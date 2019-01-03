America's 100 Greatest Golf CoursesGolf DigestJanuary 3, 2019, 3:18 PM GMTFirst established in 1966, the biennial 2019-20 ranking of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses is ready for its close-upPINE VALLEY G.C.7,181 yards, Par 70 / Points: 72.0078 Pine Valley, N.J./ George Crump & H.S. Colt (1918) / Tom Fazio (2017) More about this course →AUGUSTA NATIONAL G.C.7,435 yards, Par 72 / Points: 71.5810 Augusta, Ga. / Alister MacKenzie & Bobby Jones (1933) / Tom Fazio (2018) More about this course →CYPRESS POINT CLUB6,524 yards, Par 72 / Points: 69.6830 Alister MacKenzie & Robert Hunter (1929) / Jeff Markow (2004) More about this course →Scroll to continue with contentAdSHINNECOCK HILLS G.C.7,445 yards, Par 70 / Points: 69.2526 William Flynn (1931) / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2012) More about this course →OAKMONT C.C.7,255 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 68.9218 Oakmont, Pa. Henry Fownes (1903) / Tom Fazio (2014) More about this course →MERION G.C. (East)6,996 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 67.8860 Hugh Wilson (2012) / Gil Hanse (2018) More about this course →PEBBLE BEACH G. LINKS6,828 yards, Par 72 / Points: 67.5261 Jack Neville & Douglas Grant (1919) / Arnold Palmer & Thad Layton (2016) More about this course →NATIONAL G. LINKS OF AMERICA6,935 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 67.3855 Southampton, N.Y. C.B. Macdonald (1911) / Karl Olson (1994) More about this course →SAND HILLS G.C.7,089 Yards, Par 71 / 66.3549 Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (1995) More about this course →FISHERS ISLAND CLUB6,615 Yards, Par 70 / 66.1937 Fishers Island, N.Y. / Seth Raynor & Charles Banks (1926) / Gil Hanse (2000) More about this course →WINGED FOOT G.C. (West)7,426 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 66.1885 Mamaroneck, N.Y. / A.W. Tillinghast (1923) / Gil Hanse (2017) More about this course →SEMINOLE G.C.6,836 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 65.9329 Juno Beach, Fla. / Donald Ross (1929) / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2017) More about this course →CRYSTAL DOWNS C.C.6,560 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 65.6377 Frankfort, Mich. / Alister MacKenzie & Perry Maxwell (1931) / Tom Doak (2018) More about this course →CHICAGO G.C.6,877 Yards, Par 70 / 65.5659 Wheaton, Ill. / C.B. Macdonald (1894)/Seth Raynor (1922)/Tom Doak (2002) More about this course →FRIAR'S HEAD G.C.7,071 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 65.2092 Baiting Hollow, N.Y. / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2002) More about this course →MUIRFIELD VILLAGE G.C.7,392 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 65.2030 Dublin, Ohio / Jack Nicklaus & Desmond Muirhead (1974) / Jack Nicklaus (2015) More about this course →PACIFIC DUNES6,633 Yards, Par 71/ Points: 64.9775 Bandon, Ore. / Tom Doak (2001) More about this course →THE COUNTRY CLUB (Clyde/Squirrel)6,753 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 64.9361 Chestnut Hill, Mass. / Willie Campbell (1895) / Alex Campbell (1902) / Gil Hanse (2012) More about this course →LOS ANGELES C.C. (North)7,530 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 64.7659 Los Angeles / George C. Thomas Jr. (1921)/Gil Hanse, Geoff Shackelford & Jim Wagner (2010) More about this course →OAKLAND HILLS C.C. (South)7,445 Yards, Par 72 / 64.7535 Bloomfield Hills, Mich. / Donald Ross (1917) / Rees Jones (2006) More about this course →WHISTLING STRAITS (Straits)7,790 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.6465 Haven, Wis. / Pete Dye (1998) More about this course →OAK HILL C.C. (East)7,152 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 64.6417 Rochester, N.Y. / Donald Ross (1925) / Tom Fazio (2010) More about this course →RIVIERA C.C.7,040 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 64.5878 Pacific Palisades, Calif. / George C. Thomas Jr. & W.P. Bell (1926) / Tom Fazio (2012) More about this course →THE OCEAN COURSE7,356 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.5348 