Ana de Armas Takes a Solo Stroll in L.A., Plus Alia Shawkat, Justin Bieber and More

People

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

<p>Alia Shawkat pairs a patterned blazer with a crop top and high-waisted shorts while stocking up on organic groceries on Wednesday in Los Angeles. </p>
Glam Grocery Run

<p>Justin Bieber hits the links with a few friends at a local golf course on Monday in Los Angeles.</p>
Putting Around

<p>Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Natalie Golba are seen out and about with their two dogs on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Furry Friends

<p>Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery take an afternoon hike on Tuesday in Los Angeles. </p>
Geared Up

<p>Norman Reedus wears a black hoodie and a cloth mask around his neck as he steps out on Tuesday in Los Angeles. </p>
Afternoon Outing

<p>Machine Gun Kelly is seen riding around Los Angeles on Tuesday, one day after the rapper was <a href="https://people.com/movies/megan-fox-and-machine-gun-kelly-seen-kissing-after-brian-austin-green-courtney-stodden-step-out/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spotted kissing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spotted kissing</a> new love interest Megan Fox. </p>
Joy Ride

<p>Matt Damon is hard to recognize under a disposable face covering, sunglasses and a baseball cap while out and about on Monday in L.A. </p>
Going Incognito

<p>Prince William meets paramedic staff from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust during a visit to King's Lynn, England, on Tuesday, to thank workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.</p>
Making a Point

<p>Katie Holmes takes her groceries home in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
In the Bag

<p>Ali Fedotowsky makes her way to an office building in Los Angeles on Tuesday.</p>
To a Tee

<p>Prince Charles visits Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Tuesday in the U.K. to meet frontline workers who’ve been key in responding to COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.</p>
Royal Arrival

<p>Expecting parents Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross head to dinner at L.A.’s Don Cuco on Monday.</p>
Dinner Dash

<p>Miles Teller steps out on a sunny L.A. Monday to hit the gym.</p>
Sweat Sesh

<p><i>13 Reasons Why</i> star Dylan Minnette matches his shirt and shoes with his new pink hair while out on Monday in L.A.</p>
Think Pink

<p>CC Sabathia and wife Amber distribute face masks, donated from Anne Klein, and groceries to the families of the Madison Square Boys & Girls Club in The Bronx, New York.</p>
Caring for the Community

<p>Alessandra Ambrósio sports a comfy cropped tee and leggings as she makes her way through L.A. on Monday.</p>
Comfy Casual

<p>Ian Ziering arrives at the<i> Paparazzi X-Posed</i> premiere in L.A. on Monday.</p>
Series Screening

<p>Another day, another jog for Shia LaBeouf, who keeps it moving through his L.A. neighborhood on Monday.</p>
At the Red-y

<p>Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin don masks for a joint bike ride in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
Twice the Fun

<p>Jonah Hill catches a wave on Monday in Malibu.</p>
Shore Thing

<p>John Legend looks sharp in a blue suit while filming a music video in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
Tailor Made

<p>Lindsey Vonn and fiancé P.K. Subban hold hands as they leave Catch restaurant in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
Dinner Date

<p>Hailey Baldwin keeps things chic and cozy on Sunday in Los Angeles after returning from a road trip with husband Justin Bieber. </p>
Cashmere Cutie

<p>Tiffany Haddish and rumored boyfriend Common join a friend at a Black Lives Matter protest in L.A. on Sunday. </p>
Powerful Protest

<p>Derek Hough soaks up some sunshine on a shirtless jog in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
Muscle Man

<p>Adam Sandler enjoys an afternoon bike ride around Malibu on Sunday.</p>
Tire-d Out

<p>Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger gets her steps in on Saturday while out on her daily walk in L.A. </p>
Mama on the Move

<p>Harry Styles wears a colorful jacket for a Saturday jog in London.</p>
Run, Harry, Run!

