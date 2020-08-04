The New Ankle Boots That Make Me Reach for My Credit Card

Marie Claire

Wear with your summer dresses, fall jeans, and more.

From Marie Claire

<p>Ankle boots are staples in everyone's closet, just as much as a pair of blue jeans or a white t-shirt. They're <a href="https://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/a29492530/boots-types/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your go-to shoes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">your go-to shoes </a>when the temperatures drop, and for the truly boot-obsessed, you'll wear them <a href="https://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/g14011850/how-to-wear-ankle-boots/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:even in the summer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">even in the summer</a> underneath a slip dress or with denim shorts. This style comes in a <a href="https://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/g2387/fall-boot-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:variety of designs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">variety of designs</a>, which makes it all the more difficult to not buy every pair you see on sight. We'll help you narrow down your bootie options for 2020, though—retailers have released their initial ankle boot offerings of the season, and the options do not disappoint. Whether you're gravitating towards another pair of the classic black leather heeled boot or a heeled snakeskin design, the ankle boots ahead can dress up or lend a more casual air to your ensembles. </p>
The New Ankle Boots That Make Me Reach for My Credit Card

Ankle boots are staples in everyone's closet, just as much as a pair of blue jeans or a white t-shirt. They're your go-to shoes when the temperatures drop, and for the truly boot-obsessed, you'll wear them even in the summer underneath a slip dress or with denim shorts. This style comes in a variety of designs, which makes it all the more difficult to not buy every pair you see on sight. We'll help you narrow down your bootie options for 2020, though—retailers have released their initial ankle boot offerings of the season, and the options do not disappoint. Whether you're gravitating towards another pair of the classic black leather heeled boot or a heeled snakeskin design, the ankle boots ahead can dress up or lend a more casual air to your ensembles.

<p><strong>Dolce Vita</strong></p><p>dolcevita.com</p><p><strong>$190.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dolcevita.com%2Fcollections%2Fshoes-boots-booties%2Fproducts%2Fserna-booties-fawn-calf-hair&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Ffashion%2Fg33469548%2Fbest-ankle-boots-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>The animal print trend is alive and kicking for fall. We love this brown and white spotted Western-style bootie that goes with everything, from your skinny jeans to thicker knit skirts. </p>
Serna Booties in Fawn Calf Hair

Dolce Vita

dolcevita.com

$190.00

SHOP IT

The animal print trend is alive and kicking for fall. We love this brown and white spotted Western-style bootie that goes with everything, from your skinny jeans to thicker knit skirts.

<p><strong>H&M</strong></p><p>hm.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.hm.com%2Fen_us%2Fproductpage.0908659001.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Ffashion%2Fg33469548%2Fbest-ankle-boots-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>Thick sole boots will run the footwear game this season, so get ahead of the trend by test-driving this under $100 option from H&M. It'll give you a good idea as to whether or not you want to invest in another pair.</p>
Cotton Canvas Boots

H&M

hm.com

$49.99

SHOP IT

Thick sole boots will run the footwear game this season, so get ahead of the trend by test-driving this under $100 option from H&M. It'll give you a good idea as to whether or not you want to invest in another pair.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p><strong>Dior</strong></p><p><strong>$1250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dior.com%2Fen_us%2Fproducts%2Fcouture-KCI010SUL_S09X-naughtily-d-ankle-boot-metallic-gold-tone-fishnet-and-black-suede-calfskin&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Ffashion%2Fg33469548%2Fbest-ankle-boots-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>Made in Italy, this pair of fishnet panel booties feature gold paneling against black suede. Extra design details to pay attention to include leather laces and a zipper on the back. Should you not want the gold accent, opt for the <a href="https://www.dior.com/en_us/products/couture-KCI492SUR_S900-naughtily-d-ankle-boot-black-suede-calfskin?objectID=KCI492SUR_S900&query=NAUGHTILY-D%20ANKLE%20BOOT&queryID=53d484c08081db4e0b64b1fcdbef30c4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:solid black pair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">solid black pair</a>. </p>
Naughtily-D Ankle Boot Black Suede Calfskin

Dior

$1250.00

SHOP IT

Made in Italy, this pair of fishnet panel booties feature gold paneling against black suede. Extra design details to pay attention to include leather laces and a zipper on the back. Should you not want the gold accent, opt for the solid black pair.

<p><strong>Tod's</strong></p><p><strong>$895.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tods.com%2Fus-en%2FAnkle-Boots-in-Leather%2Fp%2FXXW59C0DL90OG9R817&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Ffashion%2Fg33469548%2Fbest-ankle-boots-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>For a rich color on your ankle boots, slip your foot into this burgundy option. It has an air of elegance thanks to the smooth leather finish and two polished buckle straps. <br></p>
Ankle Boots in Leather Burgundy

Tod's

$895.00

SHOP IT

For a rich color on your ankle boots, slip your foot into this burgundy option. It has an air of elegance thanks to the smooth leather finish and two polished buckle straps.