Kiawah Island, S.C. / Pete Dye & Alice Dye (1991) / Pete Dye (2011) More about this course →WADE HAMPTON G.C.7,395 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.4646 Cashiers, N.C. / Tom Fazio (1987) / Tom Fazio (2018) More about this course →SHADOW CREEK7,560 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.2344 North Las Vegas, Nev. / Tom Fazio & Steve Wynn (1990)/Tom Fazio (2008) More about this course →PRAIRIE DUNES C.C.6,947 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 64.0759 Hutchinson, Kan. / Perry Maxwell (1937) / Press Maxwell (1957) / Dave Axland (2014) More about this course →THE HONORS COURSE7,450 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.9746 Ooltewah, Tenn. / Pete Dye (1983) / Pete Dye (2008) More about this course →PINEHURST RESORT (No. 2)7,588 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.8172 Pinehurst, N.C. / Donald Ross (1935) / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2010) More about this course →PEACHTREE G.C.7,414 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.7396 Atlanta / Robert Trent Jones & Bobby Jones (1947) / Bob Cupp (2005) More about this course →THE ALOTIAN CLUB7,500 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.7310 Roland, Ark. / Tom Fazio (2004) More about this course →GOZZER RANCH G. & LAKE C.7,317 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.7068 Harrison, Idaho / Tom Fazio (2007) More about this course →THE OLYMPIC CLUB (Lake)6,934 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 63.6777 San Francisco / Sam Whiting (1924) / Bill Love (2016) More about this course →SOUTHERN HILLS C.C.7,184 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 63.4031 Tulsa, Okla. / Perry Maxwell (1936) / Gil Hanse (2018) More about this course →SAN FRANCISCO G.C.6,836 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 63.3742 San Francisco / A.W. Tillinghast (1924) More about this course →BANDON DUNES6,732 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.3655 Bandon, Ore. / David McLay Kidd (1999) More about this course →BETHPAGE STATE PARK (Black)7,465 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 63.2976 Farmingdale, N.Y. / Joseph H. Burbeck & A.W. Tillinghast (1936) / Rees Jones (2015) More about this course →THE GOLF CLUB7,439 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.1712 New Albany, Ohio / Pete Dye (1967) / P.B. Dye (2014) More about this course →SEBONACK G.C.7,512 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.1402 Southampton, N.Y. / Jack Nicklaus & Tom Doak (2006) More about this course →PIKEWOOD NATIONAL G.C.7,649 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.0881 Morgantown, W. Va. / Jack Nicklaus & Tom Doak (2006) More about this course →BALTUSROL G.C. (Lower)7,400 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.0290 Springfield, N.J. / Jack Nicklaus & Tom Doak (2006) More about this course →ERIN HILLS G. CSE.7,800 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.7609 Erin, Wis. / Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fry & Ron Whitten (2006) / Dana Fry (2013) More about this course →VICTORIA NATIONAL G.C.7,242 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.7167 Newburgh, Ind. / Tom Fazio (1998) More about this course →CAMARGO CLUB6,659 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 62.7111 Indian Hill, Ohio / Seth Raynor & Charles Banks (1927) / Tom Doak (2000) More about this course →SPYGLASS HILL G. CSE.6,960 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.6761 Pebble Beach / Robert Trent Jones (1966) / Tom Fazio (1996) More about this course →BALLYNEAL G.C.7,147 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.6718 Holyoke, Colo. / Tom Doak (2006) More about this course →BUTLER NATIONAL G.C.7,523 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.5935 Oak Brook, Ill. / George Fazio & Tom Fazio (1974) / Tom Fazio (2012) More about this course →CASTLE PINES G.C.7,701 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.5820 Castle Rock, Colo. / Jack Nicklaus (1981) / Jack Nicklaus & Jim Lipe (2015) More about this course →TPC SAWGRASS (Players Stadium)7,245 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.4413 Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. / Pete Dye & Alice Dye (1980) / Steve Wenzloff (2016) More about this course →OLD MACDONALD6,944 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.4135 Bandon, Ore. / Tom Doak & Jim Urbina (2010) More about this course →GARDEN CITY G.C.6,922 Yards, Par 73 / Points: 62.4125 Garden City, N.Y. / Devereux Emmet (1899) / Walter Travis (1913) / Tom Doak (2015) More about this course →WINGED FOOT G.C. (East)6,808 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.3774 Mamaroneck, N.Y. / A.W. Tillinghast (1923) / Gil Hanse (2012) More about this course →MEDINAH C.C. (No. 3)7,657 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.3690 Medinah, Ill. / Tom Bendelow (1928) / Rees Jones (2009) More about this course →WHISPERING PINES G.C.7,473 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.2766 Trinity, Texas / Chet Williams (2000) More about this course →SHOREACRES6,729 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 62.2752 Lake Bluff, Ill. / Seth Raynor (1921) More about this course →MONTEREY PENINSULA C.C. (Shore)6,873 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.2081 Pebble Beach / Mike Strantz (2004) More about this course →SCIOTO C.C.7,140 Yards / Par 70 / Points: 62.1702 Columbus, Ohio / Donald Ross (1916) / Michael Hurdzan & Jack Nicklaus (2008) More about this course →INTERLACHEN C.C.6,981 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.1545 Edina, Minn. / Willie Watson (1911) / Brian Silva (2006) More about this course →OLD SANDWICH G.C.6,908 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.1544 Plymouth, Mass. / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2005) More about this course →OAK TREE NATIONAL7,410 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.1249 Edmond, Okla. / Pete Dye & Alice Dye (1976) / Tripp Davis (2012) More about this course →BALTUSROL G.C. (Upper)7,348 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.0814 Springfield, N.J. / A.W. Tillinghast (1922) / Rees Jones (2014) More about this course →CANYATA G.C.7,266 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.0771 Marshall, Ill. / Bob Lohmann & Mike Benkusky (2004) More about this course →SOMERSET HILLS C.C.6,784 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.0366 Bernardsville, N.J. / A.W. Tillinghast (1918) / Tom Doak (2018) More about this course →PETE DYE G.C.7,308 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.0220 Bridgeport, W.Va. / Pete Dye (1994) More about this course →DALLAS NATIONAL G.C.7,372 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.9804 Dallas / Tom Fazio (2002) More about this course →KINLOCH G.C.7,203 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.9740 Manakin-Sabot, Va. / Lester George & Vinny Giles (2001) More about this course →MAIDSTONE CLUB6,665 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.9365 East Hampton, N.Y. / Willie Park Jr. & Jack Park (1924) / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2013) More about this course →ARCADIA BLUFFS G.C.7,300 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.9264 Arcadia, Mich. / Rick Smith & Warren Henderson (2000) More about this course →BANDON TRAILS6,788 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.8574 Bandon, Ore. / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2005) More about this course →THE ESTANCIA CLUB7,314 Yards, Par 72 / 61.8021 Scottsdale / Tom Fazio (1995) More about this course →QUAKER RIDGE G.C.7,008 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.7439 Scarsdale, N.Y. / A.W. Tillinghast (1918) / Gil Hanse (2011) More about this course →CHERRY HILLS C.C.7,348 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.7080 Cherry Hills Village, Colo. / William Flynn (1923) / Tom Doak (2009) More about this course →ESSEX COUNTY CLUB6,555 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.6472 Manchester, Mass. / Donald Ross (1917) / Tom Doak (2008) More about this course →MILWAUKEE C.C.7,097 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.6431 River Hills, Wis. / H.S. Colt & C.H. Alison (1929) / Tom Doak (2015) More about this course →OLYMPIA FIELDS C.C. (North)7,190 