The Arnie Award: Golfers Who Give Back

We’re proud of what golf does for charity, and for the sixth year, Golf Digest is celebrating Golfers Who Give Back, partnering with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Monterey Peninsula Foundation. Our joint committee has selected CBS announcer
Jim Nantz, country-music artist Darius Rucker and World Golf Hall of Famer Davis Love III as this year’s Golfers Who Give Back. Here’s a look back at all of our Golfers Who Give Back honorees over the years who have used their love of the game to help others. JIM NANTZ
Nantz's father died after battling Alzheimer's in 2008. Three years later, he and his wife, Courtney, along with his mother and sister, opened the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist Hospital. "Together, we made a lifetime commitment to raise money and awareness to fight this insidious disease. We are proud to have our clinical care and research institute named for Dad."
Read more → DARIUS RUCKER
Rucker started playing golf as a teenager, developing a love for the game that continued as he became a three-time Grammy winning singer. "That's one of the tour manager's jobs—to make sure there's golf wherever we go," says Rucker, who tees it up four or five days a week. The 52-year-old has taken the lead in organizing several charitable tournaments that have raised millions for various causes.
Read more → DAVIS LOVE III
The World Golf Hall of Famer's passion for golf intersects with his love for Sea Island, Ga., the community where he lives. Since becoming the host of the PGA Tour's fall stop there, the RSM Classic, more than $9 million in charity has come from the tournament to the Davis Love Foundation, which has then gone back to businesses and individuals in the area.
Read more → KELLY SLATER
Kelly Slater, the World Surf League champion a record 11 times, took up golf at 23 and has played more than 150 rounds a year.
"Omaze is a cool online fundraising group. I’ve done three or four projects in the past with them. We’ve done two trips to Fiji, where we’ve given the winner a free trip to Tavarua. We raised quite a bit of money from that and gave it to a couple of different funds." – Kelly Slater
Read more → CLAY WALKER
For more than a decade, country-music star Clay Walker has dedicated himself to raising money for and improving the lives of those with multiple sclerosis. There’s a reason for that: Walker has had the disease, which disrupts the central nervous system, for more than 20 years.
Read more → JULI INKSTER
"Golf is unique among all sports for what it does for charity on an almost daily basis. There are the big LPGA Tour and PGA Tour events, which over the years have contributed hundreds of millions of dollars. But then there are the thousands of smaller golf tournaments at everyday clubs every week. The sum of it has to be incredible. I think it’s human nature to wonder how you can help."– Juli Inkster
Read more → STEPHEN CURRY
"I've hosted seven Make-A-Wish kids in the past three years. You know, I live my life and do things through how I believe and how I see the world. Basketball is fun and has provided a lot for me and my family. We're able to impact a lot of people with a lot of different stories and give them hope."– Steph Curry
Read more → NIALL HORAN
"I appreciate how lucky I am to be in this position," said Horan, who helped raise nearly a million pounds for Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens and the Kate and Justin Rose Foundation designed to fight childhood hunger in the United States. "From the very start of the band, we've all made an effort to give back as much as we could." Next on the radar: the Masters Tournament Foundation, which invests in development programs for golf.
Read more → LARRY FITZGERALD
Fitzgerald combines his passion for travel and photography with his dedication to improving the lives of others. An award-winning humanitarian, Fitzgerald has been to nearly 100 countries, providing life-changing aid to people in India, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda, Malaysia and the Philippines. His Larry Fitzgerald First-Down Fund supports kids and families in crisis, and he has been hugely involved in the fight against breast cancer, the disease that claimed the life of his mother, Carol, when Larry was a freshman at the University of Pittsburgh.
Read more → CHRIS O'DONNELL
Chris O'Donnell learned from his dad and his Jesuit high school upbringing the importance of giving back, and he doesn't need to be praised for it. "My dad was on the board of a group in Chicago called The Safer Foundation that helped to rehabilitate ex-cons," O'Donnell says. "I remember as a kid thinking,
Why in the hell would you want to do that? When my dad explained it to me, it made total sense."
