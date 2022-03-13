BAFTAs 2022: 17 best-dressed celebrities from the red carpet
BAFTAs 2022: 17 best-dressed celebrities from the red carpetSamir Hussein, Dave J Hogan, and Joe Maher - Getty Images
BAFTAs 2022: Daisy Edgar-JonesSamir Hussein - Getty Images
BAFTAs 2022: Daisy RidleyMike Marsland - Getty Images
BAFTAs 2022: Lady GagaSamir Hussein - Getty Images
BAFTAs 2022: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe AshtonStephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images
BAFTAs 2022: Simone AshleyDave J Hogan - Giphy
BAFTAs 2022: Dominique Tipper and Sope DirisuDavid M. Benett - Getty Images
BAFTAs 2022: Rachel ZeglerDave J Hogan - Getty Images
BAFTAs 2022: Paapa EssieduJoe Maher - Getty Images
BAFTAs 2022: Victoria MagrathSamir Hussein - Getty Images
BAFTAs 2022: Jessie BuckleyMike Marsland - Getty Images
BAFTAs 2022: Andreea CristeaDavid M. Benett - Getty Images
BAFTAs 2022: Emma WatsonJeff Spicer - Getty Images
BAFTAs 2022: Millie Bobby BrownSamir Hussein - Getty Images
BAFTAs 2022: Daniel KaluuyaSamir Hussein - Getty Images
BAFTAs 2022: Florence PughJoe Maher - Getty Images
BAFTAs 2022: Naomi CampbellJoe Maher - Getty Images
BAFTAs 2022: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie HunterJoe Maher - Getty Images