Attn Pet Parents: These Plants Are All Safe for Your Pup

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Obviously, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/guide-to-getting-first-dog/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your dog" class="link ">your dog</a> is basically your entire world. Like, where else are you gonna find <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g38889364/most-affectionate-dog-breeds/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:that kind of unconditional love" class="link ">that kind of unconditional love</a>? But there's no rule saying you can't be both a dog mom AND a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g29824803/small-indoor-house-plants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:plant mom" class="link ">plant mom</a>. You may be nervous because you've heard that some plants can be toxic for pets, but don't panic: there are plenty of indoor and <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g37168860/best-plants-for-balcony/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor plants" class="link ">outdoor plants</a> that are safe for dogs. To help make your life easier, we rounded up all the best dog-friendly plants to add to your home now. </p><p>Now, if your pet has any particular health concerns like an allergy or sensitive skin, you'll probably want to double-check with your vet before bringing one into your home. You can never be too careful, right? But in general, these non-toxic plants are all safe for dogs, according to the ASPCA (bookmark the <a href="https://www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control/toxic-and-non-toxic-plants?field_non_toxicity_value%5B%5D=01" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASPCA list here" class="link ">ASPCA list here</a> for future plant shopping purposes!). If you've got an especially curious dog who eats anything they can get their mouth on, my rec is to keep your plants on a windowsill or <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g37711199/best-indoor-hanging-plants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hanging up" class="link ">hanging up</a> so they're out of your pup's reach. And as a bonus, most of these are also <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g39526586/low-maintenance-plants/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:low-maintenance plants" class="link ">low-maintenance plants</a>, so even if you don't have a green thumb, you'll be able to keep these alive.</p><p><br></p><p>Keep scrolling for our complete list of the best indoor and outdoor plants that are safe for dogs. </p>
    1/22

    Getty Images
  This low-maintenance plant with a braided trunk and lush foliage adds nice greenery to any room. Plus, it's super easy to keep this one alive. Just water with two to three cups a week and keep it somewhere with medium indirect sunlight.
    2/22

    1) Costa Farms Money Tree

    Costa Farms

    amazon.com

    $33.99

    Shop Now

    This low-maintenance plant with a braided trunk and lush foliage adds nice greenery to any room. Plus, it's super easy to keep this one alive. Just water with two to three cups a week and keep it somewhere with medium indirect sunlight.

    Amazon/Costa Farms
  Looking for an outdoor plant that's safe for dogs? Look no further. This lush, colorful plant adds volume to your garden or you can grow it by itself in a container.
    3/22

    2) Outsidepride Hypoestes Splash Polka Dot Foliage Shade Plant

    Outsidepride

    amazon.com

    $6.49

    Shop Now

    Looking for an outdoor plant that's safe for dogs? Look no further. This lush, colorful plant adds volume to your garden or you can grow it by itself in a container.

    Amazon/Outside Pride
  This outdoor flowering plant is not only gorgeous, it's non-toxic to pets. Plus, once you get this one blooming, you'll always have fresh flowers on hand to give to friends and family for birthdays or other special occasions. Cute!!
    4/22

    3) 1 Gal. Double Rose Plant

    homedepot.com

    $26.58

    Shop Now

    This outdoor flowering plant is not only gorgeous, it's non-toxic to pets. Plus, once you get this one blooming, you'll always have fresh flowers on hand to give to friends and family for birthdays or other special occasions. Cute!!

    Home Depot/Knock Out
  Add some ~drama~ to your space with this large indoor plant. It can reach heights of up to eight feet tall given the right conditions. That said, when it arrives, it'll be more in the three to five foot range.
    5/22

    4) Bloomscape Bamboo Palm

    bloomscape.com

    $199.00

    Shop Now

    Add some ~drama~ to your space with this large indoor plant. It can reach heights of up to eight feet tall given the right conditions. That said, when it arrives, it'll be more in the three to five foot range.

    Bloomscape
  This gorgeous pet-safe plant is known as a symbol of gratitude. Keep it somewhere with medium, indirect light and moist soil, and you'll be rewarded with a happy plant.
    6/22

    5) Grounded Lemon Lime Maranta

    feelgrounded.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    This gorgeous pet-safe plant is known as a symbol of gratitude. Keep it somewhere with medium, indirect light and moist soil, and you'll be rewarded with a happy plant.

    Grounded Plants
  This pretty succulent is also easy to care for. It likes indirect, bright sunlight and just needs to be watered whenever the soil dries out.
    7/22

    6) Sprout N Green Echeveria Elegans Mexican Snowball

    Sprout N Green

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    This pretty succulent is also easy to care for. It likes indirect, bright sunlight and just needs to be watered whenever the soil dries out.

    Amazon/Sprout N Green
  This whimsical plant is not only pet-friendly, but low-maintenance. It thrives with partial or bright indirect light, and the blooms last for a super long time. The product description notes that this plant is not toxic to pets, but can cause contact dermatitis — so if your pup's got sensitive skin, keep 'em away.
    8/22

    7) Bromeliad Aechmea Pink

    bloomscape.com

    $79.00

    Shop Now

    This whimsical plant is not only pet-friendly, but low-maintenance. It thrives with partial or bright indirect light, and the blooms last for a super long time. The product description notes that this plant is not toxic to pets, but can cause contact dermatitis — so if your pup's got sensitive skin, keep 'em away.

    Bloomscape
  Can confirm, I have one of these in my apartment and it's very low-maintenance but still eye-catching. Seriously, you can go away for weeks and come back home to a fully thriving plant. No green thumb required AND it's pet-safe? Add this to your cart ASAP.
    9/22

    8) Costa Farms Ponytail Palm Bonsai

    Costa Farms

    amazon.com

    $42.99

    Shop Now

    Can confirm, I have one of these in my apartment and it's very low-maintenance but still eye-catching. Seriously, you can go away for weeks and come back home to a fully thriving plant. No green thumb required AND it's pet-safe? Add this to your cart ASAP.

    Amazon/Costa Farms
  In general, hanging plants are safe for dogs since they're usually out of reach. But if you've got a real curious pup or have this one hanging low, don't worry: The staghorn fern is non-toxic to pets.
    10/22

    9) JM BAMBOO Staghorn Fern Hanging Plant

    JM BAMBOO

    amazon.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    In general, hanging plants are safe for dogs since they're usually out of reach. But if you've got a real curious pup or have this one hanging low, don't worry: The staghorn fern is non-toxic to pets.

    Amazon/JM Bamboo
  This spiky little plant would be the perfect addition to your bedroom or home office. It can survive medium light conditions, though it prefers plenty of bright, indirect light. You should also let the soil dry out completely between waterings and keep away from humidity sources.
    11/22

    10) Grounded Haworthia

    feelgrounded.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    This spiky little plant would be the perfect addition to your bedroom or home office. It can survive medium light conditions, though it prefers plenty of bright, indirect light. You should also let the soil dry out completely between waterings and keep away from humidity sources.

    Grounded Plants
  This lush fern will thrive in your bathroom or kitchen, since these are the areas of the home with the most humidity. But on the off chance your dog accesses your bathroom window, don't worry, because this one is non-toxic to pets.
    12/22

    11) Bloomscape Blue Star Fern

    bloomscape.com

    $99.00

    Shop Now

    This lush fern will thrive in your bathroom or kitchen, since these are the areas of the home with the most humidity. But on the off chance your dog accesses your bathroom window, don't worry, because this one is non-toxic to pets.

    Bloomscape
  How pretty is the variegation on these leaves? If you wanna see this plant really shine, you'll wanna give it medium and indirect light, though it can also survive lower light levels.
    13/22

    12) Grounded Rattlesnake Plant

    feelgrounded.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    How pretty is the variegation on these leaves? If you wanna see this plant really shine, you'll wanna give it medium and indirect light, though it can also survive lower light levels.

    Grounded Plants
  Fresh basil makes everything better! This herb is easy to grow indoors or outdoors, and if you drop a few leaves while you're cooking, it's NBD because basil isn't toxic to pets.
    14/22

    13) RDR Seeds Genovese Basil Seeds for Planting

    RDR Seeds

    amazon.com

    $5.49

    Shop Now

    Fresh basil makes everything better! This herb is easy to grow indoors or outdoors, and if you drop a few leaves while you're cooking, it's NBD because basil isn't toxic to pets.

    Amazon/RDR Seeds
  Much like actual cast iron, this plant is pretty much indestructible. It'll be fine in low-light environments and will forgive you if you forget to water it for a while.
    15/22

    14) American Plant Exchange Cast Iron Plant

    American Plant Exchange

    amazon.com

    $18.94

    Shop Now

    Much like actual cast iron, this plant is pretty much indestructible. It'll be fine in low-light environments and will forgive you if you forget to water it for a while.

    Amazon/American Plant Exchange
  How! cute! is! this! The product description does note that this plant sprouts an "ornamental" pineapple, so if you're hoping to make piña coladas, you're better off going to the grocery store. This pet-safe plant is also perfect for gifting.
    16/22

    15) Bloomscape Bromeliad Pineapple

    bloomscape.com

    $79.00

    Shop Now

    How! cute! is! this! The product description does note that this plant sprouts an "ornamental" pineapple, so if you're hoping to make piña coladas, you're better off going to the grocery store. This pet-safe plant is also perfect for gifting.

    Bloomscape
  Thanks to their lush leaves, hanging ferns are an easy way to make a visual impact indoors or outdoors. Again, hanging plants tend to be less of an issue for most pet owners because of the height, but even if your dog gets some of these leaves in his mouth somehow, everything will be okay.
    17/22

    16) Costa Farms Live Boston Fern Hanging Basket, 2-Pack

    Costa Farms

    amazon.com

    $40.36

    Shop Now

    Thanks to their lush leaves, hanging ferns are an easy way to make a visual impact indoors or outdoors. Again, hanging plants tend to be less of an issue for most pet owners because of the height, but even if your dog gets some of these leaves in his mouth somehow, everything will be okay.

    Amazon/Costa Farms
  Bring some desert vibes into your home with this cactus. Although it's non-toxic, I'd still recommend keeping it somewhere out of your pet's reach, since you don't want them to get poked by the plant's spikes.
    18/22

    17) Bloomscape Prickly Pear Cactus

    bloomscape.com

    $69.00

    Shop Now

    Bring some desert vibes into your home with this cactus. Although it's non-toxic, I'd still recommend keeping it somewhere out of your pet's reach, since you don't want them to get poked by the plant's spikes.

    Bloomscape
  This spiky palm tree is between three and four feet tall when it arrives, making it an easy way to add some striking greenery to your home. It'll also tolerate low-light areas of your home and just needs to be watered about once a week.
    19/22

    18) Costa Farms Majesty Palm Tree

    Costa Farms

    amazon.com

    $48.99

    Shop Now

    This spiky palm tree is between three and four feet tall when it arrives, making it an easy way to add some striking greenery to your home. It'll also tolerate low-light areas of your home and just needs to be watered about once a week.

    Amazon/Costa Farms
  These are super easy to propagate, so once you've got one, you can basically create as many plants as you want. Give 'em to your friends or keep them all to yourself.
    20/22

    19) Horti Pilea Peperomioides

    heyhorti.com

    $32.00

    Shop Now

    These are super easy to propagate, so once you've got one, you can basically create as many plants as you want. Give 'em to your friends or keep them all to yourself.

    Horti
  This moody purple plant adds some drama to any room. But don't worry, it's actually not too dramatic when it comes to maintenance. Just let it enjoy moderate to high light and filtered water (k, maybe it's a little dramatic).
    21/22

    20) American Plant Exchange Live Calathea Medallion Peacock Plant

    American Plant Exchange

    amazon.com

    $23.22

    Shop Now

    This moody purple plant adds some drama to any room. But don't worry, it's actually not too dramatic when it comes to maintenance. Just let it enjoy moderate to high light and filtered water (k, maybe it's a little dramatic).

    Amazon/American Plant Exchange
  This pretty plant with a pink quill is so unique. Keep a spray bottle handy, because apparently these plants take in water and nutrients through the leaves rather than the roots.
    22/22

    21) HortiTillandsia Cyanea

    heyhorti.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    This pretty plant with a pink quill is so unique. Keep a spray bottle handy, because apparently these plants take in water and nutrients through the leaves rather than the roots.

    Horti
<p><strong>Costa Farms</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07G853D6N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.42885374%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This low-maintenance plant with a braided trunk and lush foliage adds nice greenery to any room. Plus, it's super easy to keep this one alive. Just water with two to three cups a week and keep it somewhere with medium indirect sunlight. </p>
<p><strong>Outsidepride</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GS7G2A6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.42885374%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for an outdoor plant that's safe for dogs? Look no further. This lush, colorful plant adds volume to your garden or you can grow it by itself in a container. </p>
<p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$26.58</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FKNOCK-OUT-1-Gal-Red-The-Double-Knock-Out-Rose-Bush-with-Red-Flowers-13156%2F308919818&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42885374%2Fplants-safe-for-dogs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This outdoor flowering plant is not only gorgeous, it's non-toxic to pets. Plus, once you get this one blooming, you'll always have fresh flowers on hand to give to friends and family for birthdays or other special occasions. Cute!! </p>
<p>bloomscape.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbloomscape.com%2Fproduct%2Fbamboo-palm%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42885374%2Fplants-safe-for-dogs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add some ~drama~ to your space with this large indoor plant. It can reach heights of up to eight feet tall given the right conditions. That said, when it arrives, it'll be more in the three to five foot range. </p>
<p>feelgrounded.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://feelgrounded.com/collections/pet-friendly-plants/products/lemon-lime-maranta-plant" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This gorgeous pet-safe plant is known as a symbol of gratitude. Keep it somewhere with medium, indirect light and moist soil, and you'll be rewarded with a happy plant. </p>
<p><strong>Sprout N Green</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BFX5KYCL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.42885374%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This pretty succulent is also easy to care for. It likes indirect, bright sunlight and just needs to be watered whenever the soil dries out.</p>
<p>bloomscape.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbloomscape.com%2Fproduct%2Fbromeliad-aechmea-pink%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42885374%2Fplants-safe-for-dogs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This whimsical plant is not only pet-friendly, but low-maintenance. It thrives with partial or bright indirect light, and the blooms last for a super long time. The product description notes that this plant is not toxic to pets, but can cause contact dermatitis — so if your pup's got sensitive skin, keep 'em away. </p>
<p><strong>Costa Farms</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BC3566L?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.42885374%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Can confirm, I have one of these in my apartment and it's very low-maintenance but still eye-catching. Seriously, you can go away for weeks and come back home to a fully thriving plant. No green thumb required AND it's pet-safe? Add this to your cart ASAP. </p>
<p><strong>JM BAMBOO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0016221IU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.42885374%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In general, hanging plants are safe for dogs since they're usually out of reach. But if you've got a real curious pup or have this one hanging low, don't worry: The staghorn fern is non-toxic to pets. </p>
<p>feelgrounded.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://feelgrounded.com/collections/pet-friendly-plants/products/haworthia" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This spiky little plant would be the perfect addition to your bedroom or home office. It can survive medium light conditions, though it prefers plenty of bright, indirect light. You should also let the soil dry out completely between waterings and keep away from humidity sources. </p>
