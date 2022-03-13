Ariana DeBose Heads West in Beverly Hills, Plus, Vinny Guadagnino, John Mayer, and More

  • <p>Ariana DeBose and Steven Spielberg celebrate their <em>West Side Story</em> acclaim at the AFI Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills on March 11.</p>
  • <p>Vinny Guadagnino shows off his dance moves as the host of Chippendales' 20th anniversary event at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on March 11.</p>
  • <p>John Mayer stands out in a purple suit while playing guitar at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on March 11.</p>
  • <p>Heidi Klum makes a statement in suede for her appearance on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>in New York City on March 11.</p>
  • <p>Elle Fanning has an ethereal moment at Gucci and Bumble's cocktail party to celebrate women innovators in Austin, Texas, on March 11.</p>
  • <p>Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell share a sweet mother-daughter moment at the AFI Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 11 in Beverly Hills.</p>
  • <p>Chris Pine hangs out with friends in N.Y.C. on March 11.</p>
  • <p><em>Squid Game</em> stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon and Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk snaps a photo with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos at the AFI Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 11 in Beverly Hills.</p>
  • <p>Also at the AFI Awards Luncheon: Andrew Garfield and Marlee Matlin playfully pose on the red carpet on March 11.</p>
  • <p>Kelli Giddish, Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T take a selfie break while filming <em>Law and Order: Special Victims Unit</em> in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on March 11.</p>
  • <p>Gabrielle Union waves goodbye as she leaves for<em> The View</em> in N.Y.C. on March 11.</p>
  • <p>Rachel Brosnahan skates and Reid Scott slips while filming on location for <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em> at the Rockefeller Center ice rink on March 10 in N.Y.C.</p>
  • <p>Kristen Stewart sports a pinstripe pantsuit while out in N.Y.C. on March 10.</p>
  • <p>Regina Hall attends the N.Y.C. premiere of Amazon's <em>Master</em> at Metrograph on March 10.</p>
  • <p>Jared Leto rocks a leopard-print coat and a sheer top on the <em>Morbius </em>red carpet at Cinepolis Plaza Carso on March 10 in Mexico City.</p>
  • <p>Honoree Javier Bardem arrives at the Maltin Modern Master Award ceremony at the 2022 Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 10.</p>
  • <p>Jamie Foxx, who plays Willie E. Gary, starts filming for <em>The Burial</em> in New Orleans on March 10.</p>
  • <p>In L.A., Hilary Duff stuns at the <em>How I Met Your Father</em> fan experience, celebrating the show's first season finale with the cast, on March 10.</p>
  • <p>Gigi Hadid, who has <a href="https://people.com/style/gigi-hadid-goes-platinum-blonde/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brand new platinum blonde hair" class="link ">brand new platinum blonde hair</a>, leaves her hotel to head to the Burberry Womenswear Collection presentation at Central Hall Westminster on March 11 in London.</p>
  • <p>Bill Murray takes the mic during the 6th Annual Love Rocks N.Y.C. concert for God's Love We Deliver at N.Y.C.'s Beacon Theatre on March 10.</p>
  • <p>Rita Ora shows off her laid back street style while out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood. </p>
  • <p>Eiza González arrives at the Burberry Womenswear Collection presentation at Central Hall Westminster on March 11 in London.</p>
  • <p>Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton take a trip to the grocery store in L.A. on March 9.</p>
  • <p>Rashida Jones hosts Maison Courvoisier's We Found Joy experience on March 3 in N.Y.C.</p>
  • <p>On March 9, Mandy Moore walks to set made up as her older character to film the final scenes of <em>This Is Us</em> in L.A. </p>
  • <p>Aly & AJ take class with <a href="https://www.wundabar.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WundaBar Pilates" class="link ">WundaBar Pilates</a> CEO Amy Jordan in L.A.</p>
  • <p>Mark Rylance arrives at <em>The Phantom of the Open</em> exclusive screening at Ham Yard Hotel on March 10 in London.</p>
  • <p>Judith Light gives Ariana DeBose a big hug at the 24th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, sponsored in part by Campari, on March 9 in Santa Monica.</p>
  • <p>Benedict Cumberbatch sends his <a href="https://people.com/human-interest/how-to-help-the-people-of-ukraine-as-russia-launches-war/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:support to the people of Ukraine" class="link ">support to the people of Ukraine</a> by holding up a Ukrainian flag at the Cinema Vanguard Award ceremony during the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 9.</p>
  • <p>Rob Lowe brings son John Owen Lowe to The Alliance for Children's Rights' 30th Anniversary Champions for Children event at The Beverly Hilton on March 9.</p>
