BAFTAs 2022: 17 best-dressed celebrities from the red carpet

  • <p>The British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards (AKA the BAFTAs) are officially back! Aaaand they are better than ever because they are taking place IRL at the Royal Albert Hall... take that Covid! Can I get a whoop whoop?! Our favourite old hand on-screen celebs and emerging stars of the industry are all gracing the red carpet tonight with some spectacular looks, to say the least.</p><p>From season two of Bridgerton, we have actress Simone Ashley's hot-pink-mesh number to Naomi Campbell's black velvet gown, we've assembled up the best (of the best) star-studded red carpet lewks. So, c'mon, let's get this show on the road and take a look through our round-up of the best-dressed celebrities from the 2022 BAFTA awards. </p>
    BAFTAs 2022: 17 best-dressed celebrities from the red carpet

    The British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards (AKA the BAFTAs) are officially back! Aaaand they are better than ever because they are taking place IRL at the Royal Albert Hall... take that Covid! Can I get a whoop whoop?! Our favourite old hand on-screen celebs and emerging stars of the industry are all gracing the red carpet tonight with some spectacular looks, to say the least.

    From season two of Bridgerton, we have actress Simone Ashley's hot-pink-mesh number to Naomi Campbell's black velvet gown, we've assembled up the best (of the best) star-studded red carpet lewks. So, c'mon, let's get this show on the road and take a look through our round-up of the best-dressed celebrities from the 2022 BAFTA awards.

  • <p>Daisy Edgar-Jones looks stun-ning in this custom Gucci (!) icy blue gown. </p>
    BAFTAs 2022: Daisy Edgar-Jones

    Daisy Edgar-Jones looks stun-ning in this custom Gucci (!) icy blue gown.

  • <p>Daisy Ridley opts for an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown billowing in sparkly black tulle. </p>
    BAFTAs 2022: Daisy Ridley

    Daisy Ridley opts for an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown billowing in sparkly black tulle.

  • <p>Gaga is channelling Old Hollywood glamour in this emerald Ralph Lauren gown and and Tiffany & Co jewellery. Oh, and have you seen those shoes?! Spectacular.</p>
    BAFTAs 2022: Lady Gaga

    Gaga is channelling Old Hollywood glamour in this emerald Ralph Lauren gown and and Tiffany & Co jewellery. Oh, and have you seen those shoes?! Spectacular.

  • <p>Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton both look a vision with Tom in a classic tux and Zawe in a pink floor-length dress. #couplegoals.</p>
    BAFTAs 2022: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

    Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton both look a vision with Tom in a classic tux and Zawe in a pink floor-length dress. #couplegoals.

  • <p>Bridgerton star Simone Ashley woos us all, taking to the red carpet in hot pink Valentino.</p>
    BAFTAs 2022: Simone Ashley

    Bridgerton star Simone Ashley woos us all, taking to the red carpet in hot pink Valentino.

  • <p>Dominique Tipper shimmers in a mosaic gown, whilst Sope Dirisu looks very dapper in a forest green blazer and trouser suit. </p>
    BAFTAs 2022: Dominique Tipper and Sope Dirisu

    Dominique Tipper shimmers in a mosaic gown, whilst Sope Dirisu looks very dapper in a forest green blazer and trouser suit.

  • <p>American actress Rachel Zegler struts her stuff in a Vivienne Westwood blue bodice gown, complemented with Tiffany & Co jewellery.</p>
    BAFTAs 2022: Rachel Zegler

    American actress Rachel Zegler struts her stuff in a Vivienne Westwood blue bodice gown, complemented with Tiffany & Co jewellery.

  • <p>Paapa Essiedu arrives to the awards looking oh so smart in this monochrome suit. </p>
    BAFTAs 2022: Paapa Essiedu

    Paapa Essiedu arrives to the awards looking oh so smart in this monochrome suit.

  • <p>Fashion and beauty creator, Victoria Magrath, wears a corest-style dress, statement neckpiece, and matching silver stilettos.</p>
    BAFTAs 2022: Victoria Magrath

    Fashion and beauty creator, Victoria Magrath, wears a corest-style dress, statement neckpiece, and matching silver stilettos.

  • <p>Jessie Buckley arrives for the ceremony in a one-shoulder, all black, avant-garde look.</p>
    BAFTAs 2022: Jessie Buckley

    Jessie Buckley arrives for the ceremony in a one-shoulder, all black, avant-garde look.

  • <p>Fashion influencer Andreea Cristea is making a statement with this lime puff-sleeve gown.</p>
    BAFTAs 2022: Andreea Cristea

    Fashion influencer Andreea Cristea is making a statement with this lime puff-sleeve gown.

  • <p>We can't get over Emma Watson in this two-tone tulle dress. She looks nothing short of stunning.</p>
    BAFTAs 2022: Emma Watson

    We can't get over Emma Watson in this two-tone tulle dress. She looks nothing short of stunning.

  • <p>Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has gone all out, taking to the BAFTAs carpet in a black gothic look by Louis Vuitton.</p>
    BAFTAs 2022: Millie Bobby Brown

    Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has gone all out, taking to the BAFTAs carpet in a black gothic look by Louis Vuitton.

  • <p>British actor Daniel Kaluuya wows us all with this fur-trim Prada coat. </p>
    BAFTAs 2022: Daniel Kaluuya

    British actor Daniel Kaluuya wows us all with this fur-trim Prada coat.

  • <p>Florence Pugh takes to the carpet in a Carolina Herrera black buttoned mini dress with a complementary baby pink train.</p>
    BAFTAs 2022: Florence Pugh

    Florence Pugh takes to the carpet in a Carolina Herrera black buttoned mini dress with a complementary baby pink train.

  • <p>Of course, model Naomi Campbell stuns us all in a black velvet Burberry gown and Fawaz Gruosi jewellery.</p>
    BAFTAs 2022: Naomi Campbell

    Of course, model Naomi Campbell stuns us all in a black velvet Burberry gown and Fawaz Gruosi jewellery.

  • <p>Benedict Cumberbatch is sporting a velvet suit jacket whilst his wife, Sophie Hunter, dazzles in a floor-length golden gown. </p>
    BAFTAs 2022: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

    Benedict Cumberbatch is sporting a velvet suit jacket whilst his wife, Sophie Hunter, dazzles in a floor-length golden gown.

