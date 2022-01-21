Confused by the Metaverse? Here's How to Watch Every MCU Movie and Show

    Confused by the Metaverse? Here's How to Watch Every MCU Movie and Show

  • <ul> <li><strong>Captain America: The First Avenger</strong></li> <li><strong>Captain Marvel</strong></li> <li><strong>Iron Man</strong></li> <li><strong>The Incredible Hulk</strong></li> <li><strong>Iron Man 2</strong></li> <li><strong>Thor</strong></li> <li><strong>The Avengers</strong></li> <li><strong>Iron Man 3</strong></li> <li><strong>Thor: The Dark World</strong></li> <li><strong>Captain America: The Winter Soldier</strong></li> <li><strong>Guardians of the Galaxy</strong></li> <li><strong>Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2</strong></li> <li><strong>Avengers: Age of Ultron</strong></li> <li><strong>Ant-Man</strong></li> <li><strong>Captain America: Civil War</strong></li> <li><strong>Black Widow</strong></li> <li><strong>Spider-Man: Homecoming</strong></li> <li><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Black-Panther" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Panther">Black Panther</a></strong></li> <li><strong>Doctor Strange</strong></li> <li><strong>Thor: Ragnarok</strong></li> <li><strong>Ant-Man and the Wasp</strong></li> <li><strong>Avengers: Infinity War</strong></li> <li><strong>Avengers: Endgame</strong></li> <li><strong>Eternals</strong></li> <li><strong>Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings</strong></li> <li><strong>Spider-Man: Far From Home</strong></li> <li><strong>Spider-Man: No Way Home</strong></li> </ul>
    MCU Movies in Chronological Order

    • Captain America: The First Avenger
    • Captain Marvel
    • Iron Man
    • The Incredible Hulk
    • Iron Man 2
    • Thor
    • The Avengers
    • Iron Man 3
    • Thor: The Dark World
    • Captain America: The Winter Soldier
    • Guardians of the Galaxy
    • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
    • Avengers: Age of Ultron
    • Ant-Man
    • Captain America: Civil War
    • Black Widow
    • Spider-Man: Homecoming
    • Black Panther
    • Doctor Strange
    • Thor: Ragnarok
    • Ant-Man and the Wasp
    • Avengers: Infinity War
    • Avengers: Endgame
    • Eternals
    • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
    • Spider-Man: Far From Home
    • Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • <ul> <li><strong>Iron Man </strong>(2008)</li> <li><strong>The Incredible Hulk </strong>(2008)</li> <li><strong>Iron Man 2 </strong>(2010)</li> <li><strong>Thor </strong>(2011)</li> <li><strong>Captain America: The First Avenger </strong>(2011)</li> <li><strong>The Avengers </strong>(2012)</li> <li><strong>Iron Man 3 </strong>(2013)</li> <li><strong>Thor: The Dark World </strong>(2013)</li> <li><strong>Captain America: The Winter Soldier </strong>(2014)</li> <li><strong>Guardians of the Galaxy </strong>(2014)</li> <li><strong>Avengers: Age of Ultron </strong>(2015)</li> <li><strong>Ant-Man </strong>(2015)</li> <li><strong>Captain America: Civil War </strong>(2016)</li> <li><strong>Doctor Strange </strong>(2016)</li> <li><strong>Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 </strong>(2017)</li> <li><strong>Spider-Man: Homecoming </strong>(2017)</li> <li><strong>Thor: Ragnarok </strong>(2017)</li> <li><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Black-Panther" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Panther">Black Panther</a> </strong>(2018)</li> <li><strong>Avengers: Infinity War </strong>(2018)</li> <li><strong>Ant-Man and the Wasp </strong>(2018)</li> <li><strong>Avengers: Endgame </strong>(2019)</li> <li><strong>Spider-Man: Far From Home </strong>(2019)</li> <li><strong>Black Widow </strong>(2021)</li> <li><strong>Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings </strong>(2021)</li> <li><strong>Eternals </strong>(2021)</li> <li><strong>Spider-Man: No Way Home </strong>(2021)</li> </ul>
    MCU Movies in Release Date Order

    • Iron Man (2008)
    • The Incredible Hulk (2008)
    • Iron Man 2 (2010)
    • Thor (2011)
    • Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
    • The Avengers (2012)
    • Iron Man 3 (2013)
    • Thor: The Dark World (2013)
    • Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
    • Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
    • Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
    • Ant-Man (2015)
    • Captain America: Civil War (2016)
    • Doctor Strange (2016)
    • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
    • Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
    • Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
    • Black Panther (2018)
    • Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
    • Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
    • Avengers: Endgame (2019)
    • Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
    • Black Widow (2021)
    • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
    • Eternals (2021)
    • Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
  • <ul> <li><strong>Agent Carter</strong></li> <li><strong>Agents of SHIELD</strong></li> <li><strong>Daredevil</strong></li> <li><strong>Jessica Jones</strong></li> <li><strong>Luke Cage</strong></li> <li><strong>Iron Fist</strong></li> <li><strong>The Defenders</strong></li> <li><strong>The Punisher</strong></li> <li><strong>Inhumans</strong></li> <li><strong>Runaways</strong></li> <li><strong>Cloak &amp; Dagger</strong></li> <li><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/WandaVision" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WandaVision">WandaVision</a></strong></li> <li><strong>Loki</strong></li> <li><strong>The Falcon and the Winter Soldier</strong></li> <li><strong>Hawkeye</strong></li> <li><strong>What If?</strong></li> </ul>
    MCU Shows in Chronological Order

    • Agent Carter
    • Agents of SHIELD
    • Daredevil
    • Jessica Jones
    • Luke Cage
    • Iron Fist
    • The Defenders
    • The Punisher
    • Inhumans
    • Runaways
    • Cloak & Dagger
    • WandaVision
    • Loki
    • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
    • Hawkeye
    • What If?
  • <ul> <li><strong>Agents of SHIELD</strong> (2013-2020)</li> <li><strong>Agent Carter</strong> (2015-2016)</li> <li><strong>Daredevil</strong> (2015-2018)</li> <li><strong>Jessica Jones</strong> (2015-2019)</li> <li><strong>Luke Cage</strong> (2016-2018)</li> <li><strong>Iron Fist</strong> (2017-2018)</li> <li><strong>The Defenders</strong> (2017)</li> <li><strong>The Punisher</strong> (2017-2019)</li> <li><strong>Inhumans</strong> (2017)</li> <li><strong>Runaways</strong> (2017-2019)</li> <li><strong>Cloak &amp; Dagger</strong> (2018-2019)</li> <li><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/WandaVision" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WandaVision">WandaVision</a></strong> (2021)</li> <li><strong>Loki</strong> (2021-)</li> <li><strong>The Falcon and the Winter Soldier</strong> (2021)</li> <li><strong>Hawkeye</strong> (2021)</li> <li><strong>What If?</strong> (2021-)</li> </ul>
    MCU Shows in Release Date Order

