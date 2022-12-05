These Awkward Golden Globes Moments Will Make You Cringe so Hard

  • <p>From acceptance speeches gone awry to technical difficulties, the Golden Globes has had its fair share of both scandalous and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/g25776080/golden-globes-2019-recap/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:awkward moments" class="link ">awkward moments</a> throughout its history. </p><p>Take a look back at the most awkward Golden Globes moments ever, but you’ll probably want to take a deep breath before scrolling. Seriously, you'd be surprised at just how wrong things have gone over the years — from Lady Gaga/Leo's awkward moment to Emma Stone's unforgettable-yet-adorable hug fail to Jimmy Fallon's teleprompter cutting out, there's a lot to cover.</p>
  • <p>In a meme quickly retweeted around the globe, the <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B005PK553C/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42146657%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:American Horror Story" class="link ">American Horror Story</a> </em>actress had a rather strange encounter with Leo while going up to accept her award for Best Actress in a Limited Series. As Gaga squeezed past tables and chairs to make her way on stage, she bumped into Leo, <a href="https://media.vanityfair.com/photos/5693dbffb959f6b43461fb9a/master/w_900,c_limit/giphy-10.gif" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:who immediately shot the singer an aggressive side-eye look" class="link ">who immediately shot the singer an aggressive side-eye look</a>. Leo later <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2016/01/golden-globes-leonardo-dicaprio-lady-gaga-explained" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:clarified" class="link ">clarified</a> that he was simply caught off guard.</p>
  • <p>As if <a href="https://www.etonline.com/news/179697_ricky_gervais_whispers_mel_gibson_golden_globes_sugar_tits" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slamming Mel with jokes" class="link ">slamming Mel with jokes</a> before introducing him on stage wasn't cringe-y enough, things got even more tense when <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Passion-Christ-Jim-Caviezel/dp/B007HU4FJ8/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42146657%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Passion of the Christ" class="link "><em>The Passion of the Christ</em></a> director fought back with jabs of his own in 2016. "I love seeing Ricky once every three years because it reminds me to get a colonoscopy," Mel said before <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDeYL_yhWnk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:threatening to &quot;put him to sleep&quot;" class="link ">threatening to "put him to sleep"</a>. Ricky then asked Mel (which was censored for TV), "What the f--k does ‘sugar t--s’ mean?" in reference to Mel's <a href="http://www.tmz.com/2006/07/28/gibsons-anti-semitic-tirade-alleged-cover-up/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:notorious law enforcement incident" class="link ">notorious law enforcement incident</a> in 2006. The whole thing was one giant wince fest that left both audience members and <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=ricky+gervais+mel+gibson+golden+globes&src=typd" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:viewers at home" class="link ">viewers at home</a> stunned.</p>
  • <p>The <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MRR7AUU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42146657%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:La La Land" class="link ">La La Land</a></em> star just really wanted to give the film's writer and director Damien Chazelle a hug to congratulate him on winning Best Screenplay in 2017. Only problem was ... Damien wanted to give his wife, Olivia Hamilton, a hug <em>first</em>. This resulted in <a href="https://twitter.com/JarettSays/status/818282496336855040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E818282496336855040&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Ftime.com%2F4628008%2Fgolden-globes-2017-emma-stone-damien-chazelle-hug%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emma and Olivia giving Damien a double hug" class="link ">Emma and Olivia giving Damien a double hug</a> at the same time. Emma was notably (and understandably) embarrassed about the whole thing, but later laughed it off on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83C_c48nerg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jimmy Kimmel Live" class="link "><em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em></a>.</p>
