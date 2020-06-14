New Bachelor Matt James Hangs with Tyler Cameron in Florida, Plus Tiffany Haddish, Gwyneth Paltrow and More

People

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

New Bachelor Matt James Hangs with Tyler Cameron in Florida, Plus Tiffany Haddish, Gwyneth Paltrow and More
Speaking Up

Tiffany Haddish raised her voice in an impassioned speech during The Laugh Factory's Say Their Names: A Civic Engagement Event in Hollywood.

The Masked Couple

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk were spotted on a stroll together in Los Angeles.

Night Out

Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife Eniko were spotted leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, with their friends.

Staying Fit

Lucy Hale was seen out for a solo walk in Los Angeles for a workout.

Biker Boy

Michael Keaton bares his arms on Friday during a spin around Los Angeles.

Keep It Cool

Emmy Rossum goes casual for an errand run in Los Angeles on Friday.

Doubled Up

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy a quiet Friday ride around their Bel-Air, California, neigborhood.

Clear Eyes, Full Stomach, Can’t Lose

Chris Hemsworth is all smiles after enjoying lunch at a newly reopened restaurant in Byron Bay on Friday as coronavirus restrictions begin to lift in Australia.

Easy Breezy

Jessie J heads to meet a friend for dinner in Los Angeles wearing a crop top and flowy pants on Thursday.

Lunch Break

Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert bike to pick up some Sweetgreen takeout on Thursday in L.A.

Walk This Way

Jason Sudeikis wears a baseball cap as he heads out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.

On the Go

Ashley Greene steps out in a cozy athleisure look on Thursday in L.A.

Blue Steel

Miles Teller rides with the windows down in his bright blue Ford Bronco after a workout in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Joy Ride

Patrick Schwarzenegger takes his elliptical bike for a spin on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Caffeine Run

Katie Holmes enjoys an iced coffee as she heads out to meet a friend in New York City on Wednesday.

Paw Patrol

Shia LaBeouf keeps his pup’s paws from overheating on the hot sidewalk by carrying him back to his car on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Solo Stroll

Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her baby bump as she chats on the phone while taking a walk on Thursday in L.A.

Focusing on Fitness

Robert Pattinson jogs around London on Wednesday as he prepares for his lead role in The Batman.

Sunny Stroll

Melanie Griffith steps out for her daily walk around her neighborhood in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Show of Solidarity

Bubba Wallace — NASCAR's only black full-time driver — shows his support for the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Martinsville, Virginia, on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the pro racing organization banned any display of the Confederate flag at its events.

Chic Couple

Model Elsa Hosk steps out in a stylish ensemble with boyfriend Tom Daly in New York City on Wednesday.

Chit Chat

New Girl star Lamorne Morris wears a shirt featuring Rosa Parks’ face while chatting with a friend on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Hands Full

Alicia Silverstone has one dog in her arms and another at her feet during a walk in L.A. on Wednesday.

Shirt the Issue

Arnold Schwarzenegger wears a self-referential shirt for a Wednesday bike ride in Los Angeles.

Stop and Stare

Rooney Mara keeps it casual for an outing in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Solo Stroll

Shay Mitchell gets some fresh air on Tuesday by going for a walk in L.A., sporting a bucket hat, shades and sandals.

Power to the People

Sarah Silverman continues her claps for healthcare workers on her N.Y.C. balcony on Tuesday, with a new Black Lives Matter sign to support the movement.

Making Moves

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck get productive on Tuesday in L.A., making stops at CVS and Whole Foods.

Sizzling Summer

Pete Wentz heads out in L.A. on Tuesday to grab iced coffees to-go.

Quality Time

Jude Law and Phillipa Coan take a spin around Camden Town in London on Tuesday, after making a visit to the Salvation Army.

Sweet Treat

Pete Davidson treats himself to ice cream on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Summer Style

Scarlett Johansson sports a summery blue dress while out in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.

Stocking Up

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are seen on Tuesday in L.A., loading up on groceries.

Caffeine Fix

Sam Smith grabs coffee to-go as they make their way through London on Tuesday.

Seaside Scene

Heather Graham gets her feet wet at the beach in Malibu on Monday.

Do the Right Thing

Spike Lee joins a George Floyd protest on bike in Brooklyn on Sunday near Barclays Center.

Lilac Locks

Kelly Osbourne leaves Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday night.

Afternoon Outing

Dakota Fanning steps out wearing a face covering and sunglasses on Monday in L.A.

Gassed Up

Mia Goth stops at a gas station while running errands in L.A. on Monday.

Dog Days

Laura Dern takes her dog for a walk around her neighborhood on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Motor On

Patrick Schwarzenegger rides his motorbike to grab a smoothie in L.A. on Monday.

Walk the Walk

Lucy Hale lets her dog lead the way during a walk in Los Angeles on Monday.

Biker Babe

Isla Fisher stays covered up on Monday during a bike ride in Los Angeles.

Peaceful Power

Michael B. Jordan marches with a large crowd during protests through Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Summer Fun

Helen Hunt takes her bodyboard out for some fun in the sun at a newly reopened beach in Malibu on Sunday.

Salute Solidarity

Nick Cannon attends a Black Lives Matter rally in N.Y.C.’s Times Square on Sunday.

Low-Key Looks

Olivia Wilde sports summery blue tones on a sunny Sunday in L.A., while out walking her dog.

