Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes a Bike Ride Around L.A., Plus Derek & Julianne Hough, Loni Love and More

<p>Katie Holmes looks casual while stepping out on Thanksgiving in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a bike ride in L.A. on Friday wearing a camo jacket. </p>
<p>Derek and Julianne Hough join forces to host the 5th anniversary flashback special of <em>The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration</em> on Thursday. </p>
<p><em>The Real</em>'s Loni Love volunteers at Project Angel Food in Los Angeles to deliver 1,900 meals to critically-ill people in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
<p><em>Euphoria</em>'s Sydney Sweeney hangs on to an unidentified love interest in Hawaii on Tuesday. </p>
<p>Lucy Hale takes a hike in upstate New York with her pup, Elvis on Thursday. </p>
<p>Actor Paul Mescal accepts the Hugo Boss Breakthrough Actor Award at the GQ Men of The Year Awards on Thursday in London, England. </p>
<p>Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell film <em>Mission Impossible 7: Libra</em> in Rome, Italy. </p>
<p>Bebe Rexha performs atop the Jennie-O float at the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are seen jewelry shopping with a friend at XIV Karats Ltd in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.</p>
<p>Rihanna goes incognito in a face mask and blue baseball cap as she leaves dinner at Giorgio Baldi on Tuesday in Santa Monica. </p>
<p>Max Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd cuddle up while walking to dinner at Zinque in West Hollywood on Wednesday. </p>
<p>Jamie Lee Curtis wears all black while on her walk with her dog on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
<p>Howie Mandel celebrates selling his Hidden Hills home while out with wife Terry on Wednesday in Calabasas, California.</p>
<p>Brian Austin Green makes a quick visit to Starbucks while out on Wednesday in Calabasas, California.</p>
<p>Scout Willis double fists two coffees while out in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Anthony Anderson volunteers by handing out turkeys, that were donated by Mercedes-Benz to the Los Angeles Food Bank, to 100 families this holiday season.</p>
<p>Neil Patrick Harris arrives back in N.Y.C. on Tuesday to spend the holidays at home.</p>
<p>Kimora Lee Simmons and daughter Ming Lee Simmons serve a Thanksgiving feast to residents of Skid Row Housing Trust's Star Apartments on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
<p>Costars Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry are seen filming comedy series <em>Girls5Eva</em> in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Whitney Peak strikes a pose on the set of <em>Gossip Girl</em> in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
<p>T.I. poses with his mom, Violeta Morgan, on Tuesday at the Harris Community Works 15th Annual Turkey Giveaway at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta.</p>
<p>Armie Hammer brings his dog along to visit a friend on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
<p>Eva Longoria bundles up in a black sweatshirt, pants and boots while out on Monday in L.A.</p>
<p>Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are seen handcuffed while filming <em>Mission: Impossible 7</em> in Rome on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Idris Elba heads out for a morning workout in Sydney's CBD on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness take their dogs for a walk by the Hudson River in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Orlando Bloom was out and about in Montecito, California on Sunday, running errands and picking up coffee while wearing a mask.</p>
<p>Rose McGowen hits the beach in Mexico to rest, as she nurses a broken wrist, on Monday.</p>
<p>Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez get dressed up to attend Saks Fifth Holiday Window Unveiling 2020 on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Tevi Gevinson combats the cold weather by warming up with a drink as she films <em>Gossip Girl</em> at the Museum of the City of New York on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Emma Roberts wore a yellow sweater, jeans and a neon yellow mask as she went about her day on Monday in L.A.</p>
<p>Andrew Garfield is seen in character filming<em> Tick Tick Boom</em> on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Nico Tortorella and Kelsey Asbille host the 48th International Emmy Awards on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Models Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver get in the holiday spirit with Tanqueray in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
<p>Gavin Rossdale of Bush performs during the Concerts in Your Cars drive-in show at Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center on Saturday in Ventura, California.</p>
<p>Henry Golding waves at pregnant wife Liv Lo as she watches his surf session from the beach on Sunday in Santa Monica. </p>
<p>Jude Law works up a sweat while out for a jog near his home in North London on Sunday. </p>
<p>Henry Cavill is seen in costume while filming the second season of <i>The Witcher</i> on Monday in Surrey, England. </p>
<p>Jennifer Lopez and Maluma bring down the house at the 2020 American Music Awards in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
<p>Idris Elba goes for a walk on Sunday in Sydney, Australia, where he's gearing up to film <em>Three Thousand Years of Solitude.</em></p>
<p>Kendall Jenner eschews the "no white after Labor Day" rule while out and about in N.Y.C. on Sunday. </p>
<p>Nick Cannon lends a helping hand at the Feed Your City food drive in L.A. on Saturday. </p>
<p>Kristin Cavallari rocks a form-fitting, leg-baring dress at the American Music Awards on Sunday. </p>
<p>Vanessa Hudgens hangs out in the park with her pup on Thursday in L.A. </p>
<p>Model Jasmine Sanders shoots a music video for BACARDI's "Conga Feat. You" campaign in Miami, Florida. </p>
<p>Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. were spotted holding hands after shopping for furniture in New York City.</p>
<p>Tom Hanks was seen taking a walk and a break from his Elvis Presley biopic on the Gold Coast in Australia.</p>
<p>Billy Joel was spotted going on a bike ride with friends in the Hamptons.</p>
