt while on a coffee run in L.A. on Tuesday.

  • <p>Tamera Mowry-Housley spreads some Christmas cheer at Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" in L.A. on Monday. </p>
    Cheer Up

    Tamera Mowry-Housley spreads some Christmas cheer at Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" in L.A. on Monday.

  • <p>Hailee Steinfeld films in Times Square, N.Y.C. on Monday for <em>Hawkeye</em>. </p>
    Bundle Up

    Hailee Steinfeld films in Times Square, N.Y.C. on Monday for Hawkeye.

  • <p>Prince William and Kate Middleton toast some marshmallows together while visiting Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday. </p>
    Toasty Warm

    Prince William and Kate Middleton toast some marshmallows together while visiting Cardiff, Wales on Tuesday.

  • <p>Selena Gomez dons a hot pink jumpsuit and neon mask while on set in N.Y.C. on Monday. </p>
    Think Pink

    Selena Gomez dons a hot pink jumpsuit and neon mask while on set in N.Y.C. on Monday.

  • <p>Zachary Quinto wears a tank top with his overalls while on a coffee run in L.A. on Monday. </p>
    Tank You Very Much

    Zachary Quinto wears a tank top with his overalls while on a coffee run in L.A. on Monday.

  • <p>Antoni Porowski takes a trip to Saks Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C. to see the light display on Monday. </p>
    Light Up

    Antoni Porowski takes a trip to Saks Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C. to see the light display on Monday.

  • <p>Pete Wentz is in great spirits on the tennis court, as he rocks long blonde hair, on Monday in L.A.</p>
    Long Hair Don't Care

    Pete Wentz is in great spirits on the tennis court, as he rocks long blonde hair, on Monday in L.A.

  • <p>Matthew McConaughey is spotted on set in Hollywood taking a break from filming a Doritos commercial on Sunday.</p>
    Work Break

    Matthew McConaughey is spotted on set in Hollywood taking a break from filming a Doritos commercial on Sunday.

  • <p>Victoria Beckham gets into the holiday spirit, wearing Christmas red as she visits her Mayfair shop in London on Monday.</p>
    Lady in Red

    Victoria Beckham gets into the holiday spirit, wearing Christmas red as she visits her Mayfair shop in London on Monday.

  • <p>Chrissy Teigen picks up groceries at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills with her mom on Saturday.</p>
    Grocery Run

    Chrissy Teigen picks up groceries at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills with her mom on Saturday.

  • <p>Host Vanessa Hudgens performs at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time broadcast on Sunday in L.A. </p>
    Hostess with the Mostess

    Host Vanessa Hudgens performs at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time broadcast on Sunday in L.A.

  • <p>Selena Gomez bundles up in a yellow beanie, orange faux-fur jacket and headphones as she shoots scenes for <em>Only Murders in the Building</em> on N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side neighborhood on Monday.</p>
    In Character

    Selena Gomez bundles up in a yellow beanie, orange faux-fur jacket and headphones as she shoots scenes for Only Murders in the Building on N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side neighborhood on Monday.

  • <p>Kate Moss and daughter Lila Grace hold hands on their way to dinner at Oswald's Member's Club in London on Friday.</p>
    Family Time

    Kate Moss and daughter Lila Grace hold hands on their way to dinner at Oswald's Member's Club in London on Friday.

  • <p>Cole Sprouse gets on a FaceTime call while out grabbing coffee on his day off from filming <em>Riverdale</em> on Saturday in Vancouver, Canada.</p>
    Out of Office

    Cole Sprouse gets on a FaceTime call while out grabbing coffee on his day off from filming Riverdale on Saturday in Vancouver, Canada.

  • <p>Jeremy Renner is seen on the set of <em>Hawkeye</em> with a big smile on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
    Good Vibes

    Jeremy Renner is seen on the set of Hawkeye with a big smile on Sunday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>David Beckham toasts to the New Year ahead of celebrating New Year's Eve in Miami with Haig Club Clubman whisky and the Miami Beach Mambo Cocktail Courier kit.</p>
    Holiday Cheers

    David Beckham toasts to the New Year ahead of celebrating New Year's Eve in Miami with Haig Club Clubman whisky and the Miami Beach Mambo Cocktail Courier kit.

  • <p>Idris Elba enjoyed eating an ice cream bar while running errands in Sydney, Australia.</p>
    Flexin'

    Idris Elba enjoyed eating an ice cream bar while running errands in Sydney, Australia.

  • <p>Shia LaBeouf was spotted out for a jog In Los Angeles.</p>
    Run Shia, Run

    Shia LaBeouf was spotted out for a jog In Los Angeles.

  • <p>Bella Hadid bundled up and wore a face mask while stepping out in New York City.</p>
    Staying Warm

    Bella Hadid bundled up and wore a face mask while stepping out in New York City.

