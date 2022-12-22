An Aura Reader Analyzed Pics Of Harry And William, And It's Heartbreaking

  • <p>With <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/relationships/a42135274/prince-harry-meghan-markle-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s" class="link ">Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s</a> bombshell Netflix series <em><a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a42189790/ashleigh-hale-meghan-markle-niece/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry & Meghan" class="link ">Harry & Meghan</a></em> at the front of everyone’s minds (and screens), it’s hard not to wonder what will happen to the royal family. </p><p>Tensions—in particular between William and Harry—seem higher than ever. </p><p>After years of maintaining a buttoned-up image and a hushed tone around the inner workings of the palace, “H” and “M” seem to be spilling the royal tea all over town. Meghan and Harry levy seriously disturbing claims against the royal family and the British tabloids in both their bombshell <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a37024889/meghan-markle-prince-harry-oprah-interview-emmys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oprah interview" class="link ">Oprah interview</a> in March 2021 and their docuseries. There’s talk of jealousy between sisters-in-law and feuding publicists. But more importantly, Meghan says she was harassed by the press and ostracized by the family because of her race, leading her to consider suicide. </p><p>In the aftermath of Harry and Meghan's exit as working royals, it’s been widely reported that <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a41822953/prince-william-barely-spoken-prince-harry-spare/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry and William are barely speaking" class="link ">Harry and William are barely speaking</a>. “The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother so that he's now on the institution's side,” Harry says in the documentary. “And part of that I get, I understand, right? That's his inheritance. So to some extent, it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution.”</p><p>While it’s not likely that the brothers will comment on the status of their relationship, photos of through the years speak volumes, says Megan Michaela Firester (<a href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.instagram.com/mysticmichaela/__;!!Ivohdkk!my_nWkKDp6ENRQro_VuNoNTw0EoqRlF3KZH3KVqlP-LiIkcOgX4VAfAs4BhlUKfDVyAOf2D4aiktDNjdIzjJ8ypgqg$" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AKA Mystic Michaela)," class="link ">AKA Mystic Michaela), </a>an aura reader. </p><p>ICYMI, an aura is an “energy signature” that exists around every person, she explains. And aura colors correspond with different personality archetypes. Someone with a blue aura may be emotional, a green aura represents logic, and a yellow aura is someone who is very social and confident. Most people exhibit multiple colors in their auras, says Mystic Michaela, representing a multi-faceted personality. </p><p>“When I look at the royal family they fascinate me,” says Mystic Michaela. “Because you can hire a PR department, and act polite, but their aura colors tell them. The tension is very obvious.” </p><p>Ahead, Mystic Michaela analyzes a few photos of the brothers and read their auras.</p>
    Getty
  • <p>Michaela identifies Harry’s aura in this photo as a blue and purple, which means he was highly intuitive and absorbed the emotions of people around him. </p><p>“He saw his mother feeling trapped, alone and cast aside. Blue Purples cannot unsee or unfeel the pain of someone they love. The suffering she endured was his too,” Mystic Michaela says. “I feel that Harry knew her wishes for her children, to be free to be themselves, to have privacy and to be happy. As a deep empath, Harry held that wish very close to his heart." </p><p>The energy between William, Harry, and their mother, Princess Diana, appears “very separate” from (now) King Charles. Mystic Michaela suggests that the brothers had a warm and playful relationship with their mom, but Charles is a bit distant. </p><p>William also has a blue and purple aura at this time. But his aura shifts as he gets older and learns the responsibilities that come with his title. </p><p>“He too, was a very sensitive child but didn’t have anyone in his life who advocated for this empathic energy. In that role, perhaps there was no room for it,” says Mystic Michaela. “Because of that, he began to wear an inauthentic aura color, which I see here as green. Wearing green allowed him to view life through the lens of royal logic and obligations. Green auras can live more in logic, seeing things as they must be rather than how they would like them. Blue auras are able to absorb different ideologies, and I feel that to survive he absorbed this one.” </p>
    Princess Diana Archive - Getty Images
  • <p>Both boys have a dark blue aura in this heartbreaking photo, taken at their mother’s funeral. </p><p>William's blue aura is indicative of his mourning and grief, says Mystic Michaela: “He can’t see beyond it."</p><p>"Harry’s blue aura is very deep, and his purple is strong," she adds. "Losing their mom was like losing the person who saw them as children, not as the titles they held or the roles they were meant to fill.” </p><p>William shows a loving and protective energy toward his brother in this photo. It’s almost as if his energetic field shows he is preparing to step into a new role, says Mystic Michaela. </p><p>“William understands playtime is over, and that's where we see the green aura." This is the end of his childhood, she says. “He just got stripped of his kid card. He knows it and accepts it, and I think that’s why when we look at this, we feel like the air is taken out of us.” </p>
    AFP - Getty Images
  • <p>“Harry is very balanced aurically in this photo. He feels happy and joyful. His purple is bright, and I feel like he found again that person who sees him as more than a role or title like his mother did,” she says. “In his mind, he feels he is finally being seen once again for the person he is inside, apart from who everyone feels he should be.” </p><p>Meanwhile, William is looking a little skeptical. His energetic field is the equivalent of the cringe emoji, says Mystic Michaela. He is happy for his brother, but his colors are muted, as if he is cautiously optimistic, says Mystic Michaela. </p><p>“He wants his brother to be happy, but his green logic is telling him that something is amiss. His aura looks as if it's holding back from fully expressing itself,” she adds. People with green auras are good at perceiving patterns, so it’s possible William was anticipating the difficult reception Meghan would experience in England.</p>
    OWEN HUMPHREYS - Getty Images
  • <p>“The tension between the brothers feels really strong. William has a green and blue aura, and the colors are very dark and muddy looking,” says Mystic Michaela. “It looks like a storm of color around him. He has an intensity that feels like anger derived from much hurt. He had a brother in this weird and lonely game, a partner, a support person and now he feels abandoned.” </p><p>Harry’s aura appears “fuzzy” as he feels torn between his two desires: to be accepted by his family, and to live a “normal” life with the woman he loves, she says. “The family pressure is immense. This is the place in the past they would have broken him, he would have conceded to their demands. His energy feels oppressed, slammed, and suffocated."</p><p>Meghan, though, has a pure purple aura in this photo. She’s giving Harry the courage to leave this part of his life behind. “Using her purple energy as a bright boundary between them and her, she can see what all of them think, but not take it in,” Mystic Michaela says.</p>
    WPA Pool - Getty Images
  • <p>The brothers are so energetically distant in this photo that Mystic Michaela didn’t even notice William at first glance. His green aura is strong in this photo, showing that he has emotionally detached from the situation, and is focused only on his duties. “It feels like he hit his limit, and he’s not mad or upset anymore. He is just numb," she says.</p><p>Harry the same fuzzy aura as he does in the previous photo. The blue, or sensitive and emotional part of his personality, gets sentimental around his family. While his wild purple aura streak shows him he can live his life on his terms. </p><p>“His blue aura is thick. He's confused and having second thoughts about his choices so far. The fuzziness of his aura suggests a feeling that he should bend. He should go back to old ways of doing things,” Mystic Michaela says. “The fuzzy aura seems as if he is blurring the lines between who he has made himself become and who he was, and he doesn't know which way to go.” </p>
    EMILIO MORENATTI - Getty Images
