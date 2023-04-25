Back to the Beach! See Country Stars in the Sand at the Tortuga Music Festival: PHOTOS (Exclusive)

    Carly Pearce

    Shania Twain

    Lauren Alaina

    Jake Owen

    Brittney Spencer

    Lukas Nelson

    Megan Moroney

    Ashley Cooke

    Dylan Scott

    Alana Springsteen

    Cole Swindell

Sarah Michaud

Everyone from Shania Twain to Cole Swindell hit the stage at the annual Tortuga Music Festival, held April 14-16 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida