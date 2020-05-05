24 Beautiful Quotes to Help Comfort Anyone Who's Lost Their Mother

24 Beautiful Quotes to Help Comfort Anyone Who's Lost Their MotherGood HousekeepingMay 5, 2020, 3:18 p.m. UTCHer love and light live on forever.From Good Housekeeping24 Beautiful Quotes to Help Comfort Anyone Who's Lost Their MotherMother's Day is a typically a joyful day of celebration. But for those who have lost their mom, the second Sunday in May can be quite difficult. It's important to remember you're not alone in this feeling — bright minds from Helen Keller to Mahatma Ghandi have all experienced similar loss, and have put into words the way that you are probably feeling right now. Because at the end of the day, there is never a reason to stop celebrating all of the beautiful ways she shaped your life.A mother’s love impacts us in an incredible way, always guiding and protecting, and it can be felt long after they are gone. From dealing with grief to reflecting on the beautiful memories you two shared together, these poignant quotes capture the unbreakable type of bond that a person can only have with their mother. This Mother’s Day, remember mom with these moving quotes that will have you feeling close to her even though she is no longer here. Vicki HarrisonGrief is like the ocean, it comes in waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm, and sometimes is is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim.Terri GuillemetsThose we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity.Scroll to continue with contentAdNigella LawsonYou don't go around grieving all the time, but the grief is still there and always will be.Graycie HarmonMy mother is a never ending song in my heart of comfort, happiness and being. I may sometimes forget the words but I always remember the tune.Emily DickinsonUnable are the loved to die, for love is immortality. Mahatma GandhiThere are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.Helen KellerWhat we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes part of us.Alfred JennyonIf I had a flower for every time I thought of you ... I could walk in my own garden forever.UnknownNo matter what age ... I'll always need you mom.UnknownMother, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, you're always at our side.Christie WatsonNo daughter and mother should ever live apart, no matter what the distance between them.UnknownA mother's love is always with her children. Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. But her goodness, her caring, and her wisdom live on-like a legacy of love that will always be with you. May that love surround you now and bring you peace.UnknownMother's hold their children's hands for a while, but their hearts forever.UnknownI truly never learned what the words ‘I miss you’ were until I reached for my mom’s hand and it wasn’t there.UnknownIn life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.UnknownI cried endlessly when you died but I promise, I won't let the tears mar the smiles that you've given me when you were alive.UnknownI know you are listening from above. There's nothing that I value more than your love. No matter where I am or what I'm doing, your memories will always keep me smiling.UnknownThe world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass away.UnknownWhenever I am missing you, I also remember how fortunate I was that you were in my life. I wouldn't trade those moments for the world.UnknownA mom's hug lasts long after she lets go.UnknownMothers never really die, they just keep the house up in the sky, They polish the sun by day and light the stars that shine at night, keep the moonbeams silvery bright and in the heavenly home above they wait to welcome those they love.UnknownThe sand of time will never wash away the love that I have for you. Your sweet memory will remain forever in my heart.UnknownNow I know why you always told me to be strong. You knew that one day I would need the strength to bear your loss.UnknownThose we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed, and held so dear.