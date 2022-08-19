A Beautiful Gold Bracelet and More of This Week's Best Menswear Releases

  • <p class="body-dropcap">My journey has come to an end. For a few months now, I’ve been filling you in on my house renovations, from <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/g40323245/best-menswear-june-17-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:what started it all" class="link ">what started it all</a> to the choice in <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g40818920/best-menswear-august-5-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:paint color for my walls" class="link ">paint color for my walls</a>. I had a few loose ends to <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g40880705/best-menswear-august-12-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tie up last week" class="link ">tie up last week</a>, but as of today, I can finally close the book on <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g40555871/best-menswear-july-8-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:becoming Bob Vila" class="link ">becoming Bob Vila</a>. I have gone through a number of projects throughout my lifetime—some long, some short, some rewarding, and others not so much. But this most recent undertaking was life-changing. It was an experience unlike any other, one that pushed me, one that taught me lessons that I didn’t know I needed, one that made me better, unquestionably. </p><p>I’m a firm believer that no matter your age, no matter your experience, there’s always room for growth. This sentiment definitely applies to your personal style. For over a year, I’ve extolled the virtues of looking outside your confines, and to try something different. Follow the prescribed rules if you must, but also leave room for experimentation. Don’t be afraid to <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-accessories/g38093349/best-hoop-earrings-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lust over jewelry" class="link ">lust over jewelry</a>—like the new Lock bracelet from Tiffany & Co. Don’t second-guess wearing <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g27423169/best-gym-workout-shorts-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shorts-shorts" class="link ">shorts-shorts</a>, especially the one from Tracksmith and Puma. Don’t shy away from the floral embroidery on the moccasins from Noah and Minnetonka, or the chic—yes, chic—saddle bag from Christian Dior. </p><p>As one of the style gurus over here at <em>Esquire</em>, I have done my damndest to offer you, dear reader, the best of the best in fashion and grooming, all the stuff that’ll help you on your own journey of personal or professional growth. And with this entry, my last one at <a href="https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/interviews/a4061/wilesky0108/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the house that Esky built" class="link ">the house that Esky built</a>, I encourage you to keep trying, to keep learning. I sure as hell did. </p>
    A Beautiful Gold Bracelet and More of This Week's Best Menswear Releases

    My journey has come to an end. For a few months now, I’ve been filling you in on my house renovations, from what started it all to the choice in paint color for my walls. I had a few loose ends to tie up last week, but as of today, I can finally close the book on becoming Bob Vila. I have gone through a number of projects throughout my lifetime—some long, some short, some rewarding, and others not so much. But this most recent undertaking was life-changing. It was an experience unlike any other, one that pushed me, one that taught me lessons that I didn’t know I needed, one that made me better, unquestionably.

    I’m a firm believer that no matter your age, no matter your experience, there’s always room for growth. This sentiment definitely applies to your personal style. For over a year, I’ve extolled the virtues of looking outside your confines, and to try something different. Follow the prescribed rules if you must, but also leave room for experimentation. Don’t be afraid to lust over jewelry—like the new Lock bracelet from Tiffany & Co. Don’t second-guess wearing shorts-shorts, especially the one from Tracksmith and Puma. Don’t shy away from the floral embroidery on the moccasins from Noah and Minnetonka, or the chic—yes, chic—saddle bag from Christian Dior.

    As one of the style gurus over here at Esquire, I have done my damndest to offer you, dear reader, the best of the best in fashion and grooming, all the stuff that’ll help you on your own journey of personal or professional growth. And with this entry, my last one at the house that Esky built, I encourage you to keep trying, to keep learning. I sure as hell did.

  Tiffany & Co.

tiffany.com

$6800.00

The joy of seeing a sliver of sparkle, a hint of shine that gleams on the body, drawing eyes and elevating a look: this is the mark of great, timeless jewelry. It's a feeling well worth investing in. And when it comes to the sorts of styles that—no matter the year or season—will never feel passé, Tiffany & Co. consistently delivers. This sentiment presents itself—literally—in the brand's new collection of Tiffany Lock bracelets that riff on the contours of a shackle or the top of a padlock, motifs that have been part of its design heritage for more than a century.
    Tiffany Lock Bangle in Yellow Gold

    Tiffany & Co.

    tiffany.com

    $6800.00

    The joy of seeing a sliver of sparkle, a hint of shine that gleams on the body, drawing eyes and elevating a look: this is the mark of great, timeless jewelry. It’s a feeling well worth investing in. And when it comes to the sorts of styles that—no matter the year or season—will never feel passé, Tiffany & Co. consistently delivers. This sentiment presents itself—literally—in the brand’s new collection of Tiffany Lock bracelets that riff on the contours of a shackle or the top of a padlock, motifs that have been part of its design heritage for more than a century.