<p>Dakota Fanning is all smiles at her new home in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
Gorgeous Grin

<p>Jon Batiste performs on a Sing for Hope piano outside of NYU Langone Hospital in New York City during a Black Lives Matter rally on Saturday.</p>
Music for All

<p>Gerard Butler enjoys an early morning surf session in Malibu on Saturday.</p>
Surf's Up

<p>Matt James and Tyler Cameron take a Saturday ride on the water in Jupiter, Florida, after it was announced that James would be the new Bachelor.</p>
On a Boat

<p>Tiffany Haddish raises her voice in an impassioned speech during The Laugh Factory's Say Their Names: A Civic Engagement Event in Hollywood on Saturday.</p>
Speaking Up

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk cover up for a Friday stroll in L.A.</p>
The Masked Couple

<p>Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife Eniko leave Nobu restaurant in Malibu with their friends on Friday.</p>
Night Out

<p>Lucy Hale takes a solo walk in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
Staying Fit

<p>Emmy Rossum goes casual for an errand run in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
Keep It Cool

<p>Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez enjoy a quiet Friday ride around their Bel-Air, California, neigborhood. </p>
Doubled Up

<p>Chris Hemsworth is all smiles after enjoying lunch at a newly reopened restaurant in Byron Bay on Friday as coronavirus restrictions begin to lift in Australia. </p>
Clear Eyes, Full Stomach, Can’t Lose

<p>Jessie J heads to meet a friend for dinner in Los Angeles wearing a crop top and flowy pants on Thursday.</p>
Easy Breezy

<p>Derek Hough and girlfriend Hayley Erbert bike to pick up some Sweetgreen takeout on Thursday in L.A. </p>
Lunch Break

<p>Jason Sudeikis wears a baseball cap as he heads out and about in L.A. on Wednesday. </p>
Walk This Way

<p>Ashley Greene steps out in a cozy athleisure look on Thursday in L.A. </p>
On the Go

<p>Miles Teller rides with the windows down in his bright blue Ford Bronco after a workout in Los Angeles on Thursday. </p>
Blue Steel

<p>Patrick Schwarzenegger takes his elliptical bike for a spin on Thursday in Los Angeles.</p>
Joy Ride

<p>Katie Holmes enjoys an iced coffee as she heads out to meet a friend in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
Caffeine Run

<p>Shia LaBeouf keeps his pup’s paws from overheating on the hot sidewalk by carrying him back to his car on Wednesday in Los Angeles. </p>
Paw Patrol

<p>Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her baby bump as she chats on the phone while taking a walk on Thursday in L.A.</p>
Solo Stroll

<p>Robert Pattinson jogs around London on Wednesday as he prepares for his lead role in <em>The </em><i>Batman.</i></p>
Focusing on Fitness

<p>Melanie Griffith steps out for her daily walk around her neighborhood in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
Sunny Stroll

<p>Bubba Wallace — NASCAR's only black full-time driver — shows his support for the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Martinsville, Virginia, on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the pro racing organization <a href="https://people.com/sports/driver-bubba-wallace-on-nascar-banning-confederate-flag/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:banned any display of the Confederate flag" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">banned any display of the Confederate flag</a> at its events.</p>
Show of Solidarity

<p>Model Elsa Hosk steps out in a stylish ensemble with boyfriend Tom Daly in New York City on Wednesday. </p>
Chic Couple

<p><i>New Girl </i>star Lamorne Morris wears a shirt featuring Rosa Parks’ face while chatting with a friend on Wednesday in Los Angeles. </p>
Chit Chat

<p>Alicia Silverstone has one dog in her arms and another at her feet during a walk in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Hands Full

<p>Arnold Schwarzenegger wears a self-referential shirt for a Wednesday bike ride in Los Angeles. </p>
Shirt the Issue

<p>Rooney Mara keeps it casual for an outing in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
Stop and Stare

<p>Shay Mitchell gets some fresh air on Tuesday by going for a walk in L.A., sporting a bucket hat, shades and sandals.</p>
Solo Stroll

<p>Sarah Silverman continues her claps for healthcare workers on her N.Y.C. balcony on Tuesday, with a new Black Lives Matter sign to support the movement.</p>
Power to the People

<p>Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck get productive on Tuesday in L.A., making stops at CVS and Whole Foods.</p>
Making Moves

<p>Pete Wentz heads out in L.A. on Tuesday to grab iced coffees to-go.</p>
Sizzling Summer

<p>Jude Law and Phillipa Coan take a spin around Camden Town in London on Tuesday, after making a visit to the Salvation Army.</p>
Quality Time

<p>Pete Davidson treats himself to ice cream on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
Sweet Treat

<p>Scarlett Johansson sports a summery blue dress while out in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.</p>
Summer Style

<p>Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are seen on Tuesday in L.A., loading up on groceries.</p>
Stocking Up

