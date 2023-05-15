The BAFTA TV Awards 2023: The 10 best dressed

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Sunday evening saw the BAFTA TV Awards take place at Royal Festival Hall. The event drew in the biggest stars of the small screen, and there was plenty of glamour to be found on the red carpet.</p><p>Below, we round up our 10 favourite looks from the night, which saw Cush Jumbo step out in Erdem, Billie Piper wear blue sequins by Richard Quinn and Jasmine Jobson in head-to-toe Prada.</p><p>For more of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/fashion/g20947712/best-dressed-celebrities-models/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this month's best-dressed stars, see our round-up here;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">this month's best-dressed stars, see our round-up here</a>.</p>
    1/11

    The BAFTA TV Awards 2023: The 10 best dressed

    Sunday evening saw the BAFTA TV Awards take place at Royal Festival Hall. The event drew in the biggest stars of the small screen, and there was plenty of glamour to be found on the red carpet.

    Below, we round up our 10 favourite looks from the night, which saw Cush Jumbo step out in Erdem, Billie Piper wear blue sequins by Richard Quinn and Jasmine Jobson in head-to-toe Prada.

    For more of this month's best-dressed stars, see our round-up here.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Actress Cush Jumbo chose a chic Erdem look for the award ceremony. The dress featured sheer tulle at the bodice, an embellished pencil skirt and a floor-length cape and gloves.</p>
    2/11

    1) Cush Jumbo in Erdem

    Actress Cush Jumbo chose a chic Erdem look for the award ceremony. The dress featured sheer tulle at the bodice, an embellished pencil skirt and a floor-length cape and gloves.

    Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA - Getty Images
  • <p>Billie Piper made a statement in a catsuit from Richard Quinn, which was covered in electric blue sequins.</p>
    3/11

    2) Billie Piper in Richard Quinn

    Billie Piper made a statement in a catsuit from Richard Quinn, which was covered in electric blue sequins.

    Joe Maher - Getty Images
  • <p>Jasmine Jobson accessorised her blue-and-white Prada gown with gold accessories and Cartier earrings.</p>
    4/11

    3) Jasmine Jobson in Prada

    Jasmine Jobson accessorised her blue-and-white Prada gown with gold accessories and Cartier earrings.

    Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA - Getty Images
  • <p>Adelayo Adedayo looked effortlessly chic in a black gown by Bianca Saunders with sheer gloves and jewellery by Cartier.</p>
    5/11

    4) Adelayo Adedayo in Bianca Saunders

    Adelayo Adedayo looked effortlessly chic in a black gown by Bianca Saunders with sheer gloves and jewellery by Cartier.

    Eamonn McCormack/BAFTA - Getty Images
  • <p>Always one to make a statement on the red carpet, Golda Rosheuvel embraced sparkles in a look by Carolina Herrera.</p>
    6/11

    5) Golda Rosheuvel in Carolina Herrera

    Always one to make a statement on the red carpet, Golda Rosheuvel embraced sparkles in a look by Carolina Herrera.

    Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA - Getty Images
  • <p>Freema Ageyman chose a nude jersey evening dress by Standing Ground, which she wore with Tasaki jewels.</p>
    7/11

    6) Freema Ageyman in Standing Ground

    Freema Ageyman chose a nude jersey evening dress by Standing Ground, which she wore with Tasaki jewels.

    David M. Benett - Getty Images
  • <p>Sharon Horgan wore an elegant look by The Vampire's Wife for her appearance at the awards. It featured dramatic shoulders and a sheer, embellished overlay.</p>
    8/11

    7) Sharon Horgan in The Vampire's Wife

    Sharon Horgan wore an elegant look by The Vampire's Wife for her appearance at the awards. It featured dramatic shoulders and a sheer, embellished overlay.

    Joe Maher - Getty Images
  • <p>Taj Atwal wore a black dress with embellished details and peeptoe sandals.</p>
    9/11

    8) Taj Atwal

    Taj Atwal wore a black dress with embellished details and peeptoe sandals.

    Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA - Getty Images
  • <p>Saffron Hocking embraced metallic florals in a Fendi couture ballgown, which she accessorised with silver heels and a bag.</p>
    10/11

    9) Saffron Hocking in Fendi Couture

    Saffron Hocking embraced metallic florals in a Fendi couture ballgown, which she accessorised with silver heels and a bag.

    Karwai Tang - Getty Images
  • <p>TV star Georgia Toffolo looked elegant in a red dress by Rodarte with white lace and rose detail.</p>
    11/11

    10) Georgia Toffolo in Rodarte

    TV star Georgia Toffolo looked elegant in a red dress by Rodarte with white lace and rose detail.

    Joe Maher - Getty Images
<p class="body-dropcap">Sunday evening saw the BAFTA TV Awards take place at Royal Festival Hall. The event drew in the biggest stars of the small screen, and there was plenty of glamour to be found on the red carpet.</p><p>Below, we round up our 10 favourite looks from the night, which saw Cush Jumbo step out in Erdem, Billie Piper wear blue sequins by Richard Quinn and Jasmine Jobson in head-to-toe Prada.</p><p>For more of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/fashion/g20947712/best-dressed-celebrities-models/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this month's best-dressed stars, see our round-up here;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">this month's best-dressed stars, see our round-up here</a>.</p>
<p>Actress Cush Jumbo chose a chic Erdem look for the award ceremony. The dress featured sheer tulle at the bodice, an embellished pencil skirt and a floor-length cape and gloves.</p>
<p>Billie Piper made a statement in a catsuit from Richard Quinn, which was covered in electric blue sequins.</p>
<p>Jasmine Jobson accessorised her blue-and-white Prada gown with gold accessories and Cartier earrings.</p>
<p>Adelayo Adedayo looked effortlessly chic in a black gown by Bianca Saunders with sheer gloves and jewellery by Cartier.</p>
<p>Always one to make a statement on the red carpet, Golda Rosheuvel embraced sparkles in a look by Carolina Herrera.</p>
<p>Freema Ageyman chose a nude jersey evening dress by Standing Ground, which she wore with Tasaki jewels.</p>
<p>Sharon Horgan wore an elegant look by The Vampire's Wife for her appearance at the awards. It featured dramatic shoulders and a sheer, embellished overlay.</p>
<p>Taj Atwal wore a black dress with embellished details and peeptoe sandals.</p>
<p>Saffron Hocking embraced metallic florals in a Fendi couture ballgown, which she accessorised with silver heels and a bag.</p>
<p>TV star Georgia Toffolo looked elegant in a red dress by Rodarte with white lace and rose detail.</p>
Harper’s Bazaar

See who wore what on British television's big night