Arsenal were left feeling deflated after 10-man Atletico Madrid struck a crucial away goal to snatch a draw at the Emirates.

The LaLiga giants are now favourites to reach the Europa League final after a 1-1 stalemate at the Emirates in Arsene Wenger’s final home European tie as Arsenal manager.

READ MORE: Europa League semi-final review

READ MORE: Arsenal pegged back by 10-man Atletico

Alexandre Lacazette looked to have given the hosts a narrow advantage heading into the return leg, only for Antoine Griezmann to dent hopes of the Gunners progressing next week.