  • <p>Jason Bateman returned to host <em>Saturday Night Live</em> for his second time in New York City.</p>
    Funny Santa

    Jason Bateman returned to host Saturday Night Live for his second time in New York City.

  • <p>Jon Hamm and his girlfriend Anna Osceola were spotted out walking his dog in Los Angeles.</p>
    Puppy Love

    Jon Hamm and his girlfriend Anna Osceola were spotted out walking his dog in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Mary-Kate Olsen was wearing all black during an outing in New York City.</p>
    New York Minute

    Mary-Kate Olsen was wearing all black during an outing in New York City.

  • <p><em>Mr. Mayor</em> star Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen masked up for a hike in Los Angeles.</p>
    Outing for 2

    Mr. Mayor star Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen masked up for a hike in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Emma Thompson was spotted out and about in London.</p>
    Masked McPhee

    Emma Thompson was spotted out and about in London.

  • <p>Dame Joan Collins cuts the ribbon at the Burlington Arcade in London.</p>
    Grand Opening

    Dame Joan Collins cuts the ribbon at the Burlington Arcade in London.

  • <p>Michelle Rodriguez enjoys a day at the beach in Malibu on Friday.</p>
    Wave Runner

    Michelle Rodriguez enjoys a day at the beach in Malibu on Friday.

  • <p>Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets into character on Friday on the London set of her new project, <em>Text for You.</em></p>
    Ready to Work

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets into character on Friday on the London set of her new project, Text for You.

  • <p>Kelly Ripa's shirt says what we're all thinking about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as she takes a walk in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
    You Can Say That Again

    Kelly Ripa's shirt says what we're all thinking about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as she takes a walk in N.Y.C. on Friday.

  • <p>Tyler Cameron goes shirtless on Thursday for a day out in Jupiter, Florida.</p>
    Bae Watch

    Tyler Cameron goes shirtless on Thursday for a day out in Jupiter, Florida.

  • <p>Hailee Steinfeld and her furry colleague take five on Thursday on the New York City set of <em>Hawkeye.</em></p>
    Cutest Costar

    Hailee Steinfeld and her furry colleague take five on Thursday on the New York City set of Hawkeye.

  • <p>The Weeknd flies solo on Thursday during a shopping trip in Beverly Hills. </p>
    Major Mastermind

    The Weeknd flies solo on Thursday during a shopping trip in Beverly Hills.

  • <p>The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — reunite for the first time in months for a virtual concert in L.A., powered by Lenovo Yoga and Intel Evo.</p>
    Class Reunion

    The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — reunite for the first time in months for a virtual concert in L.A., powered by Lenovo Yoga and Intel Evo.

  • <p>A masked Shay Mitchell takes her green juices to-go on Thursday in L.A. </p>
    Green Machine

    A masked Shay Mitchell takes her green juices to-go on Thursday in L.A.

  • <p>Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael enjoy a rare public outing on Friday in L.A.</p>
    Hand in Hand

    Amanda Bynes and fiancé Paul Michael enjoy a rare public outing on Friday in L.A.

  • <p>Model Carol Alt celebrates her big 6-0 at home with a brightly lit cake on Tuesday.</p>
    Birthday Belle

    Model Carol Alt celebrates her big 6-0 at home with a brightly lit cake on Tuesday.

  • <p>Steve Martin is seen on the set of Hulu's<em> Only Murderers in the Building</em> for the first time on Thursday in N.Y.C. </p>
    Thursday Blues

    Steve Martin is seen on the set of Hulu's Only Murderers in the Building for the first time on Thursday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Jennifer Lopez drinks out of one of her beloved bedazzled cups as she heads to the gym with a friend on Thursday in Miami. </p>
    Workout Ready

    Jennifer Lopez drinks out of one of her beloved bedazzled cups as she heads to the gym with a friend on Thursday in Miami.

  • <p>Sofia Vergara keeps things casual in jeans and a lace top to meet up with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday. </p>
    Blue Jean Baby

    Sofia Vergara keeps things casual in jeans and a lace top to meet up with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday.

  • <p>Kylie Minogue hits the stage in a hot pink, bedazzled ensemble on <em>The Jonathan Ross Show</em> on Wednesday in London.</p>
    Pretty in Pink

    Kylie Minogue hits the stage in a hot pink, bedazzled ensemble on The Jonathan Ross Show on Wednesday in London.

  • <p>Gwen Stefani hugs the sweetest little puppies while on the set of Hallmark Channel's <em>Home & Family</em> on Wednesday at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.</p>
    Puppy Love

    Gwen Stefani hugs the sweetest little puppies while on the set of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family on Wednesday at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.

