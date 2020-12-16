It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

  • <p>You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen ... Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen ...</p> <p>But do you recall the most famous Chrises of all!?</p> <p>In honor of Christmas, we're celebrating the lesser-known holiday of Chris-mas, on which we just stare at photos of the Hollywood Chrises to celebrate. </p>
    1/50

    Merry Chris-mas, Everybody!

    You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen ... Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen ...

    But do you recall the most famous Chrises of all!?

    In honor of Christmas, we're celebrating the lesser-known holiday of Chris-mas, on which we just stare at photos of the Hollywood Chrises to celebrate.

  • <p>Let's start with Mr. Chris Evans, shall we? </p>
    2/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Let's start with Mr. Chris Evans, shall we?

  • <p>Evans was <em>in </em>the 2005 film <em>Fantastic Four</em>, but he is also part of the real-life Fantastic Four: The Chrises.</p>
    3/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Evans was in the 2005 film Fantastic Four, but he is also part of the real-life Fantastic Four: The Chrises.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/pets/shirtless-chris-evans-hangs-with-his-cute-dog-dodger-in-sweet-photo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Evans' dog, Dodger" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Evans' dog, Dodger</a>, is the group's mascot, obviously. And Evans' best friend. </p> <p>"He's just such a sweetheart, he's such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he's full of love," Evans told PEOPLE. </p>
    4/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Evans' dog, Dodger, is the group's mascot, obviously. And Evans' best friend.

    "He's just such a sweetheart, he's such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he's full of love," Evans told PEOPLE.

  • <p>Evans also plays Captain America in Marvel's <em>Avengers</em> franchise, which includes fellow Chrises, Hemsworth <em>and </em>Pratt. </p>
    5/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Evans also plays Captain America in Marvel's Avengers franchise, which includes fellow Chrises, Hemsworth and Pratt.

  • <p>Forget chopping down your Chris-mas tree this year: Evans will just rip one from the Earth for you with his superhuman strength. </p>
    6/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Forget chopping down your Chris-mas tree this year: Evans will just rip one from the Earth for you with his superhuman strength.

  • <p>Hey, you don't get the title of <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/chris-evans-reasons-we-love/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:'The Internet's Boyfriend'" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">'The Internet's Boyfriend'</a> by <em>not </em>being handsome and charming!</p>
    7/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Hey, you don't get the title of 'The Internet's Boyfriend' by not being handsome and charming!

  • <p>Plus, he really <a href="https://people.com/style/chris-evans-sweater-from-knives-out-shop-it/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:knows how to rock a sweater" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">knows how to rock a sweater</a>. </p>
    8/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Plus, he really knows how to rock a sweater.

  • <p>Shut your eyes. No, trust us, do it! Now pretend that Evans is sitting by you in a cable knit sweater, <a href="https://people.com/movies/chris-evans-plays-piano-instagram-video/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:playing a tune for you on the piano" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">playing a tune for you on the piano</a> ...</p>
    9/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Shut your eyes. No, trust us, do it! Now pretend that Evans is sitting by you in a cable knit sweater, playing a tune for you on the piano ...

  • <p>... or reading you a story!</p>
    10/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    ... or reading you a story!

  • <p>Remember this mustache? We even <a href="https://people.com/style/chris-evans-mustache/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:loved him when he had this mustache" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">loved him when he had this mustache</a>! </p>
    11/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Remember this mustache? We even loved him when he had this mustache!

  • <p>No further questions. </p>
    12/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    No further questions.

  • <p>Which brings us to Mr. Chris Pratt. </p>
    13/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Which brings us to Mr. Chris Pratt.

  • <p>We all fell in love with Pratt when he first starred in <em>Parks and Recreation</em> as the lovable goof Andy Dwyer. </p>
    14/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    We all fell in love with Pratt when he first starred in Parks and Recreation as the lovable goof Andy Dwyer.

  • <p>Pratt went from goofy to gorgeous when he bulked up for the 2012 movie <em>Zero Dark Thirty</em>. </p>
    15/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Pratt went from goofy to gorgeous when he bulked up for the 2012 movie Zero Dark Thirty.

  • <p>And gave us the gift of a few shirtless selfies along the way. </p>
    16/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    And gave us the gift of a few shirtless selfies along the way.

  • <p>What do we have in common <a href="https://people.com/pets/chris-pratt-instagram-farm-sheep-wool-prize/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:with this sheep" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">with this sheep</a>? Well, for starters we wouldn't mind a hug from Chris Pratt! </p>
    17/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    What do we have in common with this sheep? Well, for starters we wouldn't mind a hug from Chris Pratt!

  • <p>Pratt played Owen Grady, a dinosaur expert in <em>Jurassic World. </em>When he wasn't training velociraptors, he was riding this motorcycle.</p> <p>In the words of Lorelai Gilmore from <em>Gilmore Girls</em>, "If you're gonna throw your life away he'd better have a motorcycle!" </p>
    18/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Pratt played Owen Grady, a dinosaur expert in Jurassic World. When he wasn't training velociraptors, he was riding this motorcycle.

    In the words of Lorelai Gilmore from Gilmore Girls, "If you're gonna throw your life away he'd better have a motorcycle!"

  • <p>He's not just a dinosaur trainer, he's also one of the <em>Guardians of the Galaxy</em>. The Star-Lord atop the Chris-mas tree, if you will. </p>
    19/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    He's not just a dinosaur trainer, he's also one of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Star-Lord atop the Chris-mas tree, if you will.

  • <p>Did we just make another Christmas/Chris-mas pun? What can we say? 'Tis the season! </p>
    20/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Did we just make another Christmas/Chris-mas pun? What can we say? 'Tis the season!

