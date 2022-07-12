The 21 Absolute Best, Highest-Rated Wigs on Amazon

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Let me let you in on a not-so-secret secret: Amazon is a treasure trove of skincare, makeup, hair products, and yup, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a34288244/how-to-put-on-a-wig/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wigs" class="link ">wigs</a>. So now that <strong><a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g40275176/best-amazon-prime-day-fashion-deals-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Prime Day" class="link ">Amazon Prime Day</a> is <em>officially </em>here until July 13,</strong> hella <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g40256306/best-amazon-prime-day-beauty-deals-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prime Day beauty deals" class="link ">Prime Day beauty deals</a> will be dropping over the two day event. If you're in the market for a new wig, you don't have to sift through pages and pages of <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g33904719/best-amazon-beauty-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beauty products on Amazon" class="link ">beauty products on Amazon</a> to find the best wigs on Amazon. Now that it's Prime Day, it's the ideal time to grab a wig that won't shed, looks natural, and fits your preferences—and even better, it could be up to 30 percent off. <br></p><p class="body-text">So if you're new to wigs and don't know much about shopping for them, but definitely know you don't want to spend a lot of money on one, you might be looking to find a good wig on Amazon during Prime Day. I <strong>rounded up the best wigs on Amazon below</strong>—and most of them are on sale (some, even up to 30 percent off!). </p><br><p class="body-text">Keep scrolling for all of the best wigs on Amazon during Prime Day, and then <strong>take some notes from celeb stylist and wig expert <a href="https://www.instagram.com/iamtamikagibson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tamika Gibson" class="link ">Tamika Gibson</a> for the best wig-shopping advice</strong>.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Xuancaihui</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09Y5NL5FJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>IDK about you, but <a href="https://www.instagram.com/zendaya/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zendaya" class="link ">Zendaya</a> has officially convinced me to try <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g10262686/red-hair-color-shades/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red hair" class="link ">red hair</a>. Buuut if I can get it without damaging my real hair, I might as well with this deep burgundy red lace-front wig made of super soft human hair. Complete with face-framing pieces, swooped edges, and long waves, this wig gets <a href="https://www.amazon.com/product-reviews/B09Y5NL5FJ/ref=acr_dp_hist_5?ie=UTF8&filterByStar=five_star&reviewerType=all_reviews&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us#reviews-filter-bar" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:five-stars" class="link ">five-stars </a>from <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Burgundy-Colored-Density-Transparent-Bleached/dp/B09Y5NL5FJ/ref=sr_1_7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one reviewer" class="link ">one reviewer</a> who writes, "The wig's density is full, and the hair does NOT shed. I've received so many compliments on this wig." </p>
  • <p><strong>AISI QUEENS</strong></p><p><strong>$27.19</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08X4H9QDZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If good hair color is what you're after, look no further than this <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g31993074/blonde-balayage-hairstyles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blonde balayage" class="link ">blonde balayage</a> synthetic wig that's 19 percent off for Amazon Prime Day right now. Customers love this wig for how realistic the synthetic strands are (read: not overly shiny) and how good the color looks. "Synthetic blonde ombré wigs tend to look very obvious, but this one<strong> looks like a very expensive color job</strong>," <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R27CIOZEBU5JCU/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one review reads" class="link ">one review reads</a>. Try it in the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g26632550/ash-blonde-hair-color-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ash blonde" class="link ">ash blonde </a>shown here, or choose from one of the other trendy hair color options.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Outre</strong></p><p><strong>$43.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084JGCBCP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pre-plucked synthetic yaki wig, which is available in a handful of other shades, has durable Swiss lace and 4.3 stars to back it up. Shoppers love this <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g33867662/best-natural-hair-wigs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:natural hair wig" class="link ">natural hair wig</a>, and as <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/RHM2FDQUXG10F/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one reviewer says" class="link ">one reviewer says</a>, "the layers are to die for, and this <strong>texture is perfection</strong> (soft not hard like other yaki wigs)." Rn, it's 24 percent off for Prime Day, so yeah, you should run.</p>
  • <p><strong>Stamped Glorious</strong></p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08K34QMYV?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pre-styled, synthetic <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g29993134/lob-haircut-long-bob/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lob" class="link ">lob</a> wig is<strong> beginner-friendly and sooo budget-friendly, </strong>especially now that it's currently 17 percent off (shout-out Prime Day deals). It features <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g27678822/brown-hair-highlights/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brown hair with highlights" class="link ">brown hair with highlights</a>, a natural-looking middle part, adjustable straps inside, and a small bit of lace in the front for a little bit of customization. Not bad for less than 30 bucks!</p>
  • <p><strong>Larhali</strong></p><p><strong>$96.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Z3MJ98X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Two words keep coming up in the reviews of this best-selling wig on Amazon: minimal shedding. Not only that, but shoppers love how minimal the prep work is too. "I barely had to do any plucking, already came with baby hairs… It <strong>looks like it’s growing straight from the scalp</strong>," <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R27SNP99ISP2P9/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one customer writes" class="link ">one customer writes</a>. And it's 28 percent off right now for Prime Day. </p>
  • <p><strong>IUPin</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SCF1MLS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a26325865/wavy-hairstyles-how-tos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wavy hair" class="link ">wavy hair</a> wig has a <strong>lace closure, medium brown Swiss lace, and incredible hair</strong> that reviewers love. As <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R3AAO3J5RZNSU1/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one person puts it" class="link ">one person puts it</a>, "It straightens so beautifully and holds a nice curl. The unit is constructed very nicely. I’ve gotten so many compliments and people cannot believe that I bought it from Amazon! I definitely recommend." Annnnd yup, it's on sale for Prime Day, so run, don't walk.</p>
  • <p><strong> ELIM </strong></p><p><strong>$24.65</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IP3IRMG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This wig, which has more the 7k ratings btw, might take a little zhuzhing to take down the shine, separate the curls, and get the curly <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g30418871/best-shag-haircuts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shag" class="link ">shag</a> right where you want it, but it's <strong>worth a little extra work for the great price and amazing retro style</strong>. As one <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R1U38E3C32HYU9/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reviewer puts it" class="link ">reviewer puts it</a>, "This wig gives '70s dreamgirl, '80s fly girl, '90s round the way girl, 2000s quirky girl, and 2021 baddie." Oh, and did I mention it's 21 percent off right now? You're welcome.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Muokass</strong></p><p><strong>$67.85</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TX8PNLG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This popular wig that's on sale for Prime Day (yay!) has a lace closure that's 4 inches across and 4 inches deep so you can <strong>switch up the part or even wear it in a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g29638802/half-up-half-down-hairstyles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:half-up, half-down hairstyle" class="link ">half-up, half-down hairstyle</a></strong>. It also has bleached knots, Swiss lace, and a casual 5.5k reviews on Amazon.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Jessicahair</strong></p><p><strong>$76.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075GGWP16?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Middle part, side part, pulled back—change your <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g30767306/how-to-part-your-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair part" class="link ">hair part</a> whenever you want with this lace-front wig that spans 13 inches across the hairline and 6 inches deep for really versatile and natural-looking styles. Hand-tied and made with 100 percent human hair and medium-brown Swiss lace, this wig is<strong> popular for its high-quality construction</strong>. One very <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/RFDGG97CD91XW/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:happy customer writes" class="link ">happy customer writes</a>, "Such a beautiful wig like I’m honestly in shock! I was nervous ordering hair off Amazon, but this one was exactly as described." I highly recommend grabbing this now for 23 percent off. Ilysm, Prime Day.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>CHEETAHBEAUTY</strong></p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085HFFDDH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>How cute is this <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g28245197/short-bob-haircut-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bob" class="link ">bob</a> wig that's 25 percent off for Prime Day?! More than 3k Amazon reviewers agree and recommend this 4-by-4-inch lace closure wig for those who are shopping for an <strong>affordable, everyday wig</strong>. Bonus points for good customer service too. </p>
  • <p><strong>Baluiki</strong></p><p><strong>$45.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08T9MSH9X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>New to wigs? Try a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g31677487/best-headbands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:headband" class="link ">headband</a> style that's <strong>quick and easy to instal</strong><strong>l</strong>, thanks to the stretchy attached headband and four combs around the inside, to wear with your own hairline or <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/g2734/celeb-hairstyles-with-bangs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bangs" class="link ">bangs</a>. With this wig shown here, choose from a range of lengths from 8 inches to 26 inches of human hair that can be worn down or even in a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g28221660/bun-hairstyle-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bun" class="link ">bun</a>, and don't forget to log into your Amazon Prime account to get it 31 percent off rn.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>N NAYASA</strong></p><p><strong>$18.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087TYG8LG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>More like <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g28834906/best-hair-extensions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair extensions" class="link ">hair extensions</a> for your <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/advice/g4639/incredibly-easy-ponytails-you-should-try-now/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ponytail" class="link ">ponytail</a>, this drawstring "wig" <strong>wraps around your own hair to give you the extra length and volume</strong> you want for less than 20 bucks right now for Prime Day (!). No wonder it comes so highly recommended by repeat shoppers.</p>