  • <p>Hearing her name for Best Actress in a Limited Series in 2018 instantly made Nicole Kidman want to celebrate the moment with husband Keith Urban. But bad timing caused an <a href="https://twitter.com/QuinnKeaney/status/950184166087413767" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:awkward exchange" class="link ">awkward exchange</a> between the actress and country singer trying to kiss before getting up on stage. While accepting the Golden Globe win, Nicole also <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsHx2dclkLE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gave him a shout out" class="link ">gave him a shout out</a>, saying, “Keith Urban, when my cheek is against yours, everything else melts away and that’s love.”</p>
  • <p>Awards shows wouldn’t be the same without a bit that calls for audience participation, but this doesn’t always go over so well. In 2019, hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg tried to go the extra mile by offering <a href="https://twitter.com/accessonline/status/1082092358227787777" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:free flu shots" class="link ">free flu shots</a> on the spot, prompting people wearing white lab coats to walk into the crowd with syringes. Most notably, actor <a href="https://twitter.com/kvanaren/status/1082092355430371333" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Willem Dafoe" class="link ">Willem Dafoe</a> was caught looking confused before the show cut to commercial.</p>
  • <p>When the director took home the Globe for his work on <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Midnight-Express-Brad-Davis/dp/B0019TY084/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42146657%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Midnight Express" class="link ">Midnight Express</a> </em>in 1979, he used his speech time to rant about U.S. drug policy at the time — and it did not sit well with audience members. Moments later, the crowd <a href="https://people.com/style/10-unbelievable-globes-moments/#oliver-stone-mouths-off" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reportedly" class="link ">reportedly</a> booed Oliver off the stage. Host Chevy Chase told him, “Just say ‘thank you’ and leave the stage,” but the director didn't until <a href="https://people.com/movies/14-of-the-wildest-golden-globe-moments-ever/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he was forced to by security guards" class="link ">he was forced to by security guards</a>.</p>
  • <p>Before opening the envelope in 2012, Seth announced to the word that he was "trying to conceal a massive erection." What's even more cringe-y is that Seth had brought his wife, Lauren Miller, along for the evening. We wouldn't blame her if she made Seth sleep on the couch that night ... </p>
  • <p>While the jokes have become much more risqué over the years (especially after years of Ricky Gervais hosting), Bette's boob jest (in which <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQjyLgELAAc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she quipped that her breasts were Golden Globes" class="link ">she quipped that her breasts were Golden Globes</a>) was seen as quite scandalous back in 1980. According to <em><a href="https://people.com/movies/14-of-the-wildest-golden-globe-moments-ever/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:People" class="link ">People</a></em>, Bette was actually referencing Joan Crawford’s joke in her own acceptance speech, but to this day the <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hello-Dolly-Barbra-Streisand/dp/B000I9W08I?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42146657%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hello, Dolly!" class="link ">Hello, Dolly!</a> </em>star gets the credit for it.</p>
  • <p>The <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Blue-Jasmine-Alec-Baldwin/dp/B00H57OXSG/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42146657%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blue Jasmine" class="link ">Blue Jasmine</a></em> actress was in full celebration mode in 2013, which was especially evident when she accepted the award for Best Actress in a Drama that year. She not only admitted to having "a few vodkas" under her belt, but she also <a href="https://metro.co.uk/2014/01/13/cate-blanchett-risks-controversy-with-judy-garland-comment-in-alcohol-fuelled-golden-globes-speech-4261255/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:made a controversial joke about Judy Garland and barbiturates" class="link ">made a controversial joke about Judy Garland and barbiturates</a> that caused a stir online. She later told <a href="http://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/film/10584341/Cate-Blanchett-enjoying-the-acclaim-indecently-interview.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Telegraph" class="link "><em>The Telegraph</em></a> that she didn't remember a lot from the evening and hopes she didn't do "too many things that she'll regret."</p>
