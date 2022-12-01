Ready for a New Read? Try A Book Subscription Box

  • <p class="body-dropcap">There’s little cozier than curling up with a book, whether it’s a shiny bestseller touted by your favorite publications (ahem) or the hardcover your best friend swore kept them turning pages until the wee hours of the morning. Pouring <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/drinks/g26305535/gifts-for-tea-lovers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a cup of tea" class="link ">a cup of tea</a>, snuggling into your comfiest <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g37876359/warm-socks-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cashmere" class="link ">cashmere</a>, and getting swept into a story is the perfect way to spend the cold and dark hours of the winter. Still, while reading is one of our most gratifying hobbies—and a habit great thinkers swear by to keep them sharp—it can be difficult to sort through the sheer amount of recommendations out there. Reading is a personal process, and if your book club only either gives you chilly thrillers while you prefer steamy romances…well, there are better ways to pick your next book. Realizing that a book isn’t for you is disappointing, and can make you feel like you’ve wasted what precious time you’d set aside to read. Instead, try a book <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/collectibles/g24413909/best-subscription-boxes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:subscription box" class="link ">subscription box</a>, whether as a gift for yourself or a gift to other <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/g13529814/best-gifts-for-book-lovers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bibliophiles" class="link ">bibliophiles</a>. Curated by <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/g32782756/black-owned-bookstores/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:passionate local booksellers" class="link ">passionate local booksellers</a> or by famous book collectors, the following subscription boxes will get you to your next best read every time.</p>
  • <p>bookofthemonth.com</p><p><a href="https://www.bookofthemonth.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nearly a hundred years old, Book of the Month is by far one of the most popular book subscription services. Each month, pick a book from BoM's curated selection. It's that simple! You'll also get access to the BoM online platform, where users can share their reviews of each month's read. Starting at $49.99 for three months, it's like GoodReads and a real bookclub all rolled into one well-priced box. </p><p>It's also low stakes; if you're not into the books they've selected, no problem. As one shopper writes, "What I love most about this subscription is that they give you a list of books to choose from and if you don't like any you can skip for that month and your credit rolls over."</p>
  • <p>thewordytraveler.com</p><p><strong>$54.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thewordytraveler.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the bookworm who also loves to travel, The Wordy Traveler was made for you. Each quarterly box is centered around a unique global destination and filled with thematic goodies like coffee, tea, socks, bookmarks, and art prints—all in support of small businesses and artisans. It's a subscription that gives back, too. Proceeds from each box go towards providing nutrition to women and children around the world. This quarter's destination: Ireland. Next stop, Peru. </p>
  • <p>strandbooks.com</p><p><strong>$450.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.strandbooks.com/books-media/bookhookup" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>NYC's famed The Strand bookstore makes it easy to stock your shelves, offering a whole range of genre-themed subscription box options including ones for classics, feminist books, mysteries, kids' lit, political nonfiction, and even art and photography. </p>
  • <p>theboxwalla.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.theboxwalla.com/shop/3310/book-box" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This service mails out two books every other month written by notable (though not always well-known) authors from around the world. Some books are forgotten classics and some are new, but all are enjoyable. </p>
  • <p>mytbr.co</p><p><strong>$52.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://mytbr.co/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Want a truly bespoke subscription experience? This service allows you to fill out a detailed survey of your tastes, then matches you up with a personal "bibliologist" who will hand-pick three books just for you along with a personalized note to explain why the books are perfect for you. </p><p>The selection service enjoys a positive reception from customers. As one reviewer wrote, "I could tell that the 'bibliologist' took the time to trawl through everything I wrote and provided titles they thought would match with my interests that were new to me. I'm definitely going to be using this service again in the future, and I can't wait to see what it comes up with!"</p>
  • <p><strong>by Once Upon a Book Club</strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$61.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fonce-upon-a-book-club&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg32906487%2Fbest-book-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These monthly subscription boxes don't just bring you reading material, they give you an experience. Each one comes with a newly released book and 3-5 wrapped gifts, each labeled with page numbers so you can open them on the appropriate page to bring moments from the book to life. The subscription is available in adult and YA editions. </p>
  • <p>owlpostbooks.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.owlpostbooks.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>What child doesn't love receiving a package in the mail? Owl Post Books subscription service mails a book—appropriate to the age group you choose—in a special, kid-friendly package, once a month.</p>