Today O’Donnell works with REDF, the California-based nonprofit that finds jobs for people facing the greatest barriers to work (dropouts, ex-cons, the homeless and the mentally ill).
Read more → PEYTON MANNING
The former NFL quarterback's charitable work has included the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St. Vincent in Indianapolis and the Peyback Foundation for disadvantaged youth.
"The greatest part for all of us, golfers and entertainers, is being able to help one another. And golf is usually the common denominator."–Jake Owen
Read more → PHIL MICKELSON
Mickelson and his wife, Amy, through the Phil & Amy Foundation, have supported Birdies for the Brave, which funds several military-support organizations, including the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and Homes For Our Troops. The Mickelsons also partnered to develop the Mickelson ExxonMobil Teachers Academy, a curriculum that gives grade-school teachers tools to motivate students in math and science.
Read more → JAKE OWEN
The Jake Owen Foundation has benefited several organizations, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Hibiscus Children's Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Habitat for Humanity, and Autism Speaks.
Read more → JEREMY MCGRAPH
"My wife needed [a marrow transplant] to live, and we were fortunate to get a donor from Germany who was found through the organization," McGrath says. "Through our events so far, we've found matches for 11 people who might have otherwise died. It's an amazing feeling to save someone's life."
Read more → MICHAEL J. FOX
On how well he can play with Parkinson's disease:
"I've been so lucky to be celebrated for what I do and really kind of humbled about that. It's great to do something where I really suck. My best score for 18 holes is 46 out and 46 in, and I'm a 22-handicap. My friend Clark Gregg, from the "Avengers" movies, has a great description of me teeing off: He says I look like I'm between two subway cars with a foot on each platform. Then he says, 'And you hit the ball 220 yards, and I don't know how you do it.'" – Michael J. Fox
MICHAEL PHELPS
On his occasional displays of frustration on the course:
"Oh yeah, I've thrown clubs. I launched my 7-iron and managed to get it stuck in a tree. All my buddies were laughing because they know how competitive I am. They love torturing me in the only sport I can't beat them."
BILL CLINTON
On the health benefits of golf:
"If you walk a hilly course on a windy day and you play all 18 holes, you won't say golf isn't a sport and golfers aren't athletes. I'm convinced one of the reasons my stepfather lived to 89 and lived as well as he did was because he played a lot of golf."
MORGAN FREEMAN
On the Rock River Foundation:
"I set it up because I realized once I got out in the world that I really got a good education at my segregated school in Greenwood. Now I go back, and it’s the worst school system in the country. Literally. Somehow, that has to be dealt with. So I set up a foundation to do that."
HARRIS BARTON Harris Barton, who won three Super Bowls with the 49ers, raises money for research into the brain tumors that killed his parents, 10 years apart. CRISTIE KERR After watching her mother go through a lumpectomy and eight months of radiation, Kerr launched Birdies For Breast Cancer in 2004 and began donating $50 for every birdie she makes to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation founded by the late Evelyn Lauder. PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH
"I think the high standards of golf remind people of how . . . fortunate they are, to be able to play the game. And many people, when they have this sense of good luck or good draw of the cards, know they have an obligation to give back." – George W. Bush
President George W. Bush followed his father as honorary chairman of golf's most prominent charity, The First Tee, a junior program that promotes life skills, but he's most dedicated to the Bush Institute's Military Service Initiative with annual golf and mountain-biking events.
Read Q&A With George W. Bush → EMERIL LAGASSE The Emeril Lagasse Foundation has distributed more than $5.5 million to children's charities and to inspire at-risk youths. "It's all about the kids," he says. "If you don't give back to them, how can anything evolve?" RYAN SHECKLER The Sheckler Foundation benefits underprivileged children and other pediatric causes, as well as injured action-sports athletes.