  • <p>As <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a30335684/today-jenna-bush-hager-rare-instagram-baby-hal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jenna Bush Hager" class="link ">Jenna Bush Hager</a> of <em>Today</em> knows all too well, sometimes you mix up your words. When interviewing Pharrell before the 2017 awards show, Jenna accidentally referred to <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MU84AWP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42146657%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hidden Figures" class="link ">Hidden Figures</a></em> as "Hidden Fences," (a mix of <em>Hidden Figures</em> and <em>Fences</em>) which prompted the "Happy" singer to <a href="https://twitter.com/ditzkoff/status/818249972999192576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E818249972999192576&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.huffingtonpost.com%2Fentry%2Fhidden-fences-pharrell-jenna-bush-hager_us_5872d5d1e4b02b5f858947c5" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:look confused" class="link ">look confused</a>. While social media quickly began calling out Jenna for the error, Pharrell <a href="https://twitter.com/Pharrell/status/818541563382902784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E818541563382902784&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.billboard.com%2Farticles%2Fnews%2Ftelevision%2F7648019%2Fpharrell-hidden-figures-fences-jenna-bush-hager" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jumped to her defense" class="link ">jumped to her defense</a>, tweeting "everyone makes mistakes." Jenna also <a href="https://people.com/music/golden-globes-2017-pharrell-williams-accepts-jenna-bush-hager-apology-hidden-fences/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:apologized" class="link ">apologized</a> for the misstep.</p>
  • <p>Someone might want to tell Ewan for the next time that it's probably not the best idea to thank both your estranged wife AND girlfriend in <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/entertainment/a14777210/ewan-mcgregor-golden-globes-speech-thanked-wife-girlfriend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the same acceptance speech" class="link ">the same acceptance speech</a>. He did just that at the 2018 ceremony while winning for Best Actor in a Limited Series. What's worse, Ewan's estranged wife, Eve Mavrakis, <a href="https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/ewan-mcgregor-wife-breaks-silence-11843658" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told reporters" class="link ">told reporters</a> she "did not like" it one bit.</p>
  • <p>Not even 30 seconds in, technical difficulties began to ravage the Golden Globes in 2017. To Jimmy's credit, <a href="https://twitter.com/VanityFair/status/818271663854714880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E818271663854714880&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vanityfair.com%2Fhollywood%2F2017%2F01%2Fgolden-globes-2017-jimmy-fallon-monologue-teleprompter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the TV host did the best he could" class="link ">the TV host did the best he could</a> trying to entertain the audience while going off script. But the technological fail led to <em>The</em> <em>Tonight Show</em> star fumbling for the first few minutes. Luckily, the monitor problem eventually fixed itself, with Jimmy cleverly quipping at the end "I’m happy I didn’t trip already.”</p>
  • <p>Jimmy isn't the only one who's faced teleprompter woes. In 2013, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tyjLgJW4H7Y" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paul and Salma awkwardly stood on stage" class="link ">Paul and Salma awkwardly stood on stage</a> waiting for the monitor to come on so they could present the award for Best Television Drama. Realizing that it wasn't getting fixed anytime soon, Paul jokingly asked how everyone was doing. Right before Salma began to speak, she was cut off with the video reel of all the nominees. Thankfully, both had a good attitude about the whole thing and giggled while opening the golden envelope.</p>
  • <p>The Grammy winner had to remind the <em>Today</em> anchor on the 2018 carpet that she'd never been nominated before as a songwriter for a Golden Globe after he asked if she ever got tired of racking up so many accolades. "I have never been nominated before as a songwriter, and many times men forget that women also write songs so tonight we're in celebration of that," <a href="https://people.com/music/golden-globes-2018-mariah-carey-al-roker-red-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mariah added" class="link ">Mariah added</a>. Luckily, tension seemed to fade quickly after Mariah turned to Sharon Stone and joked that she was "going to steal her diamonds later."</p>
  • <p>Talk about bad timing. As <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IttY3N00uc0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hugh Grant declared" class="link ">Hugh Grant declared</a> that Renee had won Best Actress for her 2000 role in <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nurse-Betty-Renee-Zellweger/dp/B01AZ1CPUG/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42146657%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nurse Betty" class="link ">Nurse Betty</a></em>, the star was nowhere to be found. Just as Hugh began to accept the award on her behalf, a frazzled Renee came running out while giggling. She later admitted that she had been in the bathroom taking lipstick off her teeth when her name was called.</p>
