What Bartenders Drink When They're Not Drinking

  • <p>Let's face it, non-drinkers have historically gotten the short end of the straw when it comes to fun and flavorful sips. While cocktail menus and wine lists were packed with tastebud-temping options for booze-lovers, those choosing not to imbibe were once left to make due with boring old club soda. But no more! Thanks in part to the rise in wellness culture and the "sober curious" movement, there are far more <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/how-to/g785/best-mocktail-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interesting alcohol-free options" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">interesting alcohol-free options </a>than ever before—and even some bartenders are rethinking their traditional, boozy cocktails. </p><p>Now that we're staying at home, you may be looking for low-octane options you can make yourself. Whether you're doing Dry January, living sober, or are just embracing the ABV-free fun—these bartender favorite ideas will ensure that you never feel stumped on what to craft when happy hour comes around. <br></p>
    What Bartenders Drink When They're Not Drinking

    Let's face it, non-drinkers have historically gotten the short end of the straw when it comes to fun and flavorful sips. While cocktail menus and wine lists were packed with tastebud-temping options for booze-lovers, those choosing not to imbibe were once left to make due with boring old club soda. But no more! Thanks in part to the rise in wellness culture and the "sober curious" movement, there are far more interesting alcohol-free options than ever before—and even some bartenders are rethinking their traditional, boozy cocktails.

    Now that we're staying at home, you may be looking for low-octane options you can make yourself. Whether you're doing Dry January, living sober, or are just embracing the ABV-free fun—these bartender favorite ideas will ensure that you never feel stumped on what to craft when happy hour comes around.

  • <p>For a little extra flavor kick for seltzer, Marissa Mazzotta, bar manager at <a href="http://www.nydistilling.com/the-shanty" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Shanty" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Shanty </a>, opts for a Tiki Spritz made from fresh grapefruit juice, lime juice, and a dash of cinnamon, topped with club soda. "It’s super refreshing and it reminds me of warmer weather in the colder months,” Mazzotta says. </p>
    An Alcohol-Free Spritz

    For a little extra flavor kick for seltzer, Marissa Mazzotta, bar manager at The Shanty , opts for a Tiki Spritz made from fresh grapefruit juice, lime juice, and a dash of cinnamon, topped with club soda. "It’s super refreshing and it reminds me of warmer weather in the colder months,” Mazzotta says.

  • <p><strong>SEEDLIP</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QFYCV3Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.29814214%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a cocktail experience, sans-alcohol, bartenders adore these distilled, non-alcoholic spirits that echo the flavor experience of liquor without the booze. </p><p>"I am a huge fan of this product, and there is always at least three non-alcoholic cocktails on our menu using Seedlip spirits," says Marshall Minaya, beverage director at <a href="https://www.valerienewyorkcity.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Valerie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Valerie</a> and The Blushing Bar. Their favorite version? A riff on the Bee's Knees cocktail with 2 oz Seedlip Garden, .75 oz lemon juice, and .75 oz of simple syrup made with honey and infused with sage leaves. "Imbibing on a Seedlip Grove paired with a nice bottle of tonic is a perfect way to spend a day at home not drinking as well," Minaya adds. </p><p>Maxime Belfand, bar director at <a href="https://www.saxonandparole.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Saxon + Parole" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Saxon + Parole</a> uses the spirits in a modified version of a highball cocktail, mixing them with a tangy shrub for a palette awakening drink. <strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>More:</strong> <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g34905525/best-non-alcoholic-liquor-spirits/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits</a></p>
    Seedlip Distilled Non-Alcoholic Spirits Sampler

    SEEDLIP

    amazon.com

    $89.99

    Shop Now

    For a cocktail experience, sans-alcohol, bartenders adore these distilled, non-alcoholic spirits that echo the flavor experience of liquor without the booze.

    "I am a huge fan of this product, and there is always at least three non-alcoholic cocktails on our menu using Seedlip spirits," says Marshall Minaya, beverage director at Valerie and The Blushing Bar. Their favorite version? A riff on the Bee's Knees cocktail with 2 oz Seedlip Garden, .75 oz lemon juice, and .75 oz of simple syrup made with honey and infused with sage leaves. "Imbibing on a Seedlip Grove paired with a nice bottle of tonic is a perfect way to spend a day at home not drinking as well," Minaya adds.

    Maxime Belfand, bar director at Saxon + Parole uses the spirits in a modified version of a highball cocktail, mixing them with a tangy shrub for a palette awakening drink.

