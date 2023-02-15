Babyface Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes at the 2023 Super Bowl, from His Game Day Style to the Stage!
- 1/12
- 2/12
Trailer Time
- 3/12
Well Suited
- 4/12
Getting Warmed Up
- 5/12
Game Day Grooming
- 6/12
The Snack Selection
- 7/12
Valentino Vibes
- 8/12
Charity Ball
- 9/12
Tuning In
- 10/12
The Glam Rundown
- 11/12
Taking It All In
- 12/12
Showtime!
Brittany Talarico
Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds performed a moving rendition of 'America the Beautiful' at the 2023 Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday. Here the 64-year-old Grammy winner shares an exclusive inside look at how he prepped for his moment on the field, from selecting his high-fashion look to tuning his custom painted guitar and more !