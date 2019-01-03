America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses

<p>7,181 yards, Par 70 / Points: 72.0078 Pine Valley, N.J./ George Crump & H.S. Colt (1918) / Tom Fazio (2017)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/pine-valley-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,435 yards, Par 72 / Points: 71.5810<br> Augusta, Ga. / Alister MacKenzie & Bobby Jones (1933) / Tom Fazio (2018)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/augusta-national-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,524 yards, Par 72 / Points: 69.6830<br> Alister MacKenzie & Robert Hunter (1929) / Jeff Markow (2004)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/cypress-point-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,445 yards, Par 70 / Points: 69.2526<br> William Flynn (1931) / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2012)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/shinnecock-hills-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,255 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 68.9218<br> Oakmont, Pa.</p> <p>Henry Fownes (1903) / Tom Fazio (2014)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/oakmont-country-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,996 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 67.8860<br> Hugh Wilson (2012) / Gil Hanse (2018)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/merion-golf-club-east?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,828 yards, Par 72 / Points: 67.5261<br> Jack Neville & Douglas Grant (1919) / Arnold Palmer & Thad Layton (2016)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/pebble-beach-golf-links?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,935 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 67.3855<br> Southampton, N.Y.<br> C.B. Macdonald (1911) / Karl Olson (1994)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/national-golf-links-of-america?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,089 Yards, Par 71 / 66.3549<br> Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (1995)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/sand-hills-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,615 Yards, Par 70 / 66.1937 Fishers Island, N.Y. / Seth Raynor & Charles Banks (1926) / Gil Hanse (2000)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/fishers-island-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,426 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 66.1885<br> Mamaroneck, N.Y. / A.W. Tillinghast (1923) / Gil Hanse (2017)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/winged-foot-golf-club-west?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,836 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 65.9329 Juno Beach, Fla. / Donald Ross (1929) / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2017)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/seminole-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,560 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 65.6377 Frankfort, Mich. / Alister MacKenzie & Perry Maxwell (1931) / Tom Doak (2018)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/crystal-downs-country-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,877 Yards, Par 70 / 65.5659 Wheaton, Ill. / C.B. Macdonald (1894)/Seth Raynor (1922)/Tom Doak (2002)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/chicago-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,071 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 65.2092 Baiting Hollow, N.Y. / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2002)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/friars-head-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,392 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 65.2030<br> Dublin, Ohio / Jack Nicklaus & Desmond Muirhead (1974) / Jack Nicklaus (2015)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/muirfield-village-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,633 Yards, Par 71/ Points: 64.9775 Bandon, Ore. / Tom Doak (2001)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/pacific-dunes?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,753 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 64.9361 Chestnut Hill, Mass. / Willie Campbell (1895) / Alex Campbell (1902) / Gil Hanse (2012)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/the-country-club-clyde-squirrel?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,530 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 64.7659 Los Angeles / George C. Thomas Jr. (1921)/Gil Hanse, Geoff Shackelford & Jim Wagner (2010)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/los-angeles-country-club-north?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,445 Yards, Par 72 / 64.7535<br> Bloomfield Hills, Mich. / Donald Ross (1917) / Rees Jones (2006)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/oakland-hills-country-club-south?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,790 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.6465 Haven, Wis. / Pete Dye (1998)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/whistling-straits-straits-course?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,152 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 64.6417<br> Rochester, N.Y. / Donald Ross (1925) / Tom Fazio (2010)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/oak-hill-country-club-east?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,040 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 64.5878<br> Pacific Palisades, Calif. / George C. Thomas Jr. & W.P. Bell (1926) / Tom Fazio (2012)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/riviera-country-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,356 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.5348 Kiawah Island, S.C. / Pete Dye & Alice Dye (1991) / Pete Dye (2011)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/the-ocean-course?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,395 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.4646<br> Cashiers, N.C. / Tom Fazio (1987) / Tom Fazio (2018)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/wade-hampton-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,560 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 64.2344 North Las Vegas, Nev. / Tom Fazio & Steve Wynn (1990)/Tom Fazio (2008)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/shadow-creek?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,947 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 64.0759 Hutchinson, Kan. / Perry Maxwell (1937) / Press Maxwell (1957) / Dave Axland (2014)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/prairie-dunes-country-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,450 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.9746<br> Ooltewah, Tenn. / Pete Dye (1983) / Pete Dye (2008)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/the-honors-course?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,588 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.8172<br> Pinehurst, N.C. / Donald Ross (1935) / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2010)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/pinehurst-resort-no-2?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,414 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.7396<br> Atlanta / Robert Trent Jones & Bobby Jones (1947) / Bob Cupp (2005)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/peachtree-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,500 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.7310 Roland, Ark. / Tom Fazio (2004)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/the-alotian-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,317 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.7068 Harrison, Idaho / Tom Fazio (2007)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/gozzer-ranch-golf-and-lake-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,934 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 63.6777 San Francisco / Sam Whiting (1924) / Bill Love (2016)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/the-olympic-club-lake?