    More: The Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits

  • <p>For a real dose of fun, <a href="https://luparestaurant.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lupa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lupa</a> beverage director Emilia Aiello advises embracing the nostalgia and ordering a childhood favorite. "I love Shirley Temples. At Lupa we make our own grenadine and lemon/lime simple syrup in house, so the drink has an old fashioned, homey taste to it," says Aiello. "As a family, we never went out to eat much, but when we did I was allowed to order one so it still feels like a treat."</p><p>In a darker mood? A Roy Rodgers is essentially the same format as a Shirley Temple, but with cola instead of lemon-lime soda.</p>
    Shirley Temple

    For a real dose of fun, Lupa beverage director Emilia Aiello advises embracing the nostalgia and ordering a childhood favorite. "I love Shirley Temples. At Lupa we make our own grenadine and lemon/lime simple syrup in house, so the drink has an old fashioned, homey taste to it," says Aiello. "As a family, we never went out to eat much, but when we did I was allowed to order one so it still feels like a treat."

    In a darker mood? A Roy Rodgers is essentially the same format as a Shirley Temple, but with cola instead of lemon-lime soda.

  • <p>They can keep their espresso martinis—this unexpected sip from <a href="https://www.thenomadhotel.com/los-angeles" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NoMad Los Angeles" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NoMad Los Angeles</a> wine director Ryan Bailey is the caffeinated concoction you'll be craving. "No clue how mixing grapefruit and cold brew works, but it does on so many levels," says Bailey. "It’s perfect in the morning when you want something hydrating and incredibly refreshing on a hot afternoon."</p><p><strong>Ingredients</strong> <br>1 oz Devocion cold brew<br>Fever Tree Tonic, to taste<br>1 oz Grapefruit juice<br>.5 oz lemon juice <br>.25 oz <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Torani%C2%AE-Vanilla-Syrup-750-25-4/dp/B000AXWA0A?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.29814214%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vanilla syrup" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vanilla syrup</a></p><p> <strong>Instructions</strong></p><p>Add all ingredients to a glass and stir to combine. </p>
    The Devocion Tonic

    They can keep their espresso martinis—this unexpected sip from NoMad Los Angeles wine director Ryan Bailey is the caffeinated concoction you'll be craving. "No clue how mixing grapefruit and cold brew works, but it does on so many levels," says Bailey. "It’s perfect in the morning when you want something hydrating and incredibly refreshing on a hot afternoon."

    Ingredients
    1 oz Devocion cold brew
    Fever Tree Tonic, to taste
    1 oz Grapefruit juice
    .5 oz lemon juice
    .25 oz vanilla syrup

    Instructions

    Add all ingredients to a glass and stir to combine.

  • <p>Don't underestimate the power of good glassware. "I drink kombucha in a wine glass with ice, like a rosé spritzer, especially when I’m trying to cut back on drinking, because it feels super special in the wine glass," says Myriah Quintela, bartender at <a href="http://www.sweetaftonbar.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sweet Afton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sweet Afton</a>. “It’s all a good trick for the brain for me!”</p>
    Kombucha

    Don't underestimate the power of good glassware. "I drink kombucha in a wine glass with ice, like a rosé spritzer, especially when I’m trying to cut back on drinking, because it feels super special in the wine glass," says Myriah Quintela, bartender at Sweet Afton. “It’s all a good trick for the brain for me!”

  • <p>You don't need rum to appreciate the tart-minty goodness of a mojito. Drinks expert Eric Laugier opts for a sugar-free version with lemon, mint, and club soda to wake up your tastebuds. Nikki McCutcheon, beverage director at <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fmoxy-hotels.marriott.com%2Fnyc%2Ftimessquare%2Fdining%2Fmagic-hour-rooftop-bar-lounge%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg29814214%2Fbartender-favorite-mocktails%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge</a> adds that, "Virgin mojitos are an easy go-to as well, as the ingredients are already carried by most bars and can be taken up a notch with the addition of fresh seasonal fruit. For most trying to pace themselves or enjoy a “dry” break without sacrificing the social aspect of drinking, ordering a virgin option like a virgin mojito makes it not only bearable, but enjoyable!"<br></p>
    A Virgin Mojito

    You don't need rum to appreciate the tart-minty goodness of a mojito. Drinks expert Eric Laugier opts for a sugar-free version with lemon, mint, and club soda to wake up your tastebuds. Nikki McCutcheon, beverage director at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge adds that, "Virgin mojitos are an easy go-to as well, as the ingredients are already carried by most bars and can be taken up a notch with the addition of fresh seasonal fruit. For most trying to pace themselves or enjoy a “dry” break without sacrificing the social aspect of drinking, ordering a virgin option like a virgin mojito makes it not only bearable, but enjoyable!"

  • <p>“I have a life-long obsession with butterscotch candy," says <a href="https://www.mandarinoriental.com/washington/national-mall/luxury-hotel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC</a> bartender Pong Sawadviphachi. "Mixing the butterscotch swirl ice cream with the apple juice gives it a great fresh taste." They add, "I love that this is a drink anyone can enjoy.” </p>
    A Sweet Treat

    “I have a life-long obsession with butterscotch candy," says Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC bartender Pong Sawadviphachi. "Mixing the butterscotch swirl ice cream with the apple juice gives it a great fresh taste." They add, "I love that this is a drink anyone can enjoy.”