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.6376 Olympia Fields, Ill. / Willie Park Jr. (1922) / Mark Mungeam (2014) More about this course →MYOPIA HUNT CLUB6,539 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.5754 South Hamilton, Mass. / H.C. Leeds (1898) / Gil Hanse (2013) More about this course →THE QUARRY AT LA QUINTA7,083 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.5487 La Quinta, Calif. / Tom Fazio (1994) More about this course →KITTANSETT CLUB6,811 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.5483 Marion, Mass. / William Flynn & Frederic Hood (1922) / Gil Hanse (2012) More about this course →MONTEREY PENINSULA C.C.7,090 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.5296 Seth Raynor (1924) / Tom Fazio, Tim Jackson & David Kahn (2015) More about this course →CONGRESSIONAL C.C. (Blue)7,570 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.5115 Bethesda, Md. / Robert Trent Jones (1962) / Rees Jones (2010) More about this course →HUDSON NATIONAL G.C.7,151 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.4845 Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. / Tom Fazio (1996) / Tom Fazio (2015) More about this course →PLAINFIELD C.C.7,091 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.4727 Edison, N.J. / Donald Ross (1921) / Gil Hanse (2010) More about this course →CALUSA PINES G.C.7,203 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.4559 Naples, Fla. / Michael Hurdzan & Dana Fry (2001) More about this course →VALHALLA G.C.7,540 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.3786 Louisville / Jack Nicklaus (1987) / Jack Nicklaus (2012) More about this course →ARONIMINK G.C.7,267 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.3607 Newtown Square, Pa. / Donald Ross (1928) / Gil Hanse (2017) More about this course →The Valley Club of MontecitoMontecito, Calif. / 6,610 yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.3551BOSTON G.C.7,062 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.3515 Hingham, Mass. / Gil Hanse (2004) More about this course →INVERNESS CLUB7,323 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.3320 Toledo, Ohio / Donald Ross (1919) / Andrew Green (2018) More about this course →SLEEPY HOLLOW C.C6,902 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.3308 C.B. Macdonald (1915) / A.W. Tillinghast (1928) / Gil Hanse (2017) More about this course →DIAMOND CREEK G.C.7,175 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.2075 Banner Elk, N.C. / Tom Fazio (2003) More about this course →THE G.C. AT BLACK ROCK7,130 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.2020 Coeur d’Alene, Idaho / Jim Engh (2003) More about this course →DOUBLE EAGLE CLUB7,175 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.1950 Galena, Ohio / Jay Morrish & Tom Weiskopf (1992) More about this course →SPRING HILL G.C.7,035 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.1569 Wayzata, Minn. / Tom Fazio (1999) More about this course →RICH HARVEST LINKS7,704 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.1128 Sugar Grove, Ill. / Jerry Rich & Greg Martin (1999) / Jerry Rich (2012) More about this course →YEAMANS HALL CLUB6,808 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.0890 Charleston, S.C. / Seth Raynor & Charles Banks (1926) / Jim Urbina (2016) More about this course →THE PRESERVE G.C.7,138 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.0619 Carmel, Calif. /Tom Fazio, J. Michael Poellot & Sandy Tatum (2000) / Tom Fazio (2015) More about this course →BLACKWOLF RUN (River)7,404 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.0451 Kohler, Wis. / Pete Dye (1990) / Pete Dye (2010) More about this course →OLD TOWN CLUB7,038 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.0033 Winston-Salem, N.C. / Perry Maxwell (1939) / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2013) More about this course →CROOKED STICK G.C.7,516 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 60.9908 Carmel, Ind. / Pete Dye (1967) / Pete Dye (2008) More about this course →MAYACAMA G.C.6,761 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 60.9746 Santa Rosa, Calif. / Jack Nicklaus (2001) More about this course →