Confused by the Metaverse? Here's How to Watch Every MCU Movie and Show

It's hard to believe that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been around for almost 15 years! No one could have guessed, when Iron Man was first released in 2008, that a studio that didn't even have the rights to its most iconic characters would build the biggest shared universe in modern pop culture. Over a decade later, here we are, with a sprawling universe full of incredible characters, interweaving movies and TV shows, and the bonding experience of sharing wild theories across the internet.

There are already a couple dozen movies and TV shows in the Marvel family, and there are many more on the horizon. With so many great stories, it can be a little tricky to try to keep track of all of them, especially the ones in which time travel, flashbacks, and now the multiverse are getting involved. That's why we've put together this handy list, so you can decide on the "correct" order (either by release date or by in-universe chronology) in which to watch all your Marvel faves. For the sake of clarity, even though some movies and shows on this list involve significant scenes in the past, like prologues or interspersed flashbacks, we're organizing each movie based on when the majority of the plot takes place.

As the Marvel universe continues to grow, you'll definitely want to keep this list handy!