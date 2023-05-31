BBC unveils cast of rebooted Gladiators series

Digital SpyBBC unveils cast of rebooted Gladiators seriesMay 31, 2023 at 4:31 p.m.1/17BBC unveils cast of rebooted Gladiators seriesNearly a year after the BBC first announced it was rebooting the iconic sports competition Gladiators, we can now introduce you to the hulking behemoths stepping into the Eliminator. The Chase's Bradley Walsh and his son Barney will be presenting all the action, but let's meet the gladiators whose sole goal will be crushing the contestants... (BBC)2/17Athena"Just like the ancient Greek goddess of war and wisdom, Athena is a combination of brain, brawn and beauty. She may be small but she's mighty." (BBC)3/17Fire"Fire is fast, unpredictable, dangerous and will ravage anyone in her path." (BBC)4/17Viper"A man of few words but beware, Viper vows to smash any contender that stands in his way." (BBC)5/17Sabre"Fierce, powerful and agile, the main attributes of a Sabre, she's fearless and ferocious. Once she catches sight of prey, there's no escape." (BBC)6/17Steel"Steel is strong, he's tough and, just like steel, nothing is going to break him!" (BBC)7/17Phantom"Unbelievably strong and frighteningly unstoppable, Phantom is bringing all his force and will leave you shivering in his wake!" (BBC)8/17Legend"Needing no introduction, bringing his power and strength to the arena, he simply is Legend." (BBC)9/17Nitro"With his lightning-fast speed and agility, contenders will have their work cut out getting past Nitro." (BBC)10/17Fury"Contenders beware: When that game starts, you'll feel the wrath of Fury." (BBC)11/17Diamond"Don't be deceived by Diamond's bright beauty, she is unbreakable and super strong." (BBC)12/17Bionic"Contenders, stay out of the path of Bionic — he will crush anyone who gets in his way." (BBC)13/17Comet"Comet is a force of nature, flashing past you. Collide with her, and you'll be dust." (BBC)14/17Electro"Electro will make sparks fly, so don't be shocked when she unleashes her full force onto the contenders." (BBC)15/17Dynamite"She may look small, but do not underestimate Dynamite. She'll blast into the competition and obliterate her opponents." (BBC)16/17Giant"He may look like a big, friendly Giant, but don't be fooled: He won't be holding back when it comes to the games." (BBC)17/17Apollo"Apollo has the cheeky good looks of a Greek god and the speed of a rocket. He wants to win and won't stop until he does." (BBC)The BBC has unveiled the cast of the new Gladiators series, with the likes of Electro, Nitro, Sabre and Dynamite among the new gladiators.