<p>Selma Blair and her boyfriend Ron Carlson coordinated their masks with their outfits during a coffee run in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Scout Willis stepped out with her adorable dog in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Hailey Baldwin was spotted rocking latex leggings by Saint Laurent during an outing in Los Angeles.</p>
<p>Tracy Morgan, Maven Sonae Morgan and Tracy Morgan Jr. volunteered at the Food Bank for New York City to hand out turkies to Brooklyn families in celebration of Thanksgiving.</p>
<p>Leighton Meester was seen enjoying a day of surfing in Malibu, California.</p>
<p>Tom Cruise and his costar Hayley Atwell were seen filming <em>Mission Impossible 7</em> in Rome, Italy.</p>
<p>Kit Harrington was riding his bike and filming scenes for Amazon Prime's <em>Modern Love</em> in Dublin, Ireland.</p>
<p>Claire Danes goes for a morning jog through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Friday.</p>
<p>Donnie Wahlberg is in great spirits while filming on the set of <em>Blue Bloods</em> on Friday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Bella Hadid leaves her Soho apartment looking comfy and casual on Friday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson have a celebratory meal at Applebees on Thursday in L.A. after the birth of their son Ziggy.</p>
<p>Kurt Russell presents longtime love Goldie Hawn a birthday cake, ahead of her 75th birthday, at Netflix's <em>The Christmas Chronicle: Part Two</em> drive-in event at The Grove on Thursday in L.A.</p>
<p>Tiffany Haddish guest hosts <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em> on Friday in Burbank, California, and chats about boyfriend Common being featured in <a href="https://people.com/tag/sexiest-man-alive/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive</a> issue.</p>
<p>Jason Momoa rides his Harley-Davidson through Toronto on Wednesday. </p>
<p>BTS smiles for the cameras during a press conference ahead of the release of their album <em>Be</em> on Friday in Seoul, South Korea.</p>
<p>Robin Roberts poses with a pup on the set of <em>Good Morning America</em> on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Jack Reynor and Kit Harington are seen filming a scene for Amazon Prime's <em>Modern Love</em> on Thursday.</p>
<p>Ricky Martin puts on a show at the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards on Monday in Miami.</p>
<p>Emma Roberts gets some Christmas shopping done on Thursday in L.A.</p>
<p>Marcus Lemonis and Alex Rodriguez launch Plating Change, a program that started with a $50,000 donation to two Miami restaurants in order to fight food insecurity. </p>
<p>Emma Watson and boyfriend Leo Robinton make a rare appearance together, while out for a coffee date, on Wednesday in Primrose Hill, London.</p>
<p>Lil Nas X gets in costume to surprise guests at Starbucks in Hollywood on Thursday to promote his new single "Holiday."</p>
<p>Heidi Klum shoots a new episode of <em>Germany's Next Topmodel</em> outside Adlon Hotel in Berlin on Thursday.</p>
<p>Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid leave Bubby's and head to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Iman Vellani is seen filming as Ms.Marvel/Kamala Khan, Marvel's first Muslim character to headline her own comic book, in Atlanta on Wednesday.</p>
<p><i>Bachelorette</i> Tayshia Adams stocks up on beauty supplies in Newport Beach, California on Thursday. </p>
<p>Keanu Reeves greets a friend with a giant hug on Tuesday in Berlin. </p>
<p>Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Jacob Elordi step out in sweats to visit friends in L.A. on Wednesday. </p>
<p>Maks Chmerkovskiy and wife Peta Murgatroyd hit the red carpet at the Kiss the Stars Breast Cancer Awareness Cocktail Hour on Wednesday in West Hollywood. </p>
<p>Jude Law pops out to pick up some fresh bread on Wednesday in London.</p>
<p>Chris Noth and Queen Latifah crack up while filming a scene for <i>The Equalize</i>r in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. </p>
<p>Vanessa Hudgens grabs a smoothie before riding off in her red Ferrari convertible on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
<p>Parents-to-be Liv Lo and Henry Golding go for an afternoon walk on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
<p>Hailey Baldwin visits a friend on Wednesday in L.A., wearing a matching sweats set and a black mask.</p>
<p>Eiza González looks stunning in a lime green dress while out on a coffee run on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker leaves her eponymous store with a goodie bag in tow on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>John Legend is seen out and about wearing a sweatshirt with the word "love" on it on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
<p>Andrew Garfield rides a bike while filming a scene for Lin Manuel Miranda’s <i>Tick, Tick, Boom</i> in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. </p>
<p>Jonathan Bennett hangs an ornament on the Christmas tree during a visit to Hallmark Channel’s <i>Home & Family </i>on Tuesday in Universal City, California. </p>
<p>Halsey is seen stepping out in a sweatshirt and plaid pants for dinner with friends in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Costars Alison Brie, Clea DuVall, Kristen Stewart, Mary Holland and Aubrey Plaza hit the red carpet in face masks for the socially distanced drive-in premiere of Hulu’s<i> Happiest Season </i>on Tuesday in L.A. </p>
<p>Whitney Peak films a scene for the <i>Gossip Girl</i> reboot in an orange sequin cocktail dress on a chilly Tuesday in N.Y.C. </p>
<p>Alessandra Ambrósio enjoys the water during a beach day in Florianópolis, Brazil on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Brooke Shields throws up a peace sign while out in downtown N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Maya Hawke layers up as she heads out on a chilly fall Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
<p>Jason Momoa takes his German Shepard Rama out for a walk on Monday in Toronto.</p>
<p>Issa Rae spreads holiday cheer while celebrating Small Business Saturday with American Express in L.A.</p>
<p>Bella Hadid arrives at a vintage clothing store in Brooklyn, wearing a yellow beanie and an oversized jacket, on Tuesday.</p>
<p>Usain Bolt, Shakira, Liam Neeson and Bono appear during the Concern Global Gala: Unite to Fight Hunger on Friday to raise funds to fight global hunger.</p>
<p>Saweetie and Quavo hold hands as they arrive for dinner on Monday at BOA restaurant in Beverly Hills. </p>
<p>Andrew Garfield bundles up while filming <em>Tick Tick Boom </em>in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

