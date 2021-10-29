All of Angelina Jolie's Most Iconic Looks

  • <p>Movie star, director, humanitarian, world-traveler, mother to a famous brood—oh and red carpet icon: Angelina Jolie makes other multi-hyphenates feel inadequate. Here's a look at her style evolution. </p>
    All of Angelina Jolie's Most Iconic Looks

    Movie star, director, humanitarian, world-traveler, mother to a famous brood—oh and red carpet icon: Angelina Jolie makes other multi-hyphenates feel inadequate. Here's a look at her style evolution.

  • <p>Angelina Jolie wore a striking Ralph & Russo couture gown to the European premiere of <em>Maleficent: Mistress of Evil</em> in London. The movie is the sequel to <em>Maleficent</em>, which starred Jolie and Elle Fanning. <br></p>
    October 9, 2019

    Angelina Jolie wore a striking Ralph & Russo couture gown to the European premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in London. The movie is the sequel to Maleficent, which starred Jolie and Elle Fanning.

  • <p>The actress chose another sparkling Ralph & Russo gown for the Japanese <em>Maleficent: Mistress of Evil </em>premiere in Tokyo.<br></p>
    October 3, 2019

    The actress chose another sparkling Ralph & Russo gown for the Japanese Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in Tokyo.

  • <p>At the world premiere of the second <em>Maleficent </em>movie, Jolie chose a look on theme with her character. The actress accessorized the black Atelier Versace gown with a bejeweled scorpion brooch at her hip. <br></p>
    September 30, 2019

    At the world premiere of the second Maleficent movie, Jolie chose a look on theme with her character. The actress accessorized the black Atelier Versace gown with a bejeweled scorpion brooch at her hip.

  • <p>The actress, activist, and mom chose a chiffon Atelier Versace gown for the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's <em>Dumbo</em>. Jolie was joined by some of her children, from left to right, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt. <br></p>
    March 11, 2019

    The actress, activist, and mom chose a chiffon Atelier Versace gown for the Los Angeles premiere of Disney's Dumbo. Jolie was joined by some of her children, from left to right, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt.

  • <p>Jolie wore a floor length black dress with lace details and simple gold earrings to a press conference in Lima, Peru. Jolie, who is on a three-day trip representing UNHCR, met with President Martin Vizcarra earlier today to discuss Venezuelan refugees in Peru. </p>
    October 23, 2018

    Jolie wore a floor length black dress with lace details and simple gold earrings to a press conference in Lima, Peru. Jolie, who is on a three-day trip representing UNHCR, met with President Martin Vizcarra earlier today to discuss Venezuelan refugees in Peru.

  • <p>Jolie wore a ladylike pale gray Ralph & Russo dress with matching gloves, hat, clutch, and silvery pumps to an appearance at St. Paul's Cathedral in London for a royal ceremony honoring the 200th anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George. The actress <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/g10016986/rare-photos-celebrities-meeting-the-queen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:was made an honorary dame of the order by the Queen in 2014." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">was made an honorary dame of the order by the Queen in 2014.</a> </p>
    June 28, 2018

    Jolie wore a ladylike pale gray Ralph & Russo dress with matching gloves, hat, clutch, and silvery pumps to an appearance at St. Paul's Cathedral in London for a royal ceremony honoring the 200th anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George. The actress was made an honorary dame of the order by the Queen in 2014.

  • <p>The actress, producer, and activist looked stunning in a champagne Elie Saab Couture gown at the 32nd Annual American Society Of Cinematographers Awards in Hollywood. <a href="https://variety.com/2018/artisans/awards/angelina-jolie-honored-american-society-of-cinematographers-1202667082/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jolie received the" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jolie received the</a> 2018 ASC Board of Governors Award at the event. </p>
    February 17, 2018

    The actress, producer, and activist looked stunning in a champagne Elie Saab Couture gown at the 32nd Annual American Society Of Cinematographers Awards in Hollywood. Jolie received the 2018 ASC Board of Governors Award at the event.

  • <p>Jolie with her daughters Shiloh and Zahara at the 45th annual Annie Awards.</p>
    February 3, 2018

    Jolie with her daughters Shiloh and Zahara at the 45th annual Annie Awards.

  • <p>Jolie in Paris.</p>
    January 30, 2018

    Jolie in Paris.

  • <p>With her son Pax at the Golden Globe Awards. Jolie wore a gown by Atelier Versace with Forevermark diamonds.</p>
    January 7, 2018

    With her son Pax at the Golden Globe Awards. Jolie wore a gown by Atelier Versace with Forevermark diamonds.

  • <p>Jolie wore a white Ulyana Sergeenko dress to the premiere of<em> The Breadwinner</em> in Hollywood. </p>
    October 20, 2017

    Jolie wore a white Ulyana Sergeenko dress to the premiere of The Breadwinner in Hollywood.

  • <p>Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the premier of their film <em>By the Sea</em>.</p>
    November 5, 2015

    Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the premier of their film By the Sea.

  • <p>Queen Elizabeth II presents Jolie with the Insignia of an Honorary Dame Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George at Buckingham Palace, London. </p>
    October 10, 2014

    Queen Elizabeth II presents Jolie with the Insignia of an Honorary Dame Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George at Buckingham Palace, London.

