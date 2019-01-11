As Murray brings a close to his career after nearly 14 years on the professional circuit, Yahoo Sport UK takes a look back on the highs and lows of his career.An emotional Andy Murray announced Friday that this year’s Australian Open will be his last, and that 2019 will be his swansong in international tennis.
The former world number 1 has been battling a hip injury for years and admitted the pain had finally become ‘too much’.
He told a press conference, “The pain is too much really. I don’t want to continue playing that way.
READ MORE: From Olympic glory to Davis Cup magic – Murray’s top ten games READ MORE: The crying game: 5 sports stars who could not hold back the tears READ MORE: Murray retirement a ‘shocker’ for Djokovic
“I needed to have an end point because I was just playing with no idea when the pain was going to stop. I felt by making that decision…I think I can kind of get through this to Wimbledon.”
As Murray brings a close to his career after nearly 14 years on the professional circuit, Yahoo Sport UK takes a look back on the highs and lows of his career.
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
Andy Murray in action during the Under 14s event of the National Junior Championships in 1999. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
Andy Murray celebrates after winning the Under 14s event during the National Junior Championships. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
First steps: Murray in action during the Boys’ Singles at Wimbledon in 2004. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
Murray’s first senior Wimbledon campaign ended in heartbreak in 2015 as he was forced to retire against 2002 finalist David Nalbandian, despite being two sets to love up. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
First title: Success didn’t take long as Murray won the 2006 SAP Open in California, beating Lleyton Hewitt in the final. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
Murray teamed up with Ivan Lendl as his coach in 2012. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
Murray became the first British man to win an Olympic singles gold medal in tennis in more than a century when he beat Roger Federer in 2012. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
Murray also won silver at the London Games in the mixed doubles with Laura Robson. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
Major breakthrough: Murray won his first major at the US Open in 2012. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
Family ties: Murray and his mother Judy celebrate his US Open win. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
2013 saw Murray become the first British man to win a singles title at Wimbledon since Fred Perry in 1936. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
Davis Cup glory: Murray’s 2015 was capped by helping Great Britain win the Davis Cup for the first time since 1936. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
Murray returned to winning ways with another Wimbledon title, beating Milos Raonic in the 2016 final. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
Murray’s second Wimbledon was his third major win overall. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
Murray is showered with confetti after winning the 2016 ATP Masters at the 02 Arena. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
Murray celebrates qualifying for the men’s singles gold medal match at the Rio Olympics. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
Murray’s hip problems came to a head in his French Open semi final defeat to Stanislas Wawrinka in 2017. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
Murray celebrates a point at the 2018 Citi Open. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
Murray spent much of 2017 and 2018 playing through the pain barrier. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray’s career in pictures
Calling it a day: An emotional Murray announces plans to hopefully end his career at Wimbledon in 2019. (Getty Images)