  • <p><strong>VCKOVCKO</strong></p><p><strong>$18.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07X3TZWYP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With 4.4 stars and more than 10k reviews, this little synthetic number is a clear front runner for the best wig on Amazon (especially now that it's on sale for Prime Day!). It comes in a range of colors, from more natural shades to bright, fun ones (like the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g28688065/lilac-hair-color-care/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lilac" class="link ">lilac</a> shown here), and reviewers say it's very realistic-looking and <strong>works just as well as a costume wig as it does for everyday life</strong>.</p>
  • <p><strong>Pizazz</strong></p><p><strong>$73.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Q9QNK2S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's the rundown on this 13-by-4-inch lace front: This wig has 4.2 stars, more than 8.7k ratings, and tons of convincing reviews that you need to order this, like, now. For example, this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R5TR3RGPKFS3L/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reviewer says" class="link ">reviewer says</a>, "I've been asked several times if it's my real hair. Highly recommend! Very soft and full. <strong>Best quality curly hair I've had for this price</strong>. Can't beat it." Oh, wait, and did I mention it's 24% off rn?</p>
  • <p><strong>Joedir</strong></p><p><strong>$36.33</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BXRQC4S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sometimes you get what you pay for, but according to the 5k reviewers who gave this synthetic hair, HD-lace wig a whopping 4.1 stars, this one might be worth the gamble (especially now that it's on sale for Prime Day). Pro tip from Gibson: <strong>Avoid glue when using synthetic wigs </strong>(you'll thank her later when you try to clean it off) and try <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hair-Diagram-Glueless-Temporary-Systems/dp/B0967CQBZ9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bold Hold Lace Gelly" class="link ">Bold Hold Lace Gelly</a> that rinses away with cold water instead. </p>
  • <p><strong>Style Icon</strong></p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085KX4MXF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you want hair down to your legs without spending zillions, drop this highly rated, surprisingly realistic, and now 20 percent off synthetic wig into your shopping cart rn. "One thing that I dislike about wigs is when they are thick at the bottom, as I believe it looks unrealistic and tangles easily," <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R13UHKOE2G4FNP/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one reviewer writes" class="link ">one reviewer writes</a>. "This wig is thicker at the top and thins out as it gets longer, so <strong>despite its length, doesn't tangle as easily</strong>." Try the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g28266742/blonde-ombre-hair-color-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blonde ombré" class="link ">blonde ombré</a> shown here, or check out the fun rainbow colors, too.<br></p>
  • <p><strong>Lzlefho</strong></p><p><strong>$87.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085H7Y8H5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Instead of asking yourself if you should get bangs, the new question is asking yourself if you should get this wig that has <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g25906496/long-hair-bangs-styles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:long hair with bangs" class="link ">long hair with bangs</a>—and the answer is yes. With more than 4.6 mostly positive reviews (you can't please everyone), <strong>this wig has a mesh cap instead of lace and is lined with four combs and adjustable straps</strong> that make it quick and easy to throw on and go.</p>
  • <p><strong>Yviann</strong></p><p><strong>$32.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SWB2TG3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When you want to try a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g26519341/pixie-cut-hairstyles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pixie cut" class="link ">pixie cut</a> without the inevitable grow-out phase, order this popular Amazon wig instead. It might need a little tweaking to suit your style, but customers rave about the thickness of the wig (no visible stitching) as well as the <strong>incredible ease, price, and quality</strong>.</p>
  • <p><strong>Siyun Show</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$279.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087Q5D527?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Countless reviews mention (1) how the lace melts, and (2) how gorgeous the curl pattern of this (currently 10 percent off for Prime Day) free-part wig is. "<strong>The lace is very transparent and thin</strong> [and] gives a very realistic look without looking wiggy," one <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R36DET2LA98NAD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:happy shopper says" class="link ">happy shopper says</a>. "The hair strands are long from root to tip. The density is nice [and] full. The <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/a26416683/curl-types/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:curl pattern" class="link ">curl pattern</a> is beautiful." </p>
  • <p><strong>Akstore</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01J9KS8XW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yep, you read that right. For less than $13 right now for Prime Day, you can be the proud new owner of this <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g24514724/gray-hair-color-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gray hair" class="link ">gray hair</a> synthetic wig (or whatever color you choose from the long list of options) and join the thousands of happy customers.<strong> It has an adjustable net cap</strong> that makes it pretty easy to slip on for a costume, cosplay, or whatever you want it for.</p>
  • <p><strong>K'ryssma</strong></p><p><strong>$44.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00VSQ6EW8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This lace-front synthetic wig comes in a dozen shades (like the <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/beauty/g18754123/pink-hair-color-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pink hair" class="link ">pink hair</a> shown here), and you'll want to order one of each color once you see it in person. It has almost 6k ratings, including one from this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R222QC0S16RBVY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.38017424%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:happy shopper that says" class="link ">happy shopper that says</a>, "<strong>I’m easily giving this wig five stars</strong> for several reasons: prompt delivery, beautiful packaging with free nude wig cap, overall density, and reaction to heat and styling."</p>
