Attn Pet Parents: These Plants Are All Safe for Your Pup
1) Costa Farms Money TreeAmazon/Costa Farms
2) Outsidepride Hypoestes Splash Polka Dot Foliage Shade PlantAmazon/Outside Pride
3) 1 Gal. Double Rose PlantHome Depot/Knock Out
4) Bloomscape Bamboo PalmBloomscape
5) Grounded Lemon Lime MarantaGrounded Plants
6) Sprout N Green Echeveria Elegans Mexican SnowballAmazon/Sprout N Green
7) Bromeliad Aechmea PinkBloomscape
8) Costa Farms Ponytail Palm BonsaiAmazon/Costa Farms
9) JM BAMBOO Staghorn Fern Hanging PlantAmazon/JM Bamboo
10) Grounded HaworthiaGrounded Plants
11) Bloomscape Blue Star FernBloomscape
12) Grounded Rattlesnake PlantGrounded Plants
13) RDR Seeds Genovese Basil Seeds for PlantingAmazon/RDR Seeds
14) American Plant Exchange Cast Iron PlantAmazon/American Plant Exchange
15) Bloomscape Bromeliad PineappleBloomscape
16) Costa Farms Live Boston Fern Hanging Basket, 2-PackAmazon/Costa Farms
17) Bloomscape Prickly Pear CactusBloomscape
18) Costa Farms Majesty Palm TreeAmazon/Costa Farms
19) Horti Pilea PeperomioidesHorti
20) American Plant Exchange Live Calathea Medallion Peacock PlantAmazon/American Plant Exchange
21) HortiTillandsia CyaneaHorti