<p><strong>Sorel</strong></p><p>sorel.com</p><p><strong>$130.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sorel.com%2Fwomens-tivoli-iv-boot-1870091.html%3Fdwvar_1870091_variationColor%3D373%26cgid%3Dwomen-boots&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Ffashion%2Fg33469548%2Fbest-ankle-boots-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>For those who live in climates that warrant a more heavy-duty ankle boot, or if you just like furry shoes, get these insulated waterproof suede and leather booties. They have a no-slip rubber sole and a supportive footbed, so you can conquer that patch of black ice. </p>
Tivoli IV Boot

Sorel

sorel.com

$130.00

SHOP IT

For those who live in climates that warrant a more heavy-duty ankle boot, or if you just like furry shoes, get these insulated waterproof suede and leather booties. They have a no-slip rubber sole and a supportive footbed, so you can conquer that patch of black ice.

<p><strong>Balmain</strong></p><p>balmain.com</p><p><strong>$1395.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.balmain.com/us/shoes-ranger-ranger-army-leather-ankle-boots_cod11577426nd.html?dept=btsbts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>This ankle boot has the perfect amount of edginess, chunkiness, and sass. Whether you choose to rock it underneath your <a href="https://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/g22757196/fall-maxi-dresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fall maxi dress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fall maxi dress</a> or tuck your denim into the boot, it'll make a thundering fashion statement as you walk.</p>
Ranger Army Leather Ankle Boots

Balmain

balmain.com

$1395.00

SHOP IT

This ankle boot has the perfect amount of edginess, chunkiness, and sass. Whether you choose to rock it underneath your fall maxi dress or tuck your denim into the boot, it'll make a thundering fashion statement as you walk.

<p><strong>Ganni</strong></p><p>modaoperandi.com</p><p><strong>$245.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fganni-pf20%2Frubber-chelsea-boots&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Ffashion%2Fg33469548%2Fbest-ankle-boots-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>Break up your black and brown ankle boot collection with this military green pick from Ganni. It can be worn on days with or without bad weather, though for the latter you can trust these booties to carry you safely across a slushy or icy street. </p>
Rubber Chelsea Boots

Ganni

modaoperandi.com

$245.00

SHOP IT

Break up your black and brown ankle boot collection with this military green pick from Ganni. It can be worn on days with or without bad weather, though for the latter you can trust these booties to carry you safely across a slushy or icy street.

<p><strong>Stuart Weitzman</strong></p><p>stuartweitzman.com</p><p><strong>$650.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stuartweitzman.com%2Fproducts%2Fcline%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Ffashion%2Fg33469548%2Fbest-ankle-boots-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>An easy way to work the houndstooth print into your wardrobe is with this Chelsea boot that feels both rugged and refined. The tiny faux pearls blend seamlessly into the print, so you might not even notice them at first, for an added kick in style.<br></p>
The Cline Bootie

Stuart Weitzman

stuartweitzman.com

$650.00

SHOP IT

An easy way to work the houndstooth print into your wardrobe is with this Chelsea boot that feels both rugged and refined. The tiny faux pearls blend seamlessly into the print, so you might not even notice them at first, for an added kick in style.

<p><strong>3.1 Phillip Lim</strong></p><p><strong>$495.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2F31-phillip-lim%2Falexa-suede-ankle-boots%2F1148523&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Ffashion%2Fg33469548%2Fbest-ankle-boots-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>Discard last season's beat-up suede ankle boots for a fresh new pair. The light tan color and footwear silhouette make it a good everyday shoe you don't have to try too hard to style.<br></p>
Alexa Suede Ankle Boots

3.1 Phillip Lim

$495.00

SHOP IT

Discard last season's beat-up suede ankle boots for a fresh new pair. The light tan color and footwear silhouette make it a good everyday shoe you don't have to try too hard to style.

<p><strong>Vagabond Shoemakers </strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$179.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvagabond-shoemakers-cosmo-2-0-chelsea-boot-women%2F5439529&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Ffashion%2Fg33469548%2Fbest-ankle-boots-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>The work boot is one of fall's most sought-after shoes this season, so when you find a pair you love online, start punching in your credit card number. My pick is this chunky platform boot with a bit of a punk-rock attitude. </p>
Cosmo 2.0 Chelsea Boot

Vagabond Shoemakers

nordstrom.com

$179.95

SHOP IT

The work boot is one of fall's most sought-after shoes this season, so when you find a pair you love online, start punching in your credit card number. My pick is this chunky platform boot with a bit of a punk-rock attitude.