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,184 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 63.4031 Tulsa, Okla. / Perry Maxwell (1936) / Gil Hanse (2018)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/southern-hills-country-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,836 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 63.3742 San Francisco / A.W. Tillinghast (1924)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/san-francisco-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,732 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.3655 Bandon, Ore. / David McLay Kidd (1999)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/bandon-dunes-golf-resort?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,465 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 63.2976 Farmingdale, N.Y. / Joseph H. Burbeck & A.W. Tillinghast (1936) / Rees Jones (2015)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/bethpage-state-park-black?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,439 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.1712 New Albany, Ohio / Pete Dye (1967) / P.B. Dye (2014)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/the-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,512 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.1402 Southampton, N.Y. / Jack Nicklaus & Tom Doak (2006)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/sebonack-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,649 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.0881 Morgantown, W. Va. / Jack Nicklaus & Tom Doak (2006)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/pikewood-national-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,400 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 63.0290 Springfield, N.J. / Jack Nicklaus & Tom Doak (2006)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/baltusrol-golf-club-lower?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,800 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.7609 Erin, Wis. / Michael Hurdzan, Dana Fry & Ron Whitten (2006) / Dana Fry (2013)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/erin-hills-golf-course?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,242 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.7167 Newburgh, Ind. / Tom Fazio (1998)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/victoria-national-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,659 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 62.7111 Indian Hill, Ohio / Seth Raynor & Charles Banks (1927) / Tom Doak (2000)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/camargo-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,960 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.6761<br> Pebble Beach / Robert Trent Jones (1966) / Tom Fazio (1996)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/spyglass-hill-golf-course?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,147 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.6718<br> Holyoke, Colo. / Tom Doak (2006)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/ballyneal-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,523 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.5935 Oak Brook, Ill. / George Fazio & Tom Fazio (1974) / Tom Fazio (2012)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/butler-national-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,701 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.5820<br> Castle Rock, Colo. / Jack Nicklaus (1981) / Jack Nicklaus & Jim Lipe (2015)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/castle-pines-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,245 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.4413 Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. / Pete Dye & Alice Dye (1980) / Steve Wenzloff (2016)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/tpc-sawgrass-players-stadium?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,944 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.4135 Bandon, Ore. / Tom Doak & Jim Urbina (2010)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/bandon-dunes-golf-resort-old-macdonald?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,922 Yards, Par 73 / Points: 62.4125 Garden City, N.Y. / Devereux Emmet (1899) / Walter Travis (1913) / Tom Doak (2015)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/garden-city-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,808 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.3774<br> Mamaroneck, N.Y. / A.W. Tillinghast (1923) / Gil Hanse (2012)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/winged-foot-golf-club-east?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,657 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.3690 Medinah, Ill. / Tom Bendelow (1928) / Rees Jones (2009)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/medinah-country-club-no-3?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,473 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.2766<br> Trinity, Texas / Chet Williams (2000)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/whispering-pines-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,729 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 62.2752<br> Lake Bluff, Ill. / Seth Raynor (1921)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/shoreacres?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,873 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.2081<br> Pebble Beach / Mike Strantz (2004)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/monterey-peninsula-country-club-shore?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,140 Yards / Par 70 / Points: 62.1702<br> Columbus, Ohio / Donald Ross (1916) / Michael Hurdzan & Jack Nicklaus (2008)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/scioto-country-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,981 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.1545 Edina, Minn. / Willie Watson (1911) / Brian Silva (2006)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/interlachen-country-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,908 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.1544<br> Plymouth, Mass. / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2005)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/old-sandwich-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,410 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.1249<br> Edmond, Okla. / Pete Dye & Alice Dye (1976) / Tripp Davis (2012)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/oak-tree-national?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,348 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.0814 Springfield, N.J. / A.W. Tillinghast (1922) / Rees Jones (2014)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/baltusrol-golf-club-upper?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,266 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.0771<br> Marshall, Ill. / Bob Lohmann & Mike Benkusky (2004)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/canyata-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,784 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 62.0366<br> Bernardsville, N.J. / A.W. Tillinghast (1918) / Tom Doak (2018)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/somerset-hills-country-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,308 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 62.0220 Bridgeport, W.Va. / Pete Dye (1994)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/pete-dye-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,372 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.9804 Dallas / Tom Fazio (2002)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/dallas-national-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,203 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.9740<br> Manakin-Sabot, Va. / Lester George & Vinny Giles (2001)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/kinloch-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,665 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.9365<br> East Hampton, N.Y. / Willie Park Jr. & Jack Park (1924) / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2013)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/maidstone-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,300 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.9264<br> Arcadia, Mich. / Rick Smith & Warren Henderson (2000)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/arcadia-bluffs-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,788 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.8574<br> Bandon, Ore. / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2005)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/bandon-trails?