  • <p>At the EE British Academy Film Awards in London.</p>
    February 2014

    At the EE British Academy Film Awards in London.

  • <p>Jolie flashed the famous Angie-Leg pose in a Versace gown at the 2012 Oscars.</p>
    February 26, 2012

    Jolie flashed the famous Angie-Leg pose in a Versace gown at the 2012 Oscars.

  • <p>Jolie wore an Atelier Versace gown with a sleek bun to the Golden Globes on 2012.</p>
    January 15, 2012

    Jolie wore an Atelier Versace gown with a sleek bun to the Golden Globes on 2012.

  • <p>Jolie looked ravishing in a red Versace gown at the premiere of <em>Salt</em> in Moscow. </p>
    July 25, 2010

    Jolie looked ravishing in a red Versace gown at the premiere of Salt in Moscow.

  • <p>Jolie goes mini! The actress wore a black strapless mini dress by Emporio Armani to the premiere of her film <em>Salt. </em></p>
    July 19, 2010

    Jolie goes mini! The actress wore a black strapless mini dress by Emporio Armani to the premiere of her film Salt.

  • <p>Jolie and Pitt at the <em>Inglorious Bastards</em> premier at Cannes.</p>
    May 20, 2009

    Jolie and Pitt at the Inglorious Bastards premier at Cannes.

  • <p>Jolie looked stunning in an Elie Saab gown with a pair of eye-catching Lorraine Schwartz emerald earrings at the Oscars in 2009. </p>
    February 22, 2009

    Jolie looked stunning in an Elie Saab gown with a pair of eye-catching Lorraine Schwartz emerald earrings at the Oscars in 2009.

  • <p>Brad Pit and Angelina Jolie, pregnant with their twins, at the <em>Kung Fu Panda</em> premier at Cannes.</p>
    May 15, 2008

    Brad Pit and Angelina Jolie, pregnant with their twins, at the Kung Fu Panda premier at Cannes.

  • <p>Jolie made a statement in this bright yellow Emanuel Ungaro couture gown at the premiere of <em>Ocean's 13</em> in Cannes. </p>
    May 24, 2007

    Jolie made a statement in this bright yellow Emanuel Ungaro couture gown at the premiere of Ocean's 13 in Cannes.

  • <p>Jolie wore a beaded Reem Acra gown to the premiere of <em>The Good Shepherd</em> in New York.</p>
    December 11, 2006

    Jolie wore a beaded Reem Acra gown to the premiere of The Good Shepherd in New York.

  • <p>The actress sparkled in a sequined Alberta Ferretti gown with a black bow detail on the front. Jolie was attending a the 1st Benefit Worldwide Gala For Worldwide Orphans in New York.</p>
    October 24, 2005

    The actress sparkled in a sequined Alberta Ferretti gown with a black bow detail on the front. Jolie was attending a the 1st Benefit Worldwide Gala For Worldwide Orphans in New York.

  • <p>Wearing a Céline dress with gold Michael Kors pumps at a film premiere. </p>
    March 16, 2004

    Wearing a Céline dress with gold Michael Kors pumps at a film premiere.

  • <p>Jolie at the Oscars wearing a white satin dress with a plunging neckline by Marc Bouwer.</p>
    February 2004

    Jolie at the Oscars wearing a white satin dress with a plunging neckline by Marc Bouwer.

  • <p>At the Golden Globe awards.</p>
    January 21, 2001

    At the Golden Globe awards.

  • <p>Jolie won Best Supporting Actress at the 2000 Academy Awards for her role in <em>Girl, Interrupted. </em>She wore a dramatic black gown for the ceremony. </p>
    March 26, 2000

    Jolie won Best Supporting Actress at the 2000 Academy Awards for her role in Girl, Interrupted. She wore a dramatic black gown for the ceremony.

  • <p>With her brother James Haven at the Oscars.</p>
    March 26, 2000

    With her brother James Haven at the Oscars.

  • <p>At the Screen Actors Guild Awards.</p>
    March 7, 1999

    At the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

  • <p>With John Lee Miller at the Miramax Party for the 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards.</p>
    January 24, 1999

    With John Lee Miller at the Miramax Party for the 56th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

  • <p>Jolie wore a matching coat and pant ensemble for one of her first red carpets with dad Jon Voight.</p>
    April 9, 1991

    Jolie wore a matching coat and pant ensemble for one of her first red carpets with dad Jon Voight.

  • <p>A 10-year-old Angelina Jolie attended her very first Academy Award ceremony wearing a white lace dress. Her dad, Jon Voight, was nominated for Best Actor at the 1986 Oscars. </p>
    March 24, 1986

    A 10-year-old Angelina Jolie attended her very first Academy Award ceremony wearing a white lace dress. Her dad, Jon Voight, was nominated for Best Actor at the 1986 Oscars.

  • <p>A young Jolie poses for a photo with her dad, Jon Voight, and brother, James. The family were photographed in Beverly Hills, California in 1981. </p>
    January 8, 1981

    A young Jolie poses for a photo with her dad, Jon Voight, and brother, James. The family were photographed in Beverly Hills, California in 1981.

