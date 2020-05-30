Anwar Hadid & Dua Lipa Get Giddy in London, Plus Ashley Benson, Jason Sudeikis and More

<p>Ashley Benson goes for a hike on Friday in Los Angeles. </p>
Ashley Benson goes for a hike on Friday in Los Angeles.

<p>Jason Sudeikis heads out of his home in L.A. on Friday</p>
Jason Sudeikis heads out of his home in L.A. on Friday

<p>Brooke Shields joins the 7 p.m. cheer for healthcare workers from her N.Y.C. balcony on Thursday.</p>
Brooke Shields joins the 7 p.m. cheer for healthcare workers from her N.Y.C. balcony on Thursday.

<p>Nick Lachey dons a black tank and shorts for an errand run in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
Nick Lachey dons a black tank and shorts for an errand run in Los Angeles on Thursday.

<p>Brad Falchuk goes shirtless on Thursday for a solo walk in Brentwood, California. </p>
Brad Falchuk goes shirtless on Thursday for a solo walk in Brentwood, California.

<p>Governor Andrew Cuomo gets elbow bumps from Chris Rock and Rosie Perez on Thursday as the stars join him to promote mask use in New York before businesses reopen. </p>
Governor Andrew Cuomo gets elbow bumps from Chris Rock and Rosie Perez on Thursday as the stars join him to promote mask use in New York before businesses reopen.

<p>Hailey Baldwin keeps covered up on Thursday while leaving a business meeting in L.A. </p>
Hailey Baldwin keeps covered up on Thursday while leaving a business meeting in L.A.

<p>Another day, another dog walk for pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger, who takes her pup for a stroll on Thursday in L.A.</p>
Another day, another dog walk for pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger, who takes her pup for a stroll on Thursday in L.A.

<p>Gavin Rossdale wears his mask to grocery shop at Ralphs in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
Gavin Rossdale wears his mask to grocery shop at Ralphs in Los Angeles on Thursday.

<p>Pregnant Kailyn Lowry walks her dogs near her Delaware home on Thursday.</p>
Pregnant Kailyn Lowry walks her dogs near her Delaware home on Thursday.

<p>Naomi Watts carries her new rescue dog, Izzy, while running errands in The Hamptons on Thursday. </p>
Naomi Watts carries her new rescue dog, Izzy, while running errands in The Hamptons on Thursday.

<p>Scarlett Johansson grabs groceries in a monochromatic blue ensemble on Thursday in East Hampton, New York. </p>
Scarlett Johansson grabs groceries in a monochromatic blue ensemble on Thursday in East Hampton, New York.

<p>Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness take their dogs for an early-morning stroll in New York City on Thursday.</p>
Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness take their dogs for an early-morning stroll in New York City on Thursday.

<p>Irina Shayk steps out in a red minidress and cropped jacket on Wednesday in New York City. </p>
Irina Shayk steps out in a red minidress and cropped jacket on Wednesday in New York City.

<p>Justin Bieber plays basketball in his neighborhood on Wednesday in Los Angeles. </p>
Justin Bieber plays basketball in his neighborhood on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

<p>Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen enjoying his daily bike ride on Wednesday in L.A. </p>
Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen enjoying his daily bike ride on Wednesday in L.A.

<p>Whitney Port flashes two thumbs-up while out and about on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Whitney Port flashes two thumbs-up while out and about on Wednesday in L.A.

<p>Ashley Greene chats on the phone while out in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Ashley Greene chats on the phone while out in L.A. on Wednesday.

<p>Jaime Camil holds up a peace sign as he leaves a CVS in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Jaime Camil holds up a peace sign as he leaves a CVS in L.A. on Wednesday.

<p>Lily-Rose Depp celebrates her 21st birthday with a ride on the back of stepfather Samuel Benchetrit’s motorcycle on Wednesday in Paris. </p>
Lily-Rose Depp celebrates her 21st birthday with a ride on the back of stepfather Samuel Benchetrit’s motorcycle on Wednesday in Paris.

<p>Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and their pooch hit the beach during an escape to Santa Barbara, California, on Wednesday.</p>
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and their pooch hit the beach during an escape to Santa Barbara, California, on Wednesday.

<p>Another day, another dog walk for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who keep smiling during their Wednesday outing in L.A.</p>
Another day, another dog walk for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who keep smiling during their Wednesday outing in L.A.

<p>Shia LaBeouf leads the way for his dog during a walk in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Shia LaBeouf leads the way for his dog during a walk in L.A. on Wednesday.

<p>Irina Shayk leaves ex Bradley Cooper’s apartment in N.Y.C. on Tuesday looking totally chic in combat boots, sunglasses and a Burberry top. </p>
Irina Shayk leaves ex Bradley Cooper’s apartment in N.Y.C. on Tuesday looking totally chic in combat boots, sunglasses and a Burberry top.

<p>Shia LaBeouf goes for a morning run in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday. </p>
Shia LaBeouf goes for a morning run in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday.

<p>Emmy Rossum drops off her dog at a pet hospital in L.A. on Tuesday. </p>
Emmy Rossum drops off her dog at a pet hospital in L.A. on Tuesday.

<p>Mom-to-be Lea Michele gets some fresh air with her husband, Zandy Reich, in L.A. on Tuesday. </p>
Mom-to-be Lea Michele gets some fresh air with her husband, Zandy Reich, in L.A. on Tuesday.

<p>Isla Fisher matches her outfit to her red bike as she goes out for a ride in Los Angeles on Tuesday. </p>
Isla Fisher matches her outfit to her red bike as she goes out for a ride in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

<p>Selma Blair and boyfriend Ron Carlson stay linked in on Tuesday while near his home in West Hollywood.</p>
Selma Blair and boyfriend Ron Carlson stay linked in on Tuesday while near his home in West Hollywood.

<p>Kelly Bensimon is beach-ready on Tuesday while walking in the sand on one of South Florida's recently reopened beaches. </p>
Kelly Bensimon is beach-ready on Tuesday while walking in the sand on one of South Florida's recently reopened beaches.

<p>Hugh Jackman makes his way to Abingdon Square Memorial on Monday in N.Y.C. to honor soldiers who were lost during World War I.</p>
Hugh Jackman makes his way to Abingdon Square Memorial on Monday in N.Y.C. to honor soldiers who were lost during World War I.

<p>Famke Janssen has her hands full while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
Famke Janssen has her hands full while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

<p>Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas lovingly lock eyes while out with their dogs on a morning walk on Monday in L.A.</p>
Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas lovingly lock eyes while out with their dogs on a morning walk on Monday in L.A.

<p>Tobey Maguire heads out on Monday to visit a friend in L.A., while safely social distancing.</p>
Tobey Maguire heads out on Monday to visit a friend in L.A., while safely social distancing.

<p>Lucy Hale takes her pup out on Monday in Studio City, California, for a walk.</p>
Lucy Hale takes her pup out on Monday in Studio City, California, for a walk.

<p>Charli XCX steps out on Monday in L.A. in a sports bra and bike shorts to take a leisurely Memorial Day hike.</p>
Charli XCX steps out on Monday in L.A. in a sports bra and bike shorts to take a leisurely Memorial Day hike.

<p>Parents-to-be Hilary Rhoda and Sean Avery spend part of their Memorial Day taking their pup for a stroll on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
Parents-to-be Hilary Rhoda and Sean Avery spend part of their Memorial Day taking their pup for a stroll on Monday in N.Y.C.

<p>Amber Valletta adds a bit of spring to her outfit, wearing a floral top and white sneakers on Monday in L.A.</p>
Amber Valletta adds a bit of spring to her outfit, wearing a floral top and white sneakers on Monday in L.A.

<p>Justin Bieber dons pink shorts and not much else for a Memorial Day run through Beverly Hills. </p>
Justin Bieber dons pink shorts and not much else for a Memorial Day run through Beverly Hills.

<p>Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoy a bike ride for two in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoy a bike ride for two in Los Angeles on Monday.

<p>Colin Farrell keeps it casual on Monday for an errand run in Los Angeles. </p>
Colin Farrell keeps it casual on Monday for an errand run in Los Angeles.

<p>Peyton Manning likes what he sees on Sunday while playing (and eventually, winning with Tiger Woods) during the Champions for Charity golf tournament in Hobe Sound, Florida. The event — rounded out by Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson — raised $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts. </p>
Peyton Manning likes what he sees on Sunday while playing (and eventually, winning with Tiger Woods) during the Champions for Charity golf tournament in Hobe Sound, Florida. The event — rounded out by Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson — raised $20 million for coronavirus relief efforts.

<p>Lily James takes her iced coffee to go on Thursday while out in London's Primrose Hill.</p>
Lily James takes her iced coffee to go on Thursday while out in London's Primrose Hill.

<p>Joe Jonas goes for a solo spin in Encino, California, on Thursday.</p>
Joe Jonas goes for a solo spin in Encino, California, on Thursday.

<p>On Sunday, a masked Courteney Cox hits up the Malibu Farmers Market.</p>
On Sunday, a masked Courteney Cox hits up the Malibu Farmers Market.

<p>Katharine McPhee has a tiny pal in her bag during a walk in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
Katharine McPhee has a tiny pal in her bag during a walk in L.A. on Sunday.

