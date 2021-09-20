Ashley Graham's Favorite SPF 50 Sunscreen Oil Is on Sale Today Only

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Summer is basically over, but there’s never really a bad time to stock up on sunscreen (you're wearing it every day—right?). To keep you protected throughout the fall and winter, Supergoop! is offering a rare <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fcollections%2Fbest-sellers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20 percent off" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20 percent off</a> sitewide, discounting its celebrity-beloved best sellers, including supermodel Ashley Graham’s <a href="https://www.thecut.com/article/ashley-graham-flamingo-favorite-beauty-products.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:go-to" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">go-to</a> SPF body oil, during the last day of its Friends & Family Sale. </p><p>If you’re looking for a seamless way to incorporate more sun protection into your skin care routine, or transition from chemical SPF formulas to 100 percent mineral-based ones, this limited-time sale makes it easy to scoop up a few stellar products for less. In addition to straight-up sunscreen, Supergoop! is also offering markdowns on culty skincare favorites, like the illuminating <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fproducts%2Fbright-eyed-100-mineral-eye-cream-spf-40&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eye cream" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">eye cream</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fproducts%2Fsuperscreen-daily-moisturizer&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daily moisturizer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">daily moisturizer</a>, which feature SPF as their guest star. Here, we’ve pulled together some can’t-miss products from the sale to shop now before time runs out—just don’t forget the code <strong>SUPER20</strong> at checkout to take advantage of all the savings.</p>
    1/6

    Ashley Graham's Favorite SPF 50 Sunscreen Oil Is on Sale Today Only

    Summer is basically over, but there’s never really a bad time to stock up on sunscreen (you're wearing it every day—right?). To keep you protected throughout the fall and winter, Supergoop! is offering a rare 20 percent off sitewide, discounting its celebrity-beloved best sellers, including supermodel Ashley Graham’s go-to SPF body oil, during the last day of its Friends & Family Sale.

    If you’re looking for a seamless way to incorporate more sun protection into your skin care routine, or transition from chemical SPF formulas to 100 percent mineral-based ones, this limited-time sale makes it easy to scoop up a few stellar products for less. In addition to straight-up sunscreen, Supergoop! is also offering markdowns on culty skincare favorites, like the illuminating eye cream and daily moisturizer, which feature SPF as their guest star. Here, we’ve pulled together some can’t-miss products from the sale to shop now before time runs out—just don’t forget the code SUPER20 at checkout to take advantage of all the savings.

  • <p><strong>Supergoop!</strong></p><p>supergoop.com</p><p><strong>$27.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fproducts%2Funseen-sunscreen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is an invisible sunscreen beauty editors and skincare influencers are constantly raving about, since it can be used on its own or as a grippy primer for face makeup.</p>
    2/6

    1) Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

    Supergoop!

    supergoop.com

    $27.20

    Shop Now

    This is an invisible sunscreen beauty editors and skincare influencers are constantly raving about, since it can be used on its own or as a grippy primer for face makeup.

  • <p><strong>Supergoop!</strong></p><p>supergoop.com</p><p><strong>$30.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fproducts%2Fforever-young-hand-cream-with-sea-buckthorn-sunscreen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hands need love, too—especially with frequent washing—which is why we highly recommend this nourishing hand cream from the brand that's formulated with SPF 40. Pro tip: Keep this in your glove box and apply it while driving. </p>
    3/6

    2) Handscreen SPF 40

    Supergoop!

    supergoop.com

    $30.40

    Shop Now

    Hands need love, too—especially with frequent washing—which is why we highly recommend this nourishing hand cream from the brand that's formulated with SPF 40. Pro tip: Keep this in your glove box and apply it while driving.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Supergoop!</strong></p><p>supergoop.com</p><p><strong>$30.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fproducts%2Fsun-defying-sunscreen-oil-with-meadowfoam&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ashley Graham recently told <em><a href="https://www.thecut.com/article/ashley-graham-flamingo-favorite-beauty-products.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Cut" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Cut</a></em> that she never burns while using this popular body oil. The SPF 50 formula makes her skin feel "shiny and glowy and beautiful." </p>
    4/6

    3) Glow Oil SPF 50

    Supergoop!

    supergoop.com

    $30.40

    Shop Now

    Ashley Graham recently told The Cut that she never burns while using this popular body oil. The SPF 50 formula makes her skin feel "shiny and glowy and beautiful."

