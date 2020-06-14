New Bachelor Matt James Hangs with Tyler Cameron in Florida, Plus Tiffany Haddish, Gwyneth Paltrow and More

New Bachelor Matt James Hangs with Tyler Cameron in Florida, Plus Tiffany Haddish, Gwyneth Paltrow and MorePeopleJune 14, 2020, 10:00 a.m. UTCFrom Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up toNew Bachelor Matt James Hangs with Tyler Cameron in Florida, Plus Tiffany Haddish, Gwyneth Paltrow and MoreSpeaking UpTiffany Haddish raised her voice in an impassioned speech during The Laugh Factory's Say Their Names: A Civic Engagement Event in Hollywood.The Masked CoupleGwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk were spotted on a stroll together in Los Angeles.Scroll to continue with contentAdNight OutKevin Hart and his pregnant wife Eniko were spotted leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, with their friends.Staying FitLucy Hale was seen out for a solo walk in Los Angeles for a workout.Biker BoyMichael Keaton bares his arms on Friday during a spin around Los Angeles. Keep It CoolEmmy Rossum goes casual for an errand run in Los Angeles on Friday.Doubled UpJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy a quiet Friday ride around their Bel-Air, California, neigborhood. Clear Eyes, Full Stomach, Can’t LoseChris Hemsworth is all smiles after enjoying lunch at a newly reopened restaurant in Byron Bay on Friday as coronavirus restrictions begin to lift in Australia. Easy BreezyJessie J heads to meet a friend for dinner in Los Angeles wearing a crop top and flowy pants on Thursday.Lunch BreakDerek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert bike to pick up some Sweetgreen takeout on Thursday in L.A. Walk This WayJason Sudeikis wears a baseball cap as he heads out and about in L.A. on Wednesday. On the GoAshley Greene steps out in a cozy athleisure look on Thursday in L.A. Blue SteelMiles Teller rides with the windows down in his bright blue Ford Bronco after a workout in Los Angeles on Thursday. Joy RidePatrick Schwarzenegger takes his elliptical bike for a spin on Thursday in Los Angeles.Caffeine RunKatie Holmes enjoys an iced coffee as she heads out to meet a friend in New York City on Wednesday.Paw PatrolShia LaBeouf keeps his pup’s paws from overheating on the hot sidewalk by carrying him back to his car on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Solo StrollKatherine Schwarzenegger shows off her baby bump as she chats on the phone while taking a walk on Thursday in L.A.Focusing on FitnessRobert Pattinson jogs around London on Wednesday as he prepares for his lead role in The Batman.Sunny StrollMelanie Griffith steps out for her daily walk around her neighborhood in Los Angeles on Wednesday.Show of SolidarityBubba Wallace — NASCAR's only black full-time driver — shows his support for the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Martinsville, Virginia, on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the pro racing organization banned any display of the Confederate flag at its events.Chic CoupleModel Elsa Hosk steps out in a stylish ensemble with boyfriend Tom Daly in New York City on Wednesday. Chit ChatNew Girl star Lamorne Morris wears a shirt featuring Rosa Parks’ face while chatting with a friend on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Hands FullAlicia Silverstone has one dog in her arms and another at her feet during a walk in L.A. on Wednesday.Shirt the IssueArnold Schwarzenegger wears a self-referential shirt for a Wednesday bike ride in Los Angeles. Stop and StareRooney Mara keeps it casual for an outing in Los Angeles on Wednesday.Solo StrollShay Mitchell gets some fresh air on Tuesday by going for a walk in L.A., sporting a bucket hat, shades and sandals.Power to the PeopleSarah Silverman continues her claps for healthcare workers on her N.Y.C. balcony on Tuesday, with a new Black Lives Matter sign to support the movement.Making MovesAna de Armas and Ben Affleck get productive on Tuesday in L.A., making stops at CVS and Whole Foods.Sizzling SummerPete Wentz heads out in L.A. on Tuesday to grab iced coffees to-go.Quality TimeJude Law and Phillipa Coan take a spin around Camden Town in London on Tuesday, after making a visit to the Salvation Army.Sweet TreatPete Davidson treats himself to ice cream on Tuesday in N.Y.C.Summer StyleScarlett Johansson sports a summery blue dress while out in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.Stocking UpCody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are seen on Tuesday in L.A., loading up on groceries.Caffeine FixSam Smith grabs coffee to-go as they make their way through London on Tuesday.Seaside SceneHeather Graham gets her feet wet at the beach in Malibu on Monday.Do the Right ThingSpike Lee joins a George Floyd protest on bike in Brooklyn on Sunday near Barclays Center.Lilac LocksKelly Osbourne leaves Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday night.Afternoon OutingDakota Fanning steps out wearing a face covering and sunglasses on Monday in L.A.Gassed UpMia Goth stops at a gas station while running errands in L.A. on Monday.Dog DaysLaura Dern takes her dog for a walk around her neighborhood on Sunday in Los Angeles.Motor OnPatrick Schwarzenegger rides his motorbike to grab a smoothie in L.A. on Monday.Walk the WalkLucy Hale lets her dog lead the way during a walk in Los Angeles on Monday.Biker BabeIsla Fisher stays covered up on Monday during a bike ride in Los Angeles. Peaceful PowerMichael B. Jordan marches with a large crowd during protests through Beverly Hills on Saturday.Summer FunHelen Hunt takes her bodyboard out for some fun in the sun at a newly reopened beach in Malibu on Sunday.Salute SolidarityNick Cannon attends a Black Lives Matter rally in N.Y.C.’s Times Square on Sunday.Low-Key LooksOlivia Wilde sports summery blue tones on a sunny Sunday in L.A., while out walking her dog.Say Their NamesVanessa Hudgens hits the streets of Hollywood on Sunday to protest.Think PinkMichael Che hosts a Sunday pop-up comedy event in conjunction with Culture Lab LIC at The Plaxall Gallery in Long Island City, New York.March OnJamie Foxx marches through the streets of Hollywood on Sunday.On the GoEiza González takes her iced coffee to go on Saturday in L.A.Power in NumbersAlison Brie and Dave Franco march in an L.A. Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday.Marching OnMadonna walks with crutches during a Black Lives Matter protest in London on Saturday.Monochrome StarAriel Winter leaves a Los Angeles studio with her boyfriend Luke Bernard on Saturday.Rise UpJon Batiste leads a protest in support of Black Lives Matter on Saturday in New York City.Mr. and Mrs. RobotEmmy Rossum and her husband Sam Esmail enjoy a Saturday outing together in Los Angeles.Leading for AllKendrick Sampson speaks during a Saturday Black Lives Matter protest ending at the Beverly Hills Police Department in Los Angeles.Costar CatchupEllen Pompeo and Grey's Anatomy costar Giacomo Gianniotti hike in Los Feliz, California, wearing face masks on Saturday.Swift StepsJaime King gets in some exercise during a Friday walk in a Los Angeles neighborhood.Dining RapperMachine Gun Kelly leaves dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood on Friday night. Smiley StrollLucy Hale takes a hike with a friend in Los Angeles on Friday.Spinning SuperstarMolly Shannon goes for a ride on her bike in West Hollywood on Friday.Workout-ReadyKristen Bell accepts a delivery outside of her Los Angeles home on Friday.Business CasualKelly Rowland stays covered up on Friday in Beverly Hills. Twice as NiceBob Odenkirk takes his pups for a walk around Los Angeles on Friday.It's the ClimbMiley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson take a break during an afternoon hike with their dog in Los Angeles on Thursday.Beauty BusinessNaomi Watts brings her new rescue dog along for an outing to ONDA Beauty store, of which she is a co-founder, in Sag Harbor, New York, on Thursday.Gambling Gets the Go-AheadWayne Newton flashes a thumbs up at the reopening of Caesars Palace on Thursday in Las Vegas.Father-Son BondingArnold Schwarzenegger and son Patrick take an afternoon bike ride together on Thursday in L.A.Getting EnergizedJosh Brolin steps out for a coffee break on Thursday in Venice, California.Sweat It OutColin Farrell works up a sweat as he takes his dog for a walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.California CruiserChristian Bale rides his bike through sunny L.A. on Thursday.Team ComfortWhitney Port steps out in a comfy white top, wide-legged pants and sandals on Thursday in L.A.Morning BoostJesse Tyler Ferguson and hubby Justin Mikita grab their coffee to go as they walk through Los Feliz, California, on Thursday.Thumbs UpSpike Lee shares a moment of positivity during a peaceful protest on Wednesday in New York City’s Carl Schurz Park.Showing SolidarityStephen and Ayesha Curry take a knee during a peaceful protest in Oakland, California, on Wednesday.Caffeine RunJason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes get their coffee to go in L.A. on Wednesday.Chit ChatJennifer Garner has a lively chat on the phone while out for a walk on Wednesday in L.A.City CasualIrina Shayk wears summery plaid and shorts to beat the heat on a sunny N.Y.C. Wednesday.Powerful PresenceAnthony Anderson speaks out about police brutality to a crowd in front of the Hall of Justice in L.A. on Wednesday.Mask UpHilary Duff adds a floral touch to her white-and-denim look while out in L.A. on Wednesday.On the MoveMatt Damon makes his way through L.A. on Wednesday in a black cap, hoodie and mask.Summer ModeLiam Hemsworth heads out on Wednesday to restock on beers in Byron Bay, Australia. Birthday RunAnderson Cooper steps out on his birthday on Wednesday for a jog around N.Y.C. Loud and ProudJohn Boyega speaks during a Black Lives Matter protest in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday. Better TogetherLiam Payne and girlfriend Maya Henry arrive at London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday for a Black Lives Matter Protest. Safety FirstBrad Pitt makes sure to wear a helmet while riding his motorcycle in L.A. on Tuesday. Walk This WayHarry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna take a walk together in L.A. on Tuesday. Furry FriendThe Bachelor's Colton Underwood and his dog, Zooka, encourage people to foster pets with Mars Petcare’s Foster to Forever program. Boss LadyNicole "Snooki" Polizzi wears a mask as she delivers curbside orders from her boutique on Tuesday in Madison, New Jersey. Riding AroundRobin Wright takes a bike ride on Tuesday around L.A.Raise Your VoiceCara Santana supports the Black Lives Matters demonstrations in L.A. on Tuesday in the wake of George Floyd's death. Biker BabeKate Hudson dons shades as she rides a bike alongside her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa (not pictured), in L.A. on Tuesday. Live from Staten IslandSNL’s Pete Davidson steps out in Staten Island, New York, for an interview segment with his mom, Amy, on Tuesday. Dog DaysHugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness step out on Tuesday to walk their dogs. All AboardKilling Eve star Jodie Comer wears all black as she catches a train to London from Liverpool on Sunday. Mellow YellowQueen Maxima of the Netherlands dons a bright yellow jumpsuit as she visits The Hague on Tuesday.