    • Agents of SHIELD (2013-2020)
    • Agent Carter (2015-2016)
    • Daredevil (2015-2018)
    • Jessica Jones (2015-2019)
    • Luke Cage (2016-2018)
    • Iron Fist (2017-2018)
    • The Defenders (2017)
    • The Punisher (2017-2019)
    • Inhumans (2017)
    • Runaways (2017-2019)
    • Cloak & Dagger (2018-2019)
    • WandaVision (2021)
    • Loki (2021-)
    • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)
    • Hawkeye (2021)
    • What If? (2021-)
  • <ul> <li><strong>Captain America: The First Avenger</strong></li> <li><strong>Agent Carter</strong></li> <li><strong>Captain Marvel</strong></li> <li><strong>Iron Man</strong></li> <li><strong>The Incredible Hulk</strong></li> <li><strong>Iron Man 2</strong></li> <li><strong>Thor</strong></li> <li><strong>The Avengers</strong></li> <li><strong>Iron Man 3</strong></li> <li><strong>Thor: The Dark World</strong></li> <li><strong>Agents of SHIELD</strong></li> <li><strong>Captain America: The Winter Soldier</strong></li> <li><strong>Guardians of the Galaxy</strong></li> <li><strong>Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2</strong></li> <li><strong>Daredevil</strong></li> <li><strong>Avengers: Age of Ultron</strong></li> <li><strong>Ant-Man</strong></li> <li><strong>Jessica Jones</strong></li> <li><strong>Luke Cage</strong></li> <li><strong>Captain America: Civil War</strong></li> <li><strong>Black Widow</strong></li> <li><strong>Iron Fist</strong></li> <li><strong>The Defenders</strong></li> <li><strong>Spider-Man: Homecoming</strong></li> <li><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Black-Panther" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Panther">Black Panther</a></strong></li> <li><strong>The Punisher</strong></li> <li><strong>Doctor Strange</strong></li> <li><strong>Inhumans</strong></li> <li><strong>Runaways</strong></li> <li><strong>Cloak &amp; Dagger</strong></li> <li><strong>Thor: Ragnarok</strong></li> <li><strong>Ant-Man and the Wasp</strong></li> <li><strong>Avengers: Infinity War</strong></li> <li><strong>Avengers: Endgame</strong></li> <li><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/WandaVision" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WandaVision">WandaVision</a></strong></li> <li><strong>Loki</strong></li> <li><strong>The Falcon and the Winter Soldier</strong></li> <li><strong>Eternals</strong></li> <li><strong>Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings</strong></li> <li><strong>Spider-Man: Far From Home</strong></li> <li><strong>Spider-Man: No Way Home</strong></li> <li><strong>Hawkeye</strong></li> <li><strong>What If?</strong></li> </ul>
    MCU Shows and Movies in Chronological Order

    • Captain America: The First Avenger
    • Agent Carter
    • Captain Marvel
    • Iron Man
    • The Incredible Hulk
    • Iron Man 2
    • Thor
    • The Avengers
    • Iron Man 3
    • Thor: The Dark World
    • Agents of SHIELD
    • Captain America: The Winter Soldier
    • Guardians of the Galaxy
    • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
    • Daredevil
    • Avengers: Age of Ultron
    • Ant-Man
    • Jessica Jones
    • Luke Cage
    • Captain America: Civil War
    • Black Widow
    • Iron Fist
    • The Defenders
    • Spider-Man: Homecoming
    • Black Panther
    • The Punisher
    • Doctor Strange
    • Inhumans
    • Runaways
    • Cloak & Dagger
    • Thor: Ragnarok
    • Ant-Man and the Wasp
    • Avengers: Infinity War
    • Avengers: Endgame
    • WandaVision
    • Loki
    • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
    • Eternals
    • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
    • Spider-Man: Far From Home
    • Spider-Man: No Way Home
    • Hawkeye
    • What If?
  • <ul> <li><strong>Iron Man </strong>(2008)</li> <li><strong>The Incredible Hulk </strong>(2008)</li> <li><strong>Iron Man 2 </strong>(2010)</li> <li><strong>Thor </strong>(2011)</li> <li><strong>Captain America: The First Avenger </strong>(2011)</li> <li><strong>The Avengers </strong>(2012)</li> <li><strong>Iron Man 3 </strong>(2013)</li> <li><strong>Agents of SHIELD</strong> (2013-2020)</li> <li><strong>Thor: The Dark World </strong>(2013)</li> <li><strong>Captain America: The Winter Soldier </strong>(2014)</li> <li><strong>Guardians of the Galaxy </strong>(2014)</li> <li><strong>Agent Carter</strong> (2015-2016)</li> <li><strong>Daredevil</strong> (2015-2018)</li> <li><strong>Avengers: Age of Ultron </strong>(2015)</li> <li><strong>Ant-Man </strong>(2015)</li> <li><strong>Jessica Jones</strong> (2015-2019)</li> <li><strong>Captain America: Civil War </strong>(2016)</li> <li><strong>Doctor Strange </strong>(2016)</li> <li><strong>Luke Cage</strong> (2016-2018)</li> <li><strong>Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 </strong>(2017)</li> <li><strong>Iron Fist</strong> (2017-2018)</li> <li><strong>Spider-Man: Homecoming </strong>(2017)</li> <li><strong>The Defenders</strong> (2017)</li> <li><strong>Inhumans </strong>(2017)</li> <li><strong>Thor: Ragnarok </strong>(2017)</li> <li><strong>The Punisher</strong> (2017-2019)</li> <li><strong>Cloak &amp; Dagger</strong> (2018-2019)</li> <li><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Black-Panther" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Panther">Black Panther</a> </strong>(2018)</li> <li><strong>Avengers: Infinity War </strong>(2018)</li> <li><strong>Ant-Man and the Wasp </strong>(2018)</li> <li><strong>Avengers: Endgame </strong>(2019)</li> <li><strong>Spider-Man: Far From Home </strong>(2019)</li> <li><strong>Black Widow </strong>(2021)</li> <li><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/WandaVision" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WandaVision">WandaVision</a></strong> (2021)</li> <li><strong>The Falcon and the Winter Soldier</strong> (2021)</li> <li><strong>Loki</strong> (2021-)</li> <li><strong>What If?</strong> (2021-)</li> <li><strong>Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings </strong>(2021)</li> <li><strong>Eternals </strong>(2021)</li> <li><strong>Hawkeye</strong> (2021)</li> <li><strong>Spider-Man: No Way Home </strong>(2021)</li> </ul>
    MCU Shows and Movies in Release Date Order

    • Iron Man (2008)
    • The Incredible Hulk (2008)
    • Iron Man 2 (2010)
    • Thor (2011)
    • Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
    • The Avengers (2012)
    • Iron Man 3 (2013)
    • Agents of SHIELD (2013-2020)
    • Thor: The Dark World (2013)
    • Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
    • Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
    • Agent Carter (2015-2016)
    • Daredevil (2015-2018)
    • Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
    • Ant-Man (2015)
    • Jessica Jones (2015-2019)
    • Captain America: Civil War (2016)
    • Doctor Strange (2016)
    • Luke Cage (2016-2018)
    • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
    • Iron Fist (2017-2018)
    • Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
    • The Defenders (2017)
    • Inhumans (2017)
    • Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
    • The Punisher (2017-2019)
    • Cloak & Dagger (2018-2019)
    • Black Panther (2018)
    • Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
    • Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
    • Avengers: Endgame (2019)
    • Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
    • Black Widow (2021)
    • WandaVision (2021)
    • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)
    • Loki (2021-)
    • What If? (2021-)
    • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
    • Eternals (2021)
    • Hawkeye (2021)
    • Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
  • <ul> <li><strong>The Avengers</strong></li> <li><strong>Avengers: Age of Ultron</strong></li> <li><strong>Avengers: Infinity War</strong></li> <li><strong>Avengers: Endgame</strong></li> </ul>
    Avengers Movies in Chronological Order

    • The Avengers
    • Avengers: Age of Ultron
    • Avengers: Infinity War
    • Avengers: Endgame
  • <ul> <li><strong>The Avengers</strong> (2012)</li> <li><strong>Avengers: Age of Ultron </strong>(2015)</li> <li><strong>Avengers: Infinity War </strong>(2018)</li> <li><strong>Avengers: Endgame</strong> (2019)</li> </ul>
    Avengers Movies in Release Date Order

    • The Avengers (2012)
    • Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
    • Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
    • Avengers: Endgame (2019)
  • <ul> <li><strong>Iron Man</strong></li> <li><strong>Iron Man 2<br></strong></li> <li><strong>Iron Man 3</strong></li> </ul>
    Iron Man Movies in Chronological Order

    • Iron Man
    • Iron Man 2
    • Iron Man 3
  • <ul> <li><strong>Iron Man</strong> (2008)</li> <li><strong>Iron Man 2</strong> (2010)</li> <li><strong>Iron Man 3</strong> (2013)</li> </ul>
    Iron Man Movies in Release Date Order