  • <p><strong>Supergoop!</strong></p><p>supergoop.com</p><p><strong>$25.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fproducts%2Feveryday-sunscreen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This non-greasy face and body sunscreen feels more like a lightweight lotion, and is available in three different sizes (including a hefty <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fproducts%2Feveryday-sunscreen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:18-ounce" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">18-ounce</a> pump version that might last you through the end of the year). </p>
    5/6

    4) Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50

    Supergoop!

    supergoop.com

    $25.60

    Shop Now

    This non-greasy face and body sunscreen feels more like a lightweight lotion, and is available in three different sizes (including a hefty 18-ounce pump version that might last you through the end of the year).

  • <p><strong>Supergoop!</strong></p><p>supergoop.com</p><p><strong>$59.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fproducts%2Fhydrate-illuminate-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those in the market for a birthday or just-because gift, consider picking up one of Supergoop's best-selling SPF kits, which are also on markdown right now. This one combines the brand's mineral eye cream and everyday moisturizer, which each include broad-spectrum SPF 40 to protect skin while keeping it hydrated.</p>
    6/6

    5) Hydrate & Illuminate Set

    Supergoop!

    supergoop.com

    $59.20

    Shop Now

    For those in the market for a birthday or just-because gift, consider picking up one of Supergoop's best-selling SPF kits, which are also on markdown right now. This one combines the brand's mineral eye cream and everyday moisturizer, which each include broad-spectrum SPF 40 to protect skin while keeping it hydrated.

<p class="body-dropcap">Summer is basically over, but there’s never really a bad time to stock up on sunscreen (you're wearing it every day—right?). To keep you protected throughout the fall and winter, Supergoop! is offering a rare <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fcollections%2Fbest-sellers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:20 percent off" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">20 percent off</a> sitewide, discounting its celebrity-beloved best sellers, including supermodel Ashley Graham’s <a href="https://www.thecut.com/article/ashley-graham-flamingo-favorite-beauty-products.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:go-to" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">go-to</a> SPF body oil, during the last day of its Friends & Family Sale. </p><p>If you’re looking for a seamless way to incorporate more sun protection into your skin care routine, or transition from chemical SPF formulas to 100 percent mineral-based ones, this limited-time sale makes it easy to scoop up a few stellar products for less. In addition to straight-up sunscreen, Supergoop! is also offering markdowns on culty skincare favorites, like the illuminating <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fproducts%2Fbright-eyed-100-mineral-eye-cream-spf-40&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eye cream" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">eye cream</a> and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fproducts%2Fsuperscreen-daily-moisturizer&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daily moisturizer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">daily moisturizer</a>, which feature SPF as their guest star. Here, we’ve pulled together some can’t-miss products from the sale to shop now before time runs out—just don’t forget the code <strong>SUPER20</strong> at checkout to take advantage of all the savings.</p>
<p><strong>Supergoop!</strong></p><p>supergoop.com</p><p><strong>$27.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fproducts%2Funseen-sunscreen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This is an invisible sunscreen beauty editors and skincare influencers are constantly raving about, since it can be used on its own or as a grippy primer for face makeup.</p>
<p><strong>Supergoop!</strong></p><p>supergoop.com</p><p><strong>$30.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fproducts%2Fforever-young-hand-cream-with-sea-buckthorn-sunscreen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hands need love, too—especially with frequent washing—which is why we highly recommend this nourishing hand cream from the brand that's formulated with SPF 40. Pro tip: Keep this in your glove box and apply it while driving. </p>
<p><strong>Supergoop!</strong></p><p>supergoop.com</p><p><strong>$30.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fproducts%2Fsun-defying-sunscreen-oil-with-meadowfoam&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ashley Graham recently told <em><a href="https://www.thecut.com/article/ashley-graham-flamingo-favorite-beauty-products.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Cut" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Cut</a></em> that she never burns while using this popular body oil. The SPF 50 formula makes her skin feel "shiny and glowy and beautiful." </p>
<p><strong>Supergoop!</strong></p><p>supergoop.com</p><p><strong>$25.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fproducts%2Feveryday-sunscreen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This non-greasy face and body sunscreen feels more like a lightweight lotion, and is available in three different sizes (including a hefty <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fproducts%2Feveryday-sunscreen&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:18-ounce" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">18-ounce</a> pump version that might last you through the end of the year). </p>
<p><strong>Supergoop!</strong></p><p>supergoop.com</p><p><strong>$59.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupergoop.com%2Fproducts%2Fhydrate-illuminate-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Fbeauty%2Fskin-care%2Fg37664310%2Fsupergoop-friends-family-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those in the market for a birthday or just-because gift, consider picking up one of Supergoop's best-selling SPF kits, which are also on markdown right now. This one combines the brand's mineral eye cream and everyday moisturizer, which each include broad-spectrum SPF 40 to protect skin while keeping it hydrated.</p>

Shop Supergoop’s Friends & Family Sale before time runs out.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories