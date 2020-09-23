Your Bar Cart Isn't Complete Until You've Got A Bottle Of Mezcal

Mezcal is often lumped in with tequila, looked at as the smoky little cousin. But it's high time you think of it in a category all its own. The booze is one of Mexico's oldest traditions, and it's been gaining more and more traction in the United States over the past decade. For a long time, mezcal was looked at as tequila's smokey cousin It's about time mezcal got the respect it deserved. The full, fruity-meets-smoky flavor is made to be savored, whether you sip it straight or mix it into a cocktail. (Perhaps in a margarita?!)

The best way to see what all the hype's about? Taste it for yourself. Here are the best bottles of mezcal to add to your bar cart.