<p><em>Stranger Things</em> star Joe Keery puts the pedal to the metal on Saturday in Los Angeles.</p>
Stranger Things star Joe Keery puts the pedal to the metal on Saturday in Los Angeles.

<p>Joel McHale is hardly recognizable on Sunday while visiting a farmers market in Los Angeles.</p>
Joel McHale is hardly recognizable on Sunday while visiting a farmers market in Los Angeles.

<p>Killing Eve's Jodie Comer goes for a grocery run on Thursday at her local London store.</p>
Killing Eve's Jodie Comer goes for a grocery run on Thursday at her local London store.

<p>Vegas mainstay Wayne Newton and his wife Kathleen have a portrait session at home with their feathered friend on Friday.</p>
Vegas mainstay Wayne Newton and his wife Kathleen have a portrait session at home with their feathered friend on Friday.

<p>Brian Austin Green steps out in Malibu, California, to shop for groceries at a local supermarket on Saturday.</p>
Brian Austin Green steps out in Malibu, California, to shop for groceries at a local supermarket on Saturday.

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk enjoy a stroll together in Los Angeles as they dress in color-coordinated masks and tops on Saturday.</p>
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk enjoy a stroll together in Los Angeles as they dress in color-coordinated masks and tops on Saturday.

<p>Paris Hilton cruises on a Malibu beach with boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday.</p>
Paris Hilton cruises on a Malibu beach with boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday.

<p>Adam Sandler picks up snacks for his family during a Saturday outing with his wife Jackie in Malibu, California.</p>
Adam Sandler picks up snacks for his family during a Saturday outing with his wife Jackie in Malibu, California.

<p>LeBron James goes for a bike ride in West Hollywood in an all-black outfit on Saturday.</p>
LeBron James goes for a bike ride in West Hollywood in an all-black outfit on Saturday.

<p>Matt Damon leaves a supermarket in Dublin, Ireland, with a bag of groceries on Saturday.</p>
Matt Damon leaves a supermarket in Dublin, Ireland, with a bag of groceries on Saturday.

<p>Brody Jenner is spotted on Saturday at a beach in Malibu, California, with Briana Jungwirth, who once dated One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson.</p>
Brody Jenner is spotted on Saturday at a beach in Malibu, California, with Briana Jungwirth, who once dated One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson.

<p>Tyler, the Creator demonstrates his bike skills during a ride in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
Tyler, the Creator demonstrates his bike skills during a ride in Los Angeles on Friday.

<p>Ashley Benson wears patriotic colors ahead of Memorial Day Weekend as she puts gas in her car at a local station in L.A. on Friday.</p>
Ashley Benson wears patriotic colors ahead of Memorial Day Weekend as she puts gas in her car at a local station in L.A. on Friday.

<p>David Spade dresses in an all-black costume during a Friday outing in Los Angeles.</p>
David Spade dresses in an all-black costume during a Friday outing in Los Angeles.

<p>Johnny Depp’s rarely-seen 18-year-old son Jack steps out on a romantic stroll with girlfriend Camille Jansen in Paris on Thursday.</p>
Johnny Depp’s rarely-seen 18-year-old son Jack steps out on a romantic stroll with girlfriend Camille Jansen in Paris on Thursday.

<p>Billie Eilish wears a skeleton-print face covering as she takes her recently adopted foster puppy for a walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
Billie Eilish wears a skeleton-print face covering as she takes her recently adopted foster puppy for a walk in Los Angeles on Thursday.

<p>Jimmy Fallon steps out in an army green ensemble to walk his dog on Friday ahead of Memorial Day Weekend in The Hamptons, New York.</p>
Jimmy Fallon steps out in an army green ensemble to walk his dog on Friday ahead of Memorial Day Weekend in The Hamptons, New York.

<p>On Thursday, NBA star Russell Westbrook surprises frontline workers at The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Downtown L.A. with an Italian feast from The Nice Guy restaurant, with some help from Postmates and The h.wood Group.</p>
On Thursday, NBA star Russell Westbrook surprises frontline workers at The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Downtown L.A. with an Italian feast from The Nice Guy restaurant, with some help from Postmates and The h.wood Group.

<p>Ashley Benson steps out of rumored new beau G-Eazy’s house in an all-white ensemble as she waits for her food delivery on Thursday in Los Angeles.</p>
Ashley Benson steps out of rumored new beau G-Eazy’s house in an all-white ensemble as she waits for her food delivery on Thursday in Los Angeles.

<p>Justin Bieber bikes barefoot around his L.A. neighborhood on Thursday. </p>
Justin Bieber bikes barefoot around his L.A. neighborhood on Thursday.

<p>Hugh Jackman takes his bike for a spin in New York City on Thursday.</p>
Hugh Jackman takes his bike for a spin in New York City on Thursday.

