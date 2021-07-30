Baby Thanksgiving Outfits That You'll Want to Gobble Right Up

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays added to their pitching at the trade deadline Friday, acquiring starter Jose Berrios from the Minnesota Twins and veteran reliever Joakim Soria from the Arizona Diamondbacks. With the successful deals and the Jays finally playing back home for the first time in 670 days, GM Ross Atkins called it "a very fulfilling day, for many reasons." "And it's not just around Jose Berrios," he said. "But I think what it means for us taking another step -- the George Springer a