  • <p>It's okay if you need to take a break and lie down right now. We don't blame you and neither will the Chrises. </p>
    21/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    It's okay if you need to take a break and lie down right now. We don't blame you and neither will the Chrises.

  • <p>Jumping right back in an continuing with none other than Mr. Chris Pine. </p>
    22/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Jumping right back in an continuing with none other than Mr. Chris Pine.

  • <p>Forget your traditional fir tree, we want a Chris <em>Pine</em> this Christmas. </p>
    23/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Forget your traditional fir tree, we want a Chris Pine this Christmas.

  • <p>Pine is super stylish. Whether he's going casual in ripped jeans and a mustard suede jacket ... </p>
    24/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Pine is super stylish. Whether he's going casual in ripped jeans and a mustard suede jacket ...

  • <p>... or rocking a suit (with a few buttons undone for good measure). </p>
    25/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    ... or rocking a suit (with a few buttons undone for good measure).

  • <p>He's both dashingly handsome ... </p>
    26/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    He's both dashingly handsome ...

  • <p>... and perfectly geeky — he played Captain Kirk in 2009's <em>Star Trek.</em></p>
    27/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    ... and perfectly geeky — he played Captain Kirk in 2009's Star Trek.

  • <p>He's also incredibly charming, which is why it's not surprising that he has played a prince! He played Cinderella's Prince in <em>Into the Woods. </em></p>
    28/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    He's also incredibly charming, which is why it's not surprising that he has played a prince! He played Cinderella's Prince in Into the Woods.

  • <p>Excuse us, how do we sign up for the role of puppy? </p>
    29/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Excuse us, how do we sign up for the role of puppy?

  • <p>No, really, is there a website we can go to or an application that we have to fill out? </p>
    30/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    No, really, is there a website we can go to or an application that we have to fill out?

  • <p>Did you know more than one Chris is called a Christening? </p> <p>We're kidding, obviously. But we <em>are </em>blessed whenever there is more than one Hollywood Chris in a room. </p>
    31/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Did you know more than one Chris is called a Christening?

    We're kidding, obviously. But we are blessed whenever there is more than one Hollywood Chris in a room.

  • <p>And now for the final Chris: Mr. Chris Hemsworth. </p>
    32/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    And now for the final Chris: Mr. Chris Hemsworth.

  • <p>Whether he is showing off his abs in <em>Bad Times at the El Royale</em> ... </p>
    33/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Whether he is showing off his abs in Bad Times at the El Royale ...

  • <p>... or looking studious and ready for business in 2016's <em>Ghostbusters</em>.</p>
    34/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    ... or looking studious and ready for business in 2016's Ghostbusters.

  • <p>The Australian actor is ready for action. </p>
    35/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    The Australian actor is ready for action.

  • <p>Hemsworth is yet another Chris to be included in the Marvel <em>Avengers</em> universe. He depicts Thor, the Norse god whose real superpower is looking great while wielding a hammer. </p>
    36/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Hemsworth is yet another Chris to be included in the Marvel Avengers universe. He depicts Thor, the Norse god whose real superpower is looking great while wielding a hammer.

  • <p>And being able to pull off both long <em>and </em>short hair! </p>
    37/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    And being able to pull off both long and short hair!

  • <p>That's also where these two Chrises joined forces as Thor and Captain America. </p>
    38/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    That's also where these two Chrises joined forces as Thor and Captain America.

  • <p>Hemsworth is <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CIeR-bXJ6G3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:always sharing his workout routines" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">always sharing his workout routines</a> on Instagram. </p>
    39/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Hemsworth is always sharing his workout routines on Instagram.

  • <p>So it's overall a big thumbs up for us. </p>
    40/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    So it's overall a big thumbs up for us.

  • <p>And now, for your Chris-ideration. Some Chrises we would like to inaugurate into the Chris Club. </p> <p>First up, we nominate Chrissy Teigen. </p>
    41/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    And now, for your Chris-ideration. Some Chrises we would like to inaugurate into the Chris Club.

    First up, we nominate Chrissy Teigen.

  • <p>How about Chris Messina? </p>
    42/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    How about Chris Messina?

  • <p>Or maybe Emmy Award-winning actress Christina Applegate?</p>
    43/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Or maybe Emmy Award-winning actress Christina Applegate?

  • <p>Or Chris Rock? He'd keep things funny amongst the Chrises! </p>
    44/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Or Chris Rock? He'd keep things funny amongst the Chrises!

  • <p>Maybe Grammy Award-winning singer Christina Aguilera? </p> <p>We're just brainstorming here, but these all feel like good options. </p>
    45/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Maybe Grammy Award-winning singer Christina Aguilera?

    We're just brainstorming here, but these all feel like good options.

  • <p>Regardless, it's a 10 out of 10. For every single Chris. </p>
    46/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Regardless, it's a 10 out of 10. For every single Chris.

  • <p>All right, that's enough celebrating for one day. We've gotta run. </p>
    47/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    All right, that's enough celebrating for one day. We've gotta run.

  • <p>Peace and love to all this Chris-Mas. </p>
    48/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    Peace and love to all this Chris-Mas.

  • <p>May your Chris-mas days be merry and bright. </p>
    49/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    May your Chris-mas days be merry and bright.

  • <p>We'll see ya next year. </p>
    50/50

    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Chris-mas! 45 Photos of The Hollywood Chrises to Celebrate

    We'll see ya next year.

Andrea Wurzburger

The Chrises of Hollywood are the gifts that keep on giving