<p><strong>Kendall Miles </strong></p><p>kendallmilesdesigns.com</p><p><strong>$568.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.kendallmilesdesigns.com/collections/womens-boots-booties/products/magnetic-calf-boot" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>These ankle boots feature everything, from glass studs to gold-rimmed embellishments, if you're looking for a shoe that has some extra personality. They're made in Italy and have a double padded leather insole for a comfortable, cushioned feel. </p>
Magnetic Calf Boot

Kendall Miles

kendallmilesdesigns.com

$568.75

SHOP IT

These ankle boots feature everything, from glass studs to gold-rimmed embellishments, if you're looking for a shoe that has some extra personality. They're made in Italy and have a double padded leather insole for a comfortable, cushioned feel.

<p><strong>FP Collection</strong></p><p>freepeople.com</p><p><strong>$168.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fin-the-loop-woven-boot%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Ffashion%2Fg33469548%2Fbest-ankle-boots-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>I'm a yes when it comes to woven footwear, which is why I gravitated towards this bootie. It comes in two colors, so if the mustard yellow isn't for you, try the light grey. Wear socks if you wish, though I'd go without. </p>
In The Loop Woven Boots

FP Collection

freepeople.com

$168.00

SHOP IT

I'm a yes when it comes to woven footwear, which is why I gravitated towards this bootie. It comes in two colors, so if the mustard yellow isn't for you, try the light grey. Wear socks if you wish, though I'd go without.

<p><strong>dr. Liza</strong></p><p>drlizashoes.com</p><p><strong>$595.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drlizashoes.com%2Fshop%2Fdr-liza-bootie-ankara-green&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Ffashion%2Fg33469548%2Fbest-ankle-boots-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>You'll be able to walk miles in this bootie; dr. Liza's shoes are all equipped with a comprehensive orthotic insole, a shock-absorbing platform, <em>and</em> a rocker sole to alleviate metatarsal pressure to name a few. Sign me up for a pair. </p>
Ankara Green Bootie

dr. Liza

drlizashoes.com

$595.00

SHOP IT

You'll be able to walk miles in this bootie; dr. Liza's shoes are all equipped with a comprehensive orthotic insole, a shock-absorbing platform, and a rocker sole to alleviate metatarsal pressure to name a few. Sign me up for a pair.

<p><strong>Fenty</strong></p><p>fenty.com</p><p><strong>$550.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.fenty.com/us/en/products/shoes-hitch-hiker-boots-coco-white-38/102102.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>For an edgier version of your white stiletto heel bootie, try these lace-up combat boots. It has thick studded soles and a Fenty-branded tongue just in case your friends ask where they can buy a pair.</p>
Hitch Hiker Boots

Fenty

fenty.com

$550.00

SHOP IT

For an edgier version of your white stiletto heel bootie, try these lace-up combat boots. It has thick studded soles and a Fenty-branded tongue just in case your friends ask where they can buy a pair.

<p><strong>Dolce Vita</strong></p><p>dolcevita.com</p><p><strong>$99.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dolcevita.com%2Fcollections%2Fshoes-boots-booties%2Fproducts%2Fsonni-booties-lt-luggage-leather&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Ffashion%2Fg33469548%2Fbest-ankle-boots-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>Now you don't have to choose between wearing your snakeskin bootie or brown leather bootie—you can wear both. This low heel ankle boot pairs perfectly with your cropped boyfriend jeans.<br></p>
Sonni Booties in Luggage Leather

Dolce Vita

dolcevita.com

$99.90

SHOP IT

Now you don't have to choose between wearing your snakeskin bootie or brown leather bootie—you can wear both. This low heel ankle boot pairs perfectly with your cropped boyfriend jeans.

<p><strong>Maison Margiela</strong></p><p>shopbop.com</p><p><strong>$895.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Ftabi-skin-bootie-maison-margiela%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1563518284.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Ffashion%2Fg33469548%2Fbest-ankle-boots-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>For the ankle boot that will really draw some accolades, invest in Maison Margiela's iconic "Tabi" booties. The split-toe design makes it unlike any other shoe you've ever worn.</p>
Tabi Faux Leather Sock Booties

Maison Margiela

shopbop.com

$895.00

SHOP IT

For the ankle boot that will really draw some accolades, invest in Maison Margiela's iconic "Tabi" booties. The split-toe design makes it unlike any other shoe you've ever worn.

<p><strong>Vionic Shoes</strong></p><p>vionicshoes.com</p><p><strong>$169.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vionicshoes.com%2Fkaylee-ankle-boot.html%3F76%3D622&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Ffashion%2Fg33469548%2Fbest-ankle-boots-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>This taupe-colored bootie has a knit upper that comfortably wraps around your ankles. The shoe is weather-resistant, so you can breathe a sigh of relief when you're wearing them and there's a light drizzle outside.</p>
Kaylee Ankle Boot

Vionic Shoes

vionicshoes.com

$169.95

SHOP IT

This taupe-colored bootie has a knit upper that comfortably wraps around your ankles. The shoe is weather-resistant, so you can breathe a sigh of relief when you're wearing them and there's a light drizzle outside.

What to Read Next

Back