  Tracksmith x Puma

tracksmith.com

$65.00

Cougars and hares are two of the fastest animals on the planet. It should come as no surprise, then, that they so happen be the mascots of two brands—Puma and Tracksmith—that offer some of the finest apparel and accessories for runners. Now, the two have labels have joined forces on a collection that, of course, are built for speed.
    Speed City Shorts

    Tracksmith x Puma

    tracksmith.com

    $65.00

    Cougars and hares are two of the fastest animals on the planet. It should come as no surprise, then, that they so happen be the mascots of two brands—Puma and Tracksmith—that offer some of the finest apparel and accessories for runners. Now, the two have labels have joined forces on a collection that, of course, are built for speed.

  Dior

dior.com

$3500.00

Dior Men's Kim Jones continues to honor the legacy of the brand's eponymous founder. Recently, the designer debuted a new version of the iconic Saddle bag that's been cast in the label's signature gray color and features and features embroidery of the year that Dior was launched.
    'Christian Dior 1947' Saddle Bag

    Dior

    dior.com

    $3500.00

    Dior Men's Kim Jones continues to honor the legacy of the brand's eponymous founder. Recently, the designer debuted a new version of the iconic Saddle bag that's been cast in the label's signature gray color and features and features embroidery of the year that Dior was launched.

  Noah x Minnetonka

noahny.com

$88.00

Speaking of eye-catching embroidery, Noah, the brand that ushered in a preppier take on streetwear, and Minnetonka, maker of some if the finest moccasins, have joined forces on a style that's fresh as a daisy—or in this case, tulip.
    Tulip Softsole Slipper

    Noah x Minnetonka

    noahny.com

    $88.00

    Speaking of eye-catching embroidery, Noah, the brand that ushered in a preppier take on streetwear, and Minnetonka, maker of some if the finest moccasins, have joined forces on a style that's fresh as a daisy—or in this case, tulip.

  Dr. Squatch

drsquatch.com

$38.00

Dr. Squatch's bar soaps are out of this world—so much so that they got our official seal of approval. This week, the grooming label has journeyed to a far-away galaxy, partnering with the Star Wars franchise on an assortment of soap bundles that are truly one with the Force.
    'Star Wars' Collection II (4-Pack)

    Dr. Squatch

    drsquatch.com

    $38.00

    Dr. Squatch's bar soaps are out of this world—so much so that they got our official seal of approval. This week, the grooming label has journeyed to a far-away galaxy, partnering with the Star Wars franchise on an assortment of soap bundles that are truly one with the Force.

  Vans x 'Stranger Things'

vans.com

$100.00

Dr. Squatch ain't the only one doing things with a pop culture juggernaut. Vans has just released a collection of hell-raising sneakers and backpacks with Stranger Things. So, if you finished watching all the episodes and need a fix, cop this collection stat.
    Customs Authentic Sneaker

    Vans x 'Stranger Things'

    vans.com

    $100.00

    Dr. Squatch ain't the only one doing things with a pop culture juggernaut. Vans has just released a collection of hell-raising sneakers and backpacks with Stranger Things. So, if you finished watching all the episodes and need a fix, cop this collection stat.

  Hiro Clark

hiroclark.com

$78.00

Big, boxy tees are back in full force. And if you're looking to hop aboard the bandwagon, Hiro Clark's new collection of oversized shirts is just what you need.
    The Big Tee

    Hiro Clark

    hiroclark.com

    $78.00

    Big, boxy tees are back in full force. And if you're looking to hop aboard the bandwagon, Hiro Clark's new collection of oversized shirts is just what you need.

  Leica x Bape x Stash

leica-camera.com

$19168.00

When it comes to street style, three names that should come to mind are Leica, Bape, Stash. Leica, of course, is the maker of the some of the finest cameras around, the one's beloved by photographers who like to snap folks wearing cool fits from Bape, preferably standing alongside a mural by graffiti artist Stash. It just makes sense that all three would join forces.
    D-Lux 7 Camera

    Leica x Bape x Stash

    leica-camera.com

    $19168.00

    When it comes to street style, three names that should come to mind are Leica, Bape, Stash. Leica, of course, is the maker of the some of the finest cameras around, the one's beloved by photographers who like to snap folks wearing cool fits from Bape, preferably standing alongside a mural by graffiti artist Stash. It just makes sense that all three would join forces.

  Rowing Blazers x 19th Hole

rowingblazers.com

$60.00

Rowing Blazers and 19th Hole: another great example of synergetic collabs. The former is the purveyor of some the preppiest fits, and the latter makes stuff for the one of the preppiest pastimes, Golf.
    Corduroy Cap

    Rowing Blazers x 19th Hole

    rowingblazers.com

    $60.00

    Rowing Blazers and 19th Hole: another great example of synergetic collabs. The former is the purveyor of some the preppiest fits, and the latter makes stuff for the one of the preppiest pastimes, Golf.

  Daily Paper

dailypaperclothing.com

$550.00

Simply put: this leather jacket from Daily Paper's fall 2022 collection is categorically made for cool cats.
    Black Nevin Jacket

    Daily Paper

    dailypaperclothing.com

    $550.00

    Simply put: this leather jacket from Daily Paper's fall 2022 collection is categorically made for cool cats.

