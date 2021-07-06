This App-Controlled Grill Is Perfect For The Multi-Tasking Chef

  • <p>Choosing a grill is as personal a decision as choosing what to cook on it, but there are some things you should know before making the purchase. Pellet grills are a great option for people who like smoky flavors in their food and combine elements of charcoal smokers, gas grills, and kitchen ovens. Wood pellets are used instead of gas to power up the grill and cooks food easily with less smoke than other grills. Plus, you can customize your cooking experience by choosing the wood pellets you like—apple, hickory, mesquite, and more—to give your food an unbeatable flavor other grills can't achieve. These are some of the best pellet grills out there that will look good on your patio and be the star of the cookout.</p><p>Need more grill help? Try these <a href="https://www.delish.com/kitchen-tools/cookware-reviews/g32885248/best-grill-brushes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grill brushes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">grill brushes</a> for easy cleaning. </p>
    This App-Controlled Grill Is Perfect For The Multi-Tasking Chef

    Choosing a grill is as personal a decision as choosing what to cook on it, but there are some things you should know before making the purchase. Pellet grills are a great option for people who like smoky flavors in their food and combine elements of charcoal smokers, gas grills, and kitchen ovens. Wood pellets are used instead of gas to power up the grill and cooks food easily with less smoke than other grills. Plus, you can customize your cooking experience by choosing the wood pellets you like—apple, hickory, mesquite, and more—to give your food an unbeatable flavor other grills can't achieve. These are some of the best pellet grills out there that will look good on your patio and be the star of the cookout.

    Need more grill help? Try these grill brushes for easy cleaning.

  • <p><strong>Traeger</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$799.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FTraeger-Pro-575-Wifi-Pellet-Grill-and-Smoker-in-Black-TFB57GLE%2F307301426&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fg36879361%2Fbest-pellet-grills%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>You can download a corresponding Traeger app to get recipe inspo and use a WiFIRE Controller so you can change your grill's temperature from a distance. Less babysitting your food = more enjoying the cookout.</p>
  • <p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$18.12</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FOKLAHOMA-JOE-S-Rider-900-Pellet-Grill-in-Black-20202105%2F315397122&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fg36879361%2Fbest-pellet-grills%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>The live fire plate can be opened so you can sear your meats and still achieve a smoky flavor. This grill comes with two modes—timer mode and temp-probe mode—that allow you to set your cook time or base your cooking duration on the internal temperature of your food. </p>
  • <p><strong>Lifesmart</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$399.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FLifesmart-Pellet-Grill-and-Smoker-with-Meat-Probe-Precision-Digital-Control-and-Dual-Rack-510-sq-in-Cooking-Surface-in-Black-SCS-P760%2F305937998&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fg36879361%2Fbest-pellet-grills%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>This seven-in-one capability allows you to smoke, grill, sear, roast, braise, dehydrate, and bake all in one appliance. You can cook up to 15 hours depending on your desired final product and the spacious side station allows for easy food prep. </p>
  • <p><strong>Camp Chef</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$399.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FCamp-Chef-Pursuit-Portable-Pellet-Grill-in-Stainless-Steel-PPG20%2F308048262&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fg36879361%2Fbest-pellet-grills%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>A grease management system and cord management system helps any cook keep their station clean and organized. Plus, the wheels and compact size allow this pellet grill to be a great portable option, ideal for those who love to camp or host tailgates.</p>
  • <p><strong>Z GRILLS</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$399.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FZ-GRILLS-590-sq-in-Pellet-Grill-and-Smoker-Black-ZPG-550A%2F315955715&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fg36879361%2Fbest-pellet-grills%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>An efficient smart control board that helps users set their cooking temperature precisely and its rust-proof materials make this Z Grills Pellet Grill a durable investment.</p>
  • <p><strong>Monument</strong></p><p>homedepot.com</p><p><strong>$549.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.homedepot.com%2Fp%2FMonument-Pellet-Grill-With-Sear-Station-and-Mechanical-Control-86000%2F314546072&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.delish.com%2Fkitchen-tools%2Fg36879361%2Fbest-pellet-grills%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BUY NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BUY NOW</a></p><p>Monument's model is large enough to hold multiple pork cuts or briskets, and includes two meat probes so you can keep track of each piece's cook time. </p>
Less time manning the grill = more fun at the cookout.