  • <p><strong>powell</strong></p><p>powells.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.powells.com/book-club-subscriptions" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Portland, Oregon's Powell's bookstore is legendary for its selection. Subscribe to its "Indiespensable Box" and receive acclaimed new novels from independent publishers, signed editions, and local treats every six to eight weeks. They also offer a children's box called "Boox."</p>
  • <p><strong>books</strong></p><p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fauthentic-books&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg32906487%2Fbest-book-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spend some time on self-care with this subscription which includes a new book each month as well as on-theme candles, teas, playlists, and other self-care goodies. </p>
  • <p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$23.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fcall-number-monthly-library-inspired-black-lit-book-subscription-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg32906487%2Fbest-book-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Call Number sends out a package every three months containing works of literature (choose from fiction, nonfiction, YA, or indie books) written by acclaimed Black authors as well as related items, including art and follow-up reading lists. </p><p>"The curation of items for this box is top notch and relevant to the book selection," writes one customer in the reviews. "The insert explaining each item and its relation to the book is the best of the all the book boxes I subscribe to."</p>
  • <p>juniperbooks.com</p><p><strong>$550.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.juniperbooks.com/products/books-everyone-should-own-annual-subscription" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Juniper Books founder Thatcher Wine is<em> T&C</em>'s go-to book curator (<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/home-decor/a28680227/how-to-organize-books-thatcher-wine-gwyneth-paltrow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gwyneth Paltrow and Shonda Rhimes are also fans" class="link ">Gwyneth Paltrow and Shonda Rhimes are also fans</a>). In this subscription, the company will send you one essential classic chosen for its long-standing literary contribution, wrapped in an original Juniper Books jacket inspired by the look of Victorian-era bookbinding so your shelves will look as stylish as they are smart. Looking for something new? They also offer a Contemporary Fiction subscription and one for Twentieth Century Classics. </p>
  • <p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>£32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fpreloved-books-monthly&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg32906487%2Fbest-book-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Keep your book-loving habit green with this box filled with (good condition) pre-owned books selected based on your personal reading tastes. </p>
  • <p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$39.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fcoffee-and-a-classic%2F%3Fpt%3Dcategory%26gs%3Dbook-subscription-boxes%26cn%3D6%26pn%3D1%26sn%3Dmain&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg32906487%2Fbest-book-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Need an incentive to catch up on the canon? Each month receive an iconic book (choose between literature and children's classics) along with coffee and treats. </p>
  • <p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$28.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fcomicmysterybox%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg32906487%2Fbest-book-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Feed your comic book collection with this monthly box of 15 comics—each a mix of current runs, variants, and back issues. You can even include a list of your favorite characters to help direct the kinds of stories you'll receive. </p>
  • <p>mrbsemporium.com</p><p><strong>£45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://mrbsemporium.com/gifts/reading-subscriptions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Is there anything better than a local bookstore? Mr. B's Emporium in Bath, England, is world-renowned for its selection and charm. Sign up for their subscription service and you will fill out a questionnaire and then be assigned a "bibliotherapist" (one of their booksellers) who will pick something out and send it to you each month. </p><p>Customers especially praise the presentation of the subscription box. "When the book arrives, the packaging is just gorgeous and makes it feel so special," one writes. "Such a lovely thoughtful company."</p>
  • <p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fmy-thrill-club&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg32906487%2Fbest-book-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get your blood pumping with a monthly box of two books in the horror, mystery, or thriller genres, or a mix of the three. </p>
  • <p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$37.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fread-relax-recharge-agirlsnightin%2F%3Fpt%3Dcategory%26gs%3Dbook-subscription-boxes%26cn%3D3%26pn%3D1%26sn%3Dmain&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg32906487%2Fbest-book-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perfect for a night to yourself, this subscription box really is an introvert bookworm's dream. Receive a book from a genre of your choosing, candles, bath salts, and soaps in each themed box. Past themes have included, "My Favorite Hobby Is Avoiding People," and "I Don't Miss Phone Calls. I Avoid Them." Plus, if you don't like a book from your box, Introverts Retreat will let you pick a new one. </p>
  • <p>cratejoy.com</p><p><strong>$33.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cratejoy.com%2Fsubscription-box%2Fthe-equal-opportunity-book-box%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg32906487%2Fbest-book-subscription-boxes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Teach your kids that there's room at the table for everyone. With this box, you'll receive three or more picture books, plus an educational coloring activity, featuring diverse characters and storylines with messages of tolerance. Best of all, for each book sent to subscribers, the company donates a book to a child in need. </p>
