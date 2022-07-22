These Anti-Itch Creams Will Save You From Dry, Itchy Skin *All* Summer Long

Whether you have itchy, irritated skin from an allergic reaction, skin sensitivity, or pesky bug bite, one thing is for sure: You want relief ASAP. You may try quelling the discomfort with an ice pack, but when that doesn't cut it, you may need to turn to an anti-itch cream for help.
Before running to your local pharmacy, you should get to know what may be behind your skin itch because you may need a different treatment depending on the cause. You probably know that summertime itchy skin is commonly due to mosquito bites, or potentially from poison ivy or other rashes after spending extended time outdoors.
Itchy skin may also be caused by skin barrier disruption, skin dryness, a genetic predisposition, or inflammatory conditions like eczema, according to Joshua Zeichner, MD, the director of cosmetic and clinical research and an associate professor of dermatology at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. “Collectively, they lead to an increase in inflammatory signals in the skin that drive the itch response,” he explains.
While anti-itch creams can be a temporary lifesaver, if you’re not seeing improvements within two weeks, Dr. Zeichner recommends visiting a dermatologist.
Here are 12 dermatologist-approved anti-itch creams. Because let’s be honest, itchy skin is a nightmare.