<p>Lily-Rose Depp shows off her toned abs while out and about in Paris on Thursday. </p>
Lily-Rose Depp shows off her toned abs while out and about in Paris on Thursday.

<p>Luann de Lesseps heads to the grocery store on Thursday in The Hamptons, New York.</p>
Luann de Lesseps heads to the grocery store on Thursday in The Hamptons, New York.

<p>Jerry O'Connell kicks off Memorial Day Weekend with his family by grilling up some Jalapeño Popper Macaroni and Cheese Burgers using Bob Evans Macaroni and Cheese.</p>
Jerry O'Connell kicks off Memorial Day Weekend with his family by grilling up some Jalapeño Popper Macaroni and Cheese Burgers using Bob Evans Macaroni and Cheese.

<p>Tom Holland hits the green for a round of golf with friends in London on Wednesday.</p>
Tom Holland hits the green for a round of golf with friends in London on Wednesday.

<p>Sarah Silverman resumes her nightly post on her balcony to cheer on frontline workers on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Sarah Silverman resumes her nightly post on her balcony to cheer on frontline workers on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

<p><i>Bachelor in Paradise</i> bartender Wells Adams puts his skills to good use by joining the #BacardiMojitoRemix Contest on Instagram.</p>
Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams puts his skills to good use by joining the #BacardiMojitoRemix Contest on Instagram.

<p>Cristiano Ronaldo leaves a training center in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday as the country’s lockdown begins to lift. </p>
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves a training center in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday as the country’s lockdown begins to lift.

<p>Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a stroll in Los Angeles on Wednesday. </p>
Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a stroll in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

<p><i>Riverdale </i>actress Camila Mendes smiles with coffee in hand while out and about with a male friend in L.A. on Wednesday. </p>
Riverdale actress Camila Mendes smiles with coffee in hand while out and about with a male friend in L.A. on Wednesday.

<p>Derek Hough takes a bike ride with his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, in Sherman Oaks, California, on Tuesday.</p>
Derek Hough takes a bike ride with his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, in Sherman Oaks, California, on Tuesday.

<p>Gregg Sulkin works out in L.A. on Wednesday with the help of a furry friend at the park. </p>
Gregg Sulkin works out in L.A. on Wednesday with the help of a furry friend at the park.

<p>Robin Wright goes for a jog through Santa Monica, California, in head-to-toe black on Wednesday.</p>
Robin Wright goes for a jog through Santa Monica, California, in head-to-toe black on Wednesday.

<p>Tom Hardy leads the way on Wednesday during a walk with his dog in London.</p>
Tom Hardy leads the way on Wednesday during a walk with his dog in London.

<p>Machine Gun Kelly makes his way through Los Angeles on Wednesday, the same day his "Bloody Valentine" video starring Megan Fox dropped. </p>
Machine Gun Kelly makes his way through Los Angeles on Wednesday, the same day his "Bloody Valentine" video starring Megan Fox dropped.

Jason Derulo shows off his pearly whites after seemingly chipping his teeth doing the corn on the cob drill challenge on Tuesday in L.A.
Jason Derulo shows off his pearly whites after seemingly chipping his teeth doing the corn on the cob drill challenge on Tuesday in L.A.

<p>Kelly Rowland is loving her new house plant purchase on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
Kelly Rowland is loving her new house plant purchase on Tuesday in L.A.

<p>Jason Momoa takes his vintage bike out for a spin on Tuesday in Southern California.</p>
Jason Momoa takes his vintage bike out for a spin on Tuesday in Southern California.

<p>Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger is covered up leaving mom Maria Shriver’s house in Brentwood, California, on Tuesday.</p>
Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger is covered up leaving mom Maria Shriver’s house in Brentwood, California, on Tuesday.

<p>Andy Cohen takes his dog Wacha for a walk and stops by friend Sarah Jessica Parker’s house on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Andy Cohen takes his dog Wacha for a walk and stops by friend Sarah Jessica Parker’s house on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

<p>Shia LaBeouf takes his Pasadena neighborhood workout up a notch by sporting bright pink shorts on Tuesday.</p>
Shia LaBeouf takes his Pasadena neighborhood workout up a notch by sporting bright pink shorts on Tuesday.

<p>Emma Roberts amps up her Tuesday walk by rocking a tye-dye sweatshirt and taking her iced coffee to-go in L.A.</p>
Emma Roberts amps up her Tuesday walk by rocking a tye-dye sweatshirt and taking her iced coffee to-go in L.A.

<p>Cole Sprouse checks his phone as he starts his hike around the Hollywood Hills on Tuesday.</p>
Cole Sprouse checks his phone as he starts his hike around the Hollywood Hills on Tuesday.