Say Their Names

Vanessa Hudgens hits the streets of Hollywood on Sunday to protest.

Think Pink

Michael Che hosts a Sunday pop-up comedy event in conjunction with Culture Lab LIC at The Plaxall Gallery in Long Island City, New York.

March On

Jamie Foxx marches through the streets of Hollywood on Sunday.

On the Go

Eiza González takes her iced coffee to go on Saturday in L.A.

Power in Numbers

Alison Brie and Dave Franco march in an L.A. Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday.

Marching On

Madonna walks with crutches during a Black Lives Matter protest in London on Saturday.

Monochrome Star

Ariel Winter leaves a Los Angeles studio with her boyfriend Luke Bernard on Saturday.

Rise Up

Jon Batiste leads a protest in support of Black Lives Matter on Saturday in New York City.

Mr. and Mrs. Robot

Emmy Rossum and her husband Sam Esmail enjoy a Saturday outing together in Los Angeles.

Leading for All

Kendrick Sampson speaks during a Saturday Black Lives Matter protest ending at the Beverly Hills Police Department in Los Angeles.

Costar Catchup

Ellen Pompeo and Grey's Anatomy costar Giacomo Gianniotti hike in Los Feliz, California, wearing face masks on Saturday.

Swift Steps

Jaime King gets in some exercise during a Friday walk in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Dining Rapper

Machine Gun Kelly leaves dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood on Friday night.

Smiley Stroll

Lucy Hale takes a hike with a friend in Los Angeles on Friday.

Spinning Superstar

Molly Shannon goes for a ride on her bike in West Hollywood on Friday.

Workout-Ready

Kristen Bell accepts a delivery outside of her Los Angeles home on Friday.

Business Casual

Kelly Rowland stays covered up on Friday in Beverly Hills.

Twice as Nice

Bob Odenkirk takes his pups for a walk around Los Angeles on Friday.

It's the Climb

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson take a break during an afternoon hike with their dog in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Beauty Business

Naomi Watts brings her new rescue dog along for an outing to ONDA Beauty store, of which she is a co-founder, in Sag Harbor, New York, on Thursday.

Gambling Gets the Go-Ahead

Wayne Newton flashes a thumbs up at the reopening of Caesars Palace on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Father-Son Bonding

Arnold Schwarzenegger and son Patrick take an afternoon bike ride together on Thursday in L.A.

Getting Energized

Josh Brolin steps out for a coffee break on Thursday in Venice, California.

Sweat It Out

Colin Farrell works up a sweat as he takes his dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.

California Cruiser

Christian Bale rides his bike through sunny L.A. on Thursday.

Team Comfort

Whitney Port steps out in a comfy white top, wide-legged pants and sandals on Thursday in L.A.

Morning Boost

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and hubby Justin Mikita grab their coffee to go as they walk through Los Feliz, California, on Thursday.

Thumbs Up

Spike Lee shares a moment of positivity during a peaceful protest on Wednesday in New York City’s Carl Schurz Park.

Showing Solidarity

Stephen and Ayesha Curry take a knee during a peaceful protest in Oakland, California, on Wednesday.

Caffeine Run

Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes get their coffee to go in L.A. on Wednesday.

Chit Chat

Jennifer Garner has a lively chat on the phone while out for a walk on Wednesday in L.A.

City Casual

Irina Shayk wears summery plaid and shorts to beat the heat on a sunny N.Y.C. Wednesday.

Powerful Presence

Anthony Anderson speaks out about police brutality to a crowd in front of the Hall of Justice in L.A. on Wednesday.

Mask Up

Hilary Duff adds a floral touch to her white-and-denim look while out in L.A. on Wednesday.

On the Move

Matt Damon makes his way through L.A. on Wednesday in a black cap, hoodie and mask.

Summer Mode

Liam Hemsworth heads out on Wednesday to restock on beers in Byron Bay, Australia.

Birthday Run

Anderson Cooper steps out on his birthday on Wednesday for a jog around N.Y.C.

Loud and Proud

John Boyega speaks during a Black Lives Matter protest in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday.

Better Together

Liam Payne and girlfriend Maya Henry arrive at London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday for a Black Lives Matter Protest.

Safety First

Brad Pitt makes sure to wear a helmet while riding his motorcycle in L.A. on Tuesday.

Walk This Way

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna take a walk together in L.A. on Tuesday.

Furry Friend

The Bachelor's Colton Underwood and his dog, Zooka, encourage people to foster pets with Mars Petcare’s Foster to Forever program.

Boss Lady

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wears a mask as she delivers curbside orders from her boutique on Tuesday in Madison, New Jersey.

Riding Around

Robin Wright takes a bike ride on Tuesday around L.A.

Raise Your Voice

Cara Santana supports the Black Lives Matters demonstrations in L.A. on Tuesday in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Biker Babe

Kate Hudson dons shades as she rides a bike alongside her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa (not pictured), in L.A. on Tuesday.

Live from Staten Island

SNL’s Pete Davidson steps out in Staten Island, New York, for an interview segment with his mom, Amy, on Tuesday.

Dog Days

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness step out on Tuesday to walk their dogs.

All Aboard

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer wears all black as she catches a train to London from Liverpool on Sunday.

Mellow Yellow

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands dons a bright yellow jumpsuit as she visits The Hague on Tuesday.

