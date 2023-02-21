Attn Pet Parents: These Plants Are All Safe for Your Pup

CBC

Staff at Toronto's largest park have a warning for pet owners after seeing an alarming increase in the number of pets being abandoned in recent years. Allendria Brunjes, external relations manager with Rouge National Urban Park, said it only received two reports of domestic animals being abandoned in 2019 and 2020. That number rose to nine in 2021 and 18 last year. "It's never OK to abandon a domestic animal in the wilderness," Brunjes said. "It's really hard for a domestic animal to survive ...