  • <p>Diane Keaton plays to the crowd as she helps host Ellen Degeneres spread holiday joy during <em>The Ellen Degeneres Show</em>'s 12 Days of Giveaways on Thursday's taping in Burbank, California.</p>
    Gifts Galore

    Diane Keaton plays to the crowd as she helps host Ellen Degeneres spread holiday joy during The Ellen Degeneres Show's 12 Days of Giveaways on Thursday's taping in Burbank, California.

  • <p>Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay throw up peace signs and share big smiles while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
    Good Vibes

    Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay throw up peace signs and share big smiles while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

  • <p>Anna Chlumsky is seen filming <em>Inventing Anna</em> in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Wednesday, a day before her 40th birthday!</p>
    Birthday Girl

    Anna Chlumsky is seen filming Inventing Anna in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Wednesday, a day before her 40th birthday!

  • <p>Chrishell Stause and new love Keo Motsepe keep close on Wednesday following a workout in L.A. </p>
    Perfect Fit

    Chrishell Stause and new love Keo Motsepe keep close on Wednesday following a workout in L.A.

  • <p>Florence Pugh springs into action during a scene on the set of <em>Don't Worry Darling</em> on Wednesday in Palm Springs, California.</p>
    Lights, Camera, Action

    Florence Pugh springs into action during a scene on the set of Don't Worry Darling on Wednesday in Palm Springs, California.

  • <p>Lily Allen and husband David Harbour enjoy a post-lockdown date night at Scott's restaurant in London on Wednesday night.</p>
    Evening Outing

    Lily Allen and husband David Harbour enjoy a post-lockdown date night at Scott's restaurant in London on Wednesday night.

  • <p>Hailee Steinfled is seen in full character as Kate Bishop on the set of Disney+'s new series <em>Hawkeye </em>on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
    Coming Soon

    Hailee Steinfled is seen in full character as Kate Bishop on the set of Disney+'s new series Hawkeye on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Disney's <em>ZOMBIES 2</em> stars Pearce Joza, Ariel Martin, Milo Manheim and Kylee Russell compete in a high-stakes, holiday adventure inside Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida as part of Disney Channel's first-ever "Disney Holiday Magic Quest" special, airing Dec. 4 at 8 p.m.</p>
    Better Watch Out

    Disney's ZOMBIES 2 stars Pearce Joza, Ariel Martin, Milo Manheim and Kylee Russell compete in a high-stakes, holiday adventure inside Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida as part of Disney Channel's first-ever "Disney Holiday Magic Quest" special, airing Dec. 4 at 8 p.m.

  • <p>Cobie Smulders and husband Taran Killam decorate their home in L.A. with Christmas lights on Tuesday.</p>
    Holiday Festivities

    Cobie Smulders and husband Taran Killam decorate their home in L.A. with Christmas lights on Tuesday.

  • <p>Minnie Driver is spotted on set with actors Simon Delaney and Don Wycherley on Wednesday.</p>
    In Character

    Minnie Driver is spotted on set with actors Simon Delaney and Don Wycherley on Wednesday.

  • <p>Princess Eugenie leaves Seraphine on Kensington High Street with a bag full of goodies after the store reopened on the first day after lockdown in London on Wednesday. </p>
    Retail Run

    Princess Eugenie leaves Seraphine on Kensington High Street with a bag full of goodies after the store reopened on the first day after lockdown in London on Wednesday.

  • <p>Harry Styles cuts a fine figure in a retro ensemble on the set of <i>Don’t Worry Darling </i>in Palm Springs, California on Tuesday. </p>
    Dapper ‘Darling’

    Harry Styles cuts a fine figure in a retro ensemble on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in Palm Springs, California on Tuesday.

  • <p>Jennifer Lawrence is unrecognizable with red hair while filming a scene on the set of <i>Don’t Look Up</i> in Boston on Tuesday. </p>
    Guess Who?

    Jennifer Lawrence is unrecognizable with red hair while filming a scene on the set of Don’t Look Up in Boston on Tuesday.

  • <p>Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. are seen grinning behind masks on an afternoon date at a museum in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. </p>
    Pure Joy

    Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. are seen grinning behind masks on an afternoon date at a museum in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

  • <p>Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the launch of Le Marche at Fig & Olive, a holiday gift market curated by Olivia Palermo, on Tuesday in N.Y.C. </p>
    Off to Market

    Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the launch of Le Marche at Fig & Olive, a holiday gift market curated by Olivia Palermo, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Bella Hadid fuels up with a green juice on Tuesday in N.Y.C. </p>
    Going Green

    Bella Hadid fuels up with a green juice on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

  • <p>JCPenney Big & Style Ambassador Shaquille O’Neal celebrates Giving Tuesday by delivering donated gifts via curbside pickup to Communities In Schools of North Texas families on Tuesday at the brand's store in Hurst, Texas.</p>
    Spreading Holiday Cheer

    JCPenney Big & Style Ambassador Shaquille O’Neal celebrates Giving Tuesday by delivering donated gifts via curbside pickup to Communities In Schools of North Texas families on Tuesday at the brand's store in Hurst, Texas.