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,314 Yards, Par 72 / 61.8021<br> Scottsdale / Tom Fazio (1995)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/the-estancia-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,008 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.7439 Scarsdale, N.Y. / A.W. Tillinghast (1918) / Gil Hanse (2011)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/quaker-ridge-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,348 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.7080<br> Cherry Hills Village, Colo. / William Flynn (1923) / Tom Doak (2009)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/cherry-hills-country-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,555 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.6472<br> Manchester, Mass. / Donald Ross (1917) / Tom Doak (2008)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/essex-county-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,097 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.6431 River Hills, Wis. / H.S. Colt & C.H. Alison (1929) / Tom Doak (2015)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/milwaukee-country-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,190 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.6376 Olympia Fields, Ill. / Willie Park Jr. (1922) / Mark Mungeam (2014)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/olympia-fields-country-club-north?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,539 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.5754 South Hamilton, Mass. / H.C. Leeds (1898) / Gil Hanse (2013)</p> <p><a href="https://www.golfdigest.com/story/myopia-hunt-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,083 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.5487<br> La Quinta, Calif. / Tom Fazio (1994)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/the-quarry-at-la-quinta?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,811 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.5483 Marion, Mass. / William Flynn & Frederic Hood (1922) / Gil Hanse (2012)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/kittansett-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,090 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.5296 Seth Raynor (1924) / Tom Fazio, Tim Jackson & David Kahn (2015)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/monterey-peninsula-country-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,570 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.5115 Bethesda, Md. / Robert Trent Jones (1962) / Rees Jones (2010)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/congressional-country-club-blue?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,151 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.4845<br> Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y. / Tom Fazio (1996) / Tom Fazio (2015)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/hudson-national-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,091 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.4727 Edison, N.J. / Donald Ross (1921) / Gil Hanse (2010)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/plainfield-country-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,203 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.4559 Naples, Fla. / Michael Hurdzan & Dana Fry (2001)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/calusa-pines-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,540 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.3786 Louisville / Jack Nicklaus (1987) / Jack Nicklaus (2012)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/valhalla-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,267 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.3607<br> Newtown Square, Pa. / Donald Ross (1928) / Gil Hanse (2017)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/aronimink-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
Montecito, Calif. / 6,610 yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.3551
<p>7,062 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.3515<br> Hingham, Mass. / Gil Hanse (2004)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/boston-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,323 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 61.3320<br> Toledo, Ohio / Donald Ross (1919) / Andrew Green (2018)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/inverness-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,902 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.3308 C.B. Macdonald (1915) / A.W. Tillinghast (1928) / Gil Hanse (2017)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/sleepy-hollow-country-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,175 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.2075 Banner Elk, N.C. / Tom Fazio (2003)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/diamond-creek-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,130 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.2020 Coeur d’Alene, Idaho / Jim Engh (2003)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/the-golf-club-at-black-rock?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,175 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.1950 Galena, Ohio / Jay Morrish & Tom Weiskopf (1992)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/double-eagle-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,035 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.1569 Wayzata, Minn. / Tom Fazio (1999)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/spring-hill-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,704 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.1128 Sugar Grove, Ill. / Jerry Rich & Greg Martin (1999) / Jerry Rich (2012)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/rich-harvest-links?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,808 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.0890 Charleston, S.C. / Seth Raynor & Charles Banks (1926) / Jim Urbina (2016)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/yeamans-hall-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,138 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.0619<br> Carmel, Calif. /Tom Fazio, J. Michael Poellot & Sandy Tatum (2000) / Tom Fazio (2015)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/the-preserve-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,404 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 61.0451 Kohler, Wis. / Pete Dye (1990) / Pete Dye (2010)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/blackwolf-run-river?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,038 Yards, Par 70 / Points: 61.0033 Winston-Salem, N.C. / Perry Maxwell (1939) / Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw (2013)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/old-town-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>7,516 Yards, Par 72 / Points: 60.9908<br> Carmel, Ind. / Pete Dye (1967) / Pete Dye (2008)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/crooked-stick-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
<p>6,761 Yards, Par 71 / Points: 60.9746 Santa Rosa, Calif. / Jack Nicklaus (2001)</p> <p><a href="http://www.golfdigest.com/story/mayacama-golf-club?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:More about this course →" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>More about this course →</strong></a></p>
