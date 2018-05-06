Arsene Wenger's Emirates farewell in pictures as Arsenal boss takes charge of final home game

4:51PM 18 mins Xhaka and Barnes collide in mid-air Credit: Xhaka and Barnes Granit Xhaka and Ashley Barnes both collapse in a heap after a mid-air collision that neither player was particularly prepared for. Xhaka is back on his feet and clutching his ribs. Barnes is still to recover and continues to receive treatment from the Burnley medical team. 4:49PM 17 mins Another view of Arsene Wenger’s guard of honour. Wenger’s guard of honour #MerciArsènepic.twitter.com/nHKJgxvJgx— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) May 6, 2018 4:46PM 13 mins GOAL! Arsenal take the lead after some slick interplay between their front two. Aubameyang turns the ball home from close range after a good cross from Lacazette. A gleeful Wenger is on his feet and applauding. “1-0 to the Arsenal,” they sing. 4:44PM 9 mins Xhaka finds Kolasinac on the left-hand side with a lovely cross-field pass. The former Schalke full-back beats Lowton with ease before driving a low cross into Burnley’s penalty area which is easily dealt with by Tarkowski again. Mavropanos’s early overtures have been well dealt with by Burnley’s backline Credit: Mavropanos Arsenal, unsurprisingly, enjoying the lion’s share of possession so far. 4:40PM 7 mins Alex Iwobi registers the first shot on target of the game but it’s a tame, bobbling effort that Nick Pope gathers with ease. Incidentally, Mavropanos, who starts his second Premier League for Arsenal today, is the 200th and last player to be given their debut by Arsene Wenger. 4:37PM 4 mins Arsene Wenger waves goodbye Credit: Arsene Wenger With this man on his way thoughts will quickly turn to his Arsenal replacement. The home crowd are making their feelings known with chants of Patrick Vieira. Some nice inter-play between Mkhitaryan and Wilshere on the edge of Burnley’s penalty area nearly frees Alexandre Lacazette but James Tarkowski is on hand to snuff-out the danger. 4:34PM 2 mins The game eases into a predictable pattern with Arsenal dominating possession while Burnley set up with two very compact banks of four. There’s an early scare for the home crowd as Petr Cech is forced to amble from his goal and head a through-ball clear just outside his area. 4:32PM 1 mins We’re under way at the Emirates. A win for Burnley here this afternoon would take them level on points with Arsenal in sixth place. Can Arsenal send Arsene Wenger out in style? Credit: Tele 4:29PM Guard of honour “There’s only one Arsene Wenger!” rings around the Emirates as the Frenchman emerges onto the pitch through a guard of honour. He offers a slightly self conscious double-handed wave before retreating to the safety of the dugout. Arsene Wenger is given a gaurd of honour by Arsenal and Burnley players Credit: Arsene Wenger 4:21PM Messages of thanks The boys have left their messages for the boss on special shirts ✍️#MerciArsènepic.twitter.com/hDrT5BnQFP— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 6, 2018 4:16PM Danke Per It’s not all about Arsene today, you know. It’s goodbye to club captain Per Mertesacker, who will be retiring as a player and making the move upstairs as Arsenal’s academy director. Today is the final home match of @Mertesacker’s playing career For the three FA Cups, for the header in the NLD, for The Mertesacker Final, for your constant professionalism, for your community work, for loving this club and for being our BFG, we want to say…#DankePer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zJnrpP7ogq— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 6, 2018 4:04PM More on Mesut According to Wenger he misses out today with a recurrence of a ‘slight back injury’. Unfortunately Martin Keown’s post-match rant on Ozil’s anonymous performance against Atletico Madrid in midweek has proved prescient. Mesut Ozil, who missed today’s game through injury, shakes hands with Per Mertesacker Credit: Arsenal “I bet he doesn’t play again this season. He will have some emotional breakdown and won’t be able to play at the weekend,” said Keown on BT Sport. “He wasn’t fit to wear the shirt for me tonight, and I have seen this a lot this season.” 3:58PM This is nice… Arsenal have tweeted a graphic showing what Arsene Wenger’s first ever home team looked like some 22 years ago… Adams, Keown, Vieira, Merson and Wright all in there. Here’s how we lined up for for Arsène Wenger’s first home game… #MerciArsènepic.twitter.com/O3dOxfXjh0— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 6, 2018 Wenger has spoken to Arsenal’s official website on the challenges he faced when he first arrived in England, all the way back in 1996. “When I came here, you had no history of foreign managers being successful in England. It’s very difficult to put that into context again but I must say, what was always the charm of Arsenal for me was the challenge, because it was for me to adapt to the local culture,” said Wenger. Arsene Wenger arrived at Highbury in 1996, replacing Bruce Rioch as manager Credit: Arsene Wenger “Also Arsenal has always been a club who manages to combine the tradition and moving forward. My challenge was to move the club forward and also respect the tradition. When I arrived Liverpool and Man United were the best teams, they had great players. And that was the challenge to stand up to.” 3:47PM Wenger: Arsenal can be title challengers next season Arsene Wenger believes whoever succeeds him has the makings of a great team Credit: Getty Images “It’s a big job,” he told Sky Sports. “The club has gone through the most difficult period in the last 10 years, building the stadium. “I always felt that after 2016 that the club would be in a financial situation where we would compete again. “What I could not predict is that clubs would move up another level financially that makes it more difficult now. “But I still think Arsenal will come back and compete for the championship.” 