<p>Sam Smith grabs coffee to-go as they make their way through London on Tuesday.</p>
Caffeine Fix

<p>Heather Graham gets her feet wet at the beach in Malibu on Monday.</p>
Seaside Scene

<p>Spike Lee joins a George Floyd protest on bike in Brooklyn on Sunday near Barclays Center.</p>
Do the Right Thing

<p>Kelly Osbourne leaves Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday night.</p>
Lilac Locks

<p>Dakota Fanning steps out wearing a face covering and sunglasses on Monday in L.A.</p>
Afternoon Outing

<p>Mia Goth stops at a gas station while running errands in L.A. on Monday.</p>
Gassed Up

<p>Laura Dern takes her dog for a walk around her neighborhood on Sunday in Los Angeles.</p>
Dog Days

<p>Patrick Schwarzenegger rides his motorbike to grab a smoothie in L.A. on Monday.</p>
Motor On

<p>Lucy Hale lets her dog lead the way during a walk in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
Walk the Walk

<p>Isla Fisher stays covered up on Monday during a bike ride in Los Angeles. </p>
Biker Babe

<p>Michael B. Jordan marches with a large crowd during protests through Beverly Hills on Saturday.</p>
Peaceful Power

<p>Helen Hunt takes her bodyboard out for some fun in the sun at a newly reopened beach in Malibu on Sunday.</p>
Summer Fun

<p>Nick Cannon attends a Black Lives Matter rally in N.Y.C.’s Times Square on Sunday.</p>
Salute Solidarity

<p>Olivia Wilde sports summery blue tones on a sunny Sunday in L.A., while out walking her dog.</p>
Low-Key Looks

<p>Vanessa Hudgens hits the streets of Hollywood on Sunday to protest.</p>
Say Their Names

<p>Michael Che hosts a Sunday pop-up comedy event in conjunction with Culture Lab LIC at The Plaxall Gallery in Long Island City, New York.</p>
Think Pink

<p>Jamie Foxx marches through the streets of Hollywood on Sunday.</p>
March On

<p>Eiza González takes her iced coffee to go on Saturday in L.A.</p>
On the Go

<p>Alison Brie and Dave Franco march in an L.A. Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday.</p>
Power in Numbers

<p>Madonna walks with crutches during a Black Lives Matter protest in London on Saturday.</p>
Marching On

<p>Ariel Winter leaves a Los Angeles studio with her boyfriend Luke Bernard on Saturday.</p>
Monochrome Star

<p>Jon Batiste leads a protest in support of Black Lives Matter on Saturday in New York City.</p>
Rise Up

<p>Emmy Rossum and her husband Sam Esmail enjoy a Saturday outing together in Los Angeles.</p>
Mr. and Mrs. Robot

<p>Kendrick Sampson speaks during a Saturday Black Lives Matter protest ending at the Beverly Hills Police Department in Los Angeles.</p>
Leading for All

<p>Ellen Pompeo and <em>Grey's Anatomy</em> costar Giacomo Gianniotti hike in Los Feliz, California, wearing face masks on Saturday.</p>
Costar Catchup

<p>Jaime King gets in some exercise during a Friday walk in a Los Angeles neighborhood.</p>
Swift Steps

<p>Machine Gun Kelly leaves dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood on Friday night. </p>
Dining Rapper

<p>Lucy Hale takes a hike with a friend in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
Smiley Stroll

<p>Molly Shannon goes for a ride on her bike in West Hollywood on Friday.</p>
Spinning Superstar

<p>Kristen Bell accepts a delivery outside of her Los Angeles home on Friday.</p>
Workout-Ready

<p>Kelly Rowland stays covered up on Friday in Beverly Hills. </p>
Business Casual

<p>Bob Odenkirk takes his pups for a walk around Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
Twice as Nice

<p>Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson take a break during an afternoon hike with their dog in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
It's the Climb

<p>Naomi Watts brings her new rescue dog along for an outing to ONDA Beauty store, of which she is a co-founder, in Sag Harbor, New York, on Thursday.</p>
Beauty Business

<p>Wayne Newton flashes a thumbs up at the reopening of Caesars Palace on Thursday in Las Vegas.</p>
Gambling Gets the Go-Ahead

<p>Arnold Schwarzenegger and son Patrick take an afternoon bike ride together on Thursday in L.A.</p>
Father-Son Bonding