    • Iron Man (2008)
    • Iron Man 2 (2010)
    • Iron Man 3 (2013)
  • <ul> <li><strong>Thor</strong></li> <li><strong>Thor: The Dark World</strong></li> <li><strong>Thor: Ragnarok</strong></li> </ul>
    Thor Movies in Chronological Order

    • Thor
    • Thor: The Dark World
    • Thor: Ragnarok
  • <ul> <li><strong>Thor</strong> (2011)</li> <li><strong>Thor: The Dark World</strong> (2013)</li> <li><strong>Thor: Ragnarok</strong> (2017)</li> </ul>
    Thor Movies in Release Date Order

    • Thor (2011)
    • Thor: The Dark World (2013)
    • Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
  • <ul> <li><strong>Captain America: The First Avenger</strong></li> <li><strong>Captain America: The Winter Soldier</strong></li> <li><strong>Captain America: Civil War</strong></li> </ul>
    Captain America Movies in Chronological Order

    • Captain America: The First Avenger
    • Captain America: The Winter Soldier
    • Captain America: Civil War
  • <ul> <li><strong>Captain America: The First Avenger</strong> (2011)</li> <li><strong>Captain America: The Winter Soldier</strong> (2014)</li> <li><strong>Captain America: Civil War</strong> (2016)</li> </ul>
    Captain America Movies in Release Date Order

    • Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
    • Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
    • Captain America: Civil War (2016)
  • <ul> <li><strong>Guardians of the Galaxy</strong></li> <li><strong>Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2</strong></li> </ul>
    Guardians of the Galaxy Movies in Chronological Order

    • Guardians of the Galaxy
    • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • <ul> <li><strong>Guardians of the Galaxy</strong> (2014)</li> <li><strong>Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2</strong> (2017)</li> </ul>
    Guardians of the Galaxy Movies in Release Date Order

    • Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
    • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
  • <ul> <li><strong>Ant-Man</strong></li> <li><strong>Ant-Man and the Wasp</strong></li> </ul>
    Ant-Man Movies in Chronological Order

    • Ant-Man
    • Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • <ul> <li><strong>Ant-Man</strong> (2015)</li> <li><strong>Ant-Man and the Wasp</strong> (2018)</li> </ul>
    Ant-Man Movies in Release Date Order

    • Ant-Man (2015)
    • Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
  • <ul> <li><strong>Spider-Man: Homecoming</strong></li> <li><strong>Spider-Man: Far From Home</strong></li> <li><strong>Spider-Man: No Way Home</strong></li> </ul>
    Spider-Man Movies in Chronological Order

    • Spider-Man: Homecoming
    • Spider-Man: Far From Home
    • Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • <ul> <li><strong>Spider-Man: Homecoming</strong> (2017)</li> <li><strong>Spider-Man: Far From Home</strong> (2019)</li> <li><strong>Spider-Man: No Way Home </strong>(2021)</li> </ul>
    Spider-Man Movies in Release Date Order

    • Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
    • Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
    • Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
Amanda Prahl

It's hard to believe that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been around for almost 15 years! No one could have guessed, when Iron Man was first released in 2008, that a studio that didn't even have the rights to its most iconic characters would build the biggest shared universe in modern pop culture. Over a decade later, here we are, with a sprawling universe full of incredible characters, interweaving movies and TV shows, and the bonding experience of sharing wild theories across the internet.

There are already a couple dozen movies and TV shows in the Marvel family, and there are many more on the horizon. With so many great stories, it can be a little tricky to try to keep track of all of them, especially the ones in which time travel, flashbacks, and now the multiverse are getting involved. That's why we've put together this handy list, so you can decide on the "correct" order (either by release date or by in-universe chronology) in which to watch all your Marvel faves. For the sake of clarity, even though some movies and shows on this list involve significant scenes in the past, like prologues or interspersed flashbacks, we're organizing each movie based on when the majority of the plot takes place.

As the Marvel universe continues to grow, you'll definitely want to keep this list handy!