3:41PM Arsenal team news …and here’s how we line up for his final home game ��#AFCvBFCpic.twitter.com/UBp12N7dzX— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 6, 2018 Days after former Arsenal defender accused Mesut Ozil of ‘not being fit to wear the shirt’, the German has been left out of today’s squad entirely. Petr Cech returns in goal after David Ospina took the gloves for the trip to Madrid in midweek while Aaron Ramsey drops to the bench. 20-year-old Konstantinos Mavropanos, who made his debut in last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United, returns at the back to partner Calum Chambers in defence. 3:34PM Burnley team news TEAM NEWS: Here’s your Burnley team to face @Arsenal today. pic.twitter.com/ejDrQtN9As— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 6, 2018 Sean Dyche names a familiar-looking XI. Striker Chris Wood misses out after picking up a foot injury in midweek. 3:33PM Wenger’s final message to Arsenal fans Arsene Wenger has delivered a poignant farewell message to home fans in his last programme notes. Arsene Wenger has written in Arsenal’s matchday programme for the final time Credit: PA Personally, I expect today will be dominated by sadness. It’s the end of a long story for me at Arsenal. But I will also feel grateful for having led this club – that I cherish so much – for such a long time.” “I tried to commit completely, for so many years, to make people happy and I wish just that people who love this club will be happy in the future and get what they really want and love. “I’ve met people for whom I am the only Arsenal manager they have known, so now this is a good opportunity for the club to have new people and new ideas to continue to move the club forward, which is what I’ve tried to do my whole life. “I’m proud that over the decades we could maintain an identification of players to the club. The players have a special attachment. Part of life as a player is to experience a special place, and that’s Arsenal. “I’m not involved in who my successor will be, that’s not my job, but what I would say to him is that he should follow what he thinks is right for the club. I’ve been guided by that my whole life here. “You have to think and act for the club like you own it. That’s the advice I’d give to him, you have to prepare to have that strength to fight every day to do the best possible for Arsenal. “My final message is to the fans. Thank you very much for all your support down the years. Continue to stand behind and support the club that is so special to all of us. No matter what happens in the future, keep faith in what the club is going. “Like you, I will continue to support Arsenal for the rest of my life. 3:17PM ‘Merci Arsene’ Hello there! Welcome to coverage of Arsene Wenger’s final home game as Arsenal manager in what is set to be an emotional day at the Emirates. Wenger’s 22-year stay as Arsenal manager comes to an end this season and the club have pulled out all the stops to give the Frenchman a fitting farewell. Arsenal play host to Burnley and both teams will give Wenger a guard of honour to mark the 68-year-old’s achievements in English football. Wenger’s 2003/04 Invincibles squad remains the only team in Premier League history to have gone the whole season without losing a game. Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal ‘love story’ will not end in European silverware Credit: PA “Arsene is a legend of the game and deserves every moment of his last home game to go in his favour, other than when the whistle blows,” said Burnley manager Sean Dyche. “I’ve made it clear to the players that although there will be a lot going on, when the game starts all that has to go out of the window and we have to be ready for the challenge, because make no mistake they will be firing. “It’s human nature to be fired up for your last home game, but when you factor in a legendary manager you can expect them to have that little extra edge, so we have to be ready for that. Arsenal fans have flocked to the Emirates to honour their departing manager Credit: Getty Images “We hope he really enjoys the day, but not the game and that’s just our job.” As reported by Telegraph Sport’s Jeremy Wilson, fans inside the stadium have all been provided with red and white T-shirts with the words ‘Merci Arsene’ on them. Players who have appeared 100 or more times for Arsenal under Wenger have been invited and will be invited on the pitch and there will be the usual post-match lap of appreciation by players and club staff to end the final home match of the season. Fans have also been invited to write their appreciation message to Wenger in a book that will then be presented to the Frenchman. Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker will also be waving goodbye to fans as he begins his role as the club’s new academy director.