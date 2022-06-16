Ana de Armas Looks So Much Like Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde"

Ana de Armas is playing Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's forthcoming film "Blonde," and judging by the latest trailer and new stills, de Armas's transformation into the pop culture icon is going to be remarkable.

Netflix's "Blonde" is directed by Andrew Dominik, and the screenplay is based on a historical novel by Joyce Carol Oates of the same name. The film is set to premiere on Sept. 23 and has made waves for receiving an NC-17 rating. While "Blonde" is far from the first movie or show to tell the story of Monroe, de Armas has expressed excitement about the film and its unique portrayal of the Hollywood legend.

"Andrew [Dominik]'s ambitions were very clear from the start - to present a version of Marilyn Monroe's life through her lens," she told Netflix Queue. "He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen."

Ahead, check out stills of de Armas in "Blonde" next to real photos of Monroe.