<p>bloomscape.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbloomscape.com%2Fproduct%2Fblue-star-fern%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42885374%2Fplants-safe-for-dogs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This lush fern will thrive in your bathroom or kitchen, since these are the areas of the home with the most humidity. But on the off chance your dog accesses your bathroom window, don't worry, because this one is <a href="https://hortology.co.uk/products/phlebodium-aureum-blue-star-blue-star-fern#:~:text=The%20Blue%20Star%20Fern%20is,Safe%20around%20children%20and%20animals." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:non-toxic to pets" class="link ">non-toxic to pets</a>. </p>
<p>feelgrounded.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://feelgrounded.com/collections/pet-friendly-plants/products/rattlesnake-plant" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>How pretty is the variegation on these leaves? If you wanna see this plant really shine, you'll wanna give it medium and indirect light, though it can also survive lower light levels. </p>
<p><strong>RDR Seeds</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M650JL9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.42885374%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fresh basil makes everything better! This herb is easy to grow indoors or outdoors, and if you drop a few leaves while you're cooking, it's NBD because basil isn't toxic to pets. </p>
<p><strong>American Plant Exchange</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.94</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YQHYQDJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.42885374%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Much like actual cast iron, this plant is pretty much indestructible. It'll be fine in low-light environments and will forgive you if you forget to water it for a while. </p>
<p>bloomscape.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbloomscape.com%2Fproduct%2Fbromeliad-pineapple%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42885374%2Fplants-safe-for-dogs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>How! cute! is! this! The product description does note that this plant sprouts an "ornamental" pineapple, so if you're hoping to make piña coladas, you're better off going to the grocery store. This pet-safe plant is also perfect for gifting.</p>
<p><strong>Costa Farms</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$40.36</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DDC47FL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.42885374%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Thanks to their lush leaves, hanging ferns are an easy way to make a visual impact indoors or outdoors. Again, hanging plants tend to be less of an issue for most pet owners because of the height, but even if your dog gets some of these leaves in his mouth somehow, everything will be okay. </p>
<p>bloomscape.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbloomscape.com%2Fproduct%2Fprickly-pear-cactus%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42885374%2Fplants-safe-for-dogs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bring some desert vibes into your home with this cactus. Although it's non-toxic, I'd still recommend keeping it somewhere out of your pet's reach, since you don't want them to get poked by the plant's spikes. </p>
<p><strong>Costa Farms</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$48.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BC5RTD4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.42885374%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This spiky palm tree is between three and four feet tall when it arrives, making it an easy way to add some striking greenery to your home. It'll also tolerate low-light areas of your home and just needs to be watered about once a week. </p>
<p>heyhorti.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fheyhorti.com%2Fcollections%2Fpet-friendly-plants%2Fproducts%2Fpilea-perperomioides&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42885374%2Fplants-safe-for-dogs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These are super easy to propagate, so once you've got one, you can basically create as many plants as you want. Give 'em to your friends or keep them all to yourself. </p>
<p><strong>American Plant Exchange</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.22</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T7SJGR9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.42885374%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This moody purple plant adds some drama to any room. But don't worry, it's actually not too dramatic when it comes to maintenance. Just let it enjoy moderate to high light and filtered water (k, maybe it's a little dramatic). </p>
<p>heyhorti.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fheyhorti.com%2Fcollections%2Fpet-friendly-plants%2Fproducts%2Ftillandsia-cyanea&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg42885374%2Fplants-safe-for-dogs%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This <a href="https://www.ourhouseplants.com/plants/tillandsia-cyanea-lindenii#:~:text=Like%20most%20Bromeliads%2C%20the%20Pink,such%20as%20cats%20and%20dogs." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pretty plant with a pink quill" class="link ">pretty plant with a pink quill</a> is so unique. Keep a spray bottle handy, because apparently these plants take in water and nutrients through the leaves rather than the roots. </p>

Many plants can be toxic to pets, so we've rounded up 21 plants that are safe for dogs. Whether indoors or outdoors, these are the best pet-friendly plants to buy.