  • <p>Apparently, winning a major award while in the restroom is a common error. Back in 1998, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lmRhE8xBHpI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christine found out she won" class="link ">Christine found out she won</a> as someone was flushing the toilet in the bathroom. What she thought was a terrible joke turned out to be true. Like Renee, a panicked Christine had to rush out of the bathroom and on stage to accept the award.</p>
  • <p>Somebody, please introduce the Golden Globes to spellcheck! As revealed on <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/the-golden-globes-spelled-john-legends-name-wrong-on-his-place-card_us_5872eea8e4b099cdb0fdc1f1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John's Snapchat story" class="link ">John's Snapchat story</a> from the evening, the EGOT winner's last name was spelled with an extra "d" (so "Ledgend") on his table place card. Being the good sport that he is, John didn't seem mad at all. Moreover, his jokester wife, Chrissy Teigen, also had a good chuckle over the mistake.</p>
  • <p>Even though Greta Gerwig (<em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07734STRN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42146657%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lady Bird" class="link ">Lady Bird</a></em>) and Dee Rees (<em>Mudbound</em>) were eligible for the Best Director Award in 2018, the Hollywood Foreign Press decided on an all-male nominees list. And so, when Natalie was called to present the award for the category, she said "<a href="https://twitter.com/davidmackau/status/950206215623147520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E950206215623147520&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Few.com%2Fgolden-globes%2F2018%2F01%2F07%2Fgolden-globes-natalie-portman-male-directors%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here are the all-male nominees" class="link ">here are the all-male nominees</a>." While some audience members shouted in praise, everyone seemed shocked. The moment quickly became <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/no-female-directors-nominated-golden-globe-awards-2019-1166616" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a media highlight" class="link ">a media highlight</a> of the 2018 show.</p>
  • <p>In 2018, the <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pilot/dp/B074R6BFJY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42146657%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Will and Grace" class="link ">Will and Grace</a></em> actress made sure to let <em>E! </em>star Giuliana Rancic know her thoughts about Catt Sadler, who left the network after she learned that she was paid significantly less than Jason Kennedy. "I was so shocked to hear that<em> E!</em> doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts,” <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2018/01/golden-globes-2018-times-up-moments#~o" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Debra declared" class="link ">Debra declared</a>. “I miss Catt Sadler, and we stand with her."</p>
  • <p>The comedians got the <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001EBV0JE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42146657%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ocean's Eleven" class="link ">Ocean's Eleven</a></em> star good at the 2015 awards show. During their opening monologue, Tina and Amy talked about how George married Amal that year. While listing off Amal's impressive accomplishments, they roasted George in epic fashion. "Amal is a human rights lawyer who worked on the Enron case, was an adviser to Kofi Annan regarding Syria, and was selected to a three-person U.N. commission investigating rules of war violations in the Gaza Strip. So tonight, her <em>husband</em> is getting a lifetime achievement award." Nothing like starting off the night with a Clooney burn!</p>
  • <p><a href="https://www.yahoo.com/news/twitter-is-going-crazy-over-ryan-reynolds-spray-tan-103545836.html" data-ylk="slk:The internet;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link;ct:story;" class="link yahoo-link">The internet</a> was full-on savage toward the <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01BHDDR6M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.42146657%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Deadpool" class="link ">Deadpool</a></em> star when he presented an award alongside Emma Stone in 2017. When standing next to the actress, it became apparent that Ryan may have been just a teensy over-zealous at the tanning salon, or <a href="https://twitter.com/DanCasey/status/818264156361003009?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E818264156361003009&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yahoo.com%2Fnews%2Ftwitter-is-going-crazy-over-ryan-reynolds-spray-tan-103545836.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:as one viewer hilariously quipped" class="link ">as one viewer hilariously quipped</a> "tried to match Emma Stone's hair."</p>