  • <p>Orangetheory's Chief Music Officer Steve Aoki performs at the fitness company's launch event in celebration of his new role on March 9 in N.Y.C.</p>
  • <p>Jennifer Garner and Ryan Reynolds take the stage to chat about <em>The Adam Project</em> ahead of the film's screening at Cinemark Playa Vista and XD on March 9 in L.A.</p>
  • <p>Megan Fox wears a <span>KNWLS gingham corset top</span> and patterned pants while out in L.A. on March 8.</p>
  • <p>Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton attend Amazon Studios' <em>All the Old Knives</em> L.A. screening at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 9.</p>
  • <p>In North Hollywood, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe reunite at the <em>Outlander</em> FYC screening and panel at Television Academy's Wolf Theatre on March 9.</p>
  • <p>Jessie Mueller and Noah Reid pose at a photo call for the new Tracy Letts play, <em>The Minutes,</em> during rehearsals at The Pershing Square Signature Center on March 9 in N.Y.C.</p>
  • <p>Zac Posen and Zoey Deutch arrive at the afterparty for a special Focus Features screening of <em>The Outfit </em>on March 9 in N.Y.C.</p>
  • <p>Christopher Meloni signals that it's all good in N.Y.C. as he makes his way to <em>The View</em> on March 9.</p>
  • <p>In London, Regé-Jean Page suits up for dunhill's Pre-BAFTA Filmmakers dinner and party in The Club at dunhill on March 9.</p>
  • <p>Suki Waterhouse attends Sleepless in Shoreditch to celebrate the launch of London's One Hundred Shoreditch on March 9.</p>
  • <p>Jon Bernthal and Gretchen Mol hold hands on the set of <em>American Gigolo</em> after shooting scenes at the Santa Monica Pier in L.A. on March 8.</p>
  • <p>Kacey Musgraves and Kerry Washington show off their magazine covers while celebrating being named some of TIME's Women of the Year on March 8 in Beverly Hills. </p>
  • <p>Will Ferrell dresses the part (as his <em>Semi-Pro</em> character!) while warming up with the Golden State Warriors on March 8 in San Francisco. </p>
  • <p>Zoey Deutch looks chic in a black suit while stopping by the <em>Tonight Show </em>in N.Y.C. on March 8. </p>
  • <p>Sandra Oh, Lindsey Collins and director Domee Shi take a selfie on the red carpet at the Toronto premiere of <em>Turning Red </em>on March 8. </p>
  • <p>Pastor and AIDS activist Steve Pieters joins Jessica Chastain at the 94th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon on March 7 in L.A. </p>
  • <p><em>Pam & Tommy </em>stars Sebastian Stan and Lily James attend the show's finale screening in coordinating looks on March 8 in L.A. </p>
  • <p>... Penélope Cruz, who receives the Montecito Award during the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at Arlington Theatre in California on March 8.</p>
  • <p><em>The Morning Show </em>star Julianna Margulies takes a stroll in N.Y.C. on March 8. </p>
  • <p>Ricky Martin performs on stage during his Movimiento tour stop in Mexico City on March 8. </p>
  • <p>Naomi Watts and Henry Golding attend a celebration to unveil architect Daniel Libeskind's re-design of the Richard Hennessy decanter at 3 World Trade Center in N.Y.C. on March 8. </p>
  • <p>Tate McRae performs on stage during her North American tour opener at Vogue Theatre in Vancouver on March 8. </p>
  • <p>A bright Alicia Keys leaves <em>Good Morning America</em>'s N.Y.C. studios on March 8.</p>
  • <p>Lauren Conrad, Jordana Brewster, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lindsay Price and Hannah Skvarla get together at The Little Market's International Women's Day Luncheon on March 8 in L.A. </p>
  • <p>Renée Zellweger attends NBC's <em>The Thing About Pam </em>New York City screening at the Whitby Hotel in N.Y.C. on March 7. </p>
  • <p>Freida Pinto and Jamie Chung attend as goop hosts a celebration for the launch of Banana Republic Baby on March 6 in Los Angeles. </p>
  • <p>Carrie Ann Inaba has a reunion with former <em>Dancing with the Stars </em>contestant Gilles Marini on March 7 at the Justin Bieber concert in the Hyde Lounge at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena, hosted by Sandals Resorts. </p>
  • <p>Chuck Ragan, Dave Hause and Will Hoge hang after their show at Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco on March 8.</p>
  • <p>Rebel Wilson helps get set up for Sunday's BAFTA Awards (hello, Regé-Jean Page!) at Royal Albert Hall in London on March 8.</p>
  • <p>Oscar nominees and longtime loves Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz arrive at the 94th Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on March 7. </p>
  • <p>Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda keep each other laughing on March 7 at the Academy's nominee luncheon. </p>
  • <p>Also at the Academy's nominee luncheon on March 7: Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper, who greet each other on the blue carpet. </p>
  • <p>Dylan Meyer only has eyes for fiancée Kristen Stewart on March 7 as IHG Hotels and Resorts presents <em>The Hollywood Reporter</em> Oscar Nominees Night party, sponsored by Heineken, at Spago in Beverly Hills. </p>