  • <p>Bring a health boost to your happy hour with this favorite from Santiago Pesantez. "My non-alcoholic drink of choice is our Hibiscus Iced Tea.," says Pesantez. "Hibiscus has been known to prevent hypertension, lower blood pressure, reduce sugar levels, aid in digestion, and help with weight management, so it's the perfect drink for when you're staying away from alcohol."</p>
    Hibiscus Tea

    Bring a health boost to your happy hour with this favorite from Santiago Pesantez. "My non-alcoholic drink of choice is our Hibiscus Iced Tea.," says Pesantez. "Hibiscus has been known to prevent hypertension, lower blood pressure, reduce sugar levels, aid in digestion, and help with weight management, so it's the perfect drink for when you're staying away from alcohol."

  • <p><a href="https://centerbarnyc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Center Bar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Center Bar</a>, assitant general manager Kile Duval calls mulled cider, "A versatile winter elixir with the perfect blend of cinnamon, clove, anise and black pepper that shines best when unadulterated by spirits. Not only is it a great way to stay warm in the winter, it’s also a great go-to concoction as you detox your way through those lofty resolutions made while toasting the new year!"</p>
    Mulled Cider

    Center Bar, assitant general manager Kile Duval calls mulled cider, "A versatile winter elixir with the perfect blend of cinnamon, clove, anise and black pepper that shines best when unadulterated by spirits. Not only is it a great way to stay warm in the winter, it’s also a great go-to concoction as you detox your way through those lofty resolutions made while toasting the new year!"

  • <p>To bring a flavor reminiscent of your favorite cocktails to your zero-proof mixes, this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sanbitter-Rosso-Bitter-Red/dp/B0000D15YQ/ref=pd_sbs_325_t_0/141-6519563-4986924?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10067.g.29814214%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Italian bitter soda" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Italian bitter soda</a> is a go-to for Krissy Harris, co-owner and head bartender at <a href="https://junglebirdnyc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jungle Bird" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jungle Bird</a>. "One of my favorites is San Pellegrino Sanbitter and soda. It's just like a Campari and soda without the booze," says Harris. "If you are looking for something more elevated you can mix up at home, I like the Pink from our Zero Proof list, which uses Sanbitter, Seedlip Grove, and our house pineapple shrub. It’s pretty close to our house cocktail, the Jungle Bird, but booze-free."</p>
    San Pellegrino Sanbitter

    To bring a flavor reminiscent of your favorite cocktails to your zero-proof mixes, this Italian bitter soda is a go-to for Krissy Harris, co-owner and head bartender at Jungle Bird. "One of my favorites is San Pellegrino Sanbitter and soda. It's just like a Campari and soda without the booze," says Harris. "If you are looking for something more elevated you can mix up at home, I like the Pink from our Zero Proof list, which uses Sanbitter, Seedlip Grove, and our house pineapple shrub. It’s pretty close to our house cocktail, the Jungle Bird, but booze-free."

  • <p>A mix of iced tea and lemonade, this mocktail named for the famed golfer is a refreshing and flavorful classic for a reason. </p>
    Arnold Palmer

    A mix of iced tea and lemonade, this mocktail named for the famed golfer is a refreshing and flavorful classic for a reason.

  • <p>"I want anyone to feel welcome at my bar, regardless of whether or not they are imbibing," says bartender Lydia McLuen of <a href="https://kexhotels.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:KEX Portland" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">KEX Portland</a>. "If you put just as much time and attention into the development of non alcoholic and low ABV options, it becomes a more inclusive and welcoming space for everyone. We should all feel welcome at the party, regardless of what we're sipping on."</p><p>Their favorite alcohol-free creation to make? "Orange Creamsicle, featuring orange juice, our house hazelnut orgeat, lime, and tonic over pebble ice with an orange slice." </p>
    Orange Creamsicle

    "I want anyone to feel welcome at my bar, regardless of whether or not they are imbibing," says bartender Lydia McLuen of KEX Portland. "If you put just as much time and attention into the development of non alcoholic and low ABV options, it becomes a more inclusive and welcoming space for everyone. We should all feel welcome at the party, regardless of what we're sipping on."

    Their favorite alcohol-free creation to make? "Orange Creamsicle, featuring orange juice, our house hazelnut orgeat, lime, and tonic over pebble ice with an orange slice."

  • <p>curiouselixirs.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcuriouselixirs.com%2Fproducts%2Fcurious-no-1-cocktails&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg29814214%2Fbartender-favorite-mocktails%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>"Whether you're sober curious, sober for the month or committed to living a newly sober lifestyle, the holidays can be tough," warns Jason Hall, executive chef at <a href="http://legaseany.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Legasea Seafood Brasserie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Legasea Seafood Brasserie</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=http%3A%2F%2Fmoxy-hotels.marriott.com%2Fnyc%2Feast-village%2Fcathedrale%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg29814214%2Fbartender-favorite-mocktails%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cathédrale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cathédrale</a> "It does get better, I promise! For me, it's really about drinking high-quality, delicious products that are enjoyable with or without alcohol, and today there's more brands than ever that cater to this market."</p><p>One such brand on Hall's shortlist is <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcuriouselixirs.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Fdrinks%2Fg29814214%2Fbartender-favorite-mocktails%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Curious Elixirs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Curious Elixirs</a>, a line pre-bottled mocktails that make having a sophisticated no-ABV beverage super easy. "I find any small, individual soda or bottled beverage to be a great alternative," says Hall. "You can drink them straight out of the bottle or pour them in a glass with ice and a garnish and have a quick, easy drink in hand in no time."</p>
    Curious No. 1 Cocktails

    curiouselixirs.com

    $35.00

    Shop Now

    "Whether you're sober curious, sober for the month or committed to living a newly sober lifestyle, the holidays can be tough," warns Jason Hall, executive chef at Legasea Seafood Brasserie and Cathédrale "It does get better, I promise! For me, it's really about drinking high-quality, delicious products that are enjoyable with or without alcohol, and today there's more brands than ever that cater to this market."

    One such brand on Hall's shortlist is Curious Elixirs, a line pre-bottled mocktails that make having a sophisticated no-ABV beverage super easy. "I find any small, individual soda or bottled beverage to be a great alternative," says Hall. "You can drink them straight out of the bottle or pour them in a glass with ice and a garnish and have a quick, easy drink in hand in no time."

  • <p>Billy Potvin, who oversees the bar program at Klein’s at <a href="https://thehoxton.com/new-york/williamsburg/hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Hoxton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Hoxton</a> tends to reach for a nostalgic sip like a root beer or orange soda when going alcohol-free, but suggests that, "If you’re looking for something a little more ‘adult,’ a ginger beer with some fresh lime juice can trick your senses that you’re having an alcoholic sipper when you’re ‘on the wagon.’" However, Potvin does advise double-checking your labels if you're looking to be completely booze-free—though most ginger beer is zero-proof, some brands do carry a hint of alcohol.<br></p>
    Not-So-Moscow Mule

    Billy Potvin, who oversees the bar program at Klein’s at The Hoxton tends to reach for a nostalgic sip like a root beer or orange soda when going alcohol-free, but suggests that, "If you’re looking for something a little more ‘adult,’ a ginger beer with some fresh lime juice can trick your senses that you’re having an alcoholic sipper when you’re ‘on the wagon.’" However, Potvin does advise double-checking your labels if you're looking to be completely booze-free—though most ginger beer is zero-proof, some brands do carry a hint of alcohol.

  • <p><strong>Delmosa</strong></p><p>delmosa.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://delmosa.com/product/jorg-geiger-winterbirnentraum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Craving a sophisticated champagne sub? Rafael Sanchez, director of wine and beverage at <a href="https://www.addisondelmar.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Addison" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Addison</a> likes this complex, ABV-free German bottle. “This is a blend of heirloom pears, infused with winter spices," says Sanchez. "A very delicious sparkling seasonal sipper for school nights."</p>
    Jörg Geiger Winterbirnentraum

    Delmosa

    delmosa.com

    $15.99

    Shop Now

    Craving a sophisticated champagne sub? Rafael Sanchez, director of wine and beverage at Addison likes this complex, ABV-free German bottle. “This is a blend of heirloom pears, infused with winter spices," says Sanchez. "A very delicious sparkling seasonal sipper for school nights."

  • <p>Sometimes you just need a shot, so why not opt for a more liver-friendly option a la bartender Kristin Muri at <a href="http://www.thespaniardnyc.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Spaniard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Spaniard</a>? “I take shots of ginger juice, lemon juice and honey both at home and behind the bar at The Spaniard when I'm not drinking and still 'want to do shots', or if I'm feeling rundown and need a boost," says Muri. "It’s a perfectly balanced shot, plus it's similar to the Penicillin cocktail (minus the Scotch!)"</p>
    Ginger Shots

    Sometimes you just need a shot, so why not opt for a more liver-friendly option a la bartender Kristin Muri at The Spaniard? “I take shots of ginger juice, lemon juice and honey both at home and behind the bar at The Spaniard when I'm not drinking and still 'want to do shots', or if I'm feeling rundown and need a boost," says Muri. "It’s a perfectly balanced shot, plus it's similar to the Penicillin cocktail (minus the Scotch!)"

