The New Ankle Boots That Make Me Reach for My Credit Card

Ankle boots are staples in everyone's closet, just as much as a pair of blue jeans or a white t-shirt. They're your go-to shoes when the temperatures drop, and for the truly boot-obsessed, you'll wear them even in the summer underneath a slip dress or with denim shorts. This style comes in a variety of designs, which makes it all the more difficult to not buy every pair you see on sight. We'll help you narrow down your bootie options for 2020, though—retailers have released their initial ankle boot offerings of the season, and the options do not disappoint. Whether you're gravitating towards another pair of the classic black leather heeled boot or a heeled snakeskin design, the ankle boots ahead can dress up or lend a more casual air to your ensembles.