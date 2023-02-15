Babyface Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes at the 2023 Super Bowl, from His Game Day Style to the Stage!

    Babyface Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes at the 2023 Super Bowl, from His Game Day Style to the Stage!

  • <p>"Sitting in my trailer with my son Dylan and my best friend Hilton Hudson who I have known since high school. We were catching some pre-coverage of the Super Bowl LVII and chatting about my upcoming performance of "America the Beautiful."<br> </p>
    "Sitting in my trailer with my son Dylan and my best friend Hilton Hudson who I have known since high school. We were catching some pre-coverage of the Super Bowl LVII and chatting about my upcoming performance of "America the Beautiful."

  • <p>"Checking my outfit one more time before game time. I will be wearing a Valentino suit with Prada shoes. Valentino dressed me for the Grammys this year and this very suit stuck with me because the flower is not only beautiful but also goes with my hand painted guitar which also has flowers on it."</p>
    "Checking my outfit one more time before game time. I will be wearing a Valentino suit with Prada shoes. Valentino dressed me for the Grammys this year and this very suit stuck with me because the flower is not only beautiful but also goes with my hand painted guitar which also has flowers on it."

  • <p>"Heading into my trailer at the artist compound at the Super Bowl LVII. Phoenix has true desert weather. Warm during the day —very cold in the mornings and at night. So I brought my limited edition hoodie that I designed in collaboration with <a href="https://shinethelighton.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shine The Light On" class="link ">Shine The Light On</a>. Profits partially go to my chosen charity<a href="https://keepmemoryalive.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Keep Memory Alive" class="link "> Keep Memory Alive</a> which aides brain studies to one day cure Alzheimer's." </p>
    "Heading into my trailer at the artist compound at the Super Bowl LVII. Phoenix has true desert weather. Warm during the day —very cold in the mornings and at night. So I brought my limited edition hoodie that I designed in collaboration with Shine The Light On. Profits partially go to my chosen charity Keep Memory Alive which aides brain studies to one day cure Alzheimer's."

  • <p>"Starting to get ready for my performance with a few spritzes of my <a href="https://www.revolve.com/mimi-luzon-gold-hyaluronic-super-serum/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gold serum by Mimi Luzon" class="link ">gold serum by Mimi Luzon</a>. It freshens up my face and nurtures it before putting on some anti-shine powder."</p>
    "Starting to get ready for my performance with a few spritzes of my gold serum by Mimi Luzon. It freshens up my face and nurtures it before putting on some anti-shine powder."

  • <p>"I am big into snacking and Doritos are definitely at the top of my list. My rider for my trailer includes tea for my voice, some sweets like M&M's and chips. The fridge always has some fruit and veggies as well as Fiji water and sometimes Coca Cola which I don't try to drink until after showtime."<br> </p>
    "I am big into snacking and Doritos are definitely at the top of my list. My rider for my trailer includes tea for my voice, some sweets like M&M's and chips. The fridge always has some fruit and veggies as well as Fiji water and sometimes Coca Cola which I don't try to drink until after showtime."

  • <p>"My 'America The Beautiful' outfit —Valentino suit and Prada boots. I was feeling really comfortable in it which truly matters to me for a performance on such a big stage."</p>
    "My 'America The Beautiful' outfit —Valentino suit and Prada boots. I was feeling really comfortable in it which truly matters to me for a performance on such a big stage."

  • <p>"The NFL asked all artists to sign a football for charity which I of course gladly did."</p>
    "The NFL asked all artists to sign a football for charity which I of course gladly did."

  • <p>"Vocal warm up and tuning of guitar. 'America the Beautiful' is not the easiest song to sing so I was making sure I was absolutely ready and warmed up."</p>
    "Vocal warm up and tuning of guitar. 'America the Beautiful' is not the easiest song to sing so I was making sure I was absolutely ready and warmed up."

  • <p>"My set up of necessities: The bling, the shades (of course), some lotion, hand sanitizer and Mimi Luzon. I love having everything in one place so it's easy to grab and easy to find in a rush."</p>
    "My set up of necessities: The bling, the shades (of course), some lotion, hand sanitizer and Mimi Luzon. I love having everything in one place so it's easy to grab and easy to find in a rush."

  • <p>"Right before I went on the field. I had so many emotions in me but overall I was so excited and felt so blessed to be part of this remarkable moment."</p>
    "Right before I went on the field. I had so many emotions in me but overall I was so excited and felt so blessed to be part of this remarkable moment."

  • <p>"On the field, seconds before I <a href="https://people.com/music/super-bowl-2023-kenneth-babyface-edmonds-performs-america-the-beautiful/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sang 'America the Beautiful'" class="link ">sang 'America the Beautiful'</a> at the Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona. My guitar was hand painted by an artist Sue Tsai and she absolutely killed it. It's an art piece in itself. Thanks to the Super Bowl for having me. I had a blast!" </p>
    "On the field, seconds before I sang 'America the Beautiful' at the Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona. My guitar was hand painted by an artist Sue Tsai and she absolutely killed it. It's an art piece in itself. Thanks to the Super Bowl for having me. I had a blast!"

Brittany Talarico

Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds performed a moving rendition of 'America the Beautiful' at the 2023 Super Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday. Here the 64-year-old Grammy winner shares an exclusive inside look at how he prepped for his moment on the field, from selecting his high-fashion look to tuning his custom painted guitar and more !