  • <p>Matthew Morrison goes green for NBC’s production of <i>Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical</i>, filmed in London and airing on Dec. 9.</p>
    Holiday Classic

    Matthew Morrison goes green for NBC’s production of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, filmed in London and airing on Dec. 9.

  • <p>Ryan Reynolds is seen filming a scene from his upcoming Netflix film <em>The Adam Project</em> on Monday in Vancouver, Canada. </p>
    First Look!

    Ryan Reynolds is seen filming a scene from his upcoming Netflix film The Adam Project on Monday in Vancouver, Canada.

  • <p>Bethenny Frankel looks all dolled up in a red faux fur coat as she makes her way through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Tuesday.</p>
    Red Alert

    Bethenny Frankel looks all dolled up in a red faux fur coat as she makes her way through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Tuesday.

  • <p>Dua Lipa poses in a sleek black dress with mesh cutouts on the red carpet for the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar broadcast, on Tuesday in London.</p>
    Chic & Sleek

    Dua Lipa poses in a sleek black dress with mesh cutouts on the red carpet for the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar broadcast, on Tuesday in London.

  • <p>Pregnant Emma Roberts steps out in a chic black dress while picking up coffee on Monday in L.A.</p>
    Coffee Run

    Pregnant Emma Roberts steps out in a chic black dress while picking up coffee on Monday in L.A.

  • <p>Antonio Banderas strikes a pose at an Amazon Prime Video Event on Tuesday in Malaga, Spain. </p>
    In His ‘Prime’

    Antonio Banderas strikes a pose at an Amazon Prime Video Event on Tuesday in Malaga, Spain.

  • <p>Terri Irwin and son Robert celebrate his 17th birthday at the Australia Zoo on Tuesday in Brisbane. </p>
    Birthday Boy

    Terri Irwin and son Robert celebrate his 17th birthday at the Australia Zoo on Tuesday in Brisbane.

  • <p>Andrew Garfield is seen arriving at JFK Airport with an enormous bike case on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
    Travel Style

    Andrew Garfield is seen arriving at JFK Airport with an enormous bike case on Monday in N.Y.C.

  • <p><i>Twilight</i> actress Mackenzie Foy stops by Hallmark Channel’s <i>Home & Family</i> on Monday in Hollywood. </p>
    Sweater Weather

    Twilight actress Mackenzie Foy stops by Hallmark Channel’s Home & Family on Monday in Hollywood.

  • <p>Suki Waterhouse bundles up to run errands in London on Monday. </p>
    Out and About

    Suki Waterhouse bundles up to run errands in London on Monday.

  • <p>Audrina Patridge and her daughter Kirra enjoy some outdoor time together with a variety of Mattel toys on Sunday in Beverly Hills. </p>
    Picnic Playtime

    Audrina Patridge and her daughter Kirra enjoy some outdoor time together with a variety of Mattel toys on Sunday in Beverly Hills.

  • <p>Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk bundle up to go for a walk on Sunday in the Hamptons.</p>
    Quality Time

    Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk bundle up to go for a walk on Sunday in the Hamptons.

  • <p>Jessica Chastain carries a large to-go food order while out on Thanksgiving in N.Y.C.</p>
    Food Delivery

    Jessica Chastain carries a large to-go food order while out on Thanksgiving in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Hailey Bieber steps out in a baseball cap, a long coat and sneakers on Monday morning to start her day in N.Y.C.</p>
    City Style

    Hailey Bieber steps out in a baseball cap, a long coat and sneakers on Monday morning to start her day in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are spotted out for their daily walk on Sunday in Miami. </p>
    Making Moves

    Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are spotted out for their daily walk on Sunday in Miami.

  • <p>Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet show off their multitasking prowess as they hold hands while biking on Saturday in L.A. </p>
    Holding Handles

    Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet show off their multitasking prowess as they hold hands while biking on Saturday in L.A.

  • <p>Smokey Robinson and Charlie Wilson pose together at the 2020 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, on Sunday in L.A. </p>
    Legendary Souls

    Smokey Robinson and Charlie Wilson pose together at the 2020 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, on Sunday in L.A.

  • <p><i>Riverdale</i> costars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch take their furry friends for a walk on Sunday in Vancouver, Canada. </p>
    Doggy Daycare

    Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch take their furry friends for a walk on Sunday in Vancouver, Canada.

People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

