Andy Murray’s career in pictures

As Murray brings a close to his career after nearly 14 years on the professional circuit, Yahoo Sport UK takes a look back on the highs and lows of his career.An emotional Andy Murray announced Friday that this year’s Australian Open will be his last, and that 2019 will be his swansong in international tennis.

The former world number 1 has been battling a hip injury for years and admitted the pain had finally become ‘too much’.

He told a press conference, “The pain is too much really. I don’t want to continue playing that way.

“I needed to have an end point because I was just playing with no idea when the pain was going to stop. I felt by making that decision…I think I can kind of get through this to Wimbledon.”

