24 Beautiful Quotes to Help Comfort Anyone Who's Lost Their Mother

Mother's Day is a typically a joyful day of celebration. But for those who have lost their mom, the second Sunday in May can be quite difficult. It's important to remember you're not alone in this feeling — bright minds from Helen Keller to Mahatma Ghandi have all experienced similar loss, and have put into words the way that you are probably feeling right now. Because at the end of the day, there is never a reason to stop celebrating all of the beautiful ways she shaped your life.

A mother’s love impacts us in an incredible way, always guiding and protecting, and it can be felt long after they are gone. From dealing with grief to reflecting on the beautiful memories you two shared together, these poignant quotes capture the unbreakable type of bond that a person can only have with their mother. This Mother’s Day, remember mom with these moving quotes that will have you feeling close to her even though she is no longer here.