  • <p>Also at <em>The Hollywood Reporter </em>party: Wilmer Valderrama and fiancée Amanda Pacheco. </p>
  • <p>Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler hold hands on March 7 during a stroll through L.A. with his pup.</p>
  • <p>Host Dolly Parton gets some help from Kelsea Ballerini on March 7 during the ACM Awards in Las Vegas. </p>
  • <p>Also at the ACM Awards on March 7: Carrie Underwood, who makes a dramatic entrance for her performance.</p>
  • <p>Lady Gaga keeps it casual while grabbing some drinks in L.A. on March 6.</p>
  • <p>Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback embrace at the premiere of Apple TV+'s <em>The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey</em> in Los Angeles on March 7.</p>
  • <p>Catherine Zeta-Jones smiles for the cameras on March 7 while leaving dinner with husband Michael Douglas and <em>Shark Tank</em>'s Robert Herjavec at Craig's in West Hollywood. </p>
  • <p>Helen Mirren and Chita Rivera hold hands on March 7 after Mirren presented Rivera with the Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre at the Roundabout Theatre Company's Paint the Town Gala in N.Y.C. </p>
  • <p>Kim Kardashian commands the spotlight on March 6 at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris. </p>
  • <p>Jessica Chastain is a vision at the 94th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 7 in L.A.</p>
  • <p>Also at the Oscars nominees luncheon: <em>Spider-Man: No Way Home</em> costars Alfred Molina and Benedict Cumberbatch reunite for a photo.</p>
  • <p>Cynthia Erivo, Julianne Moore and Sarah Paulson look amazing at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on March 7.</p>
  • <p>Honoree David Burtka and <em>Today</em>'s Dylan Dreyer attend the 6th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon, hosted by Hudson River Park Friends, at Current on March 4 in N.Y.C.</p>
  • <p>Christina Milian hits the red carpet at the Create & Cultivate 100 launch party, in partnership with Chevrolet, at City Market Social House on March 2 in L.A.</p>
  • <p>Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton sit front row at the Fall 2022 Valentino Ready-to-Wear show on March 6 in Paris.</p>
  • <p>Luke Bryan takes the stage at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards rehearsals on March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.</p>
  • <p>Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 7.</p>
  • <p>Troy Kotsur and Daniel Durant sign "I love you" at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards afterparty at The Victorian on March 6 in Santa Monica.</p>
  • <p>Rosario Dawson and the cast of <em>Summer of Soul</em>, who took home the win for best documentary, pose backstage with their awards at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 6 in Santa Monica.</p>
  • <p>Also at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards: Kristen Stewart and Taika Waititi stop to pose for a photo during the show.</p>
  • <p>Gemma Chan wears all black to the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show on March 7.</p>
  • <p>In N.Y.C., Charli XCX leaves the Bowery Hotel to head to <em>Saturday Night Live,</em> ahead of her musical guest appearance, on March 5.</p>
  • <p>Saweetie snaps a photo with UCLA mascot Joe Bruin at the NCAA basketball game at Pauley Pavilion in L.A. on March 5.</p>
  • <p>In Las Vegas, Jimmie Allen rehearses ahead of his performance at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 6.</p>
  • <p>Regina Hall hosts the Black Excellence Brunch and a screening of Amazon Studios' <em>Master </em>at NeueHouse in Hollywood on March 5.</p>
  • <p>Kane Brown hangs with Marshmello on March 5 at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas, ahead of Brown's appearance at the ACM Awards. </p>
  • <p>Halle Berry and Dana White hang before a UFC fight in Las Vegas on March 5, as Berry participates in a Q&A about her latest film, <em>Behind Bruised, </em>a look at the making of her 2020 film, <em>Bruised. </em></p>
  • <p>Hailey Bieber steps out in a pink satin dress and black boots for an evening event at Paris Fashion Week on March 5.</p>
  • <p>Judd Apatow, Iris Apatow and Leslie Mann pose at the photo call for Netflix's <em>The Bubble </em>at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on March 5.</p>
  • <p>Machine Gun Kelly performs his new song "Maybe" with Oli Sykes from Bring Me the Horizon in front of Megan Fox at The Avalon in Hollywood on March 5.</p>
  • <p>Ryan Reynolds steps out for a New York City stroll on March 4 ahead of the premiere of his new Netflix movie, <em>The Adam Project</em>.</p>
  • <p><em>Snow White and the Huntsman</em> costars Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron celebrate Stewart's American Riviera Award at the 37th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 4 in California.</p>
  • <p>Daytime talk show host Drew Barrymore makes a temporary move to late night for an appearance on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>in N.Y.C. on March 4.</p>
  • <p>Bella Hadid leaves her hotel during a very busy Paris Fashion Week